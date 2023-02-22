Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Big Banana Break-in
That's every banana in the grove, and enough
for the Banana-Coconut Freeze 'n Float Festival!
Then let's go!
BA-NA-NAAAAA!
-Brody! The Banana Bandits!
Banana. Banana!
BANANA! -Owww!
-Owww-wooow!
-Bananas!!! Banan...
aaaaaa... -Those aren't yours!
-Ba-na-na!! Banana!
Banana!!!
Banana! Mmmm!
Banana! Good banana!
Yum Banana! Baaaa...
naaaaa... na!
I don't know how I'll keep those bandits out of the Lemon Shack...
Bye-bye banana...
-Wee-e-e-ll. That worked brilliantly didn't it?
-My banana! My banana!
Mybanana! -It was your banana.
But why all the fuss over one banana?
I can get you all the bananas...
If you do exactly what I tell you.
-Thanks for keeping the bananas safe, Top Wing.
-No problem, Rhonda.
Just let us know when you need them.
Swift and Rod, you patrol outside!
Penny and Brody, you can guard the bananas from in here.
-And Speedy and I will watch the screen for any trouble!
Alright we better put the HQ on WING-PROTECT mode.
No one gets into HQ unless we let them.
-No banana! No banana.
-It does look impossible to get into,
to an ordinary monkey...
But not to a super-genius... like me.
I have a question: What's the one thing
Top Wing Cadets can't resist? -Banana drink!
-Banana cake!
-Banana... BANANA!!
-No! A Rescue!
Come with Margo, my banana fixated friends!
#-Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##
-Here. Drill a hole in the boat.
-Banana? No.
A hole. Drills make holes.
And holes make boats sink.
And you know who rescues sinking boats?
-Banana? No!
Top Wing!
And while the cadets are out here,rescuing,
we'll sneak in there and get all the...?
-BANANA! YES!
Now, if you want bananas, get with the drill!
Get it?
Never mind. Take drill.
Go under boat. Drill hole!
-Oh dear! I need team Top Wing
Hi Rhonda. What's wrong?
-The barge is sinking! I’ll get the cadets right on it.
Penny, Brody!
You rescue the barge. We'll keep an eye on the bananas.
Quick. Follow me before the door closes
-Brody! Penny!
Thanks Top Wing! -Good work Cadets.
-Just watch for those banana bandits they could be anywhere.
-BANANA!
-Like in the elevator?! Oh no you don't!
-GAAAH!
-Out!
-Cadets, we spotted the banana bandits.
They got into HQ and we chased them out, but we could use some
help back here.
Banana!
Banana Bandits!
-Awww. Bye-bye Banana...
-Good bye, Top Wing.
So kind of you to provide all these bananas,
and My new flying banana carrier! Hahahaha...
-Who's piloting the Command flier?
Careful Swift.
The Command Flier is really tricky to control and we don’t even know
who’s flying it.
-Now, how do you fly this thing?
No... No.
No!
This spinning's making me one dizzy evil-genius monkey!
Sorry but the... Banana Wing is mine now.
Bub-bye!
-Careful Swift...
No you don't.
No one rides with me without an invitation!
Oh yeah? How about this.
Haha! Wait.
Are we upside down?!
Swift, look out for the mountain!
-I can't look!
Turn hard left, then level out.
Thanks. I'll take my bananas now.
Whoaaaaaa!
-Ok Swift, you wanna try landing the Command flier?
Hi Top Wing! Did you bring more bananas?
Ok, Swift. You'll need to do a water landing.
Don't worry, I designed the Command flier to float like
a big boat.
-Just put it down nice and easy.
Wahoo!
-Here cadets! Try some Banana Coconut freezies!
Couldn't have done this without you!
Ok, let's head back to the shack. Time for your freezies...
-Bananas!!!! This was not the plan...
#-Love to float, slow 'n easy.
#Munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,
#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, "Todos los Públicos" por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
