  Simon en inglés
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  Simon en inglés - On The Hunt for Mega Snails
On The Hunt for Mega Snails
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

On The Hunt For Mega Snails

I am the fastest!

No way Simon, hey!

Oh no... I don’t believe it!

Are you alright Grandpa?

It’s nothing serious bunnies...

But look at my lettuce.

They’ve all been nibbled!

Oh, yeah! Wow! They’re all full of holes!

It’s definitely snails...

I have to find them before I don’t have any lettuce left at all!

Hey! I can sort this grandpa.

I’m super good at hunting down snails!

Yeah, but I’m super good too!

Oh... oh... thank you bunnies!

And... we’re off!

Oh, yeah! We’re off!

(Playful music)

Oh, oh... not in here!

HUh? Eh? Not here either.

Whaaa?

They’re way too super-well hidden.

Hmmmm! It would be much much easier to find them

if we were superheroes!

Oh yeah, of course it would!

But I’m still going to find the most!

Yeah... well, we’ll see about that!

(Both) Mission: Find-the snails!!

Err... err... Oh, yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

And how are we going to find the snails?

I know! We’ll find them with our mega space ship!

Come on Captain Rabbit!

(Both) Hah! Yoo-hoo!! Woooaahhh!!

Well... hey, what’s going on? The door won’t open!

But this means that we’re locked in our base?!

Nobody locks up the Super Rabbit Gang!

Drill-mode!

(Drill whirs)

(Ground breaks)

Ha ha!

(Both) Wooaahhh!

Our base is covered in lettuce leaves!

Oh look!! There are loads of mega-snails!

I’m going to catch them all! Ha ha!

Oh, no way, I am, I am!

Huh?! Bu...but wha...?!

I’m going to catch them... Nananananaaana!

Ohhh! Oooooow...

I’m going to un-stick us with my hydro-pistoloo!

Huhhh?! Wooohhh!!

I caught you Super Rabbit!

(Both) Huh!! Megamimi!!

Exploding blanki... Ooohhh!

Ha Ha Ha! It’s Professor Wolf!

Captain Rabbit’s blankie is all mine!

And you are trapped in my mega-snail slime,

which is stickier than the stickiest of all sticky stuff!

Ah, so that’s why the door to our secret base wouldn’t open!

It’s the fault of Professor Wolf and his mega-snail slime!

You are caught in my trap!

- You are really, really amazing Professor Wolf!

- I know I know! The most amazing of all! Ha ha ha ha! Mmmm!

And when you are amazing like me, you have amazing ideas!

Like inventing a potion to grow lettuce on your secret base

and attracting all the mega-snails!

Hahahahaa... Hmphh?

Oh! I don’t even like lettuce.

Hey!! Nobody can lock up the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh, Whatever!

Anyway, it’s time for dinner.

And what shall I cook up?

Hmmmm... rabbit soup, rabbit-kebabs, rabbit pie...?

I’ve got to get my hydro-pistoloo!

Huuhh... Mmmh... Mmmhhh... Bu...Bu...But...

Aaaah... Aaaah... Huh?

Grmmmmhhh...

Oh!! But I have to get my super blankie!

And me my hydro-pistoloo!

Hahahahaha! They’re squabbling! I just love it... haha!

Pfff... squabbling’s just a waste of time...

I’m sorry Captain Rabbit...

No, I’m the one who’s sorry Super Rabbit...

Hey, I have an idea how we can get out of here!

Oh, hey! What are you two up to?

There is no way you can open that cage!

Mega-spaceship!

Ugghhhh...??

Ha!!

Ouaaeeeh... Arghhh... noooo!

Grab him Megamimi!

Go Megamimi!

(Shooting)

Ha! Go Megamimi!

Go Megamimi!

Go Megamimi! Catch him!!

Ooh? Oooooh!!

Huhhh?! Aaah!

Whaaaat?! Oooooh! Help!

Megamimi! Megamimi! Get me out of here...!

Help me Megamimi!!!

- Megamimi is stuck!

- Oh, oh, noooooo!

Quick, we have to get out of here!

Whoa... Ah... Aah... Aaaah!

Oh no, my secret base! It’s full of lettuce...

- (Both) Hahahaha!

Come over here little snail!

Here Captain Rabbit... last one!

There you go! You’re now back with all your friends!

Haha! Gimme five!

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

We’ve caught all the snails!

Oh! Great work bunnies!

We’ll go and put them in the forest.

Oh by the way, who caught the most snails?

Simon en inglés - On The Hunt for Mega Snails

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

