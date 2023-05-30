The battle of super heroes

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Battle of the Super Heroes

(Playful music)

There, now no one will be able to get into our top-secret base...

and I’m keeping the key.

Ah no, we said it would be me this time!

Give me the key, you’re going to lose it!

I won’t. It’s my turn to keep the key!

No it’s mine!

Well that’s just great Gaspard...

now we’ve lost it!

Oooooo, what are we going to do?

Why don’t we say that we have to dive into the puddle and find it!

And that is the mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Yes, a new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(BOTH) Transformation!

Super amazing helmets!

Hey, can you see the key Super Rabbit?

Oh yeah, it’s over there!

I’ll get it!

Hey no way, I’ll get it!

Aahh!!

That key is mine, nananananaaana!

Super boomerang!

Hey! Ohohoh! Ha ha!!

Come on fish, let's catch Super Rabbit!

Whoaaaa...! Ugghhhh...!

Oh! Oh no, we’ve lost it again!

Oh no you didn’t you little shrimps, the key is mine now! Hmmm...

Professor Wolf, give us back our key right now!

Dream on, you rubbish superheroes!

I have the key to your top-secret base now... and I’m keeping it!

Ngnananananaaana!

Oh no, he’s already gone!

Super space ship!

(Playful music)

Come on, quick! We’ve gotta catch him!

Oh no, it’s too late, he’s gone into our top-secret-base!

And look Super Rabbit, and he’s eating our cake!

Yum! Mmm! Your cake is super good!

Mmmm... Ahhh! He’s eaten the whole thing!

And that’s not all, look what else I’ve just found! Ha ha ha!

Hell-ooo, my name is Super Rabbit and I'm a rubbish hero...!

Hey, be quiet! This is our top-secret base!

Ah-ah... it isn’t.

It’s mine now! Ha ha ha!

And I’m going to play by myself now!

So, let’s see... I wonder what this big button’s for?

Oh no, not our lollipop missiles!

(Explosions)

Oooooh, Oooooooh! I want more big Boom Boom’s!

Oh, that big horrid snoutie face thinks he can do whatever he wants!

Except that we can’t get in without the key!

Hahaha! This is amazing!

Ahhhhh! Stop that right now!

Not the lasers! Ha ha ha!

Lots of little buttons! La la la laaaaaa!

- (ROBOTIC VOICE) Top-secret-base door activated!

Aaaaargh! Oh no no no!

Ha ha! look at that! He opened the door for us!

Come out right now, Professor Wolf!

I’m not here!

You are! We can see you! Stop messing around!

No, not the hydro-pistoloo!

Here! You can have your mask back!

All we have to do now is tie up the big bad wolf!

Yes, with my super tying up blankie!

No, with my hydro-pistoloo set on tie up mode!

No no no... it’s not your turn, it’s my turn!

No, it’s my turn!

Oh no, it’s mine! Stop it!

Blankie! Tie Up... Aaahhhhh!

(Both coughing)

Hahaha! You have caught your-selves, ha!

You guys aren’t even real superheroes anyway!!

You’re not real, not real at all...

Oh, don’t worry Captain Rabbit,

I know how we’re gonna get out of here.

Oh yeah yeah, I have a plan!

No way, it’s me who has a plan!

Captain Rabbit, we need the same plan.

Because when we argue, we mess everything up ok?

Hmmmmm!

Oh no, he’s captured us!

He’s going to find our super duper secret weapon!

Huhh? A super-duper secret weapon?!

Hmmmm... I just love super-duper secret weapons, where is it?

Oh no, we’ll never ever tell you!

We’ll see about that!

- (BOTH) Waaaaaaah! Woaahhhh!!

- Now you’re going to tell me

where you’re hiding your super duper-secret weapon,

I want it!

Yeah yeah, big bad wolf... it’s over there!

Hmmm...?

Show me where it is! I’m following you.

And no funny games, I’ve got the hydro-pistoloo!

So where’s my super duper secret weapon?

Uh... it’s over there!

Hmm? ...hmmm, hmm? Uh, where is it?

I can’t see anything!

Well, right there!

- (BOTH) Hahahaha!

- Hmmm? Huhh...? Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!

Oh no, not the super duper secret ejector hatch!

Haha! We make a super team!

Huh?! Oh thank you, Super Rabbit!

Yep! Mission accomplished!

Children!

I’ve made you a chocolate cake!

Oh, yes!

Oh hey, this one is only for us.