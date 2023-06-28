Watch out, jellyfish about!

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Both) Ohh!
(Both) Aaagghhh!!
Let me have a look now!
Oh! That’s a jellyfish children,
and whatever you do, don’t touch it,
it stings and it really hurts!
I’m sorry little bunnies
but I don’t think you’re going to be able to swim today.
Unfortunately, the water’s very hot,
that’s why there are so many jellyfish.
(Both) A new mission!
(Both) Transformation!
Mmmmm! Turn up the heat Megabobot!
- Right away Professor Wolf!
- Ahhhhh, this just gets better and better!
(Playful music)
So what? As long as I have warm water to bathe in!
Hmmm... haha...
Aagghhh... Megabobot!
Get them, they’re spoiling all my fun!
- Right away Professor Wolf...
Oh, I am falling!
Oh...!
- Aagghh, ah, no no, my Megabobot!
Oh! It’s your fault he’s sunk!
But it’s still your fault!
Ah, no no... very well then...
There’s no need for you to get annoyed,
I’m going to stop the machine!
Ha ha ha!
Haha... nope!
Ha! Without this button you’ll never be able to stop it!
Na na na na naaa na!! Hahaha!
Hahaha!
Haha... yep, I know!
And just wait ‘til I get my Megabobot back!
(Both) Mega-helmets!
- Button-located!
(Playful music)
And now we have to stop the machine!
There, that... oh yeah, like that...
Ohhh...!
Haha! I don’t think so! Get them, Megabobot!
- Right away Professor Wolf! - What are you doing?
- Pro-Professor Wolf... - Ahhhhhhhhh!
Ahhh! Ohhhh! Aahhhhhh!
Owwwwww! Wahhhhhhh!!
Ahhhhh... Ahhhhh... Oooooo... Uhhhhh...
I’m absolutely soaked... Ohhhhh...
- (Both) Mission accomplished!
Oh! First one in the water’s a superhero!
Simon en inglés
36 Episodios
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.