Simon en inglés - Super hero football

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Hero Football

(Laughing)

Yours Gaspard!

Yeah, I’ve got it!

Huuuhhhhh...!

- Yessss! Goaaaaal! - Great header, Lou!

Well it’s not fair, Gaspard’s always on my team!

I can’t win with him 'cos he’s a little baby!

I am not a little baby!!

Pfffft... Simon, you’re just a bad loser!

- Yeah, and it’s not nice for Gaspard!

Besides, if I was playing as Captain Rabbit,

I’m sure I’d be super-duper good at football!

Hey, what if we had a Super Heroes: Super football game?

(All) Yesssss!

(All) Mega-Football!

- Super! - Duper!

Mega! Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

This time I’m not gonna be on Captain Rabbit’s team!

Yeah... well, I don’t want to be with you anyway!

Well, I want to be on Captain Rabbit’s team!

Ha ha! With Super Lou we’ll definitely win!

And we’re off!

Yessss! Yes!

I‘ve got it

Ha ha! Toxic Blankie!

Ahhh... wow, that really stinks!!

Sorry Super Rabbit! Your ball Super Lou!

Hydro pistoloo!

Wouuuhaaa!

To you, Super Ferdi!

Rocket robot, mega shot!

Oh, what a goal!!

No way, you’re not allowed to use your robot Super Ferdi!

Yeah, it’s unfair!

Yeah, well you used your toxic blankie!

It’s not the same thing, it’s as if there were three of you!

OK, we’ll start again and this time nobody can use their gadgets, OK?

And we’re off again!

Huh-aahh!

Hey give me back the ball!

Huhhh?!

What in the...?!

- Ha ha ha!! - Wait a sec! I’ve got it!

Don’t worry Super Rabbit, I’m going to score!

Arghhhh... that really stinks!

Awwwwwwww!!

Didn’t we say you couldn’t use your toxic blankie Captain Rabbit?

Yeah! That’s right, you’re cheating!

Yeah, so now... I won’t play, I don’t play with cheaters!

- But what are we going to do now? Are we’re going to stop playing?

No way! I don’t need anyone on my team to win!

Yours Super Lou!

Hey stop there!

Hey! But.. what in the...!

Ha! I’m going to catch you Super Lou!

Ha ha ha! You’ll never-catch-me, na na na na naaa na!

Waaaoooo!

Are you OK, Super Lou?

Oh, Simon! You’re not allowed to use your hydro-pistoloo!

Huh?! But I didn’t do anything!

You did!! You’re nothing but a cheater!

I don’t want to play with you!

Bu...but... it’s true Super Lou, it wasn’t me!

Yeah... well, I don’t care if you cheat, I’m still going to beat you!

Ahhhh! Oh no! Aaaahhhh!!

- Wooahh! Super Lou, look out!

- Haha, two down!

Pretty soon I'll have captured the whole Super Rabbit Gang!

Ha ha ha!!

Haha! I’m gonna score!

Wwhooooaaa!!

Oh boy, what was that explosion?

Your exploding blankie!

All you ever do is cheat, I’m gonna stop playing too!

Huhh?!

Hmmm... Ahhhhh! Let go of me!!

- Oh, Super Rabbit! - Not you as well Super Rabbit!!

Hey, Super Rabbit, I didn’t do anythi...

Ohhhhh! It's Professor Wolf’s Megabobot!!

Wooaahhh! And Professor Wolf!! Aaahhhh!!

Haha, there’s nothing easier than the little baby of the gang!

Huhhh?! First of all I’m not a little baby!!

Ha ha! Really?! You think you can get away? Wooaahhhhh!!

You’ll never catch me! Na nanana naaa na!!

I’m too good at hide-and-seek!

Your turn! Blankie Mirror!

And we’re off!!

Arghhhh... where are you?

Lalalalalalaaaa! You’ll never catch me!

You won’t catch me, big silly robot!

Ohhh-Megabobot-has-to-catch-ohhh...

- We’re in Megabobot’s tummy!

Hey! Open it, it’s us!

(All) Thank you Captain Rabbit!

Ahhhhhh! Ohhhhh?

Errr... Pewwwww, disgusting!!

Oh! He tricked me!

Bu...but what have you done with my Megabobot, you little baby?

Hey, my brother’s not a little baby!

Mega-Jump-Rope!

- Ahhhhhh!! Ohhhh... I’m all stuck...

Yes, we won!

(All) Yessss!

From now on, I’m on Gaspard’s team!

No way! It’s my turn to play with Gaspard!