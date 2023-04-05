-Amazing Action Rescue

-Check it out!

I've got the new Amazing Action magazine!

Wow! Look at this action shot!

And the picture of the climber! Look at that canoe pic!

That's some water skills! What great pictures!

-Whooaaa! Look!

Amazing Action Magazine is having a contest.

The best action picture will be on the cover!

-Cool! Whoa.

Wow. -And I'm gonna take that picture!

You take great photographs, Reg! Yeah.

Hey, you could get us in action. Except we have a training mission.

Yeah, right... We better go.

And I better go take some action shots!

Get some great shots, Mr. Goosling.

We can't wait to see them... Come on son!

I have the perfect action-camera to get the perfect action shot!

-Now I just need some action to catch!

Okay, Ryan, you're an active Goosling.

How about doing a big action-packed jump?

-Okay. One...

two... three!

-Hm. Not as action-y as I'd like.

And a little too much of my thumb...

-How about one of me flying? Yes!

Good idea!

Great flying Ryan! Hmm.

Didn't quite get it.

-Maybe you'll get a better picture out in the jungle.

-Great idea, son! Let's go!

-Hello Cadets. Ready for today's training?

We're ready! Ready set.

Ok.

I've tuned up all of your vehicle engines.

They should be running better than ever.

So go take 'em for a ride and let me know how they feel...

Let's cock-a-doodle do this!

There's the perfect action shot!

Ooohhoho I’ve gotta get a picture of that!

Missed him. I'll swing after him!

that's how you get an action shot.

-Careful Dad...

-Eeeeyaaaa! Missed it!!

Look out!!! -Hey!

Watch where you're falling and flashing.

-Sorry Baddy.

Just trying to catch the best action shot ever and make

the cover of Amazing Action. Missed it.

-Amazing Action? I love Amazing Action!

If you're looking for the best, most exciting action

on Big Swirl Island, you can take a picture of me in my jet!

Great! I'll go get it...

-Great idea, Baddy!

I'll take a picture of the whole Top Wing crew in action!

Four cadets. One great picture!

-Oh yeah, the Top Wing cadets are totally exciting.

-Top Wing?

I meant pictures of me in my jet, not Top Wing!

Bea, the Flash-Wing is running great!

Good to hear Swift. How about the Road-Wing?

Singing like a bird!

How about you, Brody?

The Splash-Wing is Vrooming better than ever!

But with the tune up you gave the Aqua-Wing, I'm still going

to beat him!

Dad!

That would make an amazing picture!

-Team Top Wing?! Yes.

The moment I've been waiting for!

Hey!! What's Baddy doing in my picture?!

Ok, here's my chance!

-Hey, how 'bout a picture of this!

-Hey! Watch out!

Baddy! What are you doing!

-You get that? Amazing, right?

-Awe... I only got Baddy's eye!

-Well, I thought it was amazing...

-Ok. This is going to be it!

Amazing Action Magazine cover picture, coming right up.

Top Wing Cadets!

-Last move wasn't impressive enough for ya?

Then how about this?

Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa!

-Batty again?! Well, his ear anyway...

-Oh This is not good for the bellyyyy!

-Great work, Cadets! You've earned a break!

-Yes! Wa-hoo.

Akawsome. I'm ready.

-Great moves out there Top Wing Hey Reg!

Can we see your pictures?! Yeah!

Get any good ones?

If by good you mean pictures of Baddy's ear, wing and tail,

then yeah, I got lots of good ones.

-And don't forget the funny falling-out-of-a-tree selfie!

-Hahaha...

-I have to figure out how to keep Baddy out of my photos.

I want a picture of Team Top wing In action!!

Hmm...

if Baddy doesn't see where you're taking the picture from,

he can't get in the way. Great idea Brody.

I'll wear... a disguise.

A mustache. And glasses!

Or you can fly up into the trees and take pictures from

in the leaves. Hmm Let's do it!..

But I still better wear a mustache.

Just in case.

Oh my, who is that handsome goose with the mustache.

Hehehe...

-This is perfect Dad.

Great view and Baddy won't see you up here!

-No more Baddy photobombs!

Get ready to take your shot, Reg!

This is it! The moment I've been waiting for!

Nothing could ruin this shot! Nothing!!

-There you are!

I've been looking all over for you!

And I like the moustache. Nice touch..

-Wait. Dad...

Dad... -Baaaaaaaddy!

My camera... -And my mustache!

-Dad, let go of the camera and fly!

You're a goose, remember?? -No!

Not my action-camera! I'll unhook it, then fly!

-Dad needs Top Wing!

Team Top Wing! My Dad needs help.

He’s caught on the wing of Baddy’s jet!

-Don't worry Ryan, we'll get Team Top Wing there as fast

as we can! -Cadets!

Abandon training mission. Reg is caught on Baddy's jet.

You have to rescue him!

We're on it!

Baddy! Hello!

Helloooooo!!

-What're you doing back there?

-My cameraaaaa!

-Ohhh! You want more pictures!

Ok. How about some trick flying!!

-Noooo! Too actionyyyy!

Baddy!

-Can't get more action-y than this

Hang on, Reg, I'm coming!

Let go Reg, I'll grab you!

My camera!

Yeah. He's getting great action shots of me!

Get the cover shot yet? Huh?

Huh? Land the jet, Baddy!

No!

Not until he catches one of my baddest moves...

like this!

-Whooooooaaaah!

-Get that? Huh?

Huh?

Baddy, look out! Look out?

For what?

Aah! Why didn't you say something?!

Oh no, my jet's broken! I'm outta here!

-Ahhhhh! My camera!

Baddy's jet! Baddy's jet and my camera.

Ahhhh!

Come back action camera Reg, use your wings!

Fly!

Fly? Oh yeah right!

-I’m stuck!

Baddy, catch!

I'll get Reg!

Gotcha, Reg!

Ooof Thanks Penny.

Got the jet! I’ll get the broken wing!

Got it!

Great work, cadets! You did it!

-Wooo hooo!

-Take a gander at this!

-Wow, awesome! Cool!

Told you my action shot would win the grand prize!

-You made the cover of Amazing Action Magazine, Dad!!

It's definitely an amazing picture!

Yeah, everyone's in it! Even you, Reg!

Now that I wasn't planning on.

Here. I got everyone a copy.

-Can I have one of those?

Told you I'd make the cover of Amazing Action Magazine.

-Huh? That's me, right there!

Wait... it's just my wing!

You know I think there's something wrong with your camera!

-Hahaha...