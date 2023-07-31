Super Elvis the hero dog

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Happy music)
(Dog barking)
(Both) A new mission!!
(Both) Transformation!
(Metal clanging)
(Dog barking)
- Your plan was amazing Professor Wolf!
- Yes I know!
And with everything I’ve taken,
I’ll be able to build a Mega spaceship
and destroy the Super Rabbit gang once and for all!
(Dog barking)
- Ohhh, come on... I didn’t know it was yours...
Oh really...?
Well then, now that I’ve gone to all the effort of taking it...
I’m going to keep it.
Mega-Mimi, take care of them!
(Blaster fire)
(Dog barking)
- Come on Mega-Mimi, we’ve already wasted enough time!
(Explosion)
Ugghhh! What’s he doing here?!
Shoo! Shoo!
Huh?? Can’t I get any peace and quiet around here?!
Never ever! What’s taken is taken!
Ha ha ha ha!
And now you’re my prisoners!
Ha! So easy!
(Explosion)
Haha, you missed!
And you think you’re a super hero?!
Aaaggghhh!!
Awww! Ooooooo... my head hurts...
(Dog barking)
- (Both) Mission accomplished!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, "Todos los Públicos" por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
