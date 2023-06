(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Operation Crab

Oh look, Simon! A crab.

It's so pretty!

We have to show it to Grandpa.

Okay, but after we put it back in the water.

Wow! Oh, hey! No, stay here.

Stop little crab!

(Both) Ugghhh!

Oh, there it is!

Ohhhh... It's actually super fast.

Oh yeah, it’s super-duper fast!

Here! You take this Gaspard, I have a plan for catching it!

Great! I love plans.

Okay, listen. It's easy peasy.

You go hide over there with the net.

While I get it to leave its hiding place.

And then you...

Hey, are you listening to me, Gaspard?

Er... yeah yeah yeah... Of course Simon.

OK, I’ll get him to run toward you alright?

Uh... yeah, OK Simon!

Yuuuuk, it’s all slimy!

Maybe... maybe it’s over there that I’m supposed to hide...?

Get ready Gaspard, here comes the crab!

(Both) Ugghhhh...!!

But... you didn't follow the plan!

You didn't use the net...

Now we'll never be able to catch the crab.

Yes, we will. Let's just say we're superheroes.

Oh, yeah!

(Both) Mission: Grab the Crab!

Er... oh yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Look! There it is! This time we’ll definitely get it!

Oh, well done Super Rabbit!

Just a second, losers! I’m as hungry as a wolf!

Oh no! There's no way you’re eating our crab!

Megabobot, grab the crab!

- (Both) Wooaahhhh!!

Ah! Over here yummy meal!

We have to catch him before Professor Wolf

reaches his secret base.

And I have a plan...

Mega space ship!

I’m going to slow them down with my marble missiles.

And you take them by surprise.

Boom! You fire off your exploding blankie...

Hey there, are you listening to me Gaspard?

Huh? Err... Yeah yeah yeah yeah...

And so then you throw your exploding blankie!

Understood, Super Rabbit!

So, we’re off!

Your move Captain Rabbit!

Ejector seat!

Wooaaahhhhh!!

Huh??

Ha ha! So, do you want to play marbles Professor Wolf?

Woah... Blankie-parachute!

So, uh, what was I supposed to do again...

Oh, yeah right! Throw my toxic blankie at Professor Wolf!

Ha ha... and... Ha! Toxic blankie!

Baaah... Boy, that really smells disgusting!!

- Megabobot-not-smell-any-thing.

Megabobot-save-Professor-Wolf.

Oooooh!

Can’t you do anything right Captain Rabbit?

You were supposed to use your Exploding Blankie,

not your Toxic Blankie!

I’m sorry Super Rabbit...

because of me, our mission hasn’t gone well...

Don’t worry Captain Rabbit, we’re going to do it!

But how?

They’ve gone back inside their secret base!

With my, super-duper mega-amazing plan.

But you listen this time!

Oh yeah, I promise!

Alright, you’re going to ring the doorbell

and offer the professor to swap yourself for the crab.

And while that big fat pickle is going for you...

I'll use my super-drill on my mega-space ship

to get inside of the base and grab the crab! Okay?

Okay, okay!

Alright, let’s go!

Uhhhh... but why do you want to swap me for the crab?

I don’t want to stay with Professor Wolf...

Ah no, you don’t think for a second

that I’d leave you with Professor Wolf do you?

It’s just a trap!

Oh, yeah! Okay, okay, I understand!

And when I’ve grabbed the crab,

you throw your exploding blankie on them!

Yeah, and not my Toxic Blankie!

(Doorbell)

Huh? Who’s that?

It’s Captain Rabbit.

If you’re here to get the crab you can keep on dreaming!

It’s for a swap...

Me for the crab!

Huh?

What? You for the crab?

Ha ha! Did you hear that Megabobot?

Hahaha!

So, I let the crab go and you become my new super prisoner?

Is that right?

So then, it’s a deal! Let’s high five, Captain Rabbit!

Eaah!

You really believed me, you big pickle head!

Exploding blankie!

Owwwww! That hurts... Mhhhhmhhmhh...

Haha! Our plan was so mega amazing!

Well, yeah... I understood all of it!

Yes, you did!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Grandpa! Look how pretty the crab is!

Oooooh, it’s magnificent, children! But how did you manage to catch it?