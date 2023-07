The runaway hen

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Runway Hen

Right, Simon and Gaspard, while I’m getting cheese for your grandmother,

you can get the eggs from the chicken coop. Okay?

Oh, yeah yeah, come on Gaspard!

Don’t take too long kids, Grandpa is waiting for us at home!

Don’t worry Grandma!

Let’s go and get the cheese!

- Quack, quack, quack, quack!

Oh look! There’s a duck!

But Simon? We’re supposed to go and see the hens

to get eggs, not the ducks!

Hello little duck!

Quack, quack!

Did you see that Gaspard, he talked to me!

Quack, quack, quack, quack! Quack, quack!

Quack, quack, quack, quack!

Cluck, cluck!

Huhh?

Hey, what are you doing here?

Cluck, cluck!

Argh! We left the chicken coop door open!

And she escaped...!

Oh, bu...but what are we going to do now?

Don’t worry, we’ll take her back home.

It’ll be easy peasy!

Come on Mrs. Hen, come with me!

Cluck, cluck!

Hey there! Cluck, cluck! Cluaaawwk! Cluck, cluck, cluck!

Cluaaawwk! Come here!

Cluck, cluck, cluck, cluck!

Hey...! Errr... Come here!

Pfffft! See, it’s not going to be easy peasy!

Well then let’s say it’s going to be a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

(Both) A new mission!

Er... oh yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

OK now! You come with us; we’re taking you home!

Yeah, ‘cos we’re super heroes and you have to listen to us!

Ha ha, you see, it works really well!

Cluck, cluck!

Hey no! Where are you going now?!

Ohhh! It’s this way!

Cluck, cluck!

Oooh, hey stop!

Come on, follow us now,

before we see a big bad wolf!

Oh, no no no, no way! Not Professor Wolf!

Ohhh, come on now, it’s OK!

(Playful music)

Ha, she’s just like you Simon, she doesn’t listen to anything!

Ahh... stop that!

Grrrr! It’s not time to eat, it’s time to go home!

Hey, hold on a sec Super Rabbit, I have an idea!

So, who wants a bunch of yummy seeds?

Yeah, that’s right, Mrs. Hen does!

Amazing Captain Rabbit!

Hey look, we’re almost home, her house is over there!

So, are you happy? You’re almost home!

Huh! Oh, stop it, you’re going to get a stomachache!

Come on, your turn now!

You’re going to have to take a run Captain Rabbit!

Just wait and see, I’m a super strong super hero!

Parachute blankie!!

Ha ha, did you see that!

Come on, your turn now!

Cluck, cluck!

You can do it!

And after, you can have some more yummy seeds!

Cluck cluck!

(Both) Ah! Nooooooooo!!

Oh Hen, are you alright?

Don’t worry, we’re going to rescue you...

with my Hydro-pistoloo set to... lasso!

Now, grab onto the lasso!

Whooo... Whaaa!

Oh, noooooo!!

Ahhh... Blankie Bubble! Aahh!

Whoaaaa! Amazing move, Captain Rabbit!

Haha!!

And now, straight for the chicken coop!

Haha! Yum yum yum, I’m going to have a feast!

Oh no! It’s Professor Wolf! He’s in the chicken coop!!

Hey! You let go of them right now!

Cluck, cluck!

- Grrrrrrr it’s the super-losers again.

Can’t a wolf steal hens without being bothered anymore?

Hydro-pistoloo!

Ahhhhhhhh!!

- Cluck, cluck!

Hey, come back here Mrs. Hen!

Activate lasso!

Gigabobot-cannot-move!

Noooo! Aahh... let go of me!

Well, you shouldn’t have freed the hens!

So, I shall have little rabbits for tea instead! Ha ha!

Hey! Let go of my brother right now!

Aaaahhhhh! Noooooo! Owwww!

No, not my magnificent hair! Well done there, Mrs Hen!

Aaaaah! Aaaaah! Help!

And don’t even dream of coming back, or the hens will get you again!

No no no! Not my head! Never again!

(Both) Mission acomplished!

Now all we have to do is go and get our eggs!

Huhh!! Cluck, cluck!

I think she wants to keep them...