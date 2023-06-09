Simon en inglés - A super team

No se han encontrado resultados para la petición realizada

Para todos los públicos A super team
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

A Super Team

Get ready Lou! Hu-ah!

Ahh!

- Hey hey, can I play with you guys?

- Of course, Ferdinand!

Ahh!

Oh no, our shuttlecock!

It’s stuck in the tree...

Don’t worry Lou, we’ll get it down!

I’ve got an idea, why don’t we throw pinecones at it?

- Oh, oh! Or... or the rackets?

Great idea, Lou!

Oh... Why doesn’t anyone ever listen to me...

- Oh no, we pushed it in even more!

What are we going to do now?

Why don’t we say this is a mission for Super Rabbit?

Oh yeah! And for Super Lou!

- And for Super Ferdi as well?

(All) A New Mission!

- Super! - Duper!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

Oh look! It’s up there! How are we going to get it?

I’ll call my mega-robot!

How about with my hydro-pistoloo!

There! Ha ha!

Whoa! You’re amazing, Super Rabbit!!

Yes, it came down with just one shot!

I’m so cool!

But I could have done that with my mega-robot!

- (All) Hey?!

Where are you going with our shuttlecock?

Hey! I’m going to catch it with my Mega...

- Mega jump-rope with mega-glue!

Ha! Got you!

Oh well done, Super Lou, you're super amazing!

I got the shuttlecock back using mega-glue

It’s like my hydro-pistoloo.

I can set it to freeze or lasso! It's same with my robot... Hmmm...

- Wow! Excellent! Oh, yeah! Amazing!

Well you know what? If I push the button on my mega jump rope,

it becomes a triple-mega-jump-rope!

Yeah, well if I push on this,

I activate the super-duper-maxi power switch on my Hydro-pistoloo!!

Oh, woah! Really?

- Heyyyyyy! Listen to meeeeeee!

- Oh hey, what’s wrong Super Ferdi?

- Well, first of all you never listen to me!

And second, if I want to, I can defeat Professor Wolf

with my Mega-Robot!

All by yourself?

But you can’t do it all on your own, Super Ferdi!

- Anything is possible with my mega-robot!

It's really easy peasy!!

I can do it all alone!

Wait a sec! You’ll get caught all alone!

Ah! Oh, missed...

Grrrrrrr missed again!

Hey you, come closer! Hahaha!

(Knocking on door)

Huh?! Grrrraaa!

Who’s interrupting me during my rabbit dart game?!

There is nobody!!

Hehe!

(Knocking on door)

Grrrrrr! Oh, can’t I get any peace and quiet...

What?! Nobody?!

- Hey big pickle!

- Ahhhhhhh!!

Ugghhh! Let go of me!!

- Haha! I did it! I captured Professor Wolf!

I just knew I could do it! Yoo-hoooo!

- What do you think you’re doing?!

Gigabobot! Help!

Hehehe!

Go on Gigabobot! You’re the strongest!

Go-go Gigabobot! Go-go Gigabobot!

Aaahhhhh... Ohhhhhhhh!!

Ha ha, you lost Super Ferdi!

And I won! I won! I won!

Not so fast! Leave our friend alone!

So, it’s the rest of the gang huh?!

You’ve come to get demolished too? Ha ha ha!

- (Both) You'll never defeat us!

- Super jump rope!

- Woaaahhhhhh!!

Gigabobot!

Let go of Professor Wolf...

Hydro pisto-loo super freeze!

Ah... I am frozen Professor Wolf...

Haha! You’re nothing but a big green pickle Professor Wolf!

Graaaaaaa! You annoy me so much!

Grrrrrr-haaa!

Now you’re going to see how cross I am!

Hydro pisto-loo!

Haha! You’ve lost!

- Hey! Professor Wolf!

Don’t you touch my friends!

-(Both) Super Ferdi! - GRRRRR!

Haahh! Wooaahhhhh...

Owwwww... my foot...

Ah, you’re going to pay for this! Huh... whaaaat?!

Oh no, not the hair on my chinny-chin!

That hurts me!

- And I hope you like a candy floss coat! Hehe...

Graaaaahhhh... Aaaahhhhhhh!!

I hate sticky!

Great shot Super Ferdi, you’ve defeated Professor Wolf!

Yes! But without you, I would never have managed!

- (All) Mission accomplished!

- What are we going to play now?

- (Both) Tag!

Err... that is if you want to Ferdinand!

Oh, yeah I do! But I’m not it!

Simon en inglés - A super team

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

