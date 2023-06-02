(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The New Super Hero

Look out, Gaspard!

Supersonic shot!

Hmpphh...!

Oh, no!

Ahhhh! B...b...but there's an enormous spider in there!

H...h...h...how are we going to get our ball now?

Hey, why don't we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang?

Oh, oh... bu...but it'll be super duper dangerous!

So why don't we ask Ferdinand to play with us?

Oh, yeah! Great idea!

Then the three of us can do it.

(Playful music)

Ferdinand? Ferdinand?

Oh, hey! Hi, guys!

Do you want to come play with us? We've got a super mission!

With a spider that's so scary!

Oh, I have to go to the dentist.

- Come on, Ferdinand. Let's go.

Oh... never mind.

We'll never be able to do the mission with just the two of us.

Of course we can! We have to get our ball back!

(Both) New mission!

Err... uhh... uhh... all right... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) MegaTransformation!

Oh, boy! Oh, boy! Ahhhh!

That spider is really huge! We'll never get past it!

(Spider yawns)

Oh, no, no, no, no!

It's way too big!

What? Okay... All right.

I'll handle the spider, and you go get the ball, okay?

What? It's me who has to go into the black hole all by myself?

Oh, no, no, no, no, no!

Hello! My name is Super Wolfy.

Maybe I can help you?

Err... Hello! Err... I'm Super Rabbit.

And my name is Captain Rabbit.

We've just found another super hero.

He can take the place of Super Ferdi!

Uh... yeah. All right, then.

So, that teeny weeny spider is scaring you?

That's normal. You guys are so little.

Ahem... So, let me sort it out.

Oh, hey! That's a bit strange.

You have the same glasses as Professor Wolf.

Err... oh, no, no... not at all.

So, you know Professor Wolf?

Oh yeah, of course I do.

Who doesn't know Professor Wolf?

The most intelligent bad guy in the universe!

Huh? But Professor Wolf isn't even intelligent at all.

Okay, I'll sort out the little spider. All right?

Yeah, yeah! That way I can go and get the ball with Super Rabbit.

Come on, Spider! Put 'em up! Ha ha ha!

I'm not scared of you!

Come on, come on! Let's go, Captain Rabbit!

Ahh... Come on, you! Haha! You don't scare me!

Aagghhh!

Nice little spider...

Oh, there's the ball!

Oh, easy peasy!

Bu..bu...but what are you doing, Mister Spider?

Oh, no, no, no! Don't do that!

Help!! Get me out of here!!

Leave him alone, you naughty spider!

Toxic Blankie!

- (Coughs)

That is so stinky!

So I really helped you, didn't I?

You teeny weeny bunnies...!!

Uh... ahem... err... so, like can I join your superhero gang now?

Oh, yeah! That'd be super if you joined our gang.

Uh... I just have to have a little word with Captain Rabbit.

Hmmm... okay.

Do you think Super Wolfy is a bit strange?

Well, it's true he's not as strong as Super Ferdi, but still he's nice.

And besides, he tried to help us.

Alright then.

If you wanna join the Super Rabbit Gang,

you have to pass a test.

Ahh... no problem!

Super! Follow us!

There!

Your test Super Wolfy, is to challenge Professor Wolf to a duel.

Hmm? Huh? What?

Just watch! It'll be super easy!

Yoo-hoo! Professor Wolf!

You're a horrible wolf!

Bu...but no! I am... I... err...

Yes, you can! Come on, just copy me!

Professor Wolf!

You're nothing but a big, snoutie face!

I am not a snoutie face!!

Hmmmmm!!

And now I am going to teach you how to be polite to Professor Wolf!

Haha! I just knew it was you!

Oh, but so Super Wolfy was actually Professor Wolf?!

If Super Ferdi were with us, we could easily take him on!

Hey, why don't we just pretend he's here!

Huh???

Throw your mega-watch behind the Professor!

Hey, Super Ferdi! Are you gonna come help us?

What? Super Ferdi is here?

Bu...bu...but... Errr... where is he?

Ha ha!! Found you!

Ahhhhh! You really tricked me. Ugghhh!

Super marbles!

Huhhh! Yahhhhhhh...! Woahhhhh!!

Toxic Blankie!

- (Coughs)

Oh, no! Not that again!

(Both) Yes...!!! Mission accomplished!

- Hey, guys! I just got back from the dentist.

Yeah... Well, guess what Ferdinand.

We tried to replace you...

But it turns out you're irreplaceable!

So, are we going on a new mission?

(All) Yesssss!!