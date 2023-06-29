Best friends

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!
# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.
# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##
Oh, yeah yeah yeah! Super-ready Simon!
Aahh... Ahhh... Simon, I’m slipping!
Ahh... You’re taking up way too much room!
(Both) Ahhhhhhhh! Woaahhhh!! Ugghhhhh...
Hey, where’s the skateboard?
I did not! It was you!
I couldn’t sit on the skateboard ‘cos you were too far back!
Huhhh... So now how are we going to find it?
Oh yeah, and we’ve got mega-vision!
(Both) A new mission!
Super!
(Both) Transformation!
Oh wait a sec! It’s going to be easy.
Turbo-goggles!
Hmmm, huh... huh... I can’t see it...
- Ha ha ha haha!!
Yahooooo!
- Professor Wolf, you are awesome!
- Oh, no... not Professor Wolf?!
Not for long!
Robot rocket!
Mega spaceship!
(Both) I’m gonna get back that skateboard!
- Huhhh?!
Pffffft! Those little brats again!
I bet they’re going to tell me it’s their skateboard.
(Both) Hey! That’s our skateboard!
- Poooohhh! Well your name’s not written on it!
Well, then I’m going to use my candy floss canon!
Huh... Hey! Huh!
Move Super Rabbit, I can’t get a good shot!
Oh, no!!
Well, it’s your fault too, you got in front of me!
Bu...but I told you to move first!!
Yeah well if you want to be alone, no problem,
I’m not your friend anymore,
I’m fed up of you always saying it’s my fault!
- Ha ha ha!
And a mega-looooop! - I am falling...
- Grrrrraaaa! Stop fooling around!
This is no time to play Megamimi, can’t you see I’m practicing?!
- Practice is over Professor Wolf!
Candy floss canon!!
- Ha! You missed Super Ferdi!
Ha! Poor shot!! Ha ha!
Missed again!
My turn now, pisto-glue!
- Huhhhh... Ooooo... Errr....
- Ha! He got stuck all by himself!
It’ll be really easy to catch him now! Ha ha ha ha!
Ha ha! I’ve got you Super Ferdi!
Hey little bunny, come on out now! Ha ha ha!!
Super Rabbit, I need your help!
I’m all stuck and Professor Wolf’s gonna capture me!
Hurry Professor Wolf!
- So, are you coming out little bunny!
Ha ha! I’m going to catch you!
- No, no and noooo! You’ll never catch me!
- Oh, that’s what you think, silly little bunny!
Oh yeah! And Super Rabbit! My super friend!
- Ha, you’ll never ever catch me useless little rabbit.
Ha... I’m too fast!
Ahhhhhhhhhh!! Ahhhhhhhhhh!!
- Ha ha ha!
Thanks, Super Rabbit!
Grrrraaaa! I don’t believe it!
- I’m going to help you Professor Wolf.
- In any case, it’s your fault Megamimi, it’s always your fault...
Ahhhhhhhhh! Get me down from here Megamimi!!
- (Both) It’s not always someone else’s fault Professor Wolf!
(Both) Super friends forever!
- So why don’t we take turns?
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Simon en inglés
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres
Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...
