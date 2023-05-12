(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Professor Wolf's Game

(Both) ROAAAR!!!

Roar!!

Hahahaha!

Simon! Lou! Lou! Come on, come and play hide and seek with me!

Not right now Gaspard, we’re playing dinosaurs. ROARRRR!

Oh come on, yeah, pleeeeeeze!!

Why don’t you play with us if you want? Here!

Oh, no no no, not dinosaurs!

I want to play hide and seek!

Come on, play with me, NOW!

You can’t make us play with you!

Yes I can!

And I’m going to hide first!

Hahaha!

Yeah well, no!

We’re not gonna go looking for you!

I mean, we can play dinosaurs if we want to...

Yeah! I’m better than you are at hide and seek! Na-na-na-naa-na...!

That’s not true, we’re super good at hide and seek!

Yeah, we can find you superfast!

Yeah but... why don’t we say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit gang?

(Both) Yessss!!

(Both) A new mission!

Super!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Captain Rabbit, we're going to find you!

No, no, no! You'll never find me!

It'll be easy! Mega-Watch: find Captain Rabbit.

(Robotic voice) Cannot be found. Captain Rabbit is too well hidden.

Huh? What? That's impossible!

Mega-Jump-Rope! Woo-hoo!!

(Playful music)

Wooaahhhh! Oooooo!

From up here, I should easily be able to find him.

Hmmm?

Ah! He's over there!

Oh... he was right here! I'm sure he was...

You will never find me.

I am too well hidden.

Yeah, well, I found you! Hahaha! Oh, no!!

Captain Rabbit! Are you okay?

Ahhh!! Help! He's going to lock me up.

Oh, no! Professor Wolf has caught Captain Rabbit!

Ha ha ha...

- Look! Get up there!

- My dear little friend, how about some tea?

Here you go... Mmm mmm mmm...

What's he doing?

It looks like they're playing "tea parties"!

Pwahhh! But I'm not your friend!

Yes, you are! I want you to be my friend.

You have to play with me.

Mmmm!

This tea is delicious! Would you like some more my friend?

You can't make me play with you!

Or, perhaps you would like some chocolate cake.

Yum!!

No way! I don't even like chocolate!

I told you... I don't wanna be your friend!

And I don't want any of your cake!

Oh well said, Captain Rabbit!

Ah, yes! You have to be my friend!

I'm the one who decides!

Never ever!!

Grrrrr, we'll just see about that!

(Plays flute)

Oooooo... Oooooo.... Ahhhhh...

So, are you my friend now?

Yes, I am your super friend.

Ohh!! He's put a spell on Captain Rabbit with his flute.

Oh, no! It's not true!

Captain Rabbit will never be your friend!

Oh, really? You don't think he's my friend?

Ha, ha... Arrrrr...

Now that you're my super friend, would you like to play...

"Let's destroy the Super Rabbit Gang" with me?

Let go of Captain Rabbit! Right this second!

What? Let go of my super friend.

Never! Go on...!

Attack, Captain Rabbit!

Errrr... Toxic Blankie!

(Both) Oh, no! Ahhhhhh!!

(Both coughing)

Stop, Captain Rabbit!

Hahaha! This is so much fun!

Watching you all have a go at each other!

(Plays flute)

Errr... errr... errr... Exploding Blankie!

Look out! Waahhhh!! Uhhhh!

Aaahhhh!! Noooooo!! Ooooooo!!

Oh, no! You broke my flute!

Grrrrr!! And now I've lost my friend.

But I was never your friend.

And anyway, when you're a friend,

you don't make people do just what you want to do.

Oh, no... no!! Not the exploding blankie!

I mean, there's no way I'm your friend.

Oh, well said!

Hey, and for us, it's Mission accomplished!

We found Captain Rabbit!

Oh, no, no, no!

It was because of Professor Wolf that you found me.

That doesn't count!

Children?!

Hmmm?

We were playing hide and seek, Dad.

Yeah, yeah! And this time, you'll never, ever find me.

Oh, well... that's all the more chocolate cake for the rest of us.

Oh! Oh! Alright!