Frogs in danger

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah!
(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah! Hurrrrrah!
- Shhhhh, if you want to see the frogs, don’t sing so loudly boys.
You’ll scare them.
(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah.
(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one...
(Frogs croaking)
(Frogs croaking)
(Both) A new mission!
(Both) Transformation!
(Frogs croaking)
(Frogs croaking)
Our three sisters have been kidnapped by a big bad wolf.
We were able to escape.
(Frogs croaking)
Because we make too much noise!
(Frogs croaking)
It is not our fault, we do not know how to sing softly!
(Playful music)
Will you be quiet! You’re making too much noise!
I can’t take my nap!
(Frogs croaking)
Time’s up! A sheet and there will be no more noise!
Ahhh... Ahhh, I’m finally going to be able to sleep!
Hmmm...
- You are so clever Professor Wolf!
- Hmmm! You can say that again Megamimi!... Hmmm...
(Snores)
Grrrrrr! Did you hear that Professor Wolf?
- Huh?! What... what... what... What is it?! What’s going on?!
Why did you wake me up?
I was in the middle of a dream where I was getting rid of Super Rabbit!
- Sorry Professor.
(Yawns)
Let me go back to sleep.
(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...
(Mega-Watch) Kikikikikiiiii... - Aagh! What in the world is that?!
(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...
- Sorry Professor Wolf.
- Hey what is that awful noise?!
I’m never going to be able to sleep!
(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...
It’s coming from there!
(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...
Huh?!
(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...
Super Rabbit’s watch!
- Oh, you got tricked Professor Wolf!
- Bu... but... but... not at all!
What are you talking about Megamimi! Grrrrrr!
Oh, no, no, no, no! You’d better not let them go you! Grrrrrr!!
Grrrrr... good move super losers!
But it’s bad luck for you.
I’m going to capture you, that will teach you to mind your own business!
(Both) Wooaahhhhh!!
- Haha, just like in my dream.
Little rabbits in a cage. Hahaha!
In fact, it’s even better than little frogs... haha!
- You are so awesome Professor Wolf.
- Yes, I know Megamimi, I know!
(Both)I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy!!
(Both) Oh, I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy...!
- Ahhhh, they’re even worse than the frogs!!
(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!
- Ohhhh... I can’t believe it!
(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!
- Stop!!!
Go away! You’re driving me crazy!
Oh... my ears hurt!
(Frogs croaking)
Ohhh... Oh no! I’ll never be able to sleep now...
Ohhohhhohhhh...
(Frogs croaking)
- (Both) Mission Accomplished!!
(Frogs croaking)
- Those frogs are really singing loudly!
I said those frogs are really singing loudly!!
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.