Super duper apple sauce

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Bu...bu...but! Who ate all the biscuits?
- (Gasps)
But that's because they're too ripe.
We've got to pick them up now,
and we'll make some apple sauce with them.
Oh Elvis, you little rascal.
I'm sure it was you who ate all the biscuits...
(Dog barks)
(Both) New mission!
(Both) Transformation!
(Both) Whoaaaaaa!!
(Robotic voice) Apple... Apple... Apple...
(Watch beeping)
(Gasps)
(Both) Ugghhhh!!
(Both) Oh! Professor Wolf!
Ahhhhh...! Help...! Glubbbblubluuubbbbb...
Aaahhhhh!!
(Both) Mission accomplished...
- Why are you so horrible to me?
Those apples weren't even for me...
It is true! I need them for my Gigabobot.
He only runs an apple sauce and we haven't got any left!
Boo hoo hoo hoo hoo...
- (Both) Huh?
- Please! I really need apple sauce!
Oh, you rabbits!
You're just so horrible to me!
Goodbye, my faithful Gigabobot!
(Whimpering)
Oh, really? Oh, you guys are so super nice!
Oh, you are so nice!
(Robotic voice) Caught you... ha... ha...
Ha ha! I tricked you!
Oh, what a genius I am!
And the cooking pot isn't for the apples...
It's for you, little rabbits!
Yes, well you're going to start nicely swimming
in my cooking pot now.
(Robotic voice) I am falling...
(Metal clanging)
- Oh! Gigabobot!
- (Robotic voice) Gigabobot cannot get up...
- Mega-Mimi needs a full reboot...!
- Grrrraaaa!!! You're going to pay for this!
Hmmmm! You won't be laughing when I get Gigabobot back on his feet.
Eeeeyyyaahhhh...!!
(Robotic voice) Look out, Professor...
- Haaaa!! Return to sender!
(Explosion)
Oh, come on! I was only joking...
I want to make apple sauce with you.
But first... get me out of here!
(Both) Yay!!
- Children...
It was Grandma who picked up all the apples.
And she made you apple sauce with them! Come on in!
Oh, you little rascals.
And I wrongly blamed Elvis!
He's the one you should be apologizing to.
Simon en inglés
47 Episodios
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.