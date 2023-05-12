Professor Wolf's game

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Both) ROAAAR!!!
Hahahaha!
Why don’t you play with us if you want? Here!
That’s not true, we’re super good at hide and seek!
Yeah but... why don’t we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit gang?
(Both) Yessss!!
(Both) A new mission!
Super!
(Both) Transformation!
Captain Rabbit, we're going to find you!
(Robotic voice) Cannot be found. Captain Rabbit is too well hidden.
Mega-Jump-Rope! Woo-hoo!!
(Playful music)
Wooaahhhh! Oooooo!
From up here, I should easily be able to find him.
Hmmm?
Ah! He's over there!
Oh... he was right here! I'm sure he was...
Yeah, well, I found you! Hahaha!
Ha ha ha...
- Look! Get up there!
- My dear little friend, how about some tea?
Here you go... Mmm mmm mmm...
It looks like they're playing "tea parties"!
Yes, you are! I want you to be my friend.
You have to play with me.
Mmmm!
This tea is delicious! Would you like some more my friend?
Or, perhaps you would like some chocolate cake.
Yum!!
Ah, yes! You have to be my friend!
I'm the one who decides!
Grrrrr, we'll just see about that!
(Plays flute)
So, are you my friend now?
Ohh!! He's put a spell on Captain Rabbit with his flute.
Oh, really? You don't think he's my friend?
Ha, ha... Arrrrr...
Now that you're my super friend, would you like to play...
"Let's destroy the Super Rabbit Gang" with me?
What? Let go of my super friend.
Never! Go on...!
Attack, Captain Rabbit!
(Both) Oh, no! Ahhhhhh!!
(Both coughing)
Hahaha! This is so much fun!
Watching you all have a go at each other!
(Plays flute)
Aaahhhh!! Noooooo!! Ooooooo!!
Oh, no! You broke my flute!
Grrrrr!! And now I've lost my friend.
Oh, no... no!! Not the exploding blankie!
Simon en inglés
40 Episodios
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.