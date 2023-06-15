  1. TV Clan
Para todos los públicos Pulling Faces
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Pulling Faces

So, then we’ve got a biscuit each Gaspard!

Yay!!

Oh no, there’s only one left...

Oh! Give it to me, give it to me!

Oh, hey! Why don’t we have a funny-face-challenge??!!

Whoever laughs loses and the winner gets the biscuit.

Yessssss! And I’ll start!

Hhhhh... Pfffchrrrrfrrrttt! Pfffchrrrrfrrrttt...

Lalalapfffyayapftttrftt...

Lalalala... Pftttt... Gnhpfft... lalalala!

Huh? Oh no... you didn’t laugh!

That’s right, my turn now.

Ready?

Beuaaaaaaah! Beeuh...

Mmmh... Bhhheuaaah! Brrrrr...

Hahahaha... Hahahahaha...

You’re so funny Simon!

Oh, I won! Haha!

Oh... it’s always you who wins the funny face challenge!

I’m just not funny.

Yes of course you’re funny, Gaspard!

It’s just that I laugh less easily that you do!

Yeah, well I’m sure that if I were a super hero...

I would be able to not laugh so super easy!

Ha... well let’s see if that’s true!

Alright!

(Both) Mission: Super-funny-face!

Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

OK? Ready, Captain Rabbit?

Yeah ...Yeah... bu...but Professor Wolf is over there!

Oh, yeah right!

On no, it’s true! Just look!

Professor Wolf, I saw you!

I’m going to catch you! - (Both) Ahhhhhhhh!

- Hahahaha! - (Both) Huh?

Ah, it was just an image!

Oh look... it’s one of Professor Wolf’s machines!

Hahahaha! Surprise!

Haha! I caught you, you silly little bunnies!

Nananananana... Nananaaa!

So, for a yummy rabbit soup, I need... leeks of course!

Haha! Hmmm... Yummmm! Mmh...

Oh! And chocolate, lots and lots of chocolate Megamimi!

Oh, I need more, way way more than that! Lots more!!

Leeks and chocolate!

(Both) Yuck!!

Right then, let’s see...

Owwww, too hot... Ouh ouh ouh ouh...

Hmmm... oh yes, this is super duper good...

- (Both) Hahahahahaha!

- Oh hey, why are you laughing? It’s not funny!

Yeah, well you don’t even know what funny is anyway!

Who me?! But I’m the funniest big bad wolf of all the big bad wolves!

Oh yeah? Well then you need to take part in a funny-face challenge.

If you lose, you free us!

Ah-ha... but I’m definitely going to win!

- (Both) Wooaahhhhh!!

- And if I win, I’ll eat you! Agreed?

Agreed! Shake on it, Professor Wolf!

(Drum roll)

May-the-funny-face-challenge begin!

Okay, so let’s start!

Ah-uh... Breuaaaaaaaabouhhhh!

Mmh... mmmm... Ahahahahah... Ahahahahah! Ta-daaaaa!

So is that it? You’re not funny at all.

- (Both) Huh??

Well that’s not right!

Right, well it looks like it’s my turn now.

Ah... hee... haa...

I bet that big pickle can’t make me laugh!

Mmmmmh...

Bllablouuuahhhhehhhhhhahhh!

Bouaaaaa... Hum...

- (Both) Hahahahahahahahahahaa!!

- Ha, so I win!

And now who’s going to eat a tasty bunny rabbit soup?

I... Huh? It’s Professor Wolfie!

Bu...but wa..wa..wait a sec!

You still have to do a funny-face challenge with Captain Rabbit.

Huhh? Whaaat?

But I‘ll never win, I’m not funny enough!

Yeah, well I’m sure you can do it!

Hmm! Here we go!

Beouuaaaaaa... Blblblblblouuuhblou!

HA-HA-HA-HA!

- So what... is that it?

Pfffft, well you’ve lost.

Now it’s time... for my soup!

Oh hey, come on, you’re not going to eat us are you?

Why don’t we make the soup together and then you invite us for dinner?

Ok?

Hahahahaha!

Oh yeah, of course I’m going to invite you for dinner!

And I’m even going to eat you! Hahaha!

Hey wait a sec! You just laughed!

Ha ha! You just lost Professor Wolf!

Huh, what? No! Oh, I’m going to eat you anyway!

Oh, no no no, you lost!

And rules are rules!

And you’re no cheater are you Professor Wolf? Neee!

Hahahahha! Not a cheater, me?

Oh... That’s so funny!

Of course not, you’re Professor Wolf,

who always keeps his promises!!

His promises! Hahahah!! Ohhh... my stomach hurts!

Hahahaha! Oh, my poor tummy!

Hahaouhouhouh... - Ha-ha-ha!

- (Both) Yes!!

We are the funniest!

Well then, you see! You really are funny Gaspard!

Now guess who I’m imitating.

“I’m the funniest big bad wolf of all the big bad wolves!”

Nana!! Pfftttt...

Simon en inglés

43 Episodios

  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - Pulling Faces

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

