Photo Danger

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
I won again!
Hahaha!
Yeah, it’s true! You’re so good at not moving!
Are you ready?
One, Two, Three... Freeze!
I saw you Simon. You moved!
- Lou, come on darling, we have to go.
- Oh mummy, can’t we play just one more game? Please?
Ferdinand, come on, time to go home.
Oooh... Alright then, but just 5 minutes.
Haha... you just want to keep playing: One, Two, Three... Freeze!
Yes! And we’ve decided that the Super Rabbit Gang has to stop him!
(All) A new mission!
- Super! - Duper!
(All) Transformation!
(Bird chirping)
He looks like he’s super scared.
(Flash)
-Oh! What was that?
(Flash)
That was weird...
(All) Oh! Professor Wolf!
Mmh! Hahahaha!
Mmmh... mmh... Ohh... Ooooh, brilliant!
Oh... Mmmh... Wahahah!
- Why isn’t that bird flying away?!
- It looks like he’s frozen.
Ah! It’s much easier to draw them if they don’t move!
Now take a look at this magnificent work of art!
Mmmh? Oh... nanananana!
Oh... but it doesn’t even look like a bird!
Pffffft, you losers don’t know anything! I’m a genius!
And I’m going to paint all the birds in the world!
I’m going to freeze another bird!
Hey, but I’m not doing anything wrong!
I’m just painting... and in fact I’m going to un-freeze this one.
Hmmm...
(Flash)
Goodbye little bird!
Oh, come on superheroes, let me do one last drawing...
Just one more teeny-weeny drawing!
Well, that sounds a bit like us
when we wanted to play one more round of: One, Two, Three, Freeze!
- Yeah, that’s true.
Oh, alright, I’ll stop freezing the birds...
But instead...
I am going to freeze a bunch of super heroes!
(Flash)
Ahhhhh... Not this time little bunny!
Oh, yes I can! I do whatever I want!
- Mega skipping rope, lasso mode!
- Ahhh! Aaaouuuuh!
Oh, no... My super freezer-camera!
- (All) Ahhhh! Aaaahhhooooh...
- Oh! I don’t believe it!
I managed to freeze three super heroes all at once!
Ooooh! This is the greatest day of my life!
Hahahaha! Ha-ha!
I am the meanest of all the meanies, lalalalalalalaaala!
Ahahahahaaah!
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah! Mhmhmhtotooloo! Hihihi... Hihiiih!
- Except you didn’t freeze me!
- Ahahah!! Ooh... Mh-mh-rg-ah... Mh-mh...
- Oh, well done Super Ferdi, without you, we’d be frozen forever!
(All) Hahahahaha!
(All) Mission accomplished!
- That’s it, we’ve finished playing!
Simon en inglés
39 Episodios
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
