The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Playful music)
Oh, but we don’t have enough time to hide Gaspard,
you didn’t count to ten, did you?
Yeah, well if you don’t know how to count, you can never be “it”!
Alright, I’m going to teach you Gaspard.
Repeat after me: 1...
2...
3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10!
Sorry Gaspard but I’ll never be able to teach you fast enough...
(All) Oh yeah! Amazing!!
(All) A new mission!
- Super! - Duper!
(All) Transformation!
Hello, I am the Robot Who Knows Everything.
You-must-repeat: 1...
2... 3... 4... 5...
- Huh?! But that’s exactly what I did!
Hahaha! Super Robot Who Knows Everything,
tell me who’s the greatest big bad wolf of all time?
- (All) Professor Wolf!
Oh, ha ha! True... and wasn’t me who said so!
Come over here Super Robot Who Knows Everything, I need your help!
Oh no... he’s mine now! Ha ha ha!
- Hey, give him back now you pickle head!
If you want him, come and get him! Ahahahahaa!
Now, tell me Super Robot Who Knows Everything,
how can I destroy the Super Rabbit Gang?
- Impossible to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang,
they are super strong.
Huhhh?! What?! But that’s not true!
Shhhht...
(All) Shhhht!
(Alarm)
(All) Aaahhhh!!
Yeah, yeah, we’re okay.
- Oh! What is that I hear?
Ha ha! Let’s have a look to see what I’ve caught.
Oh! Why it looks like I’ve caught the Super Rabbit Gang!
1, 2 and 3!
I’m missing one, but it’s just that teeny-weeny Captain Rabbit!
Why that little loser is useless!
Super Robot Who Know Everything,
tell me how to destroy Super Rabbit and his friends?
- Impossible to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang.
- Grrrrrraaa, you’re not a Super Robot who knows everything,
you’re a robot who knows nothing!
Grrrraahhh, you really annoy me!
Grrmmmh! You must know a way?!
- There is indeed a way to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang.
- Oh yeah? Well then tell me right now...
Hahaha!
- First you must get them out of the hole.
- Huh? Seriously?
OK, alright, you don’t have to yell...
And you guys, don’t you dare move!
Huh, what? Me, in the hole?
Graaaaaah! Ok... Ok! I’m going, I’m going!
Come on, help me get down there you bunch of loser bunnies!
Ohhh!
Oh no, they tricked me!
You little losers are going to pay for this!
It’s true that even if you can’t count...
you’re super clever Captain Rabbit!
- Oooooh... 1, 2 and 3 super losers,
I almost caught the entire Super Rabbit Gang...
Oh wow, “4”!
You know how to count to 4 Captain Rabbit!
So shall we play hide-and-seek again?
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.