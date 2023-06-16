  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - The Mega Marble
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos The Mega Marble
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Mega Marble

Eeeeet, ha!

Hey! Can I play with you guys?

Of course Ferdinand, we’ll play three-way!

But first I need the toilet, I’ll be right back!

Quick quick quick!

Ah well, I’m going to play with this one now.

Woahhhh!

Hey, do you wanna swap?

Huhhh?! Oh no no no, that’s our mega-marble!

It’s Simon and mine’s favourite marble!

Yeah, well what if I trade you my three marbles?

Hmm? What? Three marbles for just one?

Oh, well then yeah, of course! Here!

I’m back!

Look, Simon look! We got three more marbles!

Yeah, I swapped them for your mega-marble.

Huh?! Whaaat?!

Why’d you do that Gaspard?

He tricked you!

Those marbles aren’t worth anything...

Our mega-marble is worth at least a hundred marbles!

I’m sorry Simon...

It’s OK, we’ll win our mega-marble back in a game against Ferdinand.

Are you sure? But Ferdinand is super-duper good!

Yes!

Yeah... well, but Super Rabbit is even better!

Hey Ferdinand! Want to play a game of super hero marbles?

Oh yeah, amazing idea!

(All) A new mission!

- Super!

Err... Oh, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

You ready Super Ferdi?

Yeah, ready!

(Wind blowing)

So, the first one to touch the other marbles wins!

Okay! And I get to start!

(Playful music)

Oh no...

Ha ha!

You missed!

Pfffffft, yeah, but it’s not easy, your marble is so super small...

My turn!

Mmmmh... Mmmmh... Uhhhh!

Ha ha! Yeah! I did it

Oh no! I lost the mega-marble...

Ha ha! Yesssss!

The mega-marble is ours!

Oh, well played Super Rabbit...

How about a rematch?

And we’ll play for the mega-marble!

Hahaa! Our mega-marble!

Hummmmm... Woah...

Hey, no! Come back here!

Stop!

A mega-marble is so amazing,

I have to have it!

Wow! That was a mega roll!

Ihyah-ah!

Whoaaaa! Your mega super-duper marble is so amazing!

Thank you, my name is Megabobuddy,

do you want to be my buddy?

Oh yeah, of course!

And since you are my buddy,

do you want to swap your mega-marble for my mega super-duper marble?

Oh yeah, of course I do!

Ok, so I’ll play you all the marbles I have for your mega-marble! Ok?

Alright! It’s a deal!

Captain Rabbit?

Captain Rabbit?

We need the mega-marble!

Look, I swapped our mega-marble for a mega super-duper marble!

(Both) Woahhhhhh!

- It’s so enormous!

Oh, but... Hey!

(Marble squeaks)

(Marble punctures)

Oh no, Captain Rabbit, you got tricked again!

That was just a big balloon!

Bu... but... It was my friend Megabobuddy who swapped it!

Yeah, well I bet your new friend is never gonna come back...

Hey, give us back our mega-marble!

Besides you’re not even a real friend!

I am not your friend because I am Megamimi!

Aaaah!

Exploding blankie!

(Explosion)

(Shooting)

(All) Woaah! Aaah!

Look out!

Ooooh... Oh no, he’ll never give us back our mega-marble...

Yeah, well don’t worry Captain Rabbit, I've got a plan.

Megamimi, I’ll swap you my robot-rocket for the mega-marble!

Huhhh?! Nooo! You can’t do that Super Ferdi!

Don’t worry!

- Your mega robot-rocket for the mega-marble?

Agreed Super Ferdi!

- Okay! Robot-rocket!

- The robot-rocket is all mine!

- Mega-dance!

- Ha-ho-ho-ha-he-he-ha-owwww!

Help me, I want to get out of here!

- Okay, right! Whatever you want Megamimi!

- Ooooooh... Ahhhhhh...

Megamimi’s head hurts...

(All) Mission accomplished!

So, what shall we play now?

Oh hey, I know! Let’s play “robot”! Ha ha!

Waaaah... It’s amazing will you...

Simon en inglés

47 Episodios

  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - The Mega Marble

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés