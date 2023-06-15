On The Hunt for Mega Snails

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Oh no... I don’t believe it!
It’s nothing serious bunnies...
But look at my lettuce.
They’ve all been nibbled!
It’s definitely snails...
I have to find them before I don’t have any lettuce left at all!
Oh... oh... thank you bunnies!
(Playful music)
(Both) Mission: Find-the snails!!
(Both) Transformation!
(Both) Hah! Yoo-hoo!! Woooaahhh!!
(Drill whirs)
(Ground breaks)
(Both) Wooaahhh!
I caught you Super Rabbit!
(Both) Huh!! Megamimi!!
Ha Ha Ha!
Captain Rabbit’s blankie is all mine!
And you are trapped in my mega-snail slime,
which is stickier than the stickiest of all sticky stuff!
You are caught in my trap!
- You are really, really amazing Professor Wolf!
- I know I know! The most amazing of all! Ha ha ha ha! Mmmm!
And when you are amazing like me, you have amazing ideas!
Like inventing a potion to grow lettuce on your secret base
and attracting all the mega-snails!
Hahahahaa... Hmphh?
Oh! I don’t even like lettuce.
Oh, Whatever!
Anyway, it’s time for dinner.
And what shall I cook up?
Hmmmm... rabbit soup, rabbit-kebabs, rabbit pie...?
Hahahahaha! They’re squabbling! I just love it... haha!
Oh, hey! What are you two up to?
There is no way you can open that cage!
Ugghhhh...??
Ouaaeeeh... Arghhh... noooo!
Grab him Megamimi!
Go Megamimi!
(Shooting)
Ha! Go Megamimi!
Go Megamimi!
Go Megamimi! Catch him!!
Huhhh?! Aaah!
Whaaaat?! Oooooh! Help!
Megamimi! Megamimi! Get me out of here...!
Help me Megamimi!!!
- Megamimi is stuck!
- Oh, oh, noooooo!
Whoa... Ah... Aah... Aaaah!
Oh no, my secret base! It’s full of lettuce...
- (Both) Hahahaha!
(Both) Mission accomplished!!
Oh! Great work bunnies!
We’ll go and put them in the forest.
Oh by the way, who caught the most snails?
Simon en inglés
43 Episodios
A Super Cake for Super Heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Mega Robot Who Knows it All
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Pulling Faces
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation Crab
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Photo Danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Ferdi's Robot
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
