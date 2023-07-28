  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Bring on the mega space ships!
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos Bring on the mega space ships!
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Bring On The Mega Spaceships

Are you ready, Simon?

I'm ready, Lou.

The one who throws the aeroplane furthest, wins.

Okay! One, two, three... Go!

Oh, yes! I won! Haha!

My aeroplane...

Is your aeroplane okay, Simon?

If you want, I'll help you fix it.

No, no... forget it. I'll fix it myself.

And this time, I'm going to win!

Okay, let's play again! And... take off.

Yes! I won again!

Pfffft... I don't know how to make paper aeroplanes...

Oh! But I am super duper good with superhero spaceships!

Yes, me too. I'm super good!

Why don't we say we'll have a mega race with our mega spaceships?

Oh, yeah, yeah! Amazing!

(Both) Mega Spaceships!

Super! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

- So, are you ready Super Rabbit?

Ready, Super Lou!

The one who reaches that big flower first, wins!

Okay!

Three, two, one... Go!!

Haha! I'm going to win!

You're not! I am...!

Woo-hoo! Haha!

I won!

Okay! But let's race again, Simon. And this time, we fly upside down.

Huh? Upside down?

Yeah! You go into a tailspin and continue upside down!

Like this... Look!

Haha! You can even loop-the-loop, if you want!

Haha! It's super easy!

Ah, yeah, yeah, yeah... Errr... easy!

So, are you ready?

We'll race to the big flower again.

Errr... All right...

One, two, three... Go!

Upside down!

Woo-hoo!!

Okay, my turn. Upside down!

Woaahhhhhh!! Ouuuuhhhooooo!!

Hey, I don't know how to fly upside down.

Haha! I won!

Waaaagghhhh!! Ohhhhh!!

Oh, no!!

(Watch beeping)

I'm stuck inside the flower!

It was a trap!

Help me!!

- Hahahahaha!!

Well, well, well... Let's see what we caught!

Knock, knock... Anybody home?

- Open this up! Right now!

- Ooooh, if it isn't Super Lou!

You want me to open it up, huh?

To push this big button?

That's what you want?

I push... I don't push. I push... Oh, I don't push!

Hey! Super Lou told you to let her out!

Huh? What in the...? Super Rabbit? I thought you were trapped too!

Nope! And you won't catch me either!

Na na na na na!

Catch me... won't catch me. Catch me... won't catch me... haha!

Grrrrrr, of course I'm going to catch you!

(Spaceship firing)

Ha! Missed! Waa-haa... Missed again!

Weeee! Woo-hoo!!

Oh, you won't be so clever in just a second!

Hold on!

Wooaahhhhh!!

Your spaceship may not work quite so well now!

Ha ha ha ha!!

I've been hit, Super Lou! Professor Wolf is going to catch me.

You've got no choice! You have to set a trap for him!

Huh? Huh? But...?!

Ha ha ha ha! Goodbye, Super Rabbit!

Ha ha ha ha!!

Waahhhhh...!!!

I can't hold on much longer!

I know! Head straight for a tree

and loop the loop at the very last second

and continue upside down!

Professor Wolf won't have time to turn and he'll crash into the tree.

Huh? Bu...but I...

Trust me!

Errr... alright. Okay... errr...

Errr... I'll try.

Hahahahaha!!

I'm closing in on little bunny!

And pretty soon there'll be no escape! Haha!

Not just yet... Not just yet... Not just yet...

And... now!!

Huh?! Oh no!!

Mhmmmm...

Yes, I did it!

I'm flying upside down!

Ha ha!

Ohhhhhh...

Huuhh... Ha ha ha!

Ohhhhh... my head hurts...

Thank you, Professor Wolf. See you later!

I'm opening it, Lou!

- (Gasps)

Amazing! So...? See how easy it was?

Yeah, it was easy peasy!

But, I am Super Rabbit after all.

- (Laughing)

Thanks, Lou! Now my aeroplane flies super well!

Haha! Nice try, Simon! But I'm still going to win!

Simon en inglés

47 Episodios

  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super Ferdi's Robot

    Super Ferdi's Robot

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Trapped by the wolf

    Trapped by the wolf

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Sweet thief

    Sweet thief

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Beach rescue

    Beach rescue

    Simon en inglés5 min, 0 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Crab

    Operation Crab

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Professor Wolf's Bird

    Professor Wolf's Bird

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation Learning to Fly

    Operation Learning to Fly

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Dragon's Hat

    The Dragon's Hat

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Bring on the mega space ships!

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés