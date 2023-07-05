  1. TV Clan

Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Ferdi’s Robot

Vroooom!! Vroom! Vroom! Vroom! Vrrooom!! Vrooom!

- Here it is!

Mega-amazing Ferdinand!

Yeah! It’s a lorry that drives all by itself!

- Whoa! Can I try it?!

- Yeah, of course Lou, have a go!

- Ferdinand darling, are you coming in for your snack?

Invite your friends too!

- So, are you guys coming?

- No thanks, we’ve already had ours.

- Okay, I’m going. I’ll be back super-fast!

- Vrrooom!

Ahahaha!

My turn to try!

It’s going to go super-duper fast!

Eh... eeh... ouh... aaah!

Look out!

(Both) Yessssss!!

Oh, noooo!

Wait a sec, it might be okay...

Oh... Oh...

Oh boy, oh boy... it doesn’t work anymore, I’ve broken it!

Yoo-hoo guys... I’m coming!

I’m coming!

Ohhh, I’m going to have to tell him I’ve broken his truck!

(Slurping)

Yeah, all good, we can play now!

Errr... let’s play something else Ferdinand...

Wha... what do you want to play?

Super heroes!

Oh yeah, amazing!

(All) A new mission!

- Super! - Duper!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

- So what do we do now guys?

- Oh yeah, I know! Let’s have a race.

We’ll each take a turn in my mega-robot!

Yeah, super idea!

The one who touches the big apple tree over there the fastest, wins!

Amazing! I’ve always wanted to try your mega-robot!

So you go first, Super Ferdi?

Er... wait a sec, Super Rabbit!

I need the toilet first! Uh... uh... uh... uh...

- Great, that way I’ll be able to practice a bit.

Ha ha!!

(Playful music)

Oh, his mega-robot is amazing!

So, what’s this button do?

Hmm... Huhh?

Huhh?

Oh no! It’s going too fast!

Whoah... Er... Woaaah!!

- Palapalapapapapaaa! Mmmh?

Mmmh! An attack of the rotten apples!

Huh?! Woargh...

Who dares attack Professor Wolf?!

Oh, are you okay, Lou?

Er... yeah yeah, but the mega-robot won’t start!

I think I’ve broken it... Mmmh...

Let me in!

(Door opens)

Hey don’t worry, we’ll repair it, just wait and see!

Hmmm....? Mmmm...? Mmm...?

(Pushes button)

It must be stuck!

Ha!

(Mega-robot whirs)

There, it works.

It’s fixed!

Thank you, Super Rabbit!

- Okay, I’m ready!

- Hey losers!

Do you enjoy throwing rotten apples on a poor little-big bad wolf

who’s done nothing to you?!

- (Both) Huhh! Professor Wolf!!

He got hit by one of the apples!

Er... sorry, don’t get angry Professor Wolf...

- Grrrrrrrr! Of course I’m going to get angry!

Red with anger! Hmmm...

Huhh! Look out!

Ohhh! You bunch of teeny weeny bunnies!

- Yeah, well just wait and see you big pickle!

Ooooh! Ahhhh!

- Aarh... Mrhaaaa... Mhrrr...

Grrrrr, where did he go?

Mmmh? Ahhhh! Ouh... Ouhouhouhou... mmmh...

- Ha ha! You lose Professor Wolf!

Huh?!

Ohh, what’s happening?

Ahhhhhh!! My mega-robot won’t start!

Ouh? Ladidadidada! Hahahahahaaa! Mh... Aaah!

Oh, no! Ferdi’s mega-robot is still broken!

Ohhhh... I should have told him right away!

- Ouaahooh... Ooh... ooh... aah...

- Haha! Hmhmhmhm...

- Woohohoh... - Aaaah!

This way little bunny!

- (Both) Hey! Let go of our friend, right now!

- I’ll give you back your friend

when you’ve cleaned up my secret base! Tada!

No, we’ll clean up your secret base when you let go of our friend! Tada!

No! Yes!

No! Yes!

No!

Pfffff, you are so stubborn!

Mega-spaceship activate Mega-vacuum!

(Vacuum whirring)

There! Now, let go of Super Ferdi!

- You believed me once again... Haha, you’re so silly!

Cold custard canon!

Huh?! Bllblblblblllbbb...!

- Are you alright Super Ferdi?

I should have told you right away...

Earlier, I tried your mega-robot and I broke it...

Yeah, we’re super sorry, Super Ferdi!

You’re not too upset with us, are you?

Of course not, you guys saved me from the big green pickle!

- I am not a big green pickle!

Ohhhhh...

I should have told you earlier that I’d broken your truck...

Oh, it always breaks down, you just have to screw the wheels back on...

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

