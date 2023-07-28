Bring on the mega space ships!

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Are you ready, Simon?
Okay! One, two, three... Go!
Oh, yes! I won! Haha!
Is your aeroplane okay, Simon?
If you want, I'll help you fix it.
Okay, let's play again! And... take off.
Yes! I won again!
Yes, me too. I'm super good!
Why don't we say we'll have a mega race with our mega spaceships?
(Both) Mega Spaceships!
Super!
(Both) Transformation!
- So, are you ready Super Rabbit?
Okay!
Three, two, one... Go!!
Haha! I'm going to win!
Okay! But let's race again, Simon. And this time, we fly upside down.
Yeah! You go into a tailspin and continue upside down!
Like this... Look!
Haha! You can even loop-the-loop, if you want!
Haha! It's super easy!
So, are you ready?
We'll race to the big flower again.
One, two, three... Go!
Upside down!
Woo-hoo!!
Haha! I won!
Waaaagghhhh!! Ohhhhh!!
(Watch beeping)
I'm stuck inside the flower!
It was a trap!
Help me!!
- Hahahahaha!!
Well, well, well... Let's see what we caught!
Knock, knock... Anybody home?
- Open this up! Right now!
- Ooooh, if it isn't Super Lou!
You want me to open it up, huh?
To push this big button?
That's what you want?
I push... I don't push. I push... Oh, I don't push!
Huh? What in the...? Super Rabbit? I thought you were trapped too!
Grrrrrr, of course I'm going to catch you!
(Spaceship firing)
Oh, you won't be so clever in just a second!
Hold on!
Your spaceship may not work quite so well now!
Ha ha ha ha!!
You've got no choice! You have to set a trap for him!
Ha ha ha ha! Goodbye, Super Rabbit!
Ha ha ha ha!!
I know! Head straight for a tree
and loop the loop at the very last second
and continue upside down!
Professor Wolf won't have time to turn and he'll crash into the tree.
Trust me!
Hahahahaha!!
I'm closing in on little bunny!
And pretty soon there'll be no escape! Haha!
Huh?! Oh no!!
Mhmmmm...
Ohhhhhh...
Ohhhhh... my head hurts...
- (Gasps)
Amazing! So...? See how easy it was?
- (Laughing)
Haha! Nice try, Simon! But I'm still going to win!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.