(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Snail Slime

Ohhh, wow! You’re so cute!

Huh? Hey, hey Simon!

Hey, Simon, what are you doing?

Ah Ferdinand! Come here, I’ve got a surprise for you!

Really? What is it?

Well, it’s a surprise! So close your eyes!

Oh, alright...

Aggghhhhh! Yuuuuuuuuk!

Ahh, noooo!

You’ve thrown the snail into the tree!

Yeah, well sorry! I didn’t do it on purpose,

But it got super sticky slime all over me.

Oh, I just wanted to play a joke on you Ferdinand...

Do you think the snail will be able to get out of the tree?

I don’t know, maybe it’s hurt?

We’ve got to go look for it!

But... there’s even more disgusting creatures in the tree!

So what, I’m not scared!

This is a mission for us!

You’re right! We’ve got to save the snail!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Shall we go?

Er... yeah... yeah... alright...

(Squeaks)

Well then, Super Ferdi... are you coming?

Uh... yeah, yeah... I’m coming... eeeeaaahhhh!

Ahhhhh! What is that?!

B...but I’m all stuck now!

Ahhhh! Aahhh! Yuukkkkk! I’m not staying here!

Mega-boots!

Hey, why’d you leave?

Were you scared?

No way! It’s just so disgusting in there...

No it’s not, that’s just nature.

And anyway, we have to finish our mission!

Yeah, I know... we have to save the snail!

Come on!

I bet he fell over there!

Ahh... it’s so disgusting...

Well then, uh... close your eyes, I’ll guide you!

Thanks, Super Rabbit.

- Grrrrraaaa, Grrrrraaa!

Get out of my way, I have to recharge my pisto-glue,

it’s almost empty!

Ohhh! Look Super Ferdi, it’s Professor Wolf!

Hey, what’s he doing here?

- Go on! Grrr, move! Oooooh!!

Well, now what do I see?

Hmmmmm, a nice big fat snail! Ha ha!

I’m going to take you home.

So I will have a constant supply of sticky slime!

Hey, you leave him alone! Put the snail back down right now!!

Hydro-pistoloo!

Ah, no!!

Oh, my slime dispenser!!

Graahhhhh Super Rabbit you’re even stickier than a slug!

(Misfires)

Ha ha, there’s no more “sticky” for your pisto-glue!

Ha!! Now there is!

- Oh, look out Super Rabbit!

Aahhhh!

Ah, what a silly billy!

He fell in the hole! Plop!

Hahahaha!

- Oh no, Super Rabbit...

Uhhh, ohhh... everything’s disgusting in here!

(Watch beeps)

Super Ferdi, I’m stuck at the bottom of the hole,

I can’t move! Help me!

Bu...but... I’ll never be able to!

Oh, it’s sticky-slimy everywhere!

Yes, you can do it! Come on, I need you!

Okay! I’ll go!

Super Ferdi never-ever gives up!! Ahhhhh!

- Haha! That Super Ferdi is a complete nincompoop,

he just jumped into the hole!

Farewell Super Rabbit!

Farewell Super Ferdi!

Farewell super losers!

- Super mega boots!

- Huhhhh!! What’s going on?!

Oh! Ohhh... Mummy! Aaaahhhhh!!

Oh, hey! Stop it!! Grrrrraaaa! Stop!!

Leave me alone!!

- Well, you shouldn’t have annoyed them!

And Professor Wolf, did you really think you’d get rid of us

that easily, you big sticky pickle!

Na na na na na... sticky pickle... Hmmmmm...

(Both) Mission Accomplished!

Thanks Super Ferdi, you saved us!

Oh, it was nothing. I’m just a super-duper hero!

(Playful music)

It looks like you’ve got a new disgusting friend!

He’s not disgusting... just a bit sticky...

(Both laughing)