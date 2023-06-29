(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Frogs in Danger

(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah!

(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah! Hurrrrrah!

- Shhhhh, if you want to see the frogs, don’t sing so loudly boys.

You’ll scare them.

Oh...

(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah.

(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one...

Ooooh... they’re so cute!

(Frogs croaking)

Oh, hey Gaspard, it looks like they want to tell us something.

Wh...What do you want to tell us little frog?

(Frogs croaking)

I don’t understand a word, Simon!

Hey! Let’s pretend it’s a coded message for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh yeah, so cool!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... oh yeah, right... Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Frogs croaking)

Well, I still don’t understand a word they’re saying.

Wait a sec, I’m going to activate my mega-watch interpreter!

(Frogs croaking)

Our three sisters have been kidnapped by a big bad wolf.

We were able to escape.

Huh?! That “big bad wolf” can only be one person: Professor Wolf!

But why did he want to capture you, you’re all so cute!

(Frogs croaking)

Because we make too much noise!

(Frogs croaking)

Yeah actually would you mind not singing so loud?

It is not our fault, we do not know how to sing softly!

Well anyway, that’s no reason to capture you!

And we’re going to tell that fur ball pickle!

Mega-spaceship!

(Playful music)

Will you be quiet! You’re making too much noise!

I can’t take my nap!

Over there, the three frogs, they’re in that cage!

(Frogs croaking)

Time’s up! A sheet and there will be no more noise!

Ahhh... Ahhh, I’m finally going to be able to sleep!

Hmmm...

- You are so clever Professor Wolf!

- Hmmm! You can say that again Megamimi!... Hmmm...

(Snores)

And what about him, he’s making even more noise!

Grrrrrr! Did you hear that Professor Wolf?

- Huh?! What... what... what... What is it?! What’s going on?!

Why did you wake me up?

I was in the middle of a dream where I was getting rid of Super Rabbit!

- Sorry Professor.

(Yawns)

Let me go back to sleep.

Shhhh, we can’t make any noise.

We have to come up with a plan to free the frogs.

Yeah, yeah! A plan would be super duper!

Hmmm!

I know how to get Professor Wolf and Megamimi to go outside!

With my mega-watch, I know a big bad wolf who won’t be finishing his nap!

Ha ha!!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...

(Mega-Watch) Kikikikikiiiii... - Aagh! What in the world is that?!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...

- Sorry Professor Wolf.

- Hey what is that awful noise?!

I’m never going to be able to sleep!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

It’s coming from there!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

Huh?!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

Super Rabbit’s watch!

- Oh, you got tricked Professor Wolf!

- Bu... but... but... not at all!

What are you talking about Megamimi! Grrrrrr!

Come on! You can go now frogs, you’re free!

Oh, no, no, no, no! You’d better not let them go you! Grrrrrr!!

Yeah, well it’s too late now! You leave them alone!

Grrrrr... good move super losers!

But it’s bad luck for you.

I’m going to capture you, that will teach you to mind your own business!

(Both) Wooaahhhhh!!

- Haha, just like in my dream.

Little rabbits in a cage. Hahaha!

In fact, it’s even better than little frogs... haha!

- You are so awesome Professor Wolf.

- Yes, I know Megamimi, I know!

Hey, but we can sing just as well as the frogs!

And super loud too! Huh, Capitan Rabbit?

(Both)I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy!!

(Both) Oh, I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy...!

- Ahhhh, they’re even worse than the frogs!!

(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!

- Ohhhh... I can’t believe it!

(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!

- Stop!!!

Go away! You’re driving me crazy!

Oh... my ears hurt!

Thank you Professor Wolf!

(Frogs croaking)

Ohhh... Oh no! I’ll never be able to sleep now...

Ohhohhhohhhh...

(Frogs croaking)

- (Both) Mission Accomplished!!

(Frogs croaking)

- Those frogs are really singing loudly!

Huh? What did you say Grandpa?

I said those frogs are really singing loudly!!