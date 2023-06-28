  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Snail slime
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos Snail slime
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Snail Slime

Ohhh, wow! You’re so cute!

Huh? Hey, hey Simon!

Hey, Simon, what are you doing?

Ah Ferdinand! Come here, I’ve got a surprise for you!

Really? What is it?

Well, it’s a surprise! So close your eyes!

Oh, alright...

Aggghhhhh! Yuuuuuuuuk!

Ahh, noooo!

You’ve thrown the snail into the tree!

Yeah, well sorry! I didn’t do it on purpose,

But it got super sticky slime all over me.

Oh, I just wanted to play a joke on you Ferdinand...

Do you think the snail will be able to get out of the tree?

I don’t know, maybe it’s hurt?

We’ve got to go look for it!

But... there’s even more disgusting creatures in the tree!

So what, I’m not scared!

This is a mission for us!

You’re right! We’ve got to save the snail!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Shall we go?

Er... yeah... yeah... alright...

(Squeaks)

Well then, Super Ferdi... are you coming?

Uh... yeah, yeah... I’m coming... eeeeaaahhhh!

Ahhhhh! What is that?!

B...but I’m all stuck now!

Ahhhh! Aahhh! Yuukkkkk! I’m not staying here!

Mega-boots!

Hey, why’d you leave?

Were you scared?

No way! It’s just so disgusting in there...

No it’s not, that’s just nature.

And anyway, we have to finish our mission!

Yeah, I know... we have to save the snail!

Come on!

I bet he fell over there!

Ahh... it’s so disgusting...

Well then, uh... close your eyes, I’ll guide you!

Thanks, Super Rabbit.

- Grrrrraaaa, Grrrrraaa!

Get out of my way, I have to recharge my pisto-glue,

it’s almost empty!

Ohhh! Look Super Ferdi, it’s Professor Wolf!

Hey, what’s he doing here?

- Go on! Grrr, move! Oooooh!!

Well, now what do I see?

Hmmmmm, a nice big fat snail! Ha ha!

I’m going to take you home.

So I will have a constant supply of sticky slime!

Hey, you leave him alone! Put the snail back down right now!!

Hydro-pistoloo!

Ah, no!!

Oh, my slime dispenser!!

Graahhhhh Super Rabbit you’re even stickier than a slug!

(Misfires)

Ha ha, there’s no more “sticky” for your pisto-glue!

Ha!! Now there is!

- Oh, look out Super Rabbit!

Aahhhh!

Ah, what a silly billy!

He fell in the hole! Plop!

Hahahaha!

- Oh no, Super Rabbit...

Uhhh, ohhh... everything’s disgusting in here!

(Watch beeps)

Super Ferdi, I’m stuck at the bottom of the hole,

I can’t move! Help me!

Bu...but... I’ll never be able to!

Oh, it’s sticky-slimy everywhere!

Yes, you can do it! Come on, I need you!

Okay! I’ll go!

Super Ferdi never-ever gives up!! Ahhhhh!

- Haha! That Super Ferdi is a complete nincompoop,

he just jumped into the hole!

Farewell Super Rabbit!

Farewell Super Ferdi!

Farewell super losers!

- Super mega boots!

- Huhhhh!! What’s going on?!

Oh! Ohhh... Mummy! Aaaahhhhh!!

Oh, hey! Stop it!! Grrrrraaaa! Stop!!

Leave me alone!!

- Well, you shouldn’t have annoyed them!

And Professor Wolf, did you really think you’d get rid of us

that easily, you big sticky pickle!

Na na na na na... sticky pickle... Hmmmmm...

(Both) Mission Accomplished!

Thanks Super Ferdi, you saved us!

Oh, it was nothing. I’m just a super-duper hero!

(Playful music)

It looks like you’ve got a new disgusting friend!

He’s not disgusting... just a bit sticky...

(Both laughing)

Simon en inglés

36 Episodios

  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Snail slime

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés