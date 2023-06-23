(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

A Mission for Super Elvis

Gaspard, where could your blankie be?

I don't know, Simon.

Maybe it's lost forever.

Oh, of course not. Don't worry, Bunny.

Maybe it's in the bathroom.

You had it when you brushed your teeth.

I'll go and look.

Hmm... Yeah, well, I'm sure it's not there.

I just know it's lost.

Hey, I know who can help us find your blankie.

Oh, yeah? Who?

Super Elvis.

Oh, yeah, you're right!

Elvis! Elvis!

We've got a mission for you.

Yeah, with your super nose, you're going to find my blankie.

(Dog barking)

Yoo-hoo! Super Elvis is up for it.

(Both) A new mission!

(Dog barking)

Er... er... oh right... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Go on. Find blankie, Super Elvis. Find it.

No! My blanket wasn't buried in the dirt.

Come on. Use your nose.

My blankie smells like me.

Hahaha!

Stop! That tickles.

Hey! Wait for us!

Ah ah ooo ooo... Ah ah ooo ooo...

Hey, it's Mega-Mimi. Professor Wolf's bear.

Come on, let's look somewhere else.

Oh, no, not that way!

What? The Super Rabbit Gang!

You have captured Professor Wolf.

Uh oh!

Give him back!

- (Both) Huh!! Whoaaaa!!

Hey, stop that!

We haven't done anything!

Ahhhhhh! Stop it!

Stop!

Haha! Great work there, Elvis.

Boo hoo hoo!

Give me back Professor Wolf.

But it's not us.

We haven't done anything to Professor Wolf.

Boo hoo hoo!

Oh, it's like me. I lost my blankie.

We have to help him. Superrabbit.

Huh? What?

But look how sad he is.

I miss him! Boo hoo hoo!

Oh, poor guy...

Well, all right, Captain Rabbit. We'll help him.

Oh, stop digging in the ground.

Here, sniff Professor Wolf's of sock.

Oh, hey... you're right... haha! It doesn't smell good.

Professor Wolf does smell so good.

Come on. Go and find Professor Wolf now.

Search Super Elvis!

(Dog barking)

Wait for me...

Ah! There's Professor Wolf.

Well done, Elvis!

How did you manage to fall in the hole?

Oh, you fell into a trap?

- Well, yeah. I made this trap to capture Super Rabb... Errr...

Ah-ha! So that hole was meant for us, huh?

well, that'll teach you, you big green pickle!

Nanananana! You're so silly!

Nananana!

Yeah, well, it's all your fault if you weren't around,

I wouldn't have had to make this trap.

And I wouldn't have fallen in! So there!

Come on, Captain Rabbit, Super Elvis, let's go!

Oh, no, no, no! Help me, please!

- Professor Wolf will never be able to get out...

Boo hoo hoo! Look, Super Rabbit!

Poor little Mega-Mimi is still so sad.

Come on! We have to help him!

Huh? And on top of that,

we have to help him get out of the trap?

No way!

Boo hoo hoo!

Well, all right...

But how are we going to do it?

With Super Elvis?

You're right, Captain Rabbit! He can dig a tunnel.

(Both) Activate... Super-Turbo-Mega-Boots!

(Dog Barking)

(All) Go, Elvis, go! Go, Elvis, go!

- Uhhhh! Ahhhh! Ohhhh!

Huh??!!

Way to go, Elvis!

Professor Wolf!

- Oh, thank you, Mega-Mimi!

- It's the Super Rabbit Gang you have to thank.

- Ahhh, perfect! And I know exactly how to thank them.

- (Both) Huh??!! Oh, my blankie!!

You're the one who took it?

Haha! Yeah! Ha! And I have to admit, that wasn't very nice.

Here you go...

Oh, on second thoughts... No! Hahahaha!

No! He's going to put me in that big hole!

Hydro pistoloo! Activate Tie-Up!

Woaaahhhhh...!!! Ugghhh...!!

Oh, my head hurts...

Serves you right!

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

Grandma! I found my blankie!

Oh, well that's wonderful! And how did you do that?