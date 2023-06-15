(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Pulling Faces

So, then we’ve got a biscuit each Gaspard!

Yay!!

Oh no, there’s only one left...

Oh! Give it to me, give it to me!

Oh, hey! Why don’t we have a funny-face-challenge??!!

Whoever laughs loses and the winner gets the biscuit.

Yessssss! And I’ll start!

Hhhhh... Pfffchrrrrfrrrttt! Pfffchrrrrfrrrttt...

Lalalapfffyayapftttrftt...

Lalalala... Pftttt... Gnhpfft... lalalala!

Huh? Oh no... you didn’t laugh!

That’s right, my turn now.

Ready?

Beuaaaaaaah! Beeuh...

Mmmh... Bhhheuaaah! Brrrrr...

Hahahaha... Hahahahaha...

You’re so funny Simon!

Oh, I won! Haha!

Oh... it’s always you who wins the funny face challenge!

I’m just not funny.

Yes of course you’re funny, Gaspard!

It’s just that I laugh less easily that you do!

Yeah, well I’m sure that if I were a super hero...

I would be able to not laugh so super easy!

Ha... well let’s see if that’s true!

Alright!

(Both) Mission: Super-funny-face!

Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

OK? Ready, Captain Rabbit?

Yeah ...Yeah... bu...but Professor Wolf is over there!

Oh, yeah right!

On no, it’s true! Just look!

Professor Wolf, I saw you!

I’m going to catch you! - (Both) Ahhhhhhhh!

- Hahahaha! - (Both) Huh?

Ah, it was just an image!

Oh look... it’s one of Professor Wolf’s machines!

Hahahaha! Surprise!

Haha! I caught you, you silly little bunnies!

Nananananana... Nananaaa!

So, for a yummy rabbit soup, I need... leeks of course!

Haha! Hmmm... Yummmm! Mmh...

Oh! And chocolate, lots and lots of chocolate Megamimi!

Oh, I need more, way way more than that! Lots more!!

Leeks and chocolate!

(Both) Yuck!!

Right then, let’s see...

Owwww, too hot... Ouh ouh ouh ouh...

Hmmm... oh yes, this is super duper good...

- (Both) Hahahahahaha!

- Oh hey, why are you laughing? It’s not funny!

Yeah, well you don’t even know what funny is anyway!

Who me?! But I’m the funniest big bad wolf of all the big bad wolves!

Oh yeah? Well then you need to take part in a funny-face challenge.

If you lose, you free us!

Ah-ha... but I’m definitely going to win!

- (Both) Wooaahhhhh!!

- And if I win, I’ll eat you! Agreed?

Agreed! Shake on it, Professor Wolf!

(Drum roll)

May-the-funny-face-challenge begin!

Okay, so let’s start!

Ah-uh... Breuaaaaaaaabouhhhh!

Mmh... mmmm... Ahahahahah... Ahahahahah! Ta-daaaaa!

So is that it? You’re not funny at all.

- (Both) Huh??

Well that’s not right!

Right, well it looks like it’s my turn now.

Ah... hee... haa...

I bet that big pickle can’t make me laugh!

Mmmmmh...

Bllablouuuahhhhehhhhhhahhh!

Bouaaaaa... Hum...

- (Both) Hahahahahahahahahahaa!!

- Ha, so I win!

And now who’s going to eat a tasty bunny rabbit soup?

I... Huh? It’s Professor Wolfie!

Bu...but wa..wa..wait a sec!

You still have to do a funny-face challenge with Captain Rabbit.

Huhh? Whaaat?

But I‘ll never win, I’m not funny enough!

Yeah, well I’m sure you can do it!

Hmm! Here we go!

Beouuaaaaaa... Blblblblblouuuhblou!

HA-HA-HA-HA!

- So what... is that it?

Pfffft, well you’ve lost.

Now it’s time... for my soup!

Oh hey, come on, you’re not going to eat us are you?

Why don’t we make the soup together and then you invite us for dinner?

Ok?

Hahahahaha!

Oh yeah, of course I’m going to invite you for dinner!

And I’m even going to eat you! Hahaha!

Hey wait a sec! You just laughed!

Ha ha! You just lost Professor Wolf!

Huh, what? No! Oh, I’m going to eat you anyway!

Oh, no no no, you lost!

And rules are rules!

And you’re no cheater are you Professor Wolf? Neee!

Hahahahha! Not a cheater, me?

Oh... That’s so funny!

Of course not, you’re Professor Wolf,

who always keeps his promises!!

His promises! Hahahah!! Ohhh... my stomach hurts!

Hahahaha! Oh, my poor tummy!

Hahaouhouhouh... - Ha-ha-ha!

- (Both) Yes!!

We are the funniest!

Well then, you see! You really are funny Gaspard!

Now guess who I’m imitating.

“I’m the funniest big bad wolf of all the big bad wolves!”