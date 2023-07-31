  1. TV Clan
Para todos los públicos Super Elvis the hero dog
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Elvis The Hero Dog

(Happy music)

Huuhhhh!

Go, go, go! You’ll find him Elvis!

I’m sure he’s hiding nearby!

Hahaha! Hahaha!

Stop running around, you’re going to knock over my megatower!

Well, will you play with us Simon?

Elvis and I are trying to catch a baddy!

Ah, nope, I can’t!

I have to finish my supermegatower!

Oohh, alright!

Can I play with you then?

No no no! You can just watch, okay?

Hmmm... Mmmmm... Uhhhhhh...!!

Oh no, Gaspard! You’ve messed things up again!

I didn’t do it on purpose Simon, I’m sorry...

So, shall we build another megatower?

No, I don’t want to build anything...

(Dog barking)

Hey Simon! Elvis found the baddy!

We’ve got to go!

Yeah well you go by yourself, I don’t want to.

Oh come on, look!

He’s gone into our base!

Come on Simon, please!

Hey, hey! Why don’t we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang?

A mission for Super Rabbit? Oh, okay!

Mission: Stop the baddy!

(Both) A new mission!!

Uh... uh... oh right, Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Quick Quick, Captain Rabbit!

Elvis's here!

Oh boy, Super Rabbit!

The baddy has broken our Spaceships!

Oh no!! He’s taken lots of parts!

(Metal clanging)

I bet he went that way with our stuff.

Come on, quick! Let’s go and catch the baddy!!

Whaaaaaaaa! Aaaahhhhh! Wooaahhhhhh!!!

Sorry, Super Rabbit!

Stop always messing things up Gaspard!

And be careful, the tunnel’s not very strong!

Okay, Super Rabbit!

Look! We got there just in time!

The baddy is over there!

Mega-Binoculars!

Ugghhh... It’s Mega-Mimi and Professor Wolf!

Of course! Who else would rob us but that big pickle head?

(Dog barking)

- Your plan was amazing Professor Wolf!

- Yes I know!

And with everything I’ve taken,

I’ll be able to build a Mega spaceship

and destroy the Super Rabbit gang once and for all!

In your dreams!

Hey! Didn’t your mum ever tell you not to take other people’s things?!

(Dog barking)

- Ohhh, come on... I didn’t know it was yours...

That’s just not true!

You got it from our secret base!

Oh really...?

Well then, now that I’ve gone to all the effort of taking it...

I’m going to keep it.

Mega-Mimi, take care of them!

(Blaster fire)

Look out!!

(Dog barking)

- Come on Mega-Mimi, we’ve already wasted enough time!

I’m going to stop them!

Exploding Blankie!

You’re going to destroy everything!

(Explosion)

Oh, I don’t believe it! All you ever do is mess things up Captain Rabbit!

Sorry, Super Rabbit...

But everybody messes up...

I’m not the only one...

Right, well how are we gonna get our stuff back now?

I’m sure we’ll find a way... Like... errr...

Ah! Like digging a tunnel thanks to Super Elvis and his super boots!

Oh... yeah, yeah, yeah! Super-Mega-Boots!

Amazing, Super Elvis!

You’re really a real super hero!

Ahhh! No, come back here!

Ugghhh! What’s he doing here?!

Shoo! Shoo!

Look out Super Elvis!

Huh?? Can’t I get any peace and quiet around here?!

Give us our things back, now!

Never ever! What’s taken is taken!

Ha ha ha ha!

And now you’re my prisoners!

Ha! So easy!

That’s not even true, Professor Wolf!

Exploding blankie!

(Explosion)

Haha, you missed!

And you think you’re a super hero?!

Aaaggghhh!!

Haha! Did you see that, Super Rabbit?

I destroyed everything!! Hahaha!

Yes! Well done, Captain Rabbit!

You see! I don’t always mess things up!

Of course you don’t! And you’re a real super hero!

Awww! Ooooooo... my head hurts...

(Dog barking)

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Boy, are we mega-super-duper...

Wooaahhhhh...!!

I guess it’s true, anybody can mess things up... er... sorry Grandpa...

Simon en inglés

28 Episodios

  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Trapped by the wolf

    Trapped by the wolf

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Super Elvis the hero dog

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

