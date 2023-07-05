Super Ferdi’s Robot

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
- Here it is!
Yeah! It’s a lorry that drives all by itself!
- Whoa! Can I try it?!
- Yeah, of course Lou, have a go!
- Ferdinand darling, are you coming in for your snack?
Invite your friends too!
- So, are you guys coming?
- No thanks, we’ve already had ours.
- Okay, I’m going. I’ll be back super-fast!
- Vrrooom!
(Both) Yessssss!!
Wait a sec, it might be okay...
Oh... Oh...
Yoo-hoo guys... I’m coming!
I’m coming!
(Slurping)
Yeah, all good, we can play now!
Wha... what do you want to play?
Oh yeah, amazing!
(All) A new mission!
- Super! - Duper!
(All) Transformation!
- So what do we do now guys?
- Oh yeah, I know! Let’s have a race.
We’ll each take a turn in my mega-robot!
Amazing! I’ve always wanted to try your mega-robot!
Er... wait a sec, Super Rabbit!
I need the toilet first! Uh... uh... uh... uh...
- Great, that way I’ll be able to practice a bit.
Ha ha!!
(Playful music)
Oh, his mega-robot is amazing!
So, what’s this button do?
Hmm... Huhh?
Oh no! It’s going too fast!
Whoah... Er... Woaaah!!
- Palapalapapapapaaa! Mmmh?
Mmmh! An attack of the rotten apples!
Huh?! Woargh...
Who dares attack Professor Wolf?!
Er... yeah yeah, but the mega-robot won’t start!
I think I’ve broken it... Mmmh...
(Door opens)
(Pushes button)
(Mega-robot whirs)
Thank you, Super Rabbit!
- Okay, I’m ready!
- Hey losers!
Do you enjoy throwing rotten apples on a poor little-big bad wolf
who’s done nothing to you?!
- (Both) Huhh! Professor Wolf!!
Er... sorry, don’t get angry Professor Wolf...
- Grrrrrrrr! Of course I’m going to get angry!
Red with anger! Hmmm...
Ohhh! You bunch of teeny weeny bunnies!
- Yeah, well just wait and see you big pickle!
- Aarh... Mrhaaaa... Mhrrr...
Grrrrr, where did he go?
Mmmh? Ahhhh! Ouh... Ouhouhouhou... mmmh...
- Ha ha! You lose Professor Wolf!
Huh?!
Ohh, what’s happening?
Ahhhhhh!! My mega-robot won’t start!
Ouh? Ladidadidada! Hahahahahaaa! Mh... Aaah!
Ohhhh... I should have told him right away!
- Ouaahooh... Ooh... ooh... aah...
- Haha! Hmhmhmhm...
- Woohohoh... - Aaaah!
This way little bunny!
- (Both) Hey! Let go of our friend, right now!
- I’ll give you back your friend
when you’ve cleaned up my secret base! Tada!
No!
No!
No!
(Vacuum whirring)
There! Now, let go of Super Ferdi!
- You believed me once again... Haha, you’re so silly!
Huh?! Bllblblblblllbbb...!
- Are you alright Super Ferdi?
I should have told you right away...
Earlier, I tried your mega-robot and I broke it...
Of course not, you guys saved me from the big green pickle!
- I am not a big green pickle!
Ohhhhh...
Oh, it always breaks down, you just have to screw the wheels back on...
Simon en inglés
41 Episodios
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Trapped by the wolf
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.