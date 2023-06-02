The ant colony

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Playful music)
Wow! Look how much they're carrying, Simon.
Hey, you lot! Want to get my ball?
Yeah well, sorry. I didn't know they were ants.
Thanks!
- Come and look, Simon.
They're super quick, too!
- Hey, you lot! Can you get my ball for me?
Pffffft! You kids are mean...
- Goodbye, ants!
Ha ha... I'm gonna catch you, Simon.
(Gasps)
Well, it's the ant. It must have climbed on me earlier.
Awww, they've all gone!
(Gasps)
What are we going to do, Simon?
We'll never be able to find them!
Oh yeah! Of course, you're right!
(Both) A new mission.
Super!
(Both) Amazing transformation!
(Ant communicates)
Wait a sec! I'm going to activate my mega-watch-translator.
(Ant communicates)
- (Robotic voice) Help! A big bad wolf is forcing us to work.
- Oh, that can only be Professor Wolf!
Don't you worry, we're going to help you!
(Wristband beeps)
(Ant communicates)
(Robotic voice) Hurry up! Hurry up!
(Robotic voice) Bring more and more chocolate to Professor Wolf.
- Gigabobot, I need more chocolate.
More and more chocolate.
- (Robotic voice) No problem, Professor Wolf.
(Robotic voice) Come on, ants! Work faster and faster!
(Robotic voice) Uh... You are not allowed to escape!
- Awww... the poor little ants.
They have to do everything Professor Wolf says.
(Playful music)
(Gasps)
- (Robotic voice) More chocolate.
(Robotic voice) Brrr... Faster! Faster!
(Robotic voice) Brrr... Who is that?
(Robotic voice) Super Rabbit!
(Robotic voice) Mmmm...brrrrr...bip...bip...bip....
Er no! Not a word!
- (Robotic voice) Mmmm...brrrrr...bip...bip...bip....
Yep! Super Lou... Always here for you!
We did it! You're free now, ants!
(Ant communicates)
- (Robotic voice) No! The big bad wolf
has also imprisoned our queen in his cave.
Gigabobot? Gigabobot, is everything okay?
What was that strange noise?
- (Clears throat)
(Robotic voice)
(Robotic voice)
Mmm! Oh, super! The big pieces are the best!
Yum, yum!
- What are you trying to do, Super Rabbit?
(Playful music)
(Struggling)
Mhm...? Ahhh! I've never, ever seen such a big piece of chocolate!
Hmmmm... Ahhhhhh!
Blegghhh...
- Huhhh-ahhh! Great shot, Super Rabbit!
- Woaaahhhhhh!!
Graaahhh! I can't believe it... hmmm!
Won't I ever be able to eat my chocolate in peace and quiet?
What? And what do you want now?
Aaagghhh! Ah...huh...uh...huh...
(Both) Mission accomplished!
So what are we going to play now, Simon?
Oh! Do you think it's lost its friends?
Simon en inglés
47 Episodios
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.