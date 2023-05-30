  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - The battle of super heroes
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos The battle of super heroes
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Battle of the Super Heroes

(Playful music)

There, now no one will be able to get into our top-secret base...

and I’m keeping the key.

Ah no, we said it would be me this time!

Give me the key, you’re going to lose it!

I won’t. It’s my turn to keep the key!

No it’s mine!

Well that’s just great Gaspard...

now we’ve lost it!

Oooooo, what are we going to do?

Why don’t we say that we have to dive into the puddle and find it!

And that is the mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Yes, a new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(BOTH) Transformation!

Super amazing helmets!

Hey, can you see the key Super Rabbit?

Oh yeah, it’s over there!

I’ll get it!

Hey no way, I’ll get it!

Aahh!!

That key is mine, nananananaaana!

Super boomerang!

Hey! Ohohoh! Ha ha!!

Come on fish, let's catch Super Rabbit!

Whoaaaa...! Ugghhhh...!

Oh! Oh no, we’ve lost it again!

Oh no you didn’t you little shrimps, the key is mine now! Hmmm...

Professor Wolf, give us back our key right now!

Dream on, you rubbish superheroes!

I have the key to your top-secret base now... and I’m keeping it!

Ngnananananaaana!

Oh no, he’s already gone!

Super space ship!

(Playful music)

Come on, quick! We’ve gotta catch him!

Oh no, it’s too late, he’s gone into our top-secret-base!

And look Super Rabbit, and he’s eating our cake!

Yum! Mmm! Your cake is super good!

Mmmm... Ahhh! He’s eaten the whole thing!

And that’s not all, look what else I’ve just found! Ha ha ha!

Hell-ooo, my name is Super Rabbit and I'm a rubbish hero...!

Hey, be quiet! This is our top-secret base!

Ah-ah... it isn’t.

It’s mine now! Ha ha ha!

And I’m going to play by myself now!

So, let’s see... I wonder what this big button’s for?

Oh no, not our lollipop missiles!

(Explosions)

Oooooh, Oooooooh! I want more big Boom Boom’s!

Oh, that big horrid snoutie face thinks he can do whatever he wants!

Except that we can’t get in without the key!

Hahaha! This is amazing!

Ahhhhh! Stop that right now!

Not the lasers! Ha ha ha!

Lots of little buttons! La la la laaaaaa!

- (ROBOTIC VOICE) Top-secret-base door activated!

Aaaaargh! Oh no no no!

Ha ha! look at that! He opened the door for us!

Come out right now, Professor Wolf!

I’m not here!

You are! We can see you! Stop messing around!

No, not the hydro-pistoloo!

Here! You can have your mask back!

All we have to do now is tie up the big bad wolf!

Yes, with my super tying up blankie!

No, with my hydro-pistoloo set on tie up mode!

No no no... it’s not your turn, it’s my turn!

No, it’s my turn!

Oh no, it’s mine! Stop it!

Blankie! Tie Up... Aaahhhhh!

(Both coughing)

Hahaha! You have caught your-selves, ha!

You guys aren’t even real superheroes anyway!!

You’re not real, not real at all...

Oh, don’t worry Captain Rabbit,

I know how we’re gonna get out of here.

Oh yeah yeah, I have a plan!

No way, it’s me who has a plan!

Captain Rabbit, we need the same plan.

Because when we argue, we mess everything up ok?

Hmmmmm!

Oh no, he’s captured us!

He’s going to find our super duper secret weapon!

Huhh? A super-duper secret weapon?!

Hmmmm... I just love super-duper secret weapons, where is it?

Oh no, we’ll never ever tell you!

We’ll see about that!

- (BOTH) Waaaaaaah! Woaahhhh!!

- Now you’re going to tell me

where you’re hiding your super duper-secret weapon,

I want it!

Yeah yeah, big bad wolf... it’s over there!

Hmmm...?

Show me where it is! I’m following you.

And no funny games, I’ve got the hydro-pistoloo!

So where’s my super duper secret weapon?

Uh... it’s over there!

Hmm? ...hmmm, hmm? Uh, where is it?

I can’t see anything!

Well, right there!

- (BOTH) Hahahaha!

- Hmmm? Huhh...? Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!

Oh no, not the super duper secret ejector hatch!

Haha! We make a super team!

Huh?! Oh thank you, Super Rabbit!

Yep! Mission accomplished!

Children!

I’ve made you a chocolate cake!

Oh, yes!

Oh hey, this one is only for us.

Not like the cake Professor Wolf ate in our top secret base!

Simon en inglés

38 Episodios

  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - The battle of super heroes

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés