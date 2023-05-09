(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Plasticine Rescue

(Playful music)

Ha, look! I made a dinosaur.

And I made a big, bad wolf.

Wooooo!!

- Hmmm... I can't make anything with plasticine.

- Yes, you can. Ferdinand, your penguin is super cute.

- Yeah, but it's not a penguin. It's a dog.

(Bell rings)

- Break time, children.

(All) Yesssss!!

Oh, don't be sad, Ferdinand. I think your dog's amazing.

Come on, let's play marbles. Okay?

Oh, look! Our animals!

The teacher put them in the window.

Whoa! Amazing!

(All) Wow!

Oh, they're all droopy now!

Oh, it's because of the sun.

Look, it's really hot, and so it's melting our animals.

Well, this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

If we want to protect our animals,

we should say that we have to go ask the

sun to stop shining so hard.

(Both) Yeah.

(All) A new mission!

- Super!

- Duper! Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

- Come on, quick! We've got to get to the sun

before they've completely melted!

(All) Mega-Space Ships!

(Playful music)

Supersonic mode activated!

Whoaaa!! Look out, guys!

There's lots of wind!

- Yeah, more like a super tornado!

Hold on... t's gonna get bumpy!

(Both) Waaaaaahhh!!

Hang on! I'm gonna save you!

(Both) Waaaaaahhh!!

Hang on!

And one.

And-a-two.

Thank you, who?

Whoaaa!!

Ahhhhhh!! I've got to get out of here!

Quick! Ejector seat!

Woooooaahhhh!!

Mega-parachute!

Oh, no! My parachute's stuck!

Super Lou! Super Ferdi! Help!

Uhh... uh... What should we do?

- (Gasps) Super Lou knows what to do!

Huh?

Are you okay, Super Rabbit?

Yeah! Thanks, Super Lou!

Oh, well done, Super Lou! I didn't know what to do.

I'm so bad when it comes to saving people...

Hey, but if you tried Super Ferdi, I'm sure you would have been fine.

Come on! Off to the sun!

(Beeping)

Whoa! Watch out! There's a meteor shower ahead.

Super Lou is gonna blast them all!

Oh, no! I'm all out of rotten potatoes!

(Both) Oh! Ahhh! Super Ferdi... help us!!

- Uh... oh, yeah! Yeah, yeah, yeah. Coming... I'm coming!

Come on, come on! Super Ferdi never gives up!

Uh... uh... Turbo robot!

Uh... uh.... uh... uh... uh... uh...

Yes, I did it!

(Both) Thanks, Super Ferdi!

- So, you see! I knew you could do it!

- Haha! Well, of course it does, huh?

I'm a super hero, too.

Come on, climb aboard!

And now, off to the sun!

(Both) Yes!!

- Oh, he's asleep!

Psst... Err, excuse us, Mr. Sun...

(Sun yawns)

Could you please shine a little bit less?

Because... you're melting our plasticine.

Really? Oh, I'm so sorry.

But at this time of day, I can't really shine any less.

- What are we gonna do then?

Why don't we put something in front of the sun to make a shadow?

But what could we put in front of it?

- Huh? What about a mega-cloud?

A mega-cloud?

Of course! A super duper mega-cloud!

Err, that is... if it doesn't bother you.

- Hmm... Oh, not at all.

Anyway, it's time for my nap...

(Sun yawns)

- Mission Mega-Cloud!

Turbo-goggles!

Yeah, it worked! Our plasticine is safe from the sun.

(All) Mission accomplished!

- Oh, children...

What have you done with our paper chain?