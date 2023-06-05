  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Professor wolf's submarine
Para todos los públicos Professor wolf's submarine
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf's Submarine

So look, Gaspard! That's the button that launches the rockets,

And that's the lever for Blast Off.

Oh, yeah. Amazing!

And I also get to fly it.

Ready? Blast Off...!

Oooooh...!

Oh, no! Our spaceship!

Oh, no! It's broken now!

Ah, no! That's so unfair.

Ocean! You're a meanie!

Hey, why don't we say it's a meanie who dragged it into the ocean?

And that's the mission for us, Gaspard!

No, it'll never work.

We'll never find our spaceship again.

Of course we will. We have to search for it.

We can't give up. We never give up!

Err... alright...

So, time to get serious!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... uh... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Both) Mega-Helmets!

Let's go!

Oh! Super Rabbit, there it is! Our spaceship!

Oh, it's that big green pickle, Professor Wolf again!

Hold on to me, Captain Rabbit.

I'm activating the hook.

Whoaaa...!

Huh? What? My Super Rabbit alarm!

Arghhh! Those little rascals have found me!

Ha ha ha! Time to shake things up!

Put on your seat belts!

- (Both) Waaaaaah!! Woaahhhhhh!! Waaaahhhhh!!

Hold on tight, Captain Rabbit!

Oh, I don't believe this!

Are you going to let go or what?

Hey, it's you who's going to let go of our spaceship!

That's right, it's not yours!

Pffft... This isn't even fun anymore.

You losers!

Well, if they won't let go of their spaceship, then no one will get it!

Ahhhh!! What's that humongous fish?

Hey, little fishy... it's dinner time!

No, no, no, no, no! We taste awful...!

(Both) Woaahhhhh!!

- Ha ha ha! You will never get out of his belly!

Goodbye, little bunnies...

Oh, it's a bit strange inside the belly of a fish.

It's pretty.

Yeah, but I want to go home.

Do you think we'll ever get out of here, Super Rabbit?

Don't worry, Captain Rabbit. Maybe if we just ask him.

Fish....?!

Can you open your mouth and let us out, please?

Hey-O, fish, can you hear us?

Let us out, please!

I just knew it... We're never going to get out of here!

Never!

Now then, Captain Rabbit, you're not going to start sulking now!

A superhero never gives up!

Bu...but I'm scared...

Don't be scared, Captain Rabbit. You're safe with me!

I'm going to make him open his mouth with my hydro-pistoloo.

Hut! Hut! Hut! Woaahh, it's bouncy!

Whoa, whoa, ooooooh!!

What's wrong? It's not working?!

Hey, hey! What if I throw on my toxic blankie?

Ha! Good idea! It's going to sink so much, it'll have to open his mouth.

Stand back, Super Rabbit! It's going to explode!

(Both coughing)

Oh, wow! Does that stink!!

Right! Just like Professor Wolf's socks!

(Both laughing)

Hey, that's what we need to do!

Why don't we make him laugh, so he'll spit us out?

Oh, yeah, of course! We'll tickle him!

Great idea, Captain Rabbit!

It's tickle time!

Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm!

Good start! But he's got to really laugh!

Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm. Hhm!

Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho!

Yes!! We did it!

Wahhh... Oh, no! Get me out of here!

It's your problem now!

We've got our spaceship back!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Oh, hey! You were right Super Rabbit.

We should never give up!

Children! Time for your snack!

- (Both) Yessss!!

Oh, and this time...

Don't you dare touch our spaceship.

Simon en inglés

35 Episodios

  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Professor wolf's submarine

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

