(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf’s Bird

Grandpa, I’ve got it! I’ve got it!

Here, here’s the rake!

Thank you, Simon.

Ha ha! I was the fastest Gaspard.

Oh! You just wait and see kids,

with these seeds, we’re going to have delicious strawberries.

They’ll be so sweet!

(Both) Waaaaah! Thank you grandpa!

(Both) Yuuummmmm...

- Uh? - (Both) Huh?

Hey no!

These seeds are not for you!

Uh oh... I’ll be right back kids, I’m going to get the scarecrow.

That way the bird will stay away.

Hey, the bird’s going to eat all of Grandpa’s seeds!

We have to look after them!

(Bird chirping)

Don’t worry, I’ll chase him away!

Hey, Simon quick! He’s going to steal a seed!

Supersonic speeeeeed!

(Bird chirping)

Whoa... that bird is far too fast!

Maybe, but he’s not too fast for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Come on, we have to stop the bird

from stealing our mega-sweet-yummy seeds!

Yeahhhhh! (Both) A new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Bird squawking)

Look out, he’s going to steal our seeds!

(Bird squawking)

Go away! Leave our seeds alone!

Hydro Pistoloo, ice mode!

(Bird squawking)

Ouoh... oh, ah, aah... ahouah!

(Bird squawking)

Uh uh uh uh... Oh no, he stole the seeds!

That bird is really super-duper fast!!

Yeah but so am I... I’m supersonic!!

(Bird squawking)

Go away! Ahhhhhhhhh!

Huh... Oohhhh...!

(Bird squawking)

Super Rabbit, help me!

Oh no... Oh no... He took some more seeds!

Oh no... He did it again!

We’ll never be able to stop him...

No, no, no way! Those seeds are ours!

They’re our mega-sweet-yummy-seeds!

Even you aren’t supersonic enough, Super Rabbit!

Ah! You’re right Captain Rabbit!

But I have a mega space ship, and it’s megasonic!

Mega space ship!

(Both) And-a-huuuup!

(Bird squawking)

Oh, he stole our last seeds!

Don’t worry, we’re going to catch him!

(Playful music)

He really goes so fast!

Oh, but just wait a sec. Mega robot hand!

Hello bird... I’m going to catch you!

Bu...But... Wait a...

(Bird squawking)

Boy!! He is super-duper-mega-sonic!

Oh, well done there Megabirdy!

You really are the fastest!

Ha Ha Ha!

All the sweeties are for me! Mmmh...

Oh look, Super Rabbit! It’s Professor Wolf!

Those sweetie seeds are all mine! Ha!

Oh boy, oh boy! He really annoys me! He’s always causing trouble for us!

Yeah! Give us back our mega-sweet-yummy seeds,

Professor Wolf!

Oh no, sweeties aren’t good for little bunny rabbits.

But on the other hand, they’re excellent for big bad wolves!

Blalalala! Hehehe...

Pfffftttt Goodbye sweeties...

Ah no, they’re our sweeties!

And we’re going to get them back.

I may not be super-fast, but I'm super clever.

And I need your help!

Ahh! Hmmmmmm!

And who are the yummy sweetie seeds for?

They’re for me!

Hey, Professor Wolf!

Hey, Professor Wolf! You may have taken our mega seeds.

But we still have our super-duper-mega-giga-seed!

Whaa...?! A super-duper-mega-giga-seed?!

I have to get it...

Ohhhh, where can it be now?

You won't get it, na-na-na-na-naaa na!

Grrr!! That seed is for me.

Go and grab the seed Megabirdy!

(Bird squawking)

Great! The coast is clear. Ahahah! Huuuh!

Megabirdy, I’m over here!

(Bird squawking)

Take this... Blankie-on-a-spring!

Aaaargh!

Oh, noooo! My Megabirdy!!

Oh, bu...but it’s not even a sweetie!

It’s just an old rock...

It was all a trap!! Hmrrrr...

Yesssssss!! You got our sweetie seeds back!

Oh... my Megabirdy, you’ve completely broken him!

Even though he was the fastest! Mmh...

Yeah, but being the fastest is no good if you’re not the cleverest!

Ha ha!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

- And now with our two super scarecrows,

there is no way the birds will steal our seeds!