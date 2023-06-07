(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Mega Strawberry Share Out

So Gaspard, I’ll get the one that’s super shiny!

Well in that case, I’ll get the two greens ones!

What? No way! We said the greens were worth three blues.

So then I get to have all the blue ones!

Ah, no, no, no! That’s not fair!

I want some blue ones too!

(Both) Hmmmmmm!!

(Both) Oooh...

Oh well done!! Now look what you’ve done Gaspard!

Hey I didn’t do anything! It was your fault!

Come on now, what’s going on little bunnies?!

Grandpa! It’s his fault!

Simon is taking all the marbles! He’s taking all the marbles!

If you can’t share your marbles without squabbling,

do something else.

For example, while I’m picking them up...

why don’t you guys go and pick strawberries.

They have to be picked before lunch.

Oh yeah! Strawberries!

I’ll do it Grandpa...

Humpphh... I’ll pick them!

No, no! I’m going to pick them!

Whoaaaaa, there are so many strawberries, Simon!

Hey, let’s say this is a job for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Yessss!

(Both) A new mission!!

Er... ah... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Ohhh, look at all those mega strawberries!

Whoaaaa, they’re super duper huge!

(Playfulmusic)

The-su-per-ra-bbit-gang!

(Both gasp)

(Both) Mega-Mimi!!

Do-not-touch-my-straw-berries!

Hey! That’s nonsense, they’re our strawberries!

Move-out-of-the-way-rabbits!

Oh no, Mega-Mimi came with Gigabobot!

Gigabobot! Mega-Mimi! So, have you found any strawberries?

- Yes-we-found-loads!

- Ah, perfect!

I want all of them!

Pfffft, of course, Professor Wolf sent them to steal the strawberries!

Well you’re not going to get any of them!

We’ll-see-about-that!

(Blaster fire)

Aaaaaaaah! ohhh!

Hahaha! You’ll never catch me!

Na na na naaa na!

Ooouuhhh!

The-strawberries-are-for-us!

Woooaaahhhhh!!

Hang on Captain Rabbit! Hydro pistoloo!

Hydro pistoloo mega-freezer!

Yeah... well, they’re our strawberries, haha!

They-are... Professor-Wolf’s-strawberries!

Quick! Mega-Spaceship!

Oh yeah, that’ll be amazing!

Oh!!

De-stroy-the-Su-per-Rab-bit-gang!

Oh no, he’s going to catch us!

Yeah, we got him!

That’s lucky because I’m out of marbles!

Oh no! There he is again!

Knuckle missiles!!

Hang on, we’re diving!

Oh... look out, he’s coming back for us!

Hold on tight, Captain Rabbit!

(Both) Yoo-hoo!!

We really got him this time!

Not so fast! Give us back our strawberries Mega-Mimi!

No-no-never!

Exploding Blankie!

(Explosion)

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Boo-hoo-hoo-hoo-hoo...

Hey, what’s wrong, why are you crying?

The-straw-berries... were-for-Professor-Wolf’s-birth-day!

Huh? It’s Professor Wolf’s birthday?!

What?! That big fat pickle has a birthday??

Yes-and-he-just-loves... straw-berry-cake...

Hmmm... why don’t we share the strawberries then?

Hey no way! They’re our strawberries!

Yeah but wait a sec,

Professor Wolf’s birthday only comes once a year.

So what, he’s mean to us all the time!

The-strawberries-are-ours!

No, we have to share,

otherwise we’re going to fight again and nobody will get any!

Oh-al-right! Hi-five-Super-Rabbit!

Ah, no! They took all the biggest strawberries.

Gaspard, it doesn’t matter, there’s still loads for us.

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

- Ohh, I sure hope you haven’t eaten too many of them!

Errr... no grandpa...

Good, well I’m going to go prepare the strawberries for your snack!