(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Mission Anti-Lice!

Mummy, all the lice are going to disappear, aren’t they?

Don’t worry Gaspard. With this anti-lice shampoo,

they’ll all be gone!

Yes, no-more-lice!! Ha ha!

Octopus Attack!

Look out Gaspard! Ugghhh...

Ha ha! You sprayed yourself Simon! Ha ha!

OK, you’ll have to leave the shampoo on for a bit

because you guys have got loads of lice!

And I’m putting your clothes in the washing machine.

Hey Simon, where do all these lice that we have come from?

Oh,I don’t know... but why don’t we pretend we’re going to hunt them!

Oh yeah, lice hunting, that’s a mission for us!!

(Both) A new mission!

Er... oh yeah! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Ha, look at those, Captain Rabbit! They’re lice robots!

Bu..bu...bu... but that means that somebody must have made them...!

Bidee... bidee... bidee... bidee... bideee...

Ahhhhh! The lice are attacking our feet!

Pistoloo-Bubble!

Yes, disappear, lice! You’re really annoying us!

Bidee... bidee... bidee... bidee... bideee...

Aahh! Come on, Captain Rabbit!

There are so many of them!

Oh boy, oh boy! Blankie-Bubble!

Yesssss!

(Both) Mission accom...

Oh no, there’s even more!

Oh no, not again!

They’re absolutely everywhere! What are we going to do?

Come on, follow me Captain Rabbit!

Ah, I think we’ve finally got rid of the robot lice!

Yesssss! Mission accom...

Oh no, not again, they’re everywhere!

Waaahhhhhh!

Oh no, he rebounded straight back onto me!

Wait, don’t move Captain Rabbit!

Look out!

There’s far too many of them Super Rabbit, we’ll never beat them!

We have to find out where they’re coming from!

Get of me! Aaahhhh! Leave me alone lice!

Hey, I recognize that voice!

You’re meant to follow my orders!

Are going to listen to me or what?!

Come on, Captain Rabbit. Let’s go and see what’s going on!

Grrrrrraaa, are you going to leave me alone or what?!

Ah no! Ahhh! Get off me! Aaaghhh!!

Oh, look Super Rabbit,

it’s Professor Wolf who’s making the lice!

Haha! Well that should teach him!

Oh hey, stop it! Leave me alone!

Haha, you made the lice with your machine, ha...

and now you've fallen into your own trap!

You’re nothing but a big pickle, nanananaaana!

No! No, no, not on me!

Come on, let’s stop the machine now Captain Rabbit!

Gnnrrrr!! Oh no!

Get off me!! Agghhh!

OK, we’re going to have to ask him for help!

Huh?! Who? Professor Wolf?!

Well yeah, we’ve got no choice!

You get off me!! You too! Argh, oh no!

Uh, excuse me, could you pull down the lever on the machine?

It’s too hard for us!

Haha, what do you expect, you’re losers!

Oh noooo! Oh, my nose! Uh... of course I will.

But first, get rid of these lice and I promise I’ll turn off the machine!

Alright, but don’t move.

Ha ha! Finally rid of those lice!

They were just so clingy!

I hope you’ve learned your lesson

and that you’ll never ever use that horrible lice-making machine again!

Oh no, lice are horrible!

No more lice... ever!!

And anyway, I no longer need them to make you miserable!

Because now I’ve caught you in a cage! Ha ha!

Locked up, locked up! I caught you!

La de da de da di la! Ha hahahahaahaa!

I locked you in!

La de da de da di la...! Ha hahahahaahaa!

That’s not funny at all! Blankie Bubble!

Graaaaaaa, let-me-go!

Oh, no, no, no! Not even in your dreams.

Yeah, you thought you could trick us,

you’re really nothing but a big louse yourself!

And this time...

(Both) Mission accomplished!!

Yes! No more lice!