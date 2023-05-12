  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Professor Wolf's game
Para todos los públicos Professor Wolf's game
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf's Game

(Both) ROAAAR!!!

Roar!!

Hahahaha!

Simon! Lou! Lou! Come on, come and play hide and seek with me!

Not right now Gaspard, we’re playing dinosaurs. ROARRRR!

Oh come on, yeah, pleeeeeeze!!

Why don’t you play with us if you want? Here!

Oh, no no no, not dinosaurs!

I want to play hide and seek!

Come on, play with me, NOW!

You can’t make us play with you!

Yes I can!

And I’m going to hide first!

Hahaha!

Yeah well, no!

We’re not gonna go looking for you!

I mean, we can play dinosaurs if we want to...

Yeah! I’m better than you are at hide and seek! Na-na-na-naa-na...!

That’s not true, we’re super good at hide and seek!

Yeah, we can find you superfast!

Yeah but... why don’t we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit gang?

(Both) Yessss!!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Captain Rabbit, we're going to find you!

No, no, no! You'll never find me!

It'll be easy! Mega-Watch: find Captain Rabbit.

(Robotic voice) Cannot be found. Captain Rabbit is too well hidden.

Huh? What? That's impossible!

Mega-Jump-Rope! Woo-hoo!!

(Playful music)

Wooaahhhh! Oooooo!

From up here, I should easily be able to find him.

Hmmm?

Ah! He's over there!

Oh... he was right here! I'm sure he was...

You will never find me.

I am too well hidden.

Yeah, well, I found you! Hahaha! Oh, no!!

Captain Rabbit! Are you okay?

Ahhh!! Help! He's going to lock me up.

Oh, no! Professor Wolf has caught Captain Rabbit!

Ha ha ha...

- Look! Get up there!

- My dear little friend, how about some tea?

Here you go... Mmm mmm mmm...

What's he doing?

It looks like they're playing "tea parties"!

Pwahhh! But I'm not your friend!

Yes, you are! I want you to be my friend.

You have to play with me.

Mmmm!

This tea is delicious! Would you like some more my friend?

You can't make me play with you!

Or, perhaps you would like some chocolate cake.

Yum!!

No way! I don't even like chocolate!

I told you... I don't wanna be your friend!

And I don't want any of your cake!

Oh well said, Captain Rabbit!

Ah, yes! You have to be my friend!

I'm the one who decides!

Never ever!!

Grrrrr, we'll just see about that!

(Plays flute)

Oooooo... Oooooo.... Ahhhhh...

So, are you my friend now?

Yes, I am your super friend.

Ohh!! He's put a spell on Captain Rabbit with his flute.

Oh, no! It's not true!

Captain Rabbit will never be your friend!

Oh, really? You don't think he's my friend?

Ha, ha... Arrrrr...

Now that you're my super friend, would you like to play...

"Let's destroy the Super Rabbit Gang" with me?

Let go of Captain Rabbit! Right this second!

What? Let go of my super friend.

Never! Go on...!

Attack, Captain Rabbit!

Errrr... Toxic Blankie!

(Both) Oh, no! Ahhhhhh!!

(Both coughing)

Stop, Captain Rabbit!

Hahaha! This is so much fun!

Watching you all have a go at each other!

(Plays flute)

Errr... errr... errr... Exploding Blankie!

Look out! Waahhhh!! Uhhhh!

Aaahhhh!! Noooooo!! Ooooooo!!

Oh, no! You broke my flute!

Grrrrr!! And now I've lost my friend.

But I was never your friend.

And anyway, when you're a friend,

you don't make people do just what you want to do.

Oh, no... no!! Not the exploding blankie!

I mean, there's no way I'm your friend.

Oh, well said!

Hey, and for us, it's Mission accomplished!

We found Captain Rabbit!

Oh, no, no, no!

It was because of Professor Wolf that you found me.

That doesn't count!

Children?!

Hmmm?

We were playing hide and seek, Dad.

Yeah, yeah! And this time, you'll never, ever find me.

Oh, well... that's all the more chocolate cake for the rest of us.

Oh! Oh! Alright!

Let's eat the cake! Then after that, you will never, ever find me.

Simon en inglés

40 Episodios

Simon en inglés - Professor Wolf's game

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

