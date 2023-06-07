Simon en inglés - Super hero football

No se han encontrado resultados para la petición realizada
Super hero football
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Hero Football

(Laughing)

Yours Gaspard!

Yeah, I’ve got it!

Huuuhhhhh...!

- Yessss! Goaaaaal! - Great header, Lou!

Well it’s not fair, Gaspard’s always on my team!

I can’t win with him 'cos he’s a little baby!

I am not a little baby!!

Pfffft... Simon, you’re just a bad loser!

- Yeah, and it’s not nice for Gaspard!

Besides, if I was playing as Captain Rabbit,

I’m sure I’d be super-duper good at football!

Hey, what if we had a Super Heroes: Super football game?

(All) Yesssss!

(All) Mega-Football!

- Super! - Duper!

Mega! Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

This time I’m not gonna be on Captain Rabbit’s team!

Yeah... well, I don’t want to be with you anyway!

Well, I want to be on Captain Rabbit’s team!

Ha ha! With Super Lou we’ll definitely win!

And we’re off!

Yessss! Yes!

I‘ve got it

Ha ha! Toxic Blankie!

Ahhh... wow, that really stinks!!

Sorry Super Rabbit! Your ball Super Lou!

Hydro pistoloo!

Wouuuhaaa!

To you, Super Ferdi!

Rocket robot, mega shot!

Oh, what a goal!!

No way, you’re not allowed to use your robot Super Ferdi!

Yeah, it’s unfair!

Yeah, well you used your toxic blankie!

It’s not the same thing, it’s as if there were three of you!

OK, we’ll start again and this time nobody can use their gadgets, OK?

And we’re off again!

Huh-aahh!

Hey give me back the ball!

Huhhh?!

What in the...?!

- Ha ha ha!! - Wait a sec! I’ve got it!

Don’t worry Super Rabbit, I’m going to score!

Arghhhh... that really stinks!

Awwwwwwww!!

Didn’t we say you couldn’t use your toxic blankie Captain Rabbit?

Yeah! That’s right, you’re cheating!

Yeah, so now... I won’t play, I don’t play with cheaters!

- But what are we going to do now? Are we’re going to stop playing?

No way! I don’t need anyone on my team to win!

Yours Super Lou!

Hey stop there!

Hey! But.. what in the...!

Ha! I’m going to catch you Super Lou!

Ha ha ha! You’ll never-catch-me, na na na na naaa na!

Waaaoooo!

Are you OK, Super Lou?

Oh, Simon! You’re not allowed to use your hydro-pistoloo!

Huh?! But I didn’t do anything!

You did!! You’re nothing but a cheater!

I don’t want to play with you!

Bu...but... it’s true Super Lou, it wasn’t me!

Yeah... well, I don’t care if you cheat, I’m still going to beat you!

Ahhhh! Oh no! Aaaahhhh!!

- Wooahh! Super Lou, look out!

- Haha, two down!

Pretty soon I'll have captured the whole Super Rabbit Gang!

Ha ha ha!!

Haha! I’m gonna score!

Wwhooooaaa!!

Oh boy, what was that explosion?

Your exploding blankie!

All you ever do is cheat, I’m gonna stop playing too!

Huhh?!

Hmmm... Ahhhhh! Let go of me!!

- Oh, Super Rabbit! - Not you as well Super Rabbit!!

Hey, Super Rabbit, I didn’t do anythi...

Ohhhhh! It's Professor Wolf’s Megabobot!!

Wooaahhh! And Professor Wolf!! Aaahhhh!!

Haha, there’s nothing easier than the little baby of the gang!

Huhhh?! First of all I’m not a little baby!!

Ha ha! Really?! You think you can get away? Wooaahhhhh!!

You’ll never catch me! Na nanana naaa na!!

I’m too good at hide-and-seek!

Your turn! Blankie Mirror!

And we’re off!!

Arghhhh... where are you?

Lalalalalalaaaa! You’ll never catch me!

You won’t catch me, big silly robot!

Ohhh-Megabobot-has-to-catch-ohhh...

- We’re in Megabobot’s tummy!

Hey! Open it, it’s us!

(All) Thank you Captain Rabbit!

Ahhhhhh! Ohhhhh?

Errr... Pewwwww, disgusting!!

Oh! He tricked me!

Bu...but what have you done with my Megabobot, you little baby?

Hey, my brother’s not a little baby!

Mega-Jump-Rope!

- Ahhhhhh!! Ohhhh... I’m all stuck...

Yes, we won!

(All) Yessss!

From now on, I’m on Gaspard’s team!

No way! It’s my turn to play with Gaspard!

Simon en inglés

44 Episodios

  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Super hero football

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

