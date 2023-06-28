  1. TV Clan
  Series
  Simon en inglés
  Simon en inglés - Watch out, jellyfish about!
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Watch Out, Jellyfish About!

First one in the water’s the winner

(Both) Ohh!

What’s that?!

(Both) Aaagghhh!!

Oh, Grandma! Grandma! There’s a really horrid thing in the water!

Let me have a look now!

Oh! That’s a jellyfish children,

and whatever you do, don’t touch it,

it stings and it really hurts!

There’s another one!

Ahhh, they are everywhere!

I’m sorry little bunnies

but I don’t think you’re going to be able to swim today.

Oh no, that’s so unfair!

Unfortunately, the water’s very hot,

that’s why there are so many jellyfish.

Hey Gaspard, let’s play superheroes!

We can get rid of the jellyfish!

Yeah, and after, we can swim!

(Both) A new mission!

Er... er, ah right! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Oh, there’s more and more of them!

Hey! Over there! Look!

What is it?!

Wait a sec! Mega binoculars! Ha!

Mmmmm! Turn up the heat Megabobot!

- Right away Professor Wolf!

- Ahhhhh, this just gets better and better!

Agghh! It’s Professor Wolf again!

And he’s heating up the water with a machine!

It’s because of him there’s so many jellyfish!

Mmhmm! Mega-spaceship!

(Playful music)

Hey! Stop heating up the ocean pickle head!

Because of you, there’s jellyfish everywhere!

So what? As long as I have warm water to bathe in!

Hmmm... haha...

All you ever think about is yourself!

Aagghhh... Megabobot!

Get them, they’re spoiling all my fun!

- Right away Professor Wolf...

Oh, I am falling!

Oh...!

- Aagghh, ah, no no, my Megabobot!

Oh! It’s your fault he’s sunk!

Oh, no it wasn’t!

He fell all by himself, so there!

But it’s still your fault!

So now, you’d better turn off your machine

or I’m turning you into an ice cube!

Ah, no no... very well then...

There’s no need for you to get annoyed,

I’m going to stop the machine!

Ha ha ha!

Haha... nope!

Ha! Without this button you’ll never be able to stop it!

Na na na na naaa na!! Hahaha!

Hahaha!

Oh, noooo! You really are so mean!

Haha... yep, I know!

And just wait ‘til I get my Megabobot back!

Come on quick, we’ve got to find the button before the water gets too hot

and there’s even more jellyfish!!

(Both) Mega-helmets!

And-ahhh!

Oh look! The machine is heating the water for his pool

and attracting all the jellyfish!

We’ve got to hurry!

Mega wristwatch, look for the button!

- Button-located!

Come on, it’s that way!

La la la, you won’t sting us!

La la laaaaa! Hahaha, easy peasy!

(Playful music)

Whoaaaaa! There’s loads of them!

The button is behind the jellyfish.

But I’m too big to go in there...

Yeah, but I’m smaller! Ha ha!

Oh, be really careful Captain Rabbit!

Oh, there it is!

I’ve got the button!

Good work Captain Rabbit!

Oh, but quick, hurry up! The hole is closing!

Oh no! I can’t get through!

Wait! Hydro-pistoloo, vortex mode!

Quick, give me your hand!

Oh no, there’s far too many of them... they’re going to sting us!

Oh, no no no, not that!

Blankie, mega-bubble!

Haha! Nice work Captain Rabbit!

And now we have to stop the machine!

There, that... oh yeah, like that...

Ohhh...! It’s all over Professor Wolf!

Haha! I don’t think so! Get them, Megabobot!

- Right away Professor Wolf! - What are you doing?

- Pro-Professor Wolf... - Ahhhhhhhhh!

Ahhh! Ohhhh! Aahhhhhh!

Owwwwww! Wahhhhhhh!!

You got what you deserved big bad wolf!

That should teach you to only think of yourself!

Ahhhhh... Ahhhhh... Oooooo... Uhhhhh...

I’m absolutely soaked... Ohhhhh...

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Grandma! Look!

The jellyfish have all gone!

Oh! First one in the water’s a superhero!

Simon en inglés

36 Episodios

Simon en inglés - Watch out, jellyfish about!

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años

Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años

  Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés