(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Lost Treasure

(Playful music)

I won! Huh?

What? No way! I was first Simon!

Hey that’s not true, I won Ferdinand!

Well, I’m the fastest!

Hey! Hey, look what I found!

A marble!

Aaah, it’s super pretty!

Oh, where’d you find it Gaspard?

Over there, next to that big rock!

Come on, I bet there’s lots more!

It’s here, under the rock, I’m sure there’s more under here!

(Struggling)

Oh rats, it’s too heavy!

Hey... what if we said there was a hidden treasure underneath it!

Oh yeah! A treasure for the Super Rabbit Gang!

The treasure’s ours!

Yeah! Yeah!

(ALL) A new mission!

Super! Er... uh... Mega!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

Whoaaaaaa... look!

A diamond!

And I bet there’s loads loads more!

Huh?! Move out of the way Captain Rabbit.

I’m going to lift up the rock!

Huh?! Hey wait a sec, that’s a job for me!

But why should it be you?

I’m the strongest with my robot rocket!

Hey no way, that’s not fair!

It’s not you who’s the strongest, it’s your robot!

Baaah! It’s the same thing, I’m the strongest!

That’s so not true!

I’m the strongest!

Ha, you’re both wrong! Because I’m the strongest!

It’s just so easy to lift up that tiny little pebble!

- (ALL) Aaaaah!

- Ha ha!!

(Struggling)

- (ALL) Woahhhhhhh!

Our treasure is super-duper beautiful!

Er... your treasure?!

Hahaha, you’re joking, aren’t you?!

Hmmpphhh...

Hey! I'm not joking!

Anyway, it’s my treasure! End of!

- Huh?! Hey no way!

You’re just talking rubbish, you big snoutie face!

I said it’s my treasure!

Ha! Now you, you take this!

Waahhh!! Look out!!

(ALL) Aaaggghhh!!

- Ha ha ha! Good bye, you rubbish super heroes!

Ha ha, the treasure is all mine!

Hey! You’re so wrong Professor Wolf, it’s ours!

Huh! He’s going to give us back our treasure!

Oh yes!

(Music)

Hey, give us back our treasure!

Oh right... So you want a taste of my candy floss canon?!

- Sorry... it’s not snack time yet!

Ha ha ha ha!

- Ahhh no, not thaaaaaaat...

Ohohoh... ohhhh...

I’m all stuck now!!

Don’t you worry Super Ferdi, I’ll get you out of that!

Hydro Pistoloo!

Oh no, Professor Wolf has escaped!

Turbo goggles!

Oh, he's just entered a secret base!

Oh, why did you go first Super Ferdi?!

You should have waited for me,

you definitively knew I was the strongest!

Hey, nobody care’s who’s the strongest,

what’s important is to get back the treasure...

Oh, you’re right Captain Rabbit... Oh, you’re right Captain Rabbit...

- Oh, now... isn’t that pretty!

Hm hmm! La-la-la-laaa...

- (ALL) Hey Professor Wolf?

(ALL) You’re not the strongest!

- Argh... It’s that bunch of rubbish heroes!

Of course I’m the strongest, there’s no doubt!!

And I tricked you! Na nanana naaa...

- (ALL) No, you didn’t trick us!

(ALL) Na nana naa na!

- Oh wow! They’re driving me crazy!

Just wait and see you bunch of useless rabbits!

Actually we’ve got a big present for you!

Oooooh? Really?!

Ah, that’s so super-duper nice! Hmmm...

Ahhh... Noooooo!

(Big smash)

Yes! The treasure is all ours!

Oh no, my pretty decorations...

Ha... You just wait, you’ll see who’s the strongest!

Waahhh...

Hydro-Pistoloo full power!

Woaaahhh...! Ugghhhh...! Oooohhhh...

That’s not funny at all!

You’ll pay for this Super Rabbit...!

Er, you’re not the strongest person in the world...

(ALL) We are!

(ALL) Mission 'Get-the-Treasure' accomplished!

Ha! When we’re a team, we’re Super Duper Strong!

Yeah... well, I’m still a teeny weeny bit stronger...