Snail slime

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Huh? Hey, hey Simon!
Hey, Simon, what are you doing?
Really? What is it?
Oh, alright...
Aggghhhhh! Yuuuuuuuuk!
Yeah, well sorry! I didn’t do it on purpose,
But it got super sticky slime all over me.
Do you think the snail will be able to get out of the tree?
But... there’s even more disgusting creatures in the tree!
You’re right! We’ve got to save the snail!
(Both) A new mission!
Super!
(Both) Transformation!
Er... yeah... yeah... alright...
(Squeaks)
Uh... yeah, yeah... I’m coming... eeeeaaahhhh!
Ahhhhh! What is that?!
B...but I’m all stuck now!
Ahhhh! Aahhh! Yuukkkkk! I’m not staying here!
Mega-boots!
No way! It’s just so disgusting in there...
Yeah, I know... we have to save the snail!
Ahh... it’s so disgusting...
Thanks, Super Rabbit.
- Grrrrraaaa, Grrrrraaa!
Get out of my way, I have to recharge my pisto-glue,
it’s almost empty!
Hey, what’s he doing here?
- Go on! Grrr, move! Oooooh!!
Well, now what do I see?
Hmmmmm, a nice big fat snail! Ha ha!
I’m going to take you home.
So I will have a constant supply of sticky slime!
Ah, no!!
Oh, my slime dispenser!!
Graahhhhh Super Rabbit you’re even stickier than a slug!
(Misfires)
Ha!! Now there is!
- Oh, look out Super Rabbit!
Ah, what a silly billy!
He fell in the hole! Plop!
Hahahaha!
- Oh no, Super Rabbit...
Uhhh, ohhh... everything’s disgusting in here!
(Watch beeps)
Bu...but... I’ll never be able to!
Oh, it’s sticky-slimy everywhere!
Okay! I’ll go!
Super Ferdi never-ever gives up!! Ahhhhh!
- Haha! That Super Ferdi is a complete nincompoop,
he just jumped into the hole!
Farewell Super Rabbit!
Farewell Super Ferdi!
Farewell super losers!
- Super mega boots!
- Huhhhh!! What’s going on?!
Oh! Ohhh... Mummy! Aaaahhhhh!!
Oh, hey! Stop it!! Grrrrraaaa! Stop!!
Leave me alone!!
- Well, you shouldn’t have annoyed them!
Na na na na na... sticky pickle... Hmmmmm...
(Both) Mission Accomplished!
Oh, it was nothing. I’m just a super-duper hero!
(Playful music)
He’s not disgusting... just a bit sticky...
(Both laughing)
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.