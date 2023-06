(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Mission: Find The Missing Keys!

Vroom, vroom!

Vroom, vroom, vroom! Vroom!

Vroom, vroom, vroom! Vroom, vroom!

Have you lost something?

Yes, the car keys. I was sure I put them here.

They can’t be far away, maybe in the living room?

Vroom! Huh?

Hey, what are you doing?

Looking for the car keys.

I have to find them quickly

because I have to take Gaspard to the dentist...

Don’t worry, we’ll find them.

I’ll go look in the bedroom, you look in the kitchen.

Oh! Finding the keys!

That sounds like a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Hey... err... what’s wrong Gaspard?

Er... uh... well...

I don’t really want to play superheroes right now...

But we have to, to help mummy and daddy!

Uh, well... Okay...

(Both) A new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

I bet they can’t be far! Hmm? No!

And there? Ah, nope!

How ‘bout there?

Hey Capitan Rabbit, are you going to help me look or what?

Huh? Ah... Yeah, yeah, yeah... of course!

They’re not... errr.. uh-uh-uh-uh-uh... Oohhhhh!

Huh! Huh! Oh. no no no no no! Not over there! Not there!

Huhhh? Huh?

Hey! Hey! What have you got in your hand?

Uh, nothing... nothing at all!

Yes you do, I saw it, you just took something!

Come on, show me! Uhhh... No no!

I haven’t got anything!

Hey, give that to me!

Oh, no!

Hey! Where are you going?!

Stop right now!

Stop running!

Toxic Blankie!

Mega-helmet!

Oh, that’s enough Gaspard! Hydro-pistoloo, freezer shot!

Okay, so now you’ve got to show me what you’ve took!

Oh, the key!

Oh, Gaspard. I knew it was you who hid it!

Yeah, but it’s because I don’t want to go to the dentist.

I’m too scared.

Huh... Scared? Why didn’t you say so?

I’ve already gone and I promise it doesn’t hurt one tiny bit!

You shouldn’t be scared!

Is that true? Are you sure?

‘Course I am! You’re Captain Rabbit!

and you’re not afraid of anyth...

Whooaahh! Ooohh...!

Haha, I’ve got you, Super Rabbit!

Oh, Professor Wolf!!

Oh no! Captain Rabbit, help me!!

Do you seriously think that baby, Captain Rabbit, can save you?

Hey, first of all I’m not a baby!

Oh yeah?! Ha ha ha!

Hmmm...

You won’t be able to escape from me for long!

You don’t even know how to hide!

Yeah, well... we’ll see about that, you big bad pickle!

Na na na na naaa na!

Grrrrrrrr! You teeny weeny baby!

Stop hiding! I’m over here!

Blblblblbl...

Blblblblblbl...

Blblblblblbl...

You’ll never catch me!

Are you going to stop messing around or what?

Arghhh, where is he?

Here I am! Exploding Blankie!

Huh...! Ahhhh! Oh nooooo!

You destroyed my pisto-glue!

Hahaha! Well done there, Captain Rabbit!

Ahhh... You teeny-weenie baby boy! You’re really annoying me!

Grrrrrrrr!!

Waaahhhhhh! Ahhhhhh! Ooohhh! Aaahhhhh!

Grrrrrrahhh!

Woahhh... Woahhh... He’s gonna eat me!

Woaaahhhhh! Ooohhh...

Aaahhhh!! Aagghhh!!

Grrrrraghhh!!

Hydro pistoloo!

Woaaahhhh!! It’s too c...cold for me...

I did it! Ha ha ha!

Whoaaaaa! Ha ha!! Great job, Captain Rabbit!

Here! Thanks!!

(Both) We’re not afraid of the big bad wolf!

And when you’re not afraid of the big bad wolf...

Then you’re not afraid of the dentist!

Yesssssss! I'm super-duper brave!

And I’m not afraid of anything... not even the dentist!

(Both) Mission accomplished!

Oh, oh... mummy, I’m sorry! It was me who hid the keys

because I didn’t want to go to the dentist...

Oh, my little bunny, it’s normal to be a bit scared.

But you’ll see, he won’t hurt you one tiny bit!

Oh yeah, I know, and anyway...