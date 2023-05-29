  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Sweet thief
Sweet thief
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Sweet Thief

Mummy, can we have some sweets, pleeeeaase?

Alright Simon, but just one, otherwise you’ll get a tummy ache!

(ALL) Yeah, yeah, we promise...

Mmmmmm... Super good!

Hey, can we take another one? A tiny one!

No Gaspard, we promised your mummy!

Come on, let’s go and play!

Huhhhh... wait for me!

Oh that sweet was so yummy!

Yeah it’s true, that sweet was so so yummy...

Hey, what if we take just one, for the three of us?

Hey, no sweets?! The jar has disappeared!

Oh, look, footprints!

Maybe those are Professor Wolf’s footprints?

Oh yeah, of course.

Let’s pretend it was Professor Wolf who took our sweets!

And the Super Rabbit Gang has to get them back!

Let’s play!

(ALL) New Mission!

- Super...!

Oh yeah, Mega...!

Amazing!

(ALL) Transformation!

Sweets are so tasty!

Over there!

(ALL) Paws off our sweets, Wolf!

- They’re mine!

We just knew it was you!

Give them back to us, you sweet thief!

If you want sweets, why don’t you ask your mummy!

No-no-no-no-nooooo...!

(ALL) Yes! Yes! Yesss!!

- Hmm... okay, I’ll only give them back to you if you beat my robot...

Gigabobot...!

Hahaha!

In a super, mega, difficult contest!

You’ll never give them back to us!

Yeah you’re nothing but a liar!

Me... a liar...?

I promise, I swear...! Hmmm?

Okay, so what do we do?

We’ll never be able to beat him. Gigabobot looks way too strong!

Hey we’re the Super Rabbit Gang!

We’re not afraid of anything, you know that!

OK, it’s a deal, Professor Wolf!

Ha ha! This is going to be so much fun...

So here’s the contest you have to win...

Gigabobot, lift that stone!

- (Robotic voice) Yes sir, Professor Wolf!

(Robotic voice) Ha ha ha ha!

- Now try and lift that stone even higher,

you very weak little rabbits!

- Super Lou to the rescue!

Go go Super Lou! Go go Super Lou!

Go go Super Lou! Go go Super Lou!

Grrrnnnn..!! Wow, it’s heavy...

Well, I’m going to use my super muscles!

Superrrrr! Muscles!!

Grnnnn! Hmmmm... I’m... going... to... do... it...

What if you used your exploding blankie, Captain Rabbit?

Super blankie!

Look out, blankie’s going to blow!

Tutudouuu! Explosive blankie!

(Explosion)

(ALL) We did it!

- They did it...

Owowowow!!!

So now you must give us our sweets back!

Oh noooo! Not the sweets, they’re way too good...

I’m keeping them!

Huh?! But you promised!

Yes professor Wolf, you promised us!

Professor Wolf is not a liar!

That was just the first contest, and it was too easy...

Now you have to win a second contest, the final event!

And after that, you’ll really give us back our sweets...?

I swear by the power of Gigabobot that I will!

- Yeah... Well, I’m sure he’s lying again.

It’s true, we can’t trust him!

Maybe we can try and trust him for once?

Huhuummm! OK. Huhuummm! OK.

It’s a deal, Professor Wolf! But this time for real!

Really, really for real!

But you’ll never-ever win the final contest.

You’ll never go faster than my Gigabobot!

Ha-ha-ha-haaa! Well we’ll see about that!

The first one to cross the finish line wins the race.

Do you understand?

Completely, Professor Wolf!

1... 2... 3...!

Go Gigabobot!

Hey! He got a head start, that’s not fair!

Wow! Gigabobot is super-duper fast!

- (Robotic voice) I-am-way-too-fast.

I’m shifting into supersonic speed!

(Robotic voice) Bobot-Lightning-Fast-Speed

We’re too heavy, we’ll never be able to beat him!

Don’t worry Super Rabbit!

Ejector seat!

Blankie parachute!

Come on! Faster, Gigabobot! Faster!

(Robotic voice) Shift-to-Bobot... way-too-too fast-fast...

spee-spee-speed-ahhhh...!

- (ALL) Yoo-hoooo! We won!

- Oooh! My Gigabobot...

You broke it, I’m going to have to repair everything now!

Yeah well you give us back our sweets now!!

Ha! You believed me again?!

I'll never-ever give you back your sweets!

Yum... yum... yum...!

Oh, hey stop!

You promised you’d give them back!

We’ll never ever believe you again Professor Wolf!

Ow-ow-owwww, my tummy hurts...!

That’ll teach you, you big fat hairy tummy you!

(Blows raspberry)

(ALL) Mission accomplished!

Ha ha ha! We got our sweets back!

And you didn’t take any more I hope...?

Of course not, a promise is a promise!

Simon en inglés

36 Episodios

  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - Sweet thief

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés