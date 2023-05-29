Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(ALL) Yeah, yeah, we promise...
No Gaspard, we promised your mummy!
Oh, look, footprints!
And the Super Rabbit Gang has to get them back!
(ALL) New Mission!
- Super...!
(ALL) Transformation!
Sweets are so tasty!
(ALL) Paws off our sweets, Wolf!
- They’re mine!
Give them back to us, you sweet thief!
No-no-no-no-nooooo...!
(ALL) Yes! Yes! Yesss!!
- Hmm... okay, I’ll only give them back to you if you beat my robot...
Gigabobot...!
Hahaha!
In a super, mega, difficult contest!
Me... a liar...?
I promise, I swear...! Hmmm?
Okay, so what do we do?
Ha ha! This is going to be so much fun...
So here’s the contest you have to win...
Gigabobot, lift that stone!
- (Robotic voice) Yes sir, Professor Wolf!
(Robotic voice) Ha ha ha ha!
- Now try and lift that stone even higher,
you very weak little rabbits!
- Super Lou to the rescue!
Grrrnnnn..!! Wow, it’s heavy...
What if you used your exploding blankie, Captain Rabbit?
(Explosion)
(ALL) We did it!
- They did it...
Owowowow!!!
Oh noooo! Not the sweets, they’re way too good...
I’m keeping them!
Professor Wolf is not a liar!
That was just the first contest, and it was too easy...
Now you have to win a second contest, the final event!
I swear by the power of Gigabobot that I will!
- Yeah... Well, I’m sure he’s lying again.
Maybe we can try and trust him for once?
Really, really for real!
But you’ll never-ever win the final contest.
You’ll never go faster than my Gigabobot!
Ha-ha-ha-haaa!
The first one to cross the finish line wins the race.
Do you understand?
1... 2... 3...!
Go Gigabobot!
Wow! Gigabobot is super-duper fast!
- (Robotic voice) I-am-way-too-fast.
(Robotic voice) Bobot-Lightning-Fast-Speed
Come on! Faster, Gigabobot! Faster!
(Robotic voice) Shift-to-Bobot... way-too-too fast-fast...
spee-spee-speed-ahhhh...!
- (ALL) Yoo-hoooo! We won!
- Oooh! My Gigabobot...
You broke it, I’m going to have to repair everything now!
Ha! You believed me again?!
I'll never-ever give you back your sweets!
Yum... yum... yum...!
You promised you’d give them back!
Ow-ow-owwww, my tummy hurts...!
(Blows raspberry)
(ALL) Mission accomplished!
Simon en inglés
36 Episodios
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.