(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Elvis The Hero Dog

(Happy music)

Huuhhhh!

Go, go, go! You’ll find him Elvis!

I’m sure he’s hiding nearby!

Hahaha! Hahaha!

Stop running around, you’re going to knock over my megatower!

Well, will you play with us Simon?

Elvis and I are trying to catch a baddy!

Ah, nope, I can’t!

I have to finish my supermegatower!

Oohh, alright!

Can I play with you then?

No no no! You can just watch, okay?

Hmmm... Mmmmm... Uhhhhhh...!!

Oh no, Gaspard! You’ve messed things up again!

I didn’t do it on purpose Simon, I’m sorry...

So, shall we build another megatower?

No, I don’t want to build anything...

(Dog barking)

Hey Simon! Elvis found the baddy!

We’ve got to go!

Yeah well you go by yourself, I don’t want to.

Oh come on, look!

He’s gone into our base!

Come on Simon, please!

Hey, hey! Why don’t we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang?

A mission for Super Rabbit? Oh, okay!

Mission: Stop the baddy!

(Both) A new mission!!

Uh... uh... oh right, Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Quick Quick, Captain Rabbit!

Elvis's here!

Oh boy, Super Rabbit!

The baddy has broken our Spaceships!

Oh no!! He’s taken lots of parts!

(Metal clanging)

I bet he went that way with our stuff.

Come on, quick! Let’s go and catch the baddy!!

Whaaaaaaaa! Aaaahhhhh! Wooaahhhhhh!!!

Sorry, Super Rabbit!

Stop always messing things up Gaspard!

And be careful, the tunnel’s not very strong!

Okay, Super Rabbit!

Look! We got there just in time!

The baddy is over there!

Mega-Binoculars!

Ugghhh... It’s Mega-Mimi and Professor Wolf!

Of course! Who else would rob us but that big pickle head?

(Dog barking)

- Your plan was amazing Professor Wolf!

- Yes I know!

And with everything I’ve taken,

I’ll be able to build a Mega spaceship

and destroy the Super Rabbit gang once and for all!

In your dreams!

Hey! Didn’t your mum ever tell you not to take other people’s things?!

(Dog barking)

- Ohhh, come on... I didn’t know it was yours...

That’s just not true!

You got it from our secret base!

Oh really...?

Well then, now that I’ve gone to all the effort of taking it...

I’m going to keep it.

Mega-Mimi, take care of them!

(Blaster fire)

Look out!!

(Dog barking)

- Come on Mega-Mimi, we’ve already wasted enough time!

I’m going to stop them!

Exploding Blankie!

You’re going to destroy everything!

(Explosion)

Oh, I don’t believe it! All you ever do is mess things up Captain Rabbit!

Sorry, Super Rabbit...

But everybody messes up...

I’m not the only one...

Right, well how are we gonna get our stuff back now?

I’m sure we’ll find a way... Like... errr...

Ah! Like digging a tunnel thanks to Super Elvis and his super boots!

Oh... yeah, yeah, yeah! Super-Mega-Boots!

Amazing, Super Elvis!

You’re really a real super hero!

Ahhh! No, come back here!

Ugghhh! What’s he doing here?!

Shoo! Shoo!

Look out Super Elvis!

Huh?? Can’t I get any peace and quiet around here?!

Give us our things back, now!

Never ever! What’s taken is taken!

Ha ha ha ha!

And now you’re my prisoners!

Ha! So easy!

That’s not even true, Professor Wolf!

Exploding blankie!

(Explosion)

Haha, you missed!

And you think you’re a super hero?!

Aaaggghhh!!

Haha! Did you see that, Super Rabbit?

I destroyed everything!! Hahaha!

Yes! Well done, Captain Rabbit!

You see! I don’t always mess things up!

Of course you don’t! And you’re a real super hero!

Awww! Ooooooo... my head hurts...

(Dog barking)

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Boy, are we mega-super-duper...

Wooaahhhhh...!!