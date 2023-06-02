  1. TV Clan

Para todos los públicos Super duper apple sauce
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Super Duper Apple Sauce

Haha... I'm going to catch you, Simon.

Ooooh! These biscuits look mega amazing!

Hey, I want one, too!

You're still 'it' Gaspard!

Oh! Hold on a sec... I'm going to catch you!

Woaahhhh!! Yuck! Disgusting! It's all mushy!

Oh, all the apples have fallen.

Come on! We've got to go and tell Grandpa.

Grandpa!

Grandpa!

Bu...bu...but! Who ate all the biscuits?

Oh, Grandpa, we were looking for you.

Yeah, look! All the apples fell out of the trees.

And they're all mushy now!

- (Gasps)

But that's because they're too ripe.

We've got to pick them up now,

and we'll make some apple sauce with them.

Yeah, yeah, yeah! Alright! We can do that Grandpa.

Oh Elvis, you little rascal.

I'm sure it was you who ate all the biscuits...

(Dog barks)

Hey Gaspard, did you see the look on Grandpa's face?

We should have told him it was us who ate all the biscuits.

Oh, yeah! Bu...but I'm so scared that he'll get angry!

Huh? Hey, where did all the apples go?

Do you think somebody stole them?

Well, we will have to find out who!

And that... is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

(Both) New mission!

Uh... uh... oh right, Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Huh?

(Both) Whoaaaaaa!!

And so how are we going to find the thief?

Wait! I'm going to activate my apple search watch.

(Robotic voice) Apple... Apple... Apple...

Hooray! He's found where they are!

(Watch beeping)

(Gasps)

(Both) Ugghhhh!!

(Both) Oh! Professor Wolf!

Hey! Those are our apples!

Yeah! Give them back to us!

Ahhhhh...! Help...! Glubbbblubluuubbbbb...

Toxic Blankie!

Aaahhhhh!!

Haha, thank you! We need them for our apple sauce.

Only you won't get to eat any at all.

(Both) Mission accomplished...

- Why are you so horrible to me?

Those apples weren't even for me...

Ha! Of course not! That's not true!

It is true! I need them for my Gigabobot.

He only runs an apple sauce and we haven't got any left!

Boo hoo hoo hoo hoo...

- (Both) Huh?

- Please! I really need apple sauce!

Oh, well... uh...

Oh, you rabbits!

You're just so horrible to me!

Goodbye, my faithful Gigabobot!

Ahh sorry, Professor Wolf, we didn't know that.

And anyway, we're not horrible...

Yeah, we're nice guys!

We're super heroes!

(Whimpering)

Hey, come on... stop crying.

We're going to help you make apple sauce for your Gigabobot.

Oh, really? Oh, you guys are so super nice!

Oh, poor little Gigabobot Don't you worry!

We're gonna make you some nice apple sauce!

Oh, you are so nice!

Yeah, come on. Let's put all the apples in the pot.

(Robotic voice) Caught you... ha... ha...

Oh no! Hey no! Not fair!

Ha ha! I tricked you!

Oh, what a genius I am!

And the cooking pot isn't for the apples...

It's for you, little rabbits!

And to think we were nice to you!

Yes, well you're going to start nicely swimming

in my cooking pot now.

Eeeeee... yaaaa!!

(Robotic voice) I am falling...

(Metal clanging)

- Oh! Gigabobot!

- (Robotic voice) Gigabobot cannot get up...

- Mega-Mimi needs a full reboot...!

- Grrrraaaa!!! You're going to pay for this!

Haha! Missed! Haha! Missed again!

You can't even aim...!

Na-na-na-na-naaa-na...!

Hmmmm! You won't be laughing when I get Gigabobot back on his feet.

Oh, no, no, no! We can't let it stand up again!

Eeeeyyyaahhhh...!!

Leave this to me, Super Rabbit!

Exploding Blankie!

(Robotic voice) Look out, Professor...

- Haaaa!! Return to sender!

(Explosion)

Errr... so how do you feel now snoutie face?

Oh, come on! I was only joking...

I want to make apple sauce with you.

But first... get me out of here!

No way! We don't trust you anymore.

Yeah! You should have told the truth before.

So, stop telling fibs... you big, bad wolf!

(Both) Yay!!

- Children...

It was Grandma who picked up all the apples.

And she made you apple sauce with them! Come on in!

Grandpa! We have to tell you the truth now.

Yeah, sorry!

It was us who went. All the biscuits.

Oh, you little rascals.

And I wrongly blamed Elvis!

He's the one you should be apologizing to.

Simon en inglés - Super duper apple sauce

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

