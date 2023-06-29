Simon en inglés - Operation super big

No se han encontrado resultados para la petición realizada
Para todos los públicos Operation super big
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Operation Super Big

(Playful music)

And-aumph!

Oh...

Hey, hi Lou!

Amazing, you’re playing basketball!

Can I play with you?

Oh yeah, of course but you’ll see, the basket is really high.

And we’re too small...

What? What? Me too small? Pffffft! No way!

Look! And-a umph!

Wha..? Uggghhhh... Owwwww...

You see? It’s much too hard. We’re not tall enough.

Oh Lou! What if we decided to grow-up big right now?!

Huh? Right now?

Of course, ‘cos we’re super heroes!

Yes, Simon! Amazing!

And we’re off on the super-grow-big-mission!

(Both) A new mission!

Super! Amazing!

Transformation!

But Simon, how can we grow big fast?

Let’s ask our computer.

(Computer beeps)

Super Computer, find us something that’ll make us grow big right away!

OK. Search engine activated!

(Computer beeps)

Super Rabbit can become super big with the magic growth bracelet.

Oh, a bracelet! Amazing!

And where do we find this magic bracelet, Computer?

- Easy. Just follow the directions on this treasure map.

Thanks Super Computer!

At your service Super Rabbit!

- Look, it says to start at the blue rock!

Hmmmm... I know where it is!

(Playful music)

Look, there’s the blue rock!

So to start, you have to jump forward 8 times.

(Both) And one-ha, two-ha, three-ha, four-ha,

five-ha, six-ha... seven-ha and eight-ha!

Oh look! That’s the same tree that's on the map!

And now 7 jumps sideways to the left!

(Both)One... two... three... fou... ahhhhhh!

Ufff... Oh, but how are we going to manage?!

Where were we before falling?

Ha ha! We were there and we jumped 4 times.

And we’re off!

(Both) Five... six... and seven!

(Both) Agghhhh! - Aggghhhh!

Professor Wolf?!

What are you doing here?

- Er... uh, nothing at all! I’m not looking for anything.

- Hmm... Oh yeah?

Maybe you’re looking for something that goes on your wrist?

- Yeah, well how about you?

Are you maybe looking for something that will make you grow super big?

Ah no, we’re going to find the super magic bracelet!

Look! Super Rabbit... it’s hidden in there.

- I’m gonna go get it first. Na na na na naa na...

Haha! Woahhhh!

- Haha, you fell in a trap!

We’re going to get the bracelet first!

Na na na na naaa na...! And ha!

Aaaaaaaah!!

Grrhhhhh! You'll see!

- Oh, quick! This way Super Rabbit!

(Playful music)

And then this way!

Quick, quick! Quick, quick!

- Ha ha, you’re too slow with your ridiculous teeny weeny feet!

Aaahhhhh!

Ha ha, and you should look in front of you when you’re running!

(Ethereal music)

Whoaaaaaa!!

The super bracelet!

Yeah! We did it!

Ahhhhh... Oooooo...

(Rocks falling)

Oh no... Look out! The cave is collapsing!

Mega umbrella jump rope!

Wooaahhhh... Aaahhhhhh...!

Ugghhhh...

Owwww... Ooooooo....

Ha ha! The super bracelet’s mine!

- (Both) Oh, noooooo!!

- Oh, yes it is!!

Ha ha!

Ha ha!! Oooo!!

Ha ha ha ha!!!

Now I’m really super too big!

Hey, the cave’s stopped collapsing!

Ha... thank you who?

Thank you, Professor Wolf!

Grrrrhhhh, but I’m going to get you, you little brats!

Ahhhh! Ugghhh...

No you’re not, ‘cos you can’t even move!

And by the way, you can keep the bracelet, we don’t want it anymore!

Owww... but I want to go back to being small again!

Ohhhhh!

- Actually, we’re really lucky we stayed small!

That’s right! Growing big too fast is no fun at all!

Well, we’re still too small to play basketball... ha ha!

But not football! Ha Ha!!

Oh, yessssss! Ha ha ha!

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

