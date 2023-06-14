  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Photo Danger
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
Para todos los públicos Photo Danger
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Photo Danger

One, Two, Three... Freeeeze!

Lou, you moved!

One, Two, Three... Free... Haha... I won!

I won again!

Hahaha!

Oh, Ferdinand! You always win at: One, Two, Three, Freeze!

Yeah, it’s true! You’re so good at not moving!

Simon, time to go home.

Oh, no no...

Oh, mummy please, just one more game.

And... and this time I’m going to win!

Oh alright, just one more game and then we go home.

Thank you mummy!

Are you ready?

One, Two, Three... Freeze!

Woah, woah, woah... Ugghhh!

I saw you Simon. You moved!

- Lou, come on darling, we have to go.

- Oh mummy, can’t we play just one more game? Please?

Oh, yeah yeah... Just one more!

Ferdinand, come on, time to go home.

Wow, it looks like Ferdinand really has frozen into a statue...

he won’t be able to go home!

Oooh... Alright then, but just 5 minutes.

You can play a little longer.

Oh, yes!

Whoa, you can stay a super-duper-mega longtime

without moving Ferdinand.

Haha... you just want to keep playing: One, Two, Three... Freeze!

Hey, what if it’s a bad guy who turns him into a statue for real?!

Yes! And we’ve decided that the Super Rabbit Gang has to stop him!

Oh yeah that’s right! Amazing idea!

(All) A new mission!

- Super! - Duper!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

(Bird chirping)

Huh... Wha... What’s wrong with the bird?

He looks like he’s super scared.

(Flash)

-Oh! What was that?

(Flash)

That was weird...

You’re right Lou! Let’s take a look!

(All) Oh! Professor Wolf!

Mmh! Hahahaha!

Mmmh... mmh... Ohh... Ooooh, brilliant!

Oh... Mmmh... Wahahah!

- Why isn’t that bird flying away?!

- It looks like he’s frozen.

Oh, stop that right now Professor Wolf!

Why are you freezing the birds like that?

Ah! It’s much easier to draw them if they don’t move!

Now take a look at this magnificent work of art!

Oh, but it doesn’t even look like a bird!

Mmmh? Oh... nanananana!

Oh... but it doesn’t even look like a bird!

Pffffft, you losers don’t know anything! I’m a genius!

And I’m going to paint all the birds in the world!

I’m going to freeze another bird!

But you can’t do that to the birds! Stop it!

Your game is over, Professor Wolf!

Hey, but I’m not doing anything wrong!

I’m just painting... and in fact I’m going to un-freeze this one.

Hmmm...

(Flash)

Goodbye little bird!

Oh, come on superheroes, let me do one last drawing...

Just one more teeny-weeny drawing!

Well, that sounds a bit like us

when we wanted to play one more round of: One, Two, Three, Freeze!

- Yeah, that’s true.

Ah no! It’s not the same thing at all!

We never froze any birds.

And besides, we can’t trust Professor Wolf, hmmm.

Oh, alright, I’ll stop freezing the birds...

But instead...

I am going to freeze a bunch of super heroes!

(Flash)

Hydro-pistoloo!

Ahhhhh... Not this time little bunny!

Huh?! Bu...But my hydro-pistoloo!

You can’t do that!

Oh, yes I can! I do whatever I want!

- Mega skipping rope, lasso mode!

- Ahhh! Aaaouuuuh!

Oh, no... My super freezer-camera!

- (All) Ahhhh! Aaaahhhooooh...

- Oh! I don’t believe it!

I managed to freeze three super heroes all at once!

Ooooh! This is the greatest day of my life!

Hahahaha! Ha-ha!

I am the meanest of all the meanies, lalalalalalalaaala!

Ahahahahaaah!

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah! Mhmhmhtotooloo! Hihihi... Hihiiih!

- Except you didn’t freeze me!

- Ahahah!! Ooh... Mh-mh-rg-ah... Mh-mh...

- Oh, well done Super Ferdi, without you, we’d be frozen forever!

You really are the best!

And you Professor Wolf, you didn’t even see it coming!

You’re going to have to practice really hard at

One, Two, Three... Freeze!

(All) Hahahahaha!

(All) Mission accomplished!

- That’s it, we’ve finished playing!

Err... mummy, are you coming?

Huh?! Oh, she’s been frozen!!

Hahaha! No I haven’t my little bunny!

But I really fooled you didn’t I?

Simon en inglés

39 Episodios

  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - Photo Danger

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés