  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Simon en inglés
  4. Simon en inglés - Best friends
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Los Argonautas y La Moneda de Oro
  • + Clan
  • Edu y Lucy
  • Polinópolis
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Simon en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal en clan
    Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
  • Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra
  • Marta y Eva
Para todos los públicos Best friends
Transcripción completa

(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Best Friends

Hey, Ferdinand, are you ready?

Oh, yeah yeah yeah! Super-ready Simon!

One, two, three and we’re off!

Aahh... Ahhh... Simon, I’m slipping!

Ahh... You’re taking up way too much room!

Stop it Ferdinand, you’re going to make us fall off!

(Both) Ahhhhhhhh! Woaahhhh!! Ugghhhhh...

Owwww, my back hurts...

Hey, where’s the skateboard?

Huh... It’s disappeared!

And it’s all your fault!

You made us fall!

I did not! It was you!

I couldn’t sit on the skateboard ‘cos you were too far back!

Huhhh... So now how are we going to find it?

Hmmmm... I know!

Why don’t we say we’re superheroes...!

Oh yeah, and we’ve got mega-vision!

Mission-skateboard!

(Both) A new mission!

Super! Amazing!

(Both) Transformation!

Hey, where’d the skateboard go?

Oh wait a sec! It’s going to be easy.

Turbo-goggles!

Hmmm, huh... huh... I can’t see it...

- Ha ha ha haha!!

There it is!

Yahooooo!

- Professor Wolf, you are awesome!

- Oh, no... not Professor Wolf?!

That big pickle head always steals our stuff!

Not for long!

Robot rocket!

Mega spaceship!

(Both) I’m gonna get back that skateboard!

- Huhhh?!

Pffffft! Those little brats again!

I bet they’re going to tell me it’s their skateboard.

(Both) Hey! That’s our skateboard!

- Poooohhh! Well your name’s not written on it!

Well, then I’m going to use my candy floss canon!

Wait a sec, I’ll sort this out with my mega-hand-robot!

Huh... Hey! Huh!

Move Super Rabbit, I can’t get a good shot!

Woaah! Wooaaahhh! Ufffffff...!!

Oh, no!!

Well, that was clever, Super Ferdi, now I’m all stuck!

Well, it’s your fault too, you got in front of me!

Nonsense, you don’t know how to aim!

Bu...but I told you to move first!!

Yeah... well, if I’d been alone,

I would have got back the skateboard! No prob!

Yeah well if you want to be alone, no problem,

I’m not your friend anymore,

I’m fed up of you always saying it’s my fault!

Yeah well, you too, you’re always saying it’s my fault!

You’re not in my gang anymore... so there...!

- Ha ha ha!

And a mega-looooop! - I am falling...

- Grrrrraaaa! Stop fooling around!

This is no time to play Megamimi, can’t you see I’m practicing?!

- Practice is over Professor Wolf!

Candy floss canon!!

- Ha! You missed Super Ferdi!

Ha! Poor shot!! Ha ha!

Missed again!

My turn now, pisto-glue!

- Huhhhh... Ooooo... Errr....

- Ha! He got stuck all by himself!

It’ll be really easy to catch him now! Ha ha ha ha!

Ha ha! I’ve got you Super Ferdi!

Hey little bunny, come on out now! Ha ha ha!!

Hmmm... maybe I should have gone with him, this is silly...

Super Rabbit, I need your help!

I’m all stuck and Professor Wolf’s gonna capture me!

Oh, don’t worry! I’m coming Super Ferdi!

Fast!

Hurry Professor Wolf!

- So, are you coming out little bunny!

Ha ha! I’m going to catch you!

- No, no and noooo! You’ll never catch me!

- Oh, that’s what you think, silly little bunny!

Hey! Don’t you touch Super Ferdi! He’s my friend!

Oh yeah! And Super Rabbit! My super friend!

- Ha, you’ll never ever catch me useless little rabbit.

Ha... I’m too fast!

Mega-hand-robot!

Ahhhhhhhhhh!! Ahhhhhhhhhh!!

Hydro-pistoloo!

- Ha ha ha!

Thanks, Super Rabbit!

You know what? You’ll always be part of my gang Super Ferdi!

Grrrraaaa! I don’t believe it!

- I’m going to help you Professor Wolf.

- In any case, it’s your fault Megamimi, it’s always your fault...

Ahhhhhhhhh! Get me down from here Megamimi!!

- (Both) It’s not always someone else’s fault Professor Wolf!

(Both) Super friends forever!

- So why don’t we take turns?

Nahh, it’s much better together!

Besides, if we fall, who cares?!

Simon en inglés

40 Episodios

  • Frogs in danger

    Frogs in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Best friends

    Best friends

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Operation super big

    Operation super big

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Look out for lightning!

    Look out for lightning!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Snail slime

    Snail slime

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A super team

    A super team

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Mission: find the missing keys!

    Mission: find the missing keys!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Watch out, jellyfish about!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The runaway hen

    The runaway hen

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The new super hero

    The new super hero

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Plasticine rescue!

    Plasticine rescue!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Mission anti-lice!

    Mission anti-lice!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor wolf's submarine

    Professor wolf's submarine

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The mega strawberry share out

    The mega strawberry share out

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Super hero football

    Super hero football

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • A mission for super Elvis

    A mission for super Elvis

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Bring on the mega space ships!

    Bring on the mega space ships!

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super duper apple sauce

    Super duper apple sauce

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's freezing cold

    It's freezing cold

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Professor Wolf's game

    Professor Wolf's game

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The ant colony

    The ant colony

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Our secret base is in danger

    Our secret base is in danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Super Elvis the hero dog

    Super Elvis the hero dog

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The sleeping monster

    The sleeping monster

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • What is that noise?

    What is that noise?

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The lost treasure

    The lost treasure

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Leave the cat alone

    Leave the cat alone

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Stop Sulking

    Stop Sulking

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • It's not sleep time

    It's not sleep time

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • I've Lost my Watch

    I've Lost my Watch

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • The Mega Marble

    The Mega Marble

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The battle of super heroes

    The battle of super heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 17 sec
  • Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Watch out - Robot mozzies about !

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The monster in the bath

    The monster in the bath

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Super Mega Course

    The Super Mega Course

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    A Super Cake for Super Heroes

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    The Mega Robot Who Knows it All

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    On The Hunt for Mega Snails

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Pulling Faces

    Pulling Faces

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec
  • Photo Danger

    Photo Danger

    Simon en inglés5 min, 18 sec

Simon en inglés - Best friends

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simon en inglés

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres

Simón es un adorable conejito que vive rodeado de su cariñosa familia...su hermanito Gaspar y sus padres, Eva y Andrés...y de sus íntimos amigos, Lea y Fernando. A Simón y a los demás les encanta jugar juntos horas y horas. A veces discuten, como les pasa a todos los amigos, pero nunca les dura mucho...

En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 10:20 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.

Enlaces de interés