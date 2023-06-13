Professor Wolf’s Bird

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Thank you, Simon.
Oh! You just wait and see kids,
with these seeds, we’re going to have delicious strawberries.
They’ll be so sweet!
(Both) Waaaaah! Thank you grandpa!
(Both) Yuuummmmm...
- Uh? - (Both) Huh?
Uh oh... I’ll be right back kids, I’m going to get the scarecrow.
That way the bird will stay away.
(Bird chirping)
(Bird chirping)
(Both) Transformation!
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
(Both) And-a-huuuup!
(Bird squawking)
(Playful music)
(Bird squawking)
Oh, well done there Megabirdy!
You really are the fastest!
Ha Ha Ha!
All the sweeties are for me! Mmmh...
Those sweetie seeds are all mine! Ha!
Oh no, sweeties aren’t good for little bunny rabbits.
But on the other hand, they’re excellent for big bad wolves!
Blalalala! Hehehe...
Ahh! Hmmmmmm!
And who are the yummy sweetie seeds for?
They’re for me!
Whaa...?! A super-duper-mega-giga-seed?!
I have to get it...
Ohhhh, where can it be now?
Grrr!! That seed is for me.
Go and grab the seed Megabirdy!
(Bird squawking)
(Bird squawking)
Aaaargh!
Oh, noooo! My Megabirdy!!
Oh, bu...but it’s not even a sweetie!
It’s just an old rock...
It was all a trap!! Hmrrrr...
Oh... my Megabirdy, you’ve completely broken him!
Even though he was the fastest! Mmh...
(Both) Mission accomplished!
- And now with our two super scarecrows,
there is no way the birds will steal our seeds!
Simon en inglés
29 Episodios
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.