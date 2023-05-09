Plasticine rescue!

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Playful music)
And I made a big, bad wolf.
Wooooo!!
- Hmmm... I can't make anything with plasticine.
- Yes, you can. Ferdinand, your penguin is super cute.
- Yeah, but it's not a penguin. It's a dog.
(Bell rings)
- Break time, children.
(All) Yesssss!!
Oh, don't be sad, Ferdinand. I think your dog's amazing.
Oh, look! Our animals!
The teacher put them in the window.
(All) Wow!
Oh, it's because of the sun.
Look, it's really hot, and so it's melting our animals.
(Both) Yeah.
(All) A new mission!
- Super!
- Duper!
(All) Transformation!
- Come on, quick! We've got to get to the sun
before they've completely melted!
(All) Mega-Space Ships!
(Playful music)
Whoaaa!! Look out, guys!
There's lots of wind!
- Yeah, more like a super tornado!
Hold on... t's gonna get bumpy!
(Both) Waaaaaahhh!!
(Both) Waaaaaahhh!!
Uhh... uh... What should we do?
- (Gasps) Super Lou knows what to do!
Are you okay, Super Rabbit?
Oh, well done, Super Lou! I didn't know what to do.
I'm so bad when it comes to saving people...
Hey, but if you tried Super Ferdi, I'm sure you would have been fine.
(Beeping)
Whoa! Watch out! There's a meteor shower ahead.
Oh, no! I'm all out of rotten potatoes!
(Both) Oh! Ahhh! Super Ferdi... help us!!
- Uh... oh, yeah! Yeah, yeah, yeah. Coming... I'm coming!
Come on, come on! Super Ferdi never gives up!
Uh... uh... Turbo robot!
Uh... uh.... uh... uh... uh... uh...
Yes, I did it!
(Both) Thanks, Super Ferdi!
- So, you see! I knew you could do it!
- Haha! Well, of course it does, huh?
I'm a super hero, too.
Come on, climb aboard!
(Both) Yes!!
- Oh, he's asleep!
(Sun yawns)
Really? Oh, I'm so sorry.
But at this time of day, I can't really shine any less.
- What are we gonna do then?
But what could we put in front of it?
- Huh? What about a mega-cloud?
Of course! A super duper mega-cloud!
Err, that is... if it doesn't bother you.
- Hmm... Oh, not at all.
Anyway, it's time for my nap...
(Sun yawns)
- Mission Mega-Cloud!
Turbo-goggles!
Yeah, it worked! Our plasticine is safe from the sun.
(All) Mission accomplished!
- Oh, children...
What have you done with our paper chain?
Simon en inglés
35 Episodios
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
I've Lost my Watch
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Mega Marble
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Stop Sulking
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Super Mega Course
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
