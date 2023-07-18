Simon en inglés - The Dragon's Hat

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

The Dragon’s Hat

(General chatter)

Wow! Your costume is so amazing, Lou!

Oh, thank you Simon! Your costume is super too! Haha!

Are you ready?

Oh yeah! Super-mega ready!

Come on, let’s see who’s in the hall!

(Playful music)

Whooaooh, it’s going to be totally amazing!

Simon! Lou! Are you kids ready?

You’re first up on stage!

Yeah, yeah! But we have to go and get our costumes first!

Oh, no! No, my mask! It’s disappeared!

That’s strange, where could it be?

Oh no, I can’t go out there without my dragon mask!

- Oh, I’m sure you don’t need your mask

in order to be an incredible dragon!

- Yes, but without my mask, I’ll never be a real dragon...

- Oh come on now, I'm sure we’re going to find it!

- Huh... But what if we don’t find it...

Of course we will!

Hey, why don’t we say it's a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Oh, yeah yeah yeah! Good idea!

(Both) A new mission!

Super! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Mega-watch, look for Super Lou’s dragon mask!

(Mega-watch scanning)

(Robotic voice) Dragon mask can not be located.

My mega-watch has gone totally crazy!

No, what it means is that someone has stolen my dragon mask!

Huh?! But who would ever take a mask that didn’t belong to them?

(Both) Hmmm...? Professor Wolf!!

(Percussive music)

(Both) Huhh-Ah!

Oh, it looks like nobody’s home!

How are we going to get in?

Look Super Lou, Professor Wolf left the trap door on the roof open!

Ha ha! How about we give him a little surprise visit?!

Uh... aah... ah...

Ahhhhhh! Look out!! Hydro-pistoloo!!

Hey wait a sec Super Rabbit, Megabobot isn’t plugged in!

Huh? Oh yeah, you’re right!

You don’t even scare me you mean old Mega-no-no!

- Ha Ha Ha! - Ha ha ha ha ha ha!

- It’s Professor Wolf! Let’s hide and surprise him!

- Ahh... finally home!

Nobody will bother me with the mask I stole from the Super Rabbit Gang.

Because there is nobody in here!

- (Both) Hahaha!

What a pickle head...

Haha! I found you!

Ahhh! But how did you know we were in here?

Easy peasy!! I saw you through the window.

Hahahaha!

And now, I’m going to catch you!

Dragon slime! Ha!

Aaahhhh!!

Oh no! He’s acting like a real dragon!

- Ha ha! And of course I am!!

- (Both) Wooaahhh!

- I’m going to catch you! Grmmh...

- (Both) Ahhhhhh!

Come on, get up Megabobot!

Megabobot activated, ho-ho...

- Bu...bu...bu...but what in the...

- Megabobot cannot see anymore, ho-ho...

- Oh no, my Megabobot!

Ooohhhh! You’ve broken everything!

Boy, does it make me cross!

Mega dragon slime!

- (Both) Aaaahhhh!

(Music)

- Oh, now where are you hiding this time?

Snif, snif, snif, snif, snif, snif...

Oh, you won’t be able to hide from me for long!

Ha... Hey Hey!!

Oh, and he can fly too...

We’ll never be able to beat him Super Rabbit,

he’s much too strong as a dragon!

Hey, but we can become dragons too!

Huhhh?! Bu...But how, we don’t have costumes or even a dragon mask!!

We don’t need a mask to become real dragons!

Mega-watch, activate super-amplifier!

Huh? Bu...bu...but what’s that I can hear?

You’re not far away! I am going to find you!!

- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!

- Aaaahhhh... What was that??!

Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!

Uhh... is that you... little losers...?

Ahhhhhhh! Mummmmy...

- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!

- Oh, no! A real dragon!

Help! Ouuh... Oooh... Mmmmh...

- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!

- Oh! Noooo!! Ah! Aaaaaaaahhhhhhh!!

- Wow! You do amazing dragon shadows, Super Rabbit!

And you do super amazing roars!

You sounded like a real dragon!

(Both) Ohhhh?

Oh no, my mask... It’s ruined...

- Simon! Lou!

You’re on next...

Ohhhh, your mask! It looks like somebody jumped all over it!

- Actually it doesn’t matter!

I don’t even need a mask to be a super dragon!

Yes, that’s actually true!