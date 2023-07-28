Bring on the mega space ships!

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Bring On The Mega Spaceships

Are you ready, Simon?

I'm ready, Lou.

The one who throws the aeroplane furthest, wins.

Okay! One, two, three... Go!

Oh, yes! I won! Haha!

My aeroplane...

Is your aeroplane okay, Simon?

If you want, I'll help you fix it.

No, no... forget it. I'll fix it myself.

And this time, I'm going to win!

Okay, let's play again! And... take off.

Yes! I won again!

Pfffft... I don't know how to make paper aeroplanes...

Oh! But I am super duper good with superhero spaceships!

Yes, me too. I'm super good!

Why don't we say we'll have a mega race with our mega spaceships?

Oh, yeah, yeah! Amazing!

(Both) Mega Spaceships!

Super! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

- So, are you ready Super Rabbit?

Ready, Super Lou!

The one who reaches that big flower first, wins!

Okay!

Three, two, one... Go!!

Haha! I'm going to win!

You're not! I am...!

Woo-hoo! Haha!

I won!

Okay! But let's race again, Simon. And this time, we fly upside down.

Huh? Upside down?

Yeah! You go into a tailspin and continue upside down!

Like this... Look!

Haha! You can even loop-the-loop, if you want!

Haha! It's super easy!

Ah, yeah, yeah, yeah... Errr... easy!

So, are you ready?

We'll race to the big flower again.

Errr... All right...

One, two, three... Go!

Upside down!

Woo-hoo!!

Okay, my turn. Upside down!

Woaahhhhhh!! Ouuuuhhhooooo!!

Hey, I don't know how to fly upside down.

Haha! I won!

Waaaagghhhh!! Ohhhhh!!

Oh, no!!

(Watch beeping)

I'm stuck inside the flower!

It was a trap!

Help me!!

- Hahahahaha!!

Well, well, well... Let's see what we caught!

Knock, knock... Anybody home?

- Open this up! Right now!

- Ooooh, if it isn't Super Lou!

You want me to open it up, huh?

To push this big button?

That's what you want?

I push... I don't push. I push... Oh, I don't push!

Hey! Super Lou told you to let her out!

Huh? What in the...? Super Rabbit? I thought you were trapped too!

Nope! And you won't catch me either!

Na na na na na!

Catch me... won't catch me. Catch me... won't catch me... haha!

Grrrrrr, of course I'm going to catch you!

(Spaceship firing)

Ha! Missed! Waa-haa... Missed again!

Weeee! Woo-hoo!!

Oh, you won't be so clever in just a second!

Hold on!

Wooaahhhhh!!

Your spaceship may not work quite so well now!

Ha ha ha ha!!

I've been hit, Super Lou! Professor Wolf is going to catch me.

You've got no choice! You have to set a trap for him!

Huh? Huh? But...?!

Ha ha ha ha! Goodbye, Super Rabbit!

Ha ha ha ha!!

Waahhhhh...!!!

I can't hold on much longer!

I know! Head straight for a tree

and loop the loop at the very last second

and continue upside down!

Professor Wolf won't have time to turn and he'll crash into the tree.

Huh? Bu...but I...

Trust me!

Errr... alright. Okay... errr...

Errr... I'll try.

Hahahahaha!!

I'm closing in on little bunny!

And pretty soon there'll be no escape! Haha!

Not just yet... Not just yet... Not just yet...

And... now!!

Huh?! Oh no!!

Mhmmmm...

Yes, I did it!

I'm flying upside down!

Ha ha!

Ohhhhhh...

Huuhh... Ha ha ha!

Ohhhhh... my head hurts...

Thank you, Professor Wolf. See you later!

I'm opening it, Lou!

- (Gasps)

Amazing! So...? See how easy it was?

Yeah, it was easy peasy!

But, I am Super Rabbit after all.

- (Laughing)

Thanks, Lou! Now my aeroplane flies super well!

Haha! Nice try, Simon! But I'm still going to win!