The Scariest Smurf

(Heavy breathing)

Hm, hm, hm, hm...

Hm?

HAAAAAAAHHHHHHH

Ahhhhhhh!

Hahahaha.

- Ha ha! Very funny. You could help me with the pumpkins,

instead of making silly jokes. Besides, I wasn’t even scared.

Ha! You must be kidding, you were scared to death!

(Music)

Eh?

Eh? ... Eh?

Eh?

Please, please Brainy!

Would you let go of me Scaredy? I need to put this

stuff away for Papa Smurf before the party starts!

Noooo, please don't make me face this night alone!

You know how much I hate Halloween!

- How do you expect me to get ready for the party with you

smurfed to my leg? There’s nothing to fear, you know.

Nothing to fear?!

What about the zombies? And the ghosts?

And the witches? And, and the glow in the dark skeletons?

Oh, don't exaggerate.

You have to stay with me at the party!

Please, please, pleeeease!

OK, I’ll stay with you at the party.

Oh! Thank you, thank you!

Muah! Muah! Muuuuah!

That’s enough!

Humm... But first, I need you to do something for me.

Anything you want!

Take these to Papa Smurf. He’s at home.

But be careful. These potions are dangerous, ok?

You want me to go... now?

There’s nothing to be scared of. Halloween hasn’t even started yet.

(Eerie music)

(GULPS)

(SCARED) Ohh, uhhhh, ohhhh, uhhhhh

Breathe in... Breathe out...

- Wooooooo!

- Help! He's gonna split me up. - Hahahahaha.

- Hahahahaha. - Hahahahaha.

- Ahhh!

(Eerie sounds)

(Eerie sounds)

- Phew...

(Loud noise)

Ahhhh! Ahhhhh!

Hahaha hahaha hahaha . Oh, that is just too easy.

Aaaah!Huaah! Huaah! Huaah! Huuaahaahaahaa...

Ouch!

Uuhhh... Uh?

(Galactic sounds)

Ehhh?

(Banging)

(Galactic sounds)

Uahhh, uahhh!

(Action music)

(Action music)

Agghhh! Aggghhh! Aggghhh!

(Action music)

(Owl)

(Knock on the door)

Yes?

- Smurf or treat! - Smurf or treat!

You look very scary! Here, these are my very last candies. Have fun!

Heey! he he! Wait for me!

(Laughter)

Humm, smurfylicious!

- I am the monster of the barrel!

This smurf juice is so tasty, cheers Azrael.

- Meow!

Handy, would you like some pumpkin cake?

I’m a walking Smurf, I only eat brains.

- Me, I don’t like Halloween.

- So which one of you is the real Jokey?

- Me! Hahahaha!

Oooooohhhh!

- Hahahaha!

(Chattering and laughter)

Uh... Dimwitty, what are you supposed to be?

A Smurfannosaurus Rex.

Uh He he...

Huh?

Huh?

Hey, what are you doing in there?

Why are you hiding? You should come join the others.

(Action music)

Wow, that’s a great costume! It’s super creepy and smurfy!

- Everyone, come look at this costume!

I say it gets the best costume prize!

Woah, amazing!

And such great style!

OK, who’s hiding in there?

It must be Handy! I recognize some of his tools

- I want a costume like that!

It’s me, I had a problem.

(Metallic noises)

Aaaaah!

(Horn)

(Metallic noises)

Hey! Watch what you’re doing. You could've hurt somebody Handy!

- Who? Me?

(CHEWING)

- Uuh, if you're over here, who's in there?

Ah!

Can't you hear me guys?

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

It's a real monster!

Aaaah! Aaaah!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Don’t run away, I’m stuck in heeere!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

(Screams)

Stop running!

(Screams)

(Screams)

(Screams)

Sounds like my little Smurfs are having fun at the party!

It’s coming after us!

- Aggghhh, aggghhh! - Aaaaggghhh, aaaggghhh!

(Very loud screams)

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Come back! You need to help me!

(Action music)

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

(Action music)

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

OK let’s go! Woouhaaah! Ouch.

Uuh?

Huh... Hello?

Aaaaah! Aaaaah!

Aaaaah! Help!

Agghhhh! Aggghh!

Aaaaggghhh!

Pyramid!

Ahh!

Ahh!

(Action music)

Got it!

Ahh! Ahhh!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Aaaah! Hooo! Wouaaaoooooaaaa...

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Don’t gooo!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Aaaaaah!

I just love Halloween!

What do you think Azrael? Don’t I look like that annoying

Smurf with glasses? Huh?

Ahhhhhh!

Meow!

Aaaaggghhh!!!

Who dares knock at my door?

Aaahh, probably those blasted trick or treaters!

Worms or rotten treats?

(Whistle)

Ahhh!

Uaah!

Ahh... Uuh?

Uuh?!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

A monster!!!

Meeeooow!!!

Meow!

Aaaggghhh!

Aaaaaaaah!

Aaaaaaaah!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

(Action music)

Aaaaaaah!

Aaaaahaaaaa!

Uh? Ahhhh!

Aaaaaaah!

(Action music)

AAAGGGHHH!

AAAGGGHHH!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Haaaaaaaaaa... Haaaaaaaaaa...

Haaaaaaaaaa...

- Aggghhh!

Aggghhh!

Oh, oh.

What?! What are you Smurfs doing in my hovel?

Uh... Sorry we can’t stay, we have a party to go to.

Well why don't we have a party here?

Meow! Meow!

Come here my little smurfs, let’s dance in my... ouch!

Ouch!

MEOWWWW!!!!

Aaaaaah!!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

That is the weirdest monster I’ve ever seen in my life.

Yeah. He was more afraid of Gargamel than we were.

Come on, let’s smurf back home.

You think we’re really safe from the monster now?

I don’t see how it could smurf its way back to the village.

It’s all right everyone. You can come out.

(Chattering)

Me, I don't like monsters!

There's the village, we're smurf and sound!

Ooh yeah! Hehe

Me, hehe I was never afraid.

- Uh! Do you think we believe that?

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

The monster.

He’s trying to get into Scaredy’s house.

(Cracking)

Aghh!

Aaaaaaaaah!

Wait for me!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

- Help! Smurfs! It's got me! It's got me!

Please, don't eat me, I'm a rotten pumpkin.

Brainy, you have to do something!

(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)

Hmf, hmf, hmf.

Let him go, you rusty monster! Let him go!

One for Smurfs, Smurfs for all!

(Action music)

Aaaaaaah!

(Action music)

What was that?

Ohh! What?

(Banging)

I am not a monster!

(CRYING)

Scaredy, is that you?

You poor thing!

You scared us out of our smurf!

What happened to you?

I’m sorry, guys, it was because of Papa Smurf’s potion.

Holy smurfs!

It looks like you’re having a great time at this party.

Beware my little Smurfs!

Hahaha.

Aaaaggghhh!

Ahhhhh....

Hahahahahahaha.