Simon en inglés - The Dragon's Hat

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
(General chatter)
Oh, thank you Simon! Your costume is super too! Haha!
Are you ready?
(Playful music)
Simon! Lou! Are you kids ready?
You’re first up on stage!
Oh, no! No, my mask! It’s disappeared!
Oh no, I can’t go out there without my dragon mask!
- Oh, I’m sure you don’t need your mask
in order to be an incredible dragon!
- Yes, but without my mask, I’ll never be a real dragon...
- Oh come on now, I'm sure we’re going to find it!
- Huh... But what if we don’t find it...
Oh, yeah yeah yeah! Good idea!
(Both) A new mission!
(Both) Transformation!
(Mega-watch scanning)
(Robotic voice) Dragon mask can not be located.
No, what it means is that someone has stolen my dragon mask!
(Both) Hmmm...? Professor Wolf!!
(Percussive music)
(Both) Huhh-Ah!
Oh, it looks like nobody’s home!
How are we going to get in?
Hey wait a sec Super Rabbit, Megabobot isn’t plugged in!
- Ha Ha Ha! - Ha ha ha ha ha ha!
- It’s Professor Wolf! Let’s hide and surprise him!
- Ahh... finally home!
Nobody will bother me with the mask I stole from the Super Rabbit Gang.
Because there is nobody in here!
- (Both) Hahaha!
Haha! I found you!
Easy peasy!! I saw you through the window.
Hahahaha!
And now, I’m going to catch you!
Dragon slime! Ha!
Oh no! He’s acting like a real dragon!
- Ha ha! And of course I am!!
- (Both) Wooaahhh!
- I’m going to catch you! Grmmh...
- (Both) Ahhhhhh!
Megabobot activated, ho-ho...
- Bu...bu...bu...but what in the...
- Megabobot cannot see anymore, ho-ho...
- Oh no, my Megabobot!
Ooohhhh! You’ve broken everything!
Boy, does it make me cross!
Mega dragon slime!
- (Both) Aaaahhhh!
(Music)
- Oh, now where are you hiding this time?
Snif, snif, snif, snif, snif, snif...
Oh, you won’t be able to hide from me for long!
Ha... Hey Hey!!
We’ll never be able to beat him Super Rabbit,
he’s much too strong as a dragon!
Huhhh?! Bu...But how, we don’t have costumes or even a dragon mask!!
Huh? Bu...bu...but what’s that I can hear?
You’re not far away! I am going to find you!!
- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!
- Aaaahhhh... What was that??!
Uhh... is that you... little losers...?
Ahhhhhhh! Mummmmy...
- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!
- Oh, no! A real dragon!
Help! Ouuh... Oooh... Mmmmh...
- Graaaaaaaaaaaargh!!
- Oh! Noooo!! Ah! Aaaaaaaahhhhhhh!!
- Wow! You do amazing dragon shadows, Super Rabbit!
(Both) Ohhhh?
Oh no, my mask... It’s ruined...
- Simon! Lou!
You’re on next...
Ohhhh, your mask! It looks like somebody jumped all over it!
- Actually it doesn’t matter!
I don’t even need a mask to be a super dragon!
Simon en inglés
36 Episodios
The runaway hen
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's Bird
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
A super team
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Operation Learning to Fly
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission: find the missing keys!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Look out for lightning!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Snail slime
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The Dragon's Hat
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Frogs in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Best friends
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's freezing cold
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Mission anti-lice!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Operation super big
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The mega strawberry share out
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Super hero football
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Watch out, jellyfish about!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
It's not sleep time
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The lost treasure
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The battle of super heroes
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The monster in the bath
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Leave the cat alone
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Beach rescue
Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
Watch out - Robot mozzies about !
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Sweet thief
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
A mission for super Elvis
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The new super hero
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Plasticine rescue!
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Professor wolf's submarine
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Bring on the mega space ships!
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super duper apple sauce
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Professor Wolf's game
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
The ant colony
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
Our secret base is in danger
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Super Elvis the hero dog
Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
The sleeping monster
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
What is that noise?
Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.