(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Best Friends

Hey, Ferdinand, are you ready?

Oh, yeah yeah yeah! Super-ready Simon!

One, two, three and we’re off!

Aahh... Ahhh... Simon, I’m slipping!

Ahh... You’re taking up way too much room!

Stop it Ferdinand, you’re going to make us fall off!

(Both) Ahhhhhhhh! Woaahhhh!! Ugghhhhh...

Owwww, my back hurts...

Hey, where’s the skateboard?

Huh... It’s disappeared!

And it’s all your fault!

You made us fall!

I did not! It was you!

I couldn’t sit on the skateboard ‘cos you were too far back!

Huhhh... So now how are we going to find it?

Hmmmm... I know!

Why don’t we say we’re superheroes...!

Oh yeah, and we’ve got mega-vision!

Mission-skateboard!

(Both) A new mission!

Super! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Hey, where’d the skateboard go?

Oh wait a sec! It’s going to be easy.

Turbo-goggles!

Hmmm, huh... huh... I can’t see it...

- Ha ha ha haha!!

There it is!

Yahooooo!

- Professor Wolf, you are awesome!

- Oh, no... not Professor Wolf?!

That big pickle head always steals our stuff!

Not for long!

Robot rocket!

Mega spaceship!

(Both) I’m gonna get back that skateboard!

- Huhhh?!

Pffffft! Those little brats again!

I bet they’re going to tell me it’s their skateboard.

(Both) Hey! That’s our skateboard!

- Poooohhh! Well your name’s not written on it!

Well, then I’m going to use my candy floss canon!

Wait a sec, I’ll sort this out with my mega-hand-robot!

Huh... Hey! Huh!

Move Super Rabbit, I can’t get a good shot!

Woaah! Wooaaahhh! Ufffffff...!!

Oh, no!!

Well, that was clever, Super Ferdi, now I’m all stuck!

Well, it’s your fault too, you got in front of me!

Nonsense, you don’t know how to aim!

Bu...but I told you to move first!!

Yeah... well, if I’d been alone,

I would have got back the skateboard! No prob!

Yeah well if you want to be alone, no problem,

I’m not your friend anymore,

I’m fed up of you always saying it’s my fault!

Yeah well, you too, you’re always saying it’s my fault!

You’re not in my gang anymore... so there...!

- Ha ha ha!

And a mega-looooop! - I am falling...

- Grrrrraaaa! Stop fooling around!

This is no time to play Megamimi, can’t you see I’m practicing?!

- Practice is over Professor Wolf!

Candy floss canon!!

- Ha! You missed Super Ferdi!

Ha! Poor shot!! Ha ha!

Missed again!

My turn now, pisto-glue!

- Huhhhh... Ooooo... Errr....

- Ha! He got stuck all by himself!

It’ll be really easy to catch him now! Ha ha ha ha!

Ha ha! I’ve got you Super Ferdi!

Hey little bunny, come on out now! Ha ha ha!!

Hmmm... maybe I should have gone with him, this is silly...

Super Rabbit, I need your help!

I’m all stuck and Professor Wolf’s gonna capture me!

Oh, don’t worry! I’m coming Super Ferdi!

Fast!

Hurry Professor Wolf!

- So, are you coming out little bunny!

Ha ha! I’m going to catch you!

- No, no and noooo! You’ll never catch me!

- Oh, that’s what you think, silly little bunny!

Hey! Don’t you touch Super Ferdi! He’s my friend!

Oh yeah! And Super Rabbit! My super friend!

- Ha, you’ll never ever catch me useless little rabbit.

Ha... I’m too fast!

Mega-hand-robot!

Ahhhhhhhhhh!! Ahhhhhhhhhh!!

Hydro-pistoloo!

- Ha ha ha!

Thanks, Super Rabbit!

You know what? You’ll always be part of my gang Super Ferdi!

Grrrraaaa! I don’t believe it!

- I’m going to help you Professor Wolf.

- In any case, it’s your fault Megamimi, it’s always your fault...

Ahhhhhhhhh! Get me down from here Megamimi!!

- (Both) It’s not always someone else’s fault Professor Wolf!

(Both) Super friends forever!

- So why don’t we take turns?

Nahh, it’s much better together!