Big Banana Break-in

Here you go, Rhonda! Last one!

That's every banana in the grove, and enough

for the Banana-Coconut Freeze 'n Float Festival!

The Freeze 'n Float fest is AKAW-some!

I love floating by the Lemon Shack,

slurping down your tasty banana-coconut freezies!

Then let's go!

#Love to float, slow'n easy, munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,

#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##

BA-NA-NAAAAA!

-Brody! The Banana Bandits!

Don't worry, Rhonda. We've got back-up.

Penny! On it, Brody.

Those bananas are safe as long as I'm in the water!

Banana. Banana!

BANANA! -Owww!

-Owww-wooow!

-Bananas!!! Banan...

aaaaaa... -Those aren't yours!

-Ba-na-na!! Banana!

Banana!!!

That's a bunch of silly monkeys on that bunch of bananas...

Banana! Mmmm!

Banana! Good banana!

Yum Banana! Baaaa...

naaaaa... na!

Yay Penny!

Way to Go! Akaw!

Great move, Penny.

We lost a bunch of bananas, but we lost a bunch

of monkeys, too! Thanks...

but those banana bandits won't let a big boat-full of bananas

get away that easy.

I don't know how I'll keep those bandits out of the Lemon Shack...

We could keep the bananas at HQ until you need them.

Great idea!

Bye-bye banana...

-Wee-e-e-ll. That worked brilliantly didn't it?

-My banana! My banana!

Mybanana! -It was your banana.

But why all the fuss over one banana?

I can get you all the bananas...

If you do exactly what I tell you.

-Thanks for keeping the bananas safe, Top Wing.

-No problem, Rhonda.

Just let us know when you need them.

The banana bandits will never be able to get the bananas

from headquarters! We'll keep them safe.

Swift and Rod, you patrol outside!

Penny and Brody, you can guard the bananas from in here.

-And Speedy and I will watch the screen for any trouble!

Alright, time to earn our wings! And banana coconut freezies

Alright we better put the HQ on WING-PROTECT mode.

Whoa! Cooool!

No one gets into HQ unless we let them.

-No banana! No banana.

-It does look impossible to get into,

to an ordinary monkey...

But not to a super-genius... like me.

I have a question: What's the one thing

Top Wing Cadets can't resist? -Banana drink!

-Banana cake!

-Banana... BANANA!!

-No! A Rescue!

Come with Margo, my banana fixated friends!

#-Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##

-Here. Drill a hole in the boat.

-Banana? No.

A hole. Drills make holes.

And holes make boats sink.

And you know who rescues sinking boats?

-Banana? No!

Top Wing!

And while the cadets are out here,rescuing,

we'll sneak in there and get all the...?

-BANANA! YES!

Now, if you want bananas, get with the drill!

Get it?

Never mind. Take drill.

Go under boat. Drill hole!

-Oh dear! I need team Top Wing

All clear!

No bandits in sight!

Hi Rhonda. What's wrong?

-The barge is sinking! I’ll get the cadets right on it.

Penny, Brody! But what about the bananas?

You rescue the barge. We'll keep an eye on the bananas.

Got it! Let's slide!

Quick. Follow me before the door closes

-Brody! Penny!

Don't worry. I'll fix the leak!

Ok Brody, I plugged the hole.

AKAW-some!

Now I'll tow Rhonda to the Lemon Shack.

Thanks Top Wing! -Good work Cadets.

-Just watch for those banana bandits they could be anywhere.

-BANANA!

-Like in the elevator?! Oh no you don't!

-GAAAH!

-Out!

-Cadets, we spotted the banana bandits.

They got into HQ and we chased them out, but we could use some

help back here. Let's go!

Banana!

Oh no you don’t! Gotcha!

Banana Bandits!

-Awww. Bye-bye Banana...

-Good bye, Top Wing.

So kind of you to provide all these bananas,

and My new flying banana carrier! Hahahaha...

-Who's piloting the Command flier? I don't know...

But I can catch them with my Flash-Wing!

Careful Swift.

The Command Flier is really tricky to control and we don’t even know

who’s flying it.

-Now, how do you fly this thing?

No... No.

No!

Almost there! Whoa!

I gotta stop the it before it crashes!

This spinning's making me one dizzy evil-genius monkey!

Hey!

Whoever you are Land before you crash!

Sorry but the... Banana Wing is mine now.

Bub-bye!

-Careful Swift... Don't worry.

I can get in the old fashioned way!

If Swift's not careful HQ will crash!

That'll ruin the Freezie Feast! And Headquarters.

That'll ruin HQ too...

No you don't.

No one rides with me without an invitation!

Whoaaaaa!

Sorry. That trick won't work on me.

Oh yeah? How about this.

Haha! Wait.

Are we upside down?! I've gotta...

Whoa!... Get to...

Whaaa! Those controls!

Swift, look out for the mountain!

-I can't look!

Speedy, I've got the controls. Ok.

Turn hard left, then level out. Ok, got it...

Phew!

Thanks. I'll take my bananas now.

I don't think so...

Whoaaaaaa!

-Ok Swift, you wanna try landing the Command flier?

Slick! Let's do it!

Hi Top Wing! Did you bring more bananas?

Swift's flying them in right now!

Ok, Swift. You'll need to do a water landing.

A water landing?

Don't worry, I designed the Command flier to float like

a big boat.

-Just put it down nice and easy. Ok!

Coming in.

Wahoo!

-Here cadets! Try some Banana Coconut freezies!

Yes! Yum!

Thanks Rhonda. Thanks for your help Top Wing!

Couldn't have done this without you!

Ok, let's head back to the shack. Time for your freezies...

-Bananas!!!! This was not the plan...

#-Love to float, slow 'n easy.

#Munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,

#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##