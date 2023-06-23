  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - A mission for super Elvis
Para todos los públicos A mission for super Elvis
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

A Mission for Super Elvis

Gaspard, where could your blankie be?

I don't know, Simon.

Maybe it's lost forever.

Oh, of course not. Don't worry, Bunny.

Maybe it's in the bathroom.

You had it when you brushed your teeth.

I'll go and look.

Hmm... Yeah, well, I'm sure it's not there.

I just know it's lost.

Hey, I know who can help us find your blankie.

Oh, yeah? Who?

Super Elvis.

Oh, yeah, you're right!

Elvis! Elvis!

We've got a mission for you.

Yeah, with your super nose, you're going to find my blankie.

(Dog barking)

Yoo-hoo! Super Elvis is up for it.

(Both) A new mission!

(Dog barking)

Er... er... oh right... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Go on. Find blankie, Super Elvis. Find it.

No! My blanket wasn't buried in the dirt.

Come on. Use your nose.

My blankie smells like me.

Hahaha!

Stop! That tickles.

Hey! Wait for us!

Ah ah ooo ooo... Ah ah ooo ooo...

Hey, it's Mega-Mimi. Professor Wolf's bear.

Come on, let's look somewhere else.

Oh, no, not that way!

What? The Super Rabbit Gang!

You have captured Professor Wolf.

Uh oh!

Give him back!

- (Both) Huh!! Whoaaaa!!

Hey, stop that!

We haven't done anything!

Ahhhhhh! Stop it!

Stop!

Haha! Great work there, Elvis.

Boo hoo hoo!

Give me back Professor Wolf.

But it's not us.

We haven't done anything to Professor Wolf.

Boo hoo hoo!

Oh, it's like me. I lost my blankie.

We have to help him. Superrabbit.

Huh? What?

But look how sad he is.

I miss him! Boo hoo hoo!

Oh, poor guy...

Well, all right, Captain Rabbit. We'll help him.

Oh, stop digging in the ground.

Here, sniff Professor Wolf's of sock.

Oh, hey... you're right... haha! It doesn't smell good.

Professor Wolf does smell so good.

Come on. Go and find Professor Wolf now.

Search Super Elvis!

(Dog barking)

Wait for me...

Ah! There's Professor Wolf.

Well done, Elvis!

How did you manage to fall in the hole?

Oh, you fell into a trap?

- Well, yeah. I made this trap to capture Super Rabb... Errr...

Ah-ha! So that hole was meant for us, huh?

well, that'll teach you, you big green pickle!

Nanananana! You're so silly!

Nananana!

Yeah, well, it's all your fault if you weren't around,

I wouldn't have had to make this trap.

And I wouldn't have fallen in! So there!

Come on, Captain Rabbit, Super Elvis, let's go!

Oh, no, no, no! Help me, please!

- Professor Wolf will never be able to get out...

Boo hoo hoo! Look, Super Rabbit!

Poor little Mega-Mimi is still so sad.

Come on! We have to help him!

Huh? And on top of that,

we have to help him get out of the trap?

No way!

Boo hoo hoo!

Well, all right...

But how are we going to do it?

With Super Elvis?

You're right, Captain Rabbit! He can dig a tunnel.

(Both) Activate... Super-Turbo-Mega-Boots!

(Dog Barking)

(All) Go, Elvis, go! Go, Elvis, go!

- Uhhhh! Ahhhh! Ohhhh!

Huh??!!

Way to go, Elvis!

Professor Wolf!

- Oh, thank you, Mega-Mimi!

- It's the Super Rabbit Gang you have to thank.

- Ahhh, perfect! And I know exactly how to thank them.

- (Both) Huh??!! Oh, my blankie!!

You're the one who took it?

Haha! Yeah! Ha! And I have to admit, that wasn't very nice.

Here you go...

Oh, on second thoughts... No! Hahahaha!

No! He's going to put me in that big hole!

Hydro pistoloo! Activate Tie-Up!

Woaaahhhhh...!!! Ugghhh...!!

Oh, my head hurts...

Serves you right!

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

Grandma! I found my blankie!

Oh, well that's wonderful! And how did you do that?

It was easy peasy with Super Elvis!

Simon en inglés

47 Episodios

  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec

Simon en inglés - A mission for super Elvis

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés