(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf's Submarine

So look, Gaspard! That's the button that launches the rockets,

And that's the lever for Blast Off.

Oh, yeah. Amazing!

And I also get to fly it.

Ready? Blast Off...!

Oooooh...!

Oh, no! Our spaceship!

Oh, no! It's broken now!

Ah, no! That's so unfair.

Ocean! You're a meanie!

Hey, why don't we say it's a meanie who dragged it into the ocean?

And that's the mission for us, Gaspard!

No, it'll never work.

We'll never find our spaceship again.

Of course we will. We have to search for it.

We can't give up. We never give up!

Err... alright...

So, time to get serious!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... uh... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Both) Mega-Helmets!

Let's go!

Oh! Super Rabbit, there it is! Our spaceship!

Oh, it's that big green pickle, Professor Wolf again!

Hold on to me, Captain Rabbit.

I'm activating the hook.

Whoaaa...!

Huh? What? My Super Rabbit alarm!

Arghhh! Those little rascals have found me!

Ha ha ha! Time to shake things up!

Put on your seat belts!

- (Both) Waaaaaah!! Woaahhhhhh!! Waaaahhhhh!!

Hold on tight, Captain Rabbit!

Oh, I don't believe this!

Are you going to let go or what?

Hey, it's you who's going to let go of our spaceship!

That's right, it's not yours!

Pffft... This isn't even fun anymore.

You losers!

Well, if they won't let go of their spaceship, then no one will get it!

Ahhhh!! What's that humongous fish?

Hey, little fishy... it's dinner time!

No, no, no, no, no! We taste awful...!

(Both) Woaahhhhh!!

- Ha ha ha! You will never get out of his belly!

Goodbye, little bunnies...

Oh, it's a bit strange inside the belly of a fish.

It's pretty.

Yeah, but I want to go home.

Do you think we'll ever get out of here, Super Rabbit?

Don't worry, Captain Rabbit. Maybe if we just ask him.

Fish....?!

Can you open your mouth and let us out, please?

Hey-O, fish, can you hear us?

Let us out, please!

I just knew it... We're never going to get out of here!

Never!

Now then, Captain Rabbit, you're not going to start sulking now!

A superhero never gives up!

Bu...but I'm scared...

Don't be scared, Captain Rabbit. You're safe with me!

I'm going to make him open his mouth with my hydro-pistoloo.

Hut! Hut! Hut! Woaahh, it's bouncy!

Whoa, whoa, ooooooh!!

What's wrong? It's not working?!

Hey, hey! What if I throw on my toxic blankie?

Ha! Good idea! It's going to sink so much, it'll have to open his mouth.

Stand back, Super Rabbit! It's going to explode!

(Both coughing)

Oh, wow! Does that stink!!

Right! Just like Professor Wolf's socks!

(Both laughing)

Hey, that's what we need to do!

Why don't we make him laugh, so he'll spit us out?

Oh, yeah, of course! We'll tickle him!

Great idea, Captain Rabbit!

It's tickle time!

Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm!

Good start! But he's got to really laugh!

Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm!

Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho!

Yes!! We did it!

Wahhh... Oh, no! Get me out of here!

It's your problem now!

We've got our spaceship back!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Oh, hey! You were right Super Rabbit.

We should never give up!

Children! Time for your snack!

- (Both) Yessss!!

Oh, and this time...