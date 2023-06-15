  1. TV Clan

Para todos los públicos The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Mega Robot Who Knows It All

(Playful music)

Ok, it’s my turn to count!

1... 2... and 10!

Haha! I can see you Simon!

See you Lou! See you Ferdinand!

Oh, but we don’t have enough time to hide Gaspard,

you didn’t count to ten, did you?

Uh ‘course I did! I said 1, 2 and 10, so there!

Yeah, well it’s normal!

He’s too small to know how to count to 10!

I may be small, but I’m super-duper clever you know!

Yeah, well if you don’t know how to count, you can never be “it”!

Huh?! Yeah, well it’s my turn to be “it”!

Alright, I’m going to teach you Gaspard.

Repeat after me: 1...

1...

2...

2...

3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10!

And 10!

I did it yeah?

Sorry Gaspard but I’ll never be able to teach you fast enough...

Oh hey, I know!

What if we said there was a Super Robot who knows everything?!

With him, you’ll be able to learn super-fast!

(All) Oh yeah! Amazing!!

(All) A new mission!

- Super! - Duper!

Err... Err... Oh, yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

Wooh-Ah!

Super Robot, we need your help!

Hello, I am the Robot Who Knows Everything.

Oh, but how does it work Super Rabbit?

Haha, it’s easy!

He answers every question you ask him!

Super Robot Who Knows Everything,

how can we teach Captain Rabbit to count to 10?

You-must-repeat: 1...

2... 3... 4... 5...

- Huh?! But that’s exactly what I did!

It takes too long to learn to count to 10...

Hahaha! Super Robot Who Knows Everything,

tell me who’s the greatest big bad wolf of all time?

- (All) Professor Wolf!

Oh, ha ha! True... and wasn’t me who said so!

Come over here Super Robot Who Knows Everything, I need your help!

Hey! Leave him alone!

Oh no... he’s mine now! Ha ha ha!

- Hey, give him back now you pickle head!

Give us back our super robot right now!

If you want him, come and get him! Ahahahahaa!

Now, tell me Super Robot Who Knows Everything,

how can I destroy the Super Rabbit Gang?

- Impossible to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang,

they are super strong.

Huhhh?! What?! But that’s not true!

OK, follow me and don’t make any noise!

Shhhht...

Mhmm... Mmmm... Woooah... Aaaah!

(All) Shhhht!

(Alarm)

(All) Aaahhhh!!

Oh no! Are you guys alright?

Yeah, yeah, we’re okay.

- Oh! What is that I hear?

Ha ha! Let’s have a look to see what I’ve caught.

Oh! Why it looks like I’ve caught the Super Rabbit Gang!

1, 2 and 3!

I’m missing one, but it’s just that teeny-weeny Captain Rabbit!

Why that little loser is useless!

Super Robot Who Know Everything,

tell me how to destroy Super Rabbit and his friends?

- Impossible to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang.

- Grrrrrraaa, you’re not a Super Robot who knows everything,

you’re a robot who knows nothing!

Grrrraahhh, you really annoy me!

Grrmmmh! You must know a way?!

- There is indeed a way to destroy the Super Rabbit Gang.

- Oh yeah? Well then tell me right now...

Hahaha!

- First you must get them out of the hole.

- Huh? Seriously?

- I am the Super Robot Who Knows Everything do as I say!

Hehehehe...

OK, alright, you don’t have to yell...

And you guys, don’t you dare move!

Now it is your turn to go down into the hole!

Huh, what? Me, in the hole?

Yes, you! And be quick or it will be too late!

Graaaaaah! Ok... Ok! I’m going, I’m going!

Come on, help me get down there you bunch of loser bunnies!

Ohhh!

The Super Rabbit Gang will be destroyed.

Ahahah... when elephants can fly!

Oh no, they tricked me!

You little losers are going to pay for this!

Oh well done, Captain Rabbit, you saved us!

It’s true that even if you can’t count...

you’re super clever Captain Rabbit!

- Oooooh... 1, 2 and 3 super losers,

I almost caught the entire Super Rabbit Gang...

Four, Professor Wolf! There’s four of us!

Oh wow, “4”!

You know how to count to 4 Captain Rabbit!

Oh yeah, I do!!

Whoaaaaa...! Mission Accomplished!

So shall we play hide-and-seek again?

But I can only count up to number 4...

Or, we could try and play “What’s The Time, Mr Wolf...

And learn more numbers that way... Ha ha!

Simon en inglés

43 Episodios

Simon en inglés - The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

