
The mega strawberry share out
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Mega Strawberry Share Out

So Gaspard, I’ll get the one that’s super shiny!

Well in that case, I’ll get the two greens ones!

What? No way! We said the greens were worth three blues.

So then I get to have all the blue ones!

Ah, no, no, no! That’s not fair!

I want some blue ones too!

(Both) Hmmmmmm!!

(Both) Oooh...

Oh well done!! Now look what you’ve done Gaspard!

Hey I didn’t do anything! It was your fault!

Come on now, what’s going on little bunnies?!

Grandpa! It’s his fault!

Simon is taking all the marbles! He’s taking all the marbles!

If you can’t share your marbles without squabbling,

do something else.

For example, while I’m picking them up...

why don’t you guys go and pick strawberries.

They have to be picked before lunch.

Oh yeah! Strawberries!

I’ll do it Grandpa...

Humpphh... I’ll pick them!

No, no! I’m going to pick them!

Whoaaaaa, there are so many strawberries, Simon!

Hey, let’s say this is a job for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Yessss!

(Both) A new mission!!

Er... ah... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Ohhh, look at all those mega strawberries!

Whoaaaa, they’re super duper huge!

(Playfulmusic)

The-su-per-ra-bbit-gang!

(Both gasp)

(Both) Mega-Mimi!!

Do-not-touch-my-straw-berries!

Hey! That’s nonsense, they’re our strawberries!

Move-out-of-the-way-rabbits!

Oh no, Mega-Mimi came with Gigabobot!

Gigabobot! Mega-Mimi! So, have you found any strawberries?

- Yes-we-found-loads!

- Ah, perfect!

I want all of them!

Pfffft, of course, Professor Wolf sent them to steal the strawberries!

Well you’re not going to get any of them!

We’ll-see-about-that!

(Blaster fire)

Aaaaaaaah! ohhh!

Hahaha! You’ll never catch me!

Na na na naaa na!

Ooouuhhh!

The-strawberries-are-for-us!

Woooaaahhhhh!!

Hang on Captain Rabbit! Hydro pistoloo!

Hydro pistoloo mega-freezer!

Yeah... well, they’re our strawberries, haha!

They-are... Professor-Wolf’s-strawberries!

Quick! Mega-Spaceship!

Oh yeah, that’ll be amazing!

Oh!!

De-stroy-the-Su-per-Rab-bit-gang!

Oh no, he’s going to catch us!

Yeah, we got him!

That’s lucky because I’m out of marbles!

Oh no! There he is again!

Knuckle missiles!!

Hang on, we’re diving!

Oh... look out, he’s coming back for us!

Hold on tight, Captain Rabbit!

(Both) Yoo-hoo!!

We really got him this time!

Not so fast! Give us back our strawberries Mega-Mimi!

No-no-never!

Exploding Blankie!

(Explosion)

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Boo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo...

Hey, what’s wrong, why are you crying?

The-straw-berries... were-for-Professor-Wolf’s-birth-day!

Huh? It’s Professor Wolf’s birthday?!

What?! That big fat pickle has a birthday??

Yes-and-he-just-loves... straw-berry-cake...

Hmmm... why don’t we share the strawberries then?

Hey no way! They’re our strawberries!

Yeah but wait a sec,

Professor Wolf’s birthday only comes once a year.

So what, he’s mean to us all the time!

The-strawberries-are-ours!

No, we have to share,

otherwise we’re going to fight again and nobody will get any!

Oh-al-right! Hi-five-Super-Rabbit!

Ah, no! They took all the biggest strawberries.

Gaspard, it doesn’t matter, there’s still loads for us.

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

- Ohh, I sure hope you haven’t eaten too many of them!

Errr... no grandpa...

Good, well I’m going to go prepare the strawberries for your snack!

  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

