(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

It’s Not Sleep Time

(Playful music)

Pshiiiiiouuuu! Pu pupuuu! Pshiiiiiouuuu! pu pupuuu!

Look out, we’re moving into supersonic speed!

Vrrrrrrrr!

Hang on, why aren’t you boys in bed!?

You should be asleep by now!

But we’re not tired Grandma!

Come on, it’s well past your bed time.

But we don’t want to sleep, we want to play!

I know, but you can’t always do what you want to do.

And besides, it’s really quite late.

Oh, alright Grandma.

Goodnight, Grandma.

Goodnight my little bunnies.

(Door closes)

Ohh, I don’t want to go to sleep...

Hey! Why don’t we play a bit more,

then after we can go to sleep?

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah... We won’t make any noise.

New take-off!

Bu... but we can’t see anything Simon! We can’t play!

Oh that’s just because there’s no more light!

Oh look, the moon has disappeared!

Uh, where did it go?

Hey, let’s say that we have to... find the missing moon!

Oh yesssss!

(BOTH) A new mission!

Mega! Amazing!

(BOTH) Transformation!

(BOTH) Woaaah...

It’s really strange the way it’s disappeared.

Mmm hmm...

(Stars crying)

Hey, why are you crying?

Because a big bad meanie stole the moon!

(Stars crying)

A big bad meanie?

Hmmmm... Was he big and green all over?

Oh yes, yes, yes...

- (BOTH) And did he have a huge big snoutie face?!

Oh yesssssss!! That’s him!!

Professor Wolf! It’s him again!

Don’t worry, we’re gonna bring back the moon!

(Intercom squeaks)

Professor Wolf, open up!

We know it was you who stole the moon!

It doesn’t belong to you!

Give us back the moon!

(Yawns)

It was making too much light and stopped me from sleeping!

Oh and besides, you know what happens

when you wake up a big bad wolf don’t you?!

Er... no...

What does he do? What does he do?

He goes back to sleep, that’s what!

- (BOTH) Ugghhh...

(Intercom squeaks)

Give us back our moon!

Let me go to sleeeep!!

Come on Captain Rabbit!

Drill mode!

(Drilling)

(Playful music)

(Snoring)

Shhhhh, we can’t wake up Professor Wolf!

...the moon is all mine...

Shhhhh!

Oh, there she is! Look! ...under the sheet!

Oooohhh! She's mega cute! Hey, she’s sleeping too.

Come on, help me push the trolley to the front door!

(Trolley squeaks)

Huhh?! Wha... what’s going on?!

Nothing, nothing at all... It’s just my stomach rumbling...

Aaaaaaaah... Okay, Super Rabbit...

- (BOTH SINGING) Sleepy-time, little Professor...

(SINGING) Go to sleep... You big fat snoutie face...

Huhhh?! Hey... wait a second! I am not a big snoutie face!

Ahhh! Oh...! Quick quick!

Grrraahhh! There’s no way you’re taking that from me!

The moon is not very thoughtful and she keeps me from sleeping!

And I want to... SLEEEP!!

Well you know what?

You can’t always do what you want to do!

Oh, yes I can!

Now get them, Big-Mimi!

- (ROBOTIC VOICE) Do not lay a hand on Professor Wolf!

(ROBOTIC VOICE) Eerrr!!

- (BOTH) Oh, isn’t Big-Mimi so cute!

(BOTH) Aaahhh! Woaahhh...!!

(Big-Mimi firing)

Time to pull out Super Blankie?!

Oh yeah, it’s Super Blankie time!

Exploding Blankie!

(Explosion)

(ROBOTIC VOICE) Mission-failure... mission-failure...

- Oh nooo, Big-Mimi!

Oh my little Big-Mimi, did they hurt you?

Oh no!

- (ROBOTIC VOICE) Don't worry Professor Wolf.

- Oh look, it’s the moon!

It’s the moon! She’s back!

Ohh, thank you so much Super Rabbit Gang!

Shhhhh, not so loud stars... You’re going to wake her up...!

(BOTH) Mission accomplished!

Haha, our mission was super cool!

Oh... yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

Hey, shall we go on another mission?