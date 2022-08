Pocoyo en inglés The messy guest + más info

The messy guest

Pocoyo is having a lovely time playing with his friends but little does he realise that he's making a real old mess and leaving them to clear it all up! When he sees that his friends no longer want to play with him, he comes to understand the importance not only of having fun and making a mess, but of helping and clearing up too.