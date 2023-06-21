  1. TV Clan

  Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
Para todos los públicos The lost treasure
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Lost Treasure

(Playful music)

I won! Huh?

What? No way! I was first Simon!

Hey that’s not true, I won Ferdinand!

Well, I’m the fastest!

Hey! Hey, look what I found!

A marble!

Aaah, it’s super pretty!

Oh, where’d you find it Gaspard?

Over there, next to that big rock!

Come on, I bet there’s lots more!

It’s here, under the rock, I’m sure there’s more under here!

(Struggling)

Oh rats, it’s too heavy!

Hey... what if we said there was a hidden treasure underneath it!

Oh yeah! A treasure for the Super Rabbit Gang!

The treasure’s ours!

Yeah! Yeah!

(ALL) A new mission!

Super! Er... uh... Mega!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

Whoaaaaaa... look!

A diamond!

And I bet there’s loads loads more!

Huh?! Move out of the way Captain Rabbit.

I’m going to lift up the rock!

Huh?! Hey wait a sec, that’s a job for me!

But why should it be you?

I’m the strongest with my robot rocket!

Hey no way, that’s not fair!

It’s not you who’s the strongest, it’s your robot!

Baaah! It’s the same thing, I’m the strongest!

That’s so not true!

I’m the strongest!

Ha, you’re both wrong! Because I’m the strongest!

It’s just so easy to lift up that tiny little pebble!

- (ALL) Aaaaah!

- Ha ha!!

(Struggling)

- (ALL) Woahhhhhhh!

Our treasure is super-duper beautiful!

Er... your treasure?!

Hahaha, you’re joking, aren’t you?!

Hmmpphhh...

Hey! I'm not joking!

Anyway, it’s my treasure! End of!

- Huh?! Hey no way!

You’re just talking rubbish, you big snoutie face!

I said it’s my treasure!

Ha! Now you, you take this!

Waahhh!! Look out!!

(ALL) Aaaggghhh!!

- Ha ha ha! Good bye, you rubbish super heroes!

Ha ha, the treasure is all mine!

Hey! You’re so wrong Professor Wolf, it’s ours!

Huh! He’s going to give us back our treasure!

Oh yes!

(Music)

Hey, give us back our treasure!

Oh right... So you want a taste of my candy floss canon?!

- Sorry... it’s not snack time yet!

Ha ha ha ha!

- Ahhh no, not thaaaaaaat...

Ohohoh... ohhhh...

I’m all stuck now!!

Don’t you worry Super Ferdi, I’ll get you out of that!

Hydro Pistoloo!

Oh no, Professor Wolf has escaped!

Turbo goggles!

Oh, he's just entered a secret base!

Oh, why did you go first Super Ferdi?!

You should have waited for me,

you definitively knew I was the strongest!

Hey, nobody care’s who’s the strongest,

what’s important is to get back the treasure...

Oh, you’re right Captain Rabbit... Oh, you’re right Captain Rabbit...

- Oh, now... isn’t that pretty!

Hm hmm! La-la-la-laaa...

- (ALL) Hey Professor Wolf?

(ALL) You’re not the strongest!

- Argh... It’s that bunch of rubbish heroes!

Of course I’m the strongest, there’s no doubt!!

And I tricked you! Na nanana naaa...

- (ALL) No, you didn’t trick us!

(ALL) Na nana naa na!

- Oh wow! They’re driving me crazy!

Just wait and see you bunch of useless rabbits!

Actually we’ve got a big present for you!

Oooooh? Really?!

Ah, that’s so super-duper nice! Hmmm...

Ahhh... Noooooo!

(Big smash)

Yes! The treasure is all ours!

Oh no, my pretty decorations...

Ha... You just wait, you’ll see who’s the strongest!

Waahhh...

Hydro-Pistoloo full power!

Woaaahhh...! Ugghhhh...! Oooohhhh...

That’s not funny at all!

You’ll pay for this Super Rabbit...!

Er, you’re not the strongest person in the world...

(ALL) We are!

(ALL) Mission 'Get-the-Treasure' accomplished!

Ha! When we’re a team, we’re Super Duper Strong!

Yeah... well, I’m still a teeny weeny bit stronger...

Simon en inglés - The lost treasure

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

