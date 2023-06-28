(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Watch Out, Jellyfish About!

First one in the water’s the winner

(Both) Ohh!

What’s that?!

(Both) Aaagghhh!!

Oh, Grandma! Grandma! There’s a really horrid thing in the water!

Let me have a look now!

Oh! That’s a jellyfish children,

and whatever you do, don’t touch it,

it stings and it really hurts!

There’s another one!

Ahhh, they are everywhere!

I’m sorry little bunnies

but I don’t think you’re going to be able to swim today.

Oh no, that’s so unfair!

Unfortunately, the water’s very hot,

that’s why there are so many jellyfish.

Hey Gaspard, let’s play superheroes!

We can get rid of the jellyfish!

Yeah, and after, we can swim!

(Both) A new mission!

Er... er, ah right! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Oh, there’s more and more of them!

Hey! Over there! Look!

What is it?!

Wait a sec! Mega binoculars! Ha!

Mmmmm! Turn up the heat Megabobot!

- Right away Professor Wolf!

- Ahhhhh, this just gets better and better!

Agghh! It’s Professor Wolf again!

And he’s heating up the water with a machine!

It’s because of him there’s so many jellyfish!

Mmhmm! Mega-spaceship!

(Playful music)

Hey! Stop heating up the ocean pickle head!

Because of you, there’s jellyfish everywhere!

So what? As long as I have warm water to bathe in!

Hmmm... haha...

All you ever think about is yourself!

Aagghhh... Megabobot!

Get them, they’re spoiling all my fun!

- Right away Professor Wolf...

Oh, I am falling!

Oh...!

- Aagghh, ah, no no, my Megabobot!

Oh! It’s your fault he’s sunk!

Oh, no it wasn’t!

He fell all by himself, so there!

But it’s still your fault!

So now, you’d better turn off your machine

or I’m turning you into an ice cube!

Ah, no no... very well then...

There’s no need for you to get annoyed,

I’m going to stop the machine!

Ha ha ha!

Haha... nope!

Ha! Without this button you’ll never be able to stop it!

Na na na na naaa na!! Hahaha!

Hahaha!

Oh, noooo! You really are so mean!

Haha... yep, I know!

And just wait ‘til I get my Megabobot back!

Come on quick, we’ve got to find the button before the water gets too hot

and there’s even more jellyfish!!

(Both) Mega-helmets!

And-ahhh!

Oh look! The machine is heating the water for his pool

and attracting all the jellyfish!

We’ve got to hurry!

Mega wristwatch, look for the button!

- Button-located!

Come on, it’s that way!

La la la, you won’t sting us!

La la laaaaa! Hahaha, easy peasy!

(Playful music)

Whoaaaaa! There’s loads of them!

The button is behind the jellyfish.

But I’m too big to go in there...

Yeah, but I’m smaller! Ha ha!

Oh, be really careful Captain Rabbit!

Oh, there it is!

I’ve got the button!

Good work Captain Rabbit!

Oh, but quick, hurry up! The hole is closing!

Oh no! I can’t get through!

Wait! Hydro-pistoloo, vortex mode!

Quick, give me your hand!

Oh no, there’s far too many of them... they’re going to sting us!

Oh, no no no, not that!

Blankie, mega-bubble!

Haha! Nice work Captain Rabbit!

And now we have to stop the machine!

There, that... oh yeah, like that...

Ohhh...! It’s all over Professor Wolf!

Haha! I don’t think so! Get them, Megabobot!

- Right away Professor Wolf! - What are you doing?

- Pro-Professor Wolf... - Ahhhhhhhhh!

Ahhh! Ohhhh! Aahhhhhh!

Owwwwww! Wahhhhhhh!!

You got what you deserved big bad wolf!

That should teach you to only think of yourself!

Ahhhhh... Ahhhhh... Oooooo... Uhhhhh...

I’m absolutely soaked... Ohhhhh...

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Grandma! Look!

The jellyfish have all gone!

Oh! First one in the water’s a superhero!