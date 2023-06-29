(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Look Out For Lightning!

Huhh... huhh... Haha!

You can’t get the ball Gaspard!

You just wait and see Simon!

Little bunnies, come inside, it’s going to rain...

Oh no... we’re having so much fun...

Got it! Hey, hey! That’s not playing fair!

I think there’s even going to be a storm.

Quick, get inside!

Oh no, I’m really scared of storms!

Yeah, well I’m not!

(Thunder)

(Both) Aaghhh!!

Oh... come on bunnies!

Don’t be scared. The storm can’t do anything to you in the house!

(Heavy rain)

Oh, but now we can’t play outside anymore!

(Lightning)

Oh hey, why don’t we say it’s a meanie who is making the lightning

and that we have to catch him!

Uh... uh... oh, yeah... umm... Ok..

Let’s go!!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... uh... alright... Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Lightning)

(Both) Aaghhhhh!!

Ahhh... the lightning’s even bigger here!

Don’t worry, we’re safe, our base is indestructible!

Are you sure? Nothing can happen to us?

(Thunder)

(Both) Aaghhhhh!!

(Lightning)

Ahhh... Where is all this lightning coming from anyway?

Mega-binoculars!

(Electricity)

Over there, there’s some kind of canon shooting lightning!

(Lightning)

Aaagghhh!! Woaahhhhh!

The meanie is trying to destroy our base!

Ahhh... Well we’re not going to let him!

But we can’t go out with all this lightning,

it’s really too dangerous...

Oh, don’t worry...

(Lightning)

(Both) Aaagghhh!

That’s no problem, we’ll go underground!

If we’re not outside, the lightning can’t touch us!

Super Rabbit... And Captain Rabbit...

(Both) Against the bad guys!

Mega space ship! Super Drill!

(Drill whirring)

(Lightning)

Grrrraaa!

My canon isn’t powerful enough to destroy Super Rabbit Gang’s base...

Oh, I know! We’re going to plug it into a second cloud.

That way we’ll have twice as much lightning! Ha ha ha!

- Great idea Professor Wolf! You are so intelligent.

- Hmmm... Over to you now Megabobot!

(Computer beeping)

- Professor Wolf there is something moving around under ground...

- Whaaat? Grraaaaaa!

You deal with it Megabobot!

- Yes Sir, Professor Wolf!

(Drill whirring)

- Okay, you’re going to plug in the cable Megamimi!

- Yes!

(Playful music)

(Drill whirring)

Are we there yet, Super Rabbit?

Not quite, we’re not very fa...

(Both) Aaaaaaah!

(Wall breaking)

(Both) Aagghhh! Megabobot!

Get ready Captain Rabbit! Ah!

Ahhh, Ah!

Hydro pistoloo! Chewing gum ammo!

Uh oh, Megabobot can not see anything!

Where are you Super Rabbit?

Ooh?

Ooh! You will not escape from me!

Ha ha ha! We got you, Megabobot!

Nice one!

If Megabobot is after us

that means that Professor Wolf must be behind all this.

Oh, I know! If we follow the tunnel Megabobot dug,

we’ll reach the Professor!

Oh, yeah! Ha ha ha...

Cable plugged in Professor Wolf!

- And now there should be enough lightning

to destroy Super Rabbit’s secret base! Hahahaha!

Oh but...but what are you doing in here?

Yeah, well that’s enough now big bad pickle!

Stop scaring us with your lightning!

Hey listen.... I do whatever I want! Grrrraaaa!

Anyway, you’ll never be able to destroy our base,

it’s impossible with lightning!

Yep... na na na na naaa na!!

Ha! Well, if that doesn’t work, it doesn’t matter...

because now, I’m going to capture you!! Ha ha ha ha!

Yeah, well I don’t think so!

Graah... Aaah... Gaaa... I'm all stuck!

Mmmmh.... Mmh... Aaaarggggg!

Aiiiiiooooooyiiiiii... Ouchhhloubloublou...

Aaaaah...

Ouch! Oh... I hurt everywhere!

Yeah, so now you can’t make any more lightning!

Oh, look Super Rabbit! The sun is back!

- (Both) Mission accomplished!

Ha ha!

The sun’s out and the storm’s finished boys.

You can go outside and play if you want!

Anyway, I’m not scared of storms anymore!