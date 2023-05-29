(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Sweet Thief

Mummy, can we have some sweets, pleeeeaase?

Alright Simon, but just one, otherwise you’ll get a tummy ache!

(ALL) Yeah, yeah, we promise...

Mmmmmm... Super good!

Hey, can we take another one? A tiny one!

No Gaspard, we promised your mummy!

Come on, let’s go and play!

Huhhhh... wait for me!

Oh that sweet was so yummy!

Yeah it’s true, that sweet was so so yummy...

Hey, what if we take just one, for the three of us?

Hey, no sweets?! The jar has disappeared!

Oh, look, footprints!

Maybe those are Professor Wolf’s footprints?

Oh yeah, of course.

Let’s pretend it was Professor Wolf who took our sweets!

And the Super Rabbit Gang has to get them back!

Let’s play!

(ALL) New Mission!

- Super...!

Oh yeah, Mega...!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

Sweets are so tasty!

Over there!

(ALL) Paws off our sweets, Wolf!

- They’re mine!

We just knew it was you!

Give them back to us, you sweet thief!

If you want sweets, why don’t you ask your mummy!

No-no-no-no-nooooo...!

(ALL) Yes! Yes! Yesss!!

- Hmm... okay, I’ll only give them back to you if you beat my robot...

Gigabobot...!

Hahaha!

In a super, mega, difficult contest!

You’ll never give them back to us!

Yeah you’re nothing but a liar!

Me... a liar...?

I promise, I swear...! Hmmm?

Okay, so what do we do?

We’ll never be able to beat him. Gigabobot looks way too strong!

Hey we’re the Super Rabbit Gang!

We’re not afraid of anything, you know that!

OK, it’s a deal, Professor Wolf!

Ha ha! This is going to be so much fun...

So here’s the contest you have to win...

Gigabobot, lift that stone!

- (Robotic voice) Yes sir, Professor Wolf!

(Robotic voice) Ha ha ha ha!

- Now try and lift that stone even higher,

you very weak little rabbits!

- Super Lou to the rescue!

Go go Super Lou! Go go Super Lou!

Go go Super Lou! Go go Super Lou!

Grrrnnnn..!! Wow, it’s heavy...

Well, I’m going to use my super muscles!

Superrrrr! Muscles!!

Grnnnn! Hmmmm... I’m... going... to... do... it...

What if you used your exploding blankie, Captain Rabbit?

Super blankie!

Look out, blankie’s going to blow!

Tutudouuu! Explosive blankie!

(Explosion)

(ALL) We did it!

- They did it...

Owowowow!!!

So now you must give us our sweets back!

Oh noooo! Not the sweets, they’re way too good...

I’m keeping them!

Huh?! But you promised!

Yes professor Wolf, you promised us!

Professor Wolf is not a liar!

That was just the first contest, and it was too easy...

Now you have to win a second contest, the final event!

And after that, you’ll really give us back our sweets...?

I swear by the power of Gigabobot that I will!

- Yeah... Well, I’m sure he’s lying again.

It’s true, we can’t trust him!

Maybe we can try and trust him for once?

Huhuummm! OK. Huhuummm! OK.

It’s a deal, Professor Wolf! But this time for real!

Really, really for real!

But you’ll never-ever win the final contest.

You’ll never go faster than my Gigabobot!

Ha-ha-ha-haaa! Well we’ll see about that!

The first one to cross the finish line wins the race.

Do you understand?

Completely, Professor Wolf!

1... 2... 3...!

Go Gigabobot!

Hey! He got a head start, that’s not fair!

Wow! Gigabobot is super-duper fast!

- (Robotic voice) I-am-way-too-fast.

I’m shifting into supersonic speed!

(Robotic voice) Bobot-Lightning-Fast-Speed

We’re too heavy, we’ll never be able to beat him!

Don’t worry Super Rabbit!

Ejector seat!

Blankie parachute!

Come on! Faster, Gigabobot! Faster!

(Robotic voice) Shift-to-Bobot... way-too-too fast-fast...

spee-spee-speed-ahhhh...!

- (ALL) Yoo-hoooo! We won!

- Oooh! My Gigabobot...

You broke it, I’m going to have to repair everything now!

Yeah well you give us back our sweets now!!

Ha! You believed me again?!

I'll never-ever give you back your sweets!

Yum... yum... yum...!

Oh, hey stop!

You promised you’d give them back!

We’ll never ever believe you again Professor Wolf!

Ow-ow-owwww, my tummy hurts...!

That’ll teach you, you big fat hairy tummy you!

(Blows raspberry)

(ALL) Mission accomplished!

Ha ha ha! We got our sweets back!

And you didn’t take any more I hope...?