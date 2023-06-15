(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

A Super Cake for Super Heroes

And this one. And that one there...

I’m going to catch you!

And finished!

It’s ready! Simon! Lou! I made a super cake!

Oh, it’s so pretty!

A cake?

Well yeah, a super sand cake!

A super sand cake?! Yeah yeah! I want to see it!

Oh noooooo...

...and it took me so long to make!

Don’t worry Gaspard, we’ll help you make a new one.

No! My cake was just so pretty,

I don’t want to make another one...

Hey, wait a sec Gaspard!

What if we said...

Hmmm...

We’ll make a super-hero cake?

A super hero cake?!

Mh Mh!! Oh, yeah yeah yeah yeah!

So we’re off to make a super cake!

(All) A new mission!

Super!

Err... err... Oh, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

Mega-computer, what do we need to make a super hero cake?

(Computer beeps)

- You need a super cake machine.

Ha! And we’ve got one!

You need a butterfly bird egg...

and slime from a squirrel snail...

and finally a hair from a big bad wolf...

Huh! But he’ll never want to give me one of his hairs!

If it’s for a cake he might...

Come on! Let’s start making our super mega cake!

Mega-watch! Find us a butterfly bird nest!

(Watch scanning)

- Butterfly bird nest found.

(All) Oooooh!

Let me do this!

(Playful music)

Look, I’ve got the egg!

Wooaaahhhhh!

Aaaaahhhhh!

(All) Oh, noooo! The egg...!

I’ve got it... I’ve got it! Wohhhhh... Oh!!

Haha! Well done there Super Rabbit!

Phew!

I caught it! We have the first ingredient!

Yeah, well now we need to find a squirrel-snail!

(Playful music)

Oh, they’re right over there!

I’m gonna catch one!

Oh, but wait a sec Captain Rabbit!!

Oh hey, nooooo! Don’t go!

Huh! Ah-Ah!

Whoa! He’s way too fast for a snail!

Hydro-pistoloo: Ice-mode!

There we go! Easy!

Amazing!

All we need now is a hair from Professor Wolf

and we’ll have our super hero cake!

Yeah but no, he’ll never want to...

Uh, just try asking him nicely.

(Door chime)

Grrahhhh... what is thaaat?! Huhhh?!

Uh... hello Professor Wolf...

Er... Er... I need a hair from a big bad wolf...

Would you mind giving me one?

Please?

Whaaaat?! Ha ha ha!

Give you a hair from a...

Is that a joke, little rabbit?

No, seriously, whatever next?!

Oh... he never wants to help anyone...

(All) Huh?

Oh, did you change your mind Professor Wolf?

You’re going to help me now?

Absolutely not!

It’s just that, well... since you’re here now...

I’m going to catch you! Megabobot!

- (All) Aaaaah!

- Pisto glue!

All we have to do now is catch the other little bunny!

(Struggling)

- Catch Captain Rabbit!

Oh!

Ha ha, there you are, little bunny!!

Come over here so I can catch you!

- Catch Captain... - Oooh... Aaahhh!

Owowowow...

No no no!!

Ouch! Hey, are you crazy pulling out hairs from a poor little bad wolf?

Yeah, well you should have given it to me

when I asked you nicely for it huh?!

Blblblblbuublblblu... Haha!

I have a hair from Professor Wolf! Hihihihihi!

Amazing!

Come on quick! Put it in the machine Captain Rabbit!

(Machine rattles)

(All) Whoaaaa!

(All) Ohhhhh!

(All) Our cake!

- Hahaha! It’s my cake now!

Arrrmpf... mmrh...

Beh? Aaaah! What is this disgusting cake?!

Well it’s a mega super-duper hero cake! Ha ha!

Bu...but I hate super hero cakes!

Owwww... my tummy hurts!

- (All) Hahahaha!

(All) Mission mega super cake accomplished!

Who wants some of my super cake?