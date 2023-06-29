  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Frogs in danger
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos Frogs in danger
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Frogs in Danger

(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah!

(Both singing) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah! Hurrrrrah!

- Shhhhh, if you want to see the frogs, don’t sing so loudly boys.

You’ll scare them.

Oh...

(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah.

(Both singing quietly) The ants go marching one...

Ooooh... they’re so cute!

(Frogs croaking)

Oh, hey Gaspard, it looks like they want to tell us something.

Wh...What do you want to tell us little frog?

(Frogs croaking)

I don’t understand a word, Simon!

Hey! Let’s pretend it’s a coded message for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh yeah, so cool!

(Both) A new mission!

Uh... oh yeah, right... Mega! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

(Frogs croaking)

Well, I still don’t understand a word they’re saying.

Wait a sec, I’m going to activate my mega-watch interpreter!

(Frogs croaking)

Our three sisters have been kidnapped by a big bad wolf.

We were able to escape.

Huh?! That “big bad wolf” can only be one person: Professor Wolf!

But why did he want to capture you, you’re all so cute!

(Frogs croaking)

Because we make too much noise!

(Frogs croaking)

Yeah actually would you mind not singing so loud?

It is not our fault, we do not know how to sing softly!

Well anyway, that’s no reason to capture you!

And we’re going to tell that fur ball pickle!

Mega-spaceship!

(Playful music)

Will you be quiet! You’re making too much noise!

I can’t take my nap!

Over there, the three frogs, they’re in that cage!

(Frogs croaking)

Time’s up! A sheet and there will be no more noise!

Ahhh... Ahhh, I’m finally going to be able to sleep!

Hmmm...

- You are so clever Professor Wolf!

- Hmmm! You can say that again Megamimi!... Hmmm...

(Snores)

And what about him, he’s making even more noise!

Grrrrrr! Did you hear that Professor Wolf?

- Huh?! What... what... what... What is it?! What’s going on?!

Why did you wake me up?

I was in the middle of a dream where I was getting rid of Super Rabbit!

- Sorry Professor.

(Yawns)

Let me go back to sleep.

Shhhh, we can’t make any noise.

We have to come up with a plan to free the frogs.

Yeah, yeah! A plan would be super duper!

Hmmm!

I know how to get Professor Wolf and Megamimi to go outside!

With my mega-watch, I know a big bad wolf who won’t be finishing his nap!

Ha ha!!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...

(Mega-Watch) Kikikikikiiiii... - Aagh! What in the world is that?!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa...

- Sorry Professor Wolf.

- Hey what is that awful noise?!

I’m never going to be able to sleep!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

It’s coming from there!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

Huh?!

(Mega-Watch) Coaaaaa... Coaaaaaa... Kikikikikiiiii...

Super Rabbit’s watch!

- Oh, you got tricked Professor Wolf!

- Bu... but... but... not at all!

What are you talking about Megamimi! Grrrrrr!

Come on! You can go now frogs, you’re free!

Oh, no, no, no, no! You’d better not let them go you! Grrrrrr!!

Yeah, well it’s too late now! You leave them alone!

Grrrrr... good move super losers!

But it’s bad luck for you.

I’m going to capture you, that will teach you to mind your own business!

(Both) Wooaahhhhh!!

- Haha, just like in my dream.

Little rabbits in a cage. Hahaha!

In fact, it’s even better than little frogs... haha!

- You are so awesome Professor Wolf.

- Yes, I know Megamimi, I know!

Hey, but we can sing just as well as the frogs!

And super loud too! Huh, Capitan Rabbit?

(Both)I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy!!

(Both) Oh, I know a song that’s gonna drive you crazy...!

- Ahhhh, they’re even worse than the frogs!!

(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!

- Ohhhh... I can’t believe it!

(Both) I know a song that’s gonta drive you crazy!!

- Stop!!!

Go away! You’re driving me crazy!

Oh... my ears hurt!

Thank you Professor Wolf!

(Frogs croaking)

Ohhh... Oh no! I’ll never be able to sleep now...

Ohhohhhohhhh...

(Frogs croaking)

- (Both) Mission Accomplished!!

(Frogs croaking)

- Those frogs are really singing loudly!

Huh? What did you say Grandpa?

I said those frogs are really singing loudly!!

Simon en inglés

37 Episodios

  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Frogs in danger

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés