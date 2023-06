(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

It's Freezing Cold

We’re never cold... la-la-la-la!

Yeah! Never cold... lalala la lala...

I’m calling the plumber now.

I hope he can fix the radiators quickly!

Otherwise we’re all going to freeze...

Hey, don’t worry mum. I’m here and I’ll heat you up!

Hmmmm...

Me too mum! Mega-heater!

Oooh! Thank you bunnies!

I really don’t understand why they’ve stopped working,

we only just had them put in.

I didn’t touch anything.

Oh Gaspard! What if we said it was a bad guy

who was trying to freeze us?!

Oh yeah, like ice cubes!

This is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang...

‘cos they never get cold!

(Both) A new mission!

Er...er...oh right! Mega!

Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Oh boy, oh boy! Everything is frozen!

Hmmm, we can unfreeze everything after.

But right now, we have to find who did this!

Oh... oh, it’s really cold here!

I’m going to turn into an ice cube! Atchoooo!

Mega-hug! Ha ha!

Tickle, tickle, tickle, tickle! Ha ha!!

Oh no! Stop, Super Rabbit!

Tickle, tickle, tickle, tickle!

Stop it! Tickle alert! Haha!

Oh! Hey, look, what’s that?

It’s our super space ship hangar alarm...

Somebody’s breaking in!

Hmmmm, I bet it’s the bad guy!

We’ve got to stop him!

Atchooo! Quick, quick, quick...

‘cos I’m really really cold!

Come on!

(Hangar alarm)

Alright, so where is the bad guy?

Oh.... look!

Those are boot prints!

Oh yeah, and they look like Professor Wolf’s!

You’re right, he’s our bad guy!

Quick! We’ve got to catch him!

Do you think he went that way?

Ready Captain Rabbit?

Oh look! He’s there! Can you see?!

Ahh, it’s stuck!

Move Super Rabbit. I’m going to use my exploding blankie.

Ready to blow!

Exploding Blankie!

(Explosion)

Oh no, it didn’t work!

Grrrrrrrhhooooooo...

Oh... no, no, no! A mole-bear!

We mustn’t wake him up during the winter!

Quick! We have to hide!

No, just stay still. If we don’t move, the mole-bear can’t see us.

Really? It can’t see anything? Shhhhh...

Aaaaaatchoooooo!

Grrrhaaaaaaaaa!!

Sleepy Blankie!

(Lullaby music)

Phew! Nice move, Captain Rabbit! You saved us!

Let’s go, it might wake up!

But the trap door is still stuck!

I know! We can go through the hole the mole-bear made!

Oh look! More boot prints!

Now we certainly know it was Professor Wolf who froze everything!

Oh!

Professor Wolf, must have gone that way!

But how did he do it with that hedgehog-worm in the way?!

If we wake him up, is it going to be angry, like the mole-bear?

I don’t know but we have to open that door without waking him.

Oh, it’s all squishy!

Ha ha ha!

Hey, stop freezing everything!

Huh?! It’s the pretend super bunnies!

Yeah, we knew it was you, you big green pickle head!

Yes... well, pickle head is going to turn you into ice! Ha ha!

Run for cover!

Ha ha, missed!

Ha ha, missed again!

Look out!

Ha Ha! I’ve got you!

Huh?! Aaaahhhh!!

Ahhhh... no!! Stop hugging me! Uhhhhh...

Huh, the mole-bear just wants hugs so it can stay warm!

Nooooo... I don’t like hugs...!

(Both) Hahaha! Mission accomplished!

Thanks for fixing the radiators.

Haha! You can take off your coats now.

The radiators have been fixed!

Pffffft! Wow, it’s really hot now!

Too hot or too cold, you can count on me.