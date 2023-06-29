  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  Simon en inglés - Look out for lightning!
  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
Look out for lightning!
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Look Out For Lightning!

Huhh... huhh... Haha!

You can’t get the ball Gaspard!

You just wait and see Simon!

Little bunnies, come inside, it’s going to rain...

Oh no... we’re having so much fun...

Got it! Hey, hey! That’s not playing fair!

I think there’s even going to be a storm.

Quick, get inside!

Oh no, I’m really scared of storms!

Yeah, well I’m not!

(Thunder)

(Both) Aaghhh!!

Oh... come on bunnies!

Don’t be scared. The storm can’t do anything to you in the house!

(Heavy rain)

Oh, but now we can’t play outside anymore!

(Lightning)

Oh hey, why don’t we say it’s a meanie who is making the lightning

and that we have to catch him!

Uh... uh... oh, yeah... umm... Ok..

Let’s go!!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... uh... alright... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Lightning)

(Both) Aaghhhhh!!

Ahhh... the lightning’s even bigger here!

Don’t worry, we’re safe, our base is indestructible!

Are you sure? Nothing can happen to us?

(Thunder)

(Both) Aaghhhhh!!

(Lightning)

Ahhh... Where is all this lightning coming from anyway?

Mega-binoculars!

(Electricity)

Over there, there’s some kind of canon shooting lightning!

(Lightning)

Aaagghhh!! Woaahhhhh!

The meanie is trying to destroy our base!

Ahhh... Well we’re not going to let him!

But we can’t go out with all this lightning,

it’s really too dangerous...

Oh, don’t worry...

(Lightning)

(Both) Aaagghhh!

That’s no problem, we’ll go underground!

If we’re not outside, the lightning can’t touch us!

Super Rabbit... And Captain Rabbit...

(Both) Against the bad guys!

Mega space ship! Super Drill!

(Drill whirring)

(Lightning)

Grrrraaa!

My canon isn’t powerful enough to destroy Super Rabbit Gang’s base...

Oh, I know! We’re going to plug it into a second cloud.

That way we’ll have twice as much lightning! Ha ha ha!

- Great idea Professor Wolf! You are so intelligent.

- Hmmm... Over to you now Megabobot!

(Computer beeping)

- Professor Wolf there is something moving around under ground...

- Whaaat? Grraaaaaa!

You deal with it Megabobot!

- Yes Sir, Professor Wolf!

(Drill whirring)

- Okay, you’re going to plug in the cable Megamimi!

- Yes!

(Playful music)

(Drill whirring)

Are we there yet, Super Rabbit?

Not quite, we’re not very fa...

(Both) Aaaaaaah!

(Wall breaking)

(Both) Aagghhh! Megabobot!

Get ready Captain Rabbit! Ah!

Ahhh, Ah!

Hydro pistoloo! Chewing gum ammo!

Uh oh, Megabobot can not see anything!

Where are you Super Rabbit?

Ooh?

Ooh! You will not escape from me!

Ha ha ha! We got you, Megabobot!

Nice one!

If Megabobot is after us

that means that Professor Wolf must be behind all this.

Oh, I know! If we follow the tunnel Megabobot dug,

we’ll reach the Professor!

Oh, yeah! Ha ha ha...

Cable plugged in Professor Wolf!

- And now there should be enough lightning

to destroy Super Rabbit’s secret base! Hahahaha!

Oh but...but what are you doing in here?

Yeah, well that’s enough now big bad pickle!

Stop scaring us with your lightning!

Hey listen.... I do whatever I want! Grrrraaaa!

Anyway, you’ll never be able to destroy our base,

it’s impossible with lightning!

Yep... na na na na naaa na!!

Ha! Well, if that doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter...

because now, I’m going to capture you!! Ha ha ha ha!

Yeah, well I don’t think so!

Graah... Aaah... Gaaa... I'm all stuck!

Mmmmh.... Mmh... Aaaarggggg!

Aiiiiiooooooyiiiiii... Ouchhhloubloublou...

Aaaaah...

Ouch! Oh... I hurt everywhere!

Yeah, so now you can’t make any more lightning!

Oh, look Super Rabbit! The sun is back!

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Ha ha!

The sun’s out and the storm’s finished boys.

You can go outside and play if you want!

Anyway, I’m not scared of storms anymore!

And I’m not even scared of lightning!

Simon en inglés

40 Episodios

  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Look out for lightning!

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

