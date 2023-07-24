(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Mega Marble

Eeeeet, ha!

Hey! Can I play with you guys?

Of course Ferdinand, we’ll play three-way!

But first I need the toilet, I’ll be right back!

Quick quick quick!

Ah well, I’m going to play with this one now.

Woahhhh!

Hey, do you wanna swap?

Huhhh?! Oh no no no, that’s our mega-marble!

It’s Simon and mine’s favourite marble!

Yeah, well what if I trade you my three marbles?

Hmm? What? Three marbles for just one?

Oh, well then yeah, of course! Here!

I’m back!

Look, Simon look! We got three more marbles!

Yeah, I swapped them for your mega-marble.

Huh?! Whaaat?!

Why’d you do that Gaspard?

He tricked you!

Those marbles aren’t worth anything...

Our mega-marble is worth at least a hundred marbles!

I’m sorry Simon...

It’s OK, we’ll win our mega-marble back in a game against Ferdinand.

Are you sure? But Ferdinand is super-duper good!

Yes!

Yeah... well, but Super Rabbit is even better!

Hey Ferdinand! Want to play a game of super hero marbles?

Oh yeah, amazing idea!

(All) A new mission!

- Super!

Err... Oh, yeah... Mega!

Amazing!

(All) Transformation!

You ready Super Ferdi?

Yeah, ready!

(Wind blowing)

So, the first one to touch the other marbles wins!

Okay! And I get to start!

(Playful music)

Oh no...

Ha ha!

You missed!

Pfffffft, yeah, but it’s not easy, your marble is so super small...

My turn!

Mmmmh... Mmmmh... Uhhhh!

Ha ha! Yeah! I did it

Oh no! I lost the mega-marble...

Ha ha! Yesssss!

The mega-marble is ours!

Oh, well played Super Rabbit...

How about a rematch?

And we’ll play for the mega-marble!

Hahaa! Our mega-marble!

Hummmmm... Woah...

Hey, no! Come back here!

Stop!

A mega-marble is so amazing,

I have to have it!

Wow! That was a mega roll!

Ihyah-ah!

Whoaaaa! Your mega super-duper marble is so amazing!

Thank you, my name is Megabobuddy,

do you want to be my buddy?

Oh yeah, of course!

And since you are my buddy,

do you want to swap your mega-marble for my mega super-duper marble?

Oh yeah, of course I do!

Ok, so I’ll play you all the marbles I have for your mega-marble! Ok?

Alright! It’s a deal!

Captain Rabbit?

Captain Rabbit?

We need the mega-marble!

Look, I swapped our mega-marble for a mega super-duper marble!

(Both) Woahhhhhh!

- It’s so enormous!

Oh, but... Hey!

(Marble squeaks)

(Marble punctures)

Oh no, Captain Rabbit, you got tricked again!

That was just a big balloon!

Bu... but... It was my friend Megabobuddy who swapped it!

Yeah, well I bet your new friend is never gonna come back...

Hey, give us back our mega-marble!

Besides you’re not even a real friend!

I am not your friend because I am Megamimi!

Aaaah!

Exploding blankie!

(Explosion)

(Shooting)

(All) Woaah! Aaah!

Look out!

Ooooh... Oh no, he’ll never give us back our mega-marble...

Yeah, well don’t worry Captain Rabbit, I've got a plan.

Megamimi, I’ll swap you my robot-rocket for the mega-marble!

Huhhh?! Nooo! You can’t do that Super Ferdi!

Don’t worry!

- Your mega robot-rocket for the mega-marble?

Agreed Super Ferdi!

- Okay! Robot-rocket!

- The robot-rocket is all mine!

- Mega-dance!

- Ha-ho-ho-ha-he-he-ha-owwww!

Help me, I want to get out of here!

- Okay, right! Whatever you want Megamimi!

- Ooooooh... Ahhhhhh...

Megamimi’s head hurts...

(All) Mission accomplished!

So, what shall we play now?

Oh hey, I know! Let’s play “robot”! Ha ha!

Waaaah... It’s amazing will you...