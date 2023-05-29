(ALL) Hey everybody! Look!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. It's superhero mission time!

# Here comes Simon. Here comes Simon.

# Here comes Simon. Thanks to him, we'll all be fine! ##

Super Rabbit!

Beach Rescue

Haha, this one’s super!

Oh... hi!

Hey, hi there!

You’re looking for seashells too?

Oh yeah, for my collection! Look!!

Whoa, those are super!

Oh, look that’s my prettiest shell of all!

Wow! super-duper pretty!

Yeah, it’s my favourite one!

Well, see you! I’m going to keep looking.

Ohhh... Hey!

Gaspard! Gaspard!

Come quick! Look what I found!

Huh?!

Woooow, that’s a super amazing seashell you found Gaspard!

Er... it’s... it’s... it’s my prettiest shell of all!

Oh yeahhh, it’s super pretty!

But come and see something.

There’s a fish that’s stuck over there!

You’re mine now.

(Playful music)

Oh boy, oh boy! Poor fish!

We’ve got to put him back in the ocean!

You’re right, let’s say this is a mission for the Super Rabbit Gang!

Yaaayyyyy!

(BOTH) Newwwww Mission!

Mega!

Amazing!

(BOTH) Transformation!

(BOTH) Aaaawwwww!!

Oh look, it’s Professor Wolf! Hey what’s he doing there?

Ha ha ha!

Mmmmm... with a squeeze of lemon, this’ll be delicious!

Oh no, he wants to catch the fish and eat it raw!

Hey there, you big mean wolf!

Just let go of that fish right now!

No way! I caught it and now it’s mine!

Ha ha! Ha haaa!

You’re not!, You’ve got to put him back in the ocean!

Mega Boomerang!!

Aiiiiyuhhh! Now I’m all wet! That’s not good!!!

Bu... bu... but what’s going on?

(Explosion)

Ahhhhhh...!!

Ooohhh!! And now I’m all dirty too!

Well that’ll teach you, soggy hotdog! Na nana!

And now, we’re going to take you home!

Oh no, my hat!

Don’t worry Captain Rabbit,

we’re going to put the fish back in the water and then go and find it!

(BOTH) Goodbye fish!

Professor Wolf will never ever be able to catch him again!

Hey, my hat!

Hmmm? I found it on the ground.

It’s mine!

Hahahaha!

Hey no, it’s Captain Rabbit’s!

And anyway, it’s too small for you!

It is not!

Ha ha! You see!

Stop that! Take it off, you’re going to break it!

Oh no no no! I’m going to keep it. Finders keepers!

It’s mine, it’s mine!

La-di-da-di-da!

Why don’t you ask your mummy to make you another one!

Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah!

But that’s not true!

Just because you found it, doesn’t make it yours!

He’s right, you’re nothing but a thief!

I am not a thief!

Pistoloo Wolf!

Yeah well, look out! Megaaaa-Bommmerang!

Ha ha! You missed!

Oohhhh!!

AHHHHH!! Yeah... well, I don’t care anyway!

The hat is mine forever and ever! Ha ha ha ha!

Big submarine!

Come back here you big hat thief!

(BOTH) Mega-Helmet!

He’s over there!

(Music)

But he’s going too fast Super Rabbit!

We’ll never get my hat back!

Yes we will!

And I’ve got an idea!

Quick! Go and get me a rock Captain Rabbit!

Hmmpphhh Mmmm!!

Whaa!! Hey?!

Why on earth has this stopped moving?!

Well done, Super Rabbit!

And now, my blankie!

Aaghh!! Aaaah!

Super blankie! Megaaa Bubble!

No...! Aaahhhh!

Oh! Oooo! Aaagghhh! No!

Get me out of here! Aaahh! Aaahhhh!

Owwwwww... Aaahhh...!!

Owww... my submarine...

It’s not nice to take other people’s belongings!

Yeah, because if you do, you’re a thief!

And being a thief is bad!

Yes! But all I wanted to do was to pester you...