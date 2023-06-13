  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Professor Wolf's Bird
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos Professor Wolf's Bird
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf’s Bird

Grandpa, I’ve got it! I’ve got it!

Here, here’s the rake!

Thank you, Simon.

Ha ha! I was the fastest Gaspard.

Oh! You just wait and see kids,

with these seeds, we’re going to have delicious strawberries.

They’ll be so sweet!

(Both) Waaaaah! Thank you grandpa!

(Both) Yuuummmmm...

- Uh? - (Both) Huh?

Hey no!

These seeds are not for you!

Uh oh... I’ll be right back kids, I’m going to get the scarecrow.

That way the bird will stay away.

Hey, the bird’s going to eat all of Grandpa’s seeds!

We have to look after them!

(Bird chirping)

Don’t worry, I’ll chase him away!

Hey, Simon quick! He’s going to steal a seed!

Supersonic speeeeeed!

(Bird chirping)

Whoa... that bird is far too fast!

Maybe, but he’s not too fast for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Come on, we have to stop the bird

from stealing our mega-sweet-yummy seeds!

Yeahhhhh! (Both) A new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Bird squawking)

Look out, he’s going to steal our seeds!

(Bird squawking)

Go away! Leave our seeds alone!

Hydro Pistoloo, ice mode!

(Bird squawking)

Ouoh... oh, ah, aah... ahouah!

(Bird squawking)

Uh uh uh uh... Oh no, he stole the seeds!

That bird is really super-duper fast!!

Yeah but so am I... I’m supersonic!!

(Bird squawking)

Go away! Ahhhhhhhhh!

Huh... Oohhhh...!

(Bird squawking)

Super Rabbit, help me!

Oh no... Oh no... He took some more seeds!

Oh no... He did it again!

We’ll never be able to stop him...

No, no, no way! Those seeds are ours!

They’re our mega-sweet-yummy-seeds!

Even you aren’t supersonic enough, Super Rabbit!

Ah! You’re right Captain Rabbit!

But I have a mega space ship, and it’s megasonic!

Mega space ship!

(Both) And-a-huuuup!

(Bird squawking)

Oh, he stole our last seeds!

Don’t worry, we’re going to catch him!

(Playful music)

He really goes so fast!

Oh, but just wait a sec. Mega robot hand!

Hello bird... I’m going to catch you!

Bu...But... Wait a...

(Bird squawking)

Boy!! He is super-duper-mega-sonic!

Oh, well done there Megabirdy!

You really are the fastest!

Ha Ha Ha!

All the sweeties are for me! Mmmh...

Oh look, Super Rabbit! It’s Professor Wolf!

Those sweetie seeds are all mine! Ha!

Oh boy, oh boy! He really annoys me! He’s always causing trouble for us!

Yeah! Give us back our mega-sweet-yummy seeds,

Professor Wolf!

Oh no, sweeties aren’t good for little bunny rabbits.

But on the other hand, they’re excellent for big bad wolves!

Blalalala! Hehehe...

Pfffftttt Goodbye sweeties...

Ah no, they’re our sweeties!

And we’re going to get them back.

I may not be super-fast, but I'm super clever.

And I need your help!

Ahh! Hmmmmmm!

And who are the yummy sweetie seeds for?

They’re for me!

Hey, Professor Wolf!

Hey, Professor Wolf! You may have taken our mega seeds.

But we still have our super-duper-mega-giga-seed!

Whaa...?! A super-duper-mega-giga-seed?!

I have to get it...

Ohhhh, where can it be now?

You won't get it, na-na-na-na-naaa na!

Grrr!! That seed is for me.

Go and grab the seed Megabirdy!

(Bird squawking)

Great! The coast is clear. Ahahah! Huuuh!

Megabirdy, I’m over here!

(Bird squawking)

Take this... Blankie-on-a-spring!

Aaaargh!

Oh, noooo! My Megabirdy!!

Oh, bu...but it’s not even a sweetie!

It’s just an old rock...

It was all a trap!! Hmrrrr...

Yesssssss!! You got our sweetie seeds back!

Oh... my Megabirdy, you’ve completely broken him!

Even though he was the fastest! Mmh...

Yeah, but being the fastest is no good if you’re not the cleverest!

Ha ha!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

- And now with our two super scarecrows,

there is no way the birds will steal our seeds!

Simon en inglés

29 Episodios

  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - Professor Wolf's Bird

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés