(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Ant Colony

(Playful music)

Wow! Look how much they're carrying, Simon.

I know, Lou. Wow! They are so strong.

Hey, you lot! Want to get my ball?

Yes, but be careful. You almost squashed the ants.

Yeah well, sorry. I didn't know they were ants.

Thanks!

- Come and look, Simon.

They're super quick, too!

- Hey, you lot! Can you get my ball for me?

What... again?

No way! Why don't you get it yourself this time?

Pffffft! You kids are mean...

- Goodbye, ants!

Shall we play tag now?

Ha! And you're "it".

Ha ha... I'm gonna catch you, Simon.

(Gasps)

What's wrong, Lou?

Well, it's the ant. It must have climbed on me earlier.

Oh, no! The poor thing looks really lost!

We've got to help him find it's friends.

Haha! Yoo-hoo! Ants, where are you?

Wait a sec! You've left one of your friends behind.

Awww, they've all gone!

(Gasps)

What are we going to do, Simon?

We'll never be able to find them!

'Course we will!

Because this is the mission for the Super Rabbit Gang.

Oh yeah! Of course, you're right!

(Both) A new mission.

Super! Mega!

(Both) Amazing transformation!

Don't worry. We're gonna find all your friends for you.

(Ant communicates)

Huh? I don't understand what it's saying!

Wait a sec! I'm going to activate my mega-watch-translator.

(Ant communicates)

- (Robotic voice) Help! A big bad wolf is forcing us to work.

- Oh, that can only be Professor Wolf!

Ahh... he can't do anything by himself,

the horrible, big, lazy wolf.

Don't you worry, we're going to help you!

Super Lou is right! Show us the way!

(Wristband beeps)

We're following you!

(Ant communicates)

(Robotic voice) Hurry up! Hurry up!

(Robotic voice) Bring more and more chocolate to Professor Wolf.

- Gigabobot, I need more chocolate.

More and more chocolate.

- (Robotic voice) No problem, Professor Wolf.

(Robotic voice) Come on, ants! Work faster and faster!

(Robotic voice) Uh... You are not allowed to escape!

- Awww... the poor little ants.

They have to do everything Professor Wolf says.

First, we have to take care of Gigabobot!

We're going to surprise him, haha!

(Playful music)

(Gasps)

- (Robotic voice) More chocolate.

(Robotic voice) Brrr... Faster! Faster!

Hey! You big horrible, bossy tin-can!

(Robotic voice) Brrr... Who is that?

Ha ha! Guess!

(Robotic voice) Super Rabbit!

Ha ha! You guessed it!

(Robotic voice) Mmmm...brrrrr...bip...bip...bip....

I can't understand a word you're saying.

Do you Super Lou?

Er no! Not a word!

- (Robotic voice) Mmmm...brrrrr...bip...bip...bip....

Haha! Great shot, Super Lou!

Yep! Super Lou... Always here for you!

We did it! You're free now, ants!

(Ant communicates)

- (Robotic voice) No! The big bad wolf

has also imprisoned our queen in his cave.

Ahh! Oh, no! We've got to free her!

Gigabobot? Gigabobot, is everything okay?

What was that strange noise?

- (Clears throat)

(Robotic voice) Everything is just fine, Professor Wolf.

(Robotic voice) The ants found an enormous piece of chocolate.

Mmm! Oh, super! The big pieces are the best!

Yum, yum!

- What are you trying to do, Super Rabbit?

Haha! I've got an idea! Mmmm!

(Playful music)

(Struggling)

Mhm...? Ahhh! I've never, ever seen such a big piece of chocolate!

Hmmmm... Ahhhhhh!

Ha! Surprise! Ha ha!

Blegghhh...

- Huhhh-ahhh! Great shot, Super Rabbit!

- Woaaahhhhhh!!

Graaahhh! I can't believe it... hmmm!

Won't I ever be able to eat my chocolate in peace and quiet?

What? And what do you want now?

Aaagghhh! Ah...huh...uh...huh...

Ha! And next time, you get your chocolate on your own!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Go on now, you can go home little ant.

So what are we going to play now, Simon?

Oh! Do you think it's lost its friends?