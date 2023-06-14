(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Photo Danger

One, Two, Three... Freeeeze!

Lou, you moved!

One, Two, Three... Free... Haha... I won!

I won again!

Hahaha!

Oh, Ferdinand! You always win at: One, Two, Three, Freeze!

Yeah, it’s true! You’re so good at not moving!

Simon, time to go home.

Oh, no no...

Oh, mummy please, just one more game.

And... and this time I’m going to win!

Oh alright, just one more game and then we go home.

Thank you mummy!

Are you ready?

One, Two, Three... Freeze!

Woah, woah, woah... Ugghhh!

I saw you Simon. You moved!

- Lou, come on darling, we have to go.

- Oh mummy, can’t we play just one more game? Please?

Oh, yeah yeah... Just one more!

Ferdinand, come on, time to go home.

Wow, it looks like Ferdinand really has frozen into a statue...

he won’t be able to go home!

Oooh... Alright then, but just 5 minutes.

You can play a little longer.

Oh, yes!

Whoa, you can stay a super-duper-mega longtime

without moving Ferdinand.

Haha... you just want to keep playing: One, Two, Three... Freeze!

Hey, what if it’s a bad guy who turns him into a statue for real?!

Yes! And we’ve decided that the Super Rabbit Gang has to stop him!

Oh yeah that’s right! Amazing idea!

(All) A new mission!

- Super! - Duper!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

(Bird chirping)

Huh... Wha... What’s wrong with the bird?

He looks like he’s super scared.

(Flash)

-Oh! What was that?

(Flash)

That was weird...

You’re right Lou! Let’s take a look!

(All) Oh! Professor Wolf!

Mmh! Hahahaha!

Mmmh... mmh... Ohh... Ooooh, brilliant!

Oh... Mmmh... Wahahah!

- Why isn’t that bird flying away?!

- It looks like he’s frozen.

Oh, stop that right now Professor Wolf!

Why are you freezing the birds like that?

Ah! It’s much easier to draw them if they don’t move!

Now take a look at this magnificent work of art!

Oh, but it doesn’t even look like a bird!

Mmmh? Oh... nanananana!

Oh... but it doesn’t even look like a bird!

Pffffft, you losers don’t know anything! I’m a genius!

And I’m going to paint all the birds in the world!

I’m going to freeze another bird!

But you can’t do that to the birds! Stop it!

Your game is over, Professor Wolf!

Hey, but I’m not doing anything wrong!

I’m just painting... and in fact I’m going to un-freeze this one.

Hmmm...

(Flash)

Goodbye little bird!

Oh, come on superheroes, let me do one last drawing...

Just one more teeny-weeny drawing!

Well, that sounds a bit like us

when we wanted to play one more round of: One, Two, Three, Freeze!

- Yeah, that’s true.

Ah no! It’s not the same thing at all!

We never froze any birds.

And besides, we can’t trust Professor Wolf, hmmm.

Oh, alright, I’ll stop freezing the birds...

But instead...

I am going to freeze a bunch of super heroes!

(Flash)

Hydro-pistoloo!

Ahhhhh... Not this time little bunny!

Huh?! Bu...But my hydro-pistoloo!

You can’t do that!

Oh, yes I can! I do whatever I want!

- Mega skipping rope, lasso mode!

- Ahhh! Aaaouuuuh!

Oh, no... My super freezer-camera!

- (All) Ahhhh! Aaaahhhooooh...

- Oh! I don’t believe it!

I managed to freeze three super heroes all at once!

Ooooh! This is the greatest day of my life!

Hahahaha! Ha-ha!

I am the meanest of all the meanies, lalalalalalalaaala!

Ahahahahaaah!

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah! Mhmhmhtotooloo! Hihihi... Hihiiih!

- Except you didn’t freeze me!

- Ahahah!! Ooh... Mh-mh-rg-ah... Mh-mh...

- Oh, well done Super Ferdi, without you, we’d be frozen forever!

You really are the best!

And you Professor Wolf, you didn’t even see it coming!

You’re going to have to practice really hard at

One, Two, Three... Freeze!

(All) Hahahahaha!

(All) Mission accomplished!

- That’s it, we’ve finished playing!

Err... mummy, are you coming?

Huh?! Oh, she’s been frozen!!

Hahaha! No I haven’t my little bunny!