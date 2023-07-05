The Scariest Smurf

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(Heavy breathing)
Hm, hm, hm, hm...
Hm?
HAAAAAAAHHHHHHH
Ahhhhhhh!
Hahahaha.
- Ha ha! Very funny. You could help me with the pumpkins,
instead of making silly jokes. Besides, I wasn’t even scared.
Ha! You must be kidding, you were scared to death!
(Music)
Please, please Brainy!
Noooo, please don't make me face this night alone!
You know how much I hate Halloween!
Nothing to fear?!
What about the zombies? And the ghosts?
And the witches? And, and the glow in the dark skeletons?
You have to stay with me at the party!
Please, please, pleeeease!
Oh! Thank you, thank you!
Muah! Muah! Muuuuah!
Anything you want!
You want me to go... now?
(Eerie music)
(GULPS)
(SCARED) Ohh, uhhhh, ohhhh, uhhhhh
Breathe in... Breathe out...
- Wooooooo!
- Help! He's gonna split me up. - Hahahahaha.
- Hahahahaha. - Hahahahaha.
- Ahhh!
(Eerie sounds)
(Eerie sounds)
- Phew...
(Loud noise)
Ahhhh! Ahhhhh!
Hahaha hahaha hahaha . Oh, that is just too easy.
Aaaah!Huaah! Huaah! Huaah! Huuaahaahaahaa...
Ouch!
Uuhhh... Uh?
(Galactic sounds)
Ehhh?
(Banging)
(Galactic sounds)
Uahhh, uahhh!
(Action music)
(Action music)
Agghhh! Aggghhh! Aggghhh!
(Action music)
(Owl)
(Knock on the door)
- Smurf or treat! - Smurf or treat!
Heey! he he! Wait for me!
(Laughter)
Humm, smurfylicious!
- I am the monster of the barrel!
This smurf juice is so tasty, cheers Azrael.
- Meow!
I’m a walking Smurf, I only eat brains.
- Me, I don’t like Halloween.
- So which one of you is the real Jokey?
- Me! Hahahaha!
Oooooohhhh!
- Hahahaha!
(Chattering and laughter)
A Smurfannosaurus Rex.
(Action music)
Woah, amazing!
And such great style!
It must be Handy! I recognize some of his tools
- I want a costume like that!
It’s me, I had a problem.
(Metallic noises)
Aaaaah!
(Horn)
(Metallic noises)
Hey! Watch what you’re doing. You could've hurt somebody Handy!
- Who? Me?
(CHEWING)
- Uuh, if you're over here, who's in there?
Ah!
Can't you hear me guys?
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
It's a real monster!
Aaaah! Aaaah!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Don’t run away, I’m stuck in heeere!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
(Screams)
Stop running!
(Screams)
(Screams)
(Screams)
It’s coming after us!
- Aggghhh, aggghhh! - Aaaaggghhh, aaaggghhh!
(Very loud screams)
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Come back! You need to help me!
(Action music)
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
(Action music)
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
OK let’s go! Woouhaaah! Ouch.
Aaaaah! Aaaaah!
Aaaaah! Help!
Agghhhh! Aggghh!
Aaaaggghhh!
Pyramid!
Ahh!
(Action music)
Got it!
Ahh! Ahhh!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Aaaah! Hooo! Wouaaaoooooaaaa...
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Don’t gooo!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Aaaaaah!
Meow!
Aaaaggghhh!!!
(Whistle)
Ahh... Uuh?
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Meeeooow!!!
Meow!
Aaaggghhh!
Aaaaaaaah!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
(Action music)
(Action music)
AAAGGGHHH!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Haaaaaaaaaa... Haaaaaaaaaa...
Haaaaaaaaaa...
- Aggghhh!
Oh, oh.
Meow! Meow!
Ouch!
MEOWWWW!!!!
Aaaaaah!!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
That is the weirdest monster I’ve ever seen in my life.
Yeah. He was more afraid of Gargamel than we were.
You think we’re really safe from the monster now?
It’s all right everyone. You can come out.
(Chattering)
Me, I don't like monsters!
There's the village, we're smurf and sound!
Me, hehe I was never afraid.
- Uh! Do you think we believe that?
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
The monster.
He’s trying to get into Scaredy’s house.
(Cracking)
Aghh!
Aaaaaaaaah!
Wait for me!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
-
Brainy, you have to do something!
(UNINTELLIGIBLE GROANING)
Hmf, hmf, hmf.
One for Smurfs, Smurfs for all!
(Action music)
Aaaaaaah!
(Action music)
What was that?
Ohh! What?
(Banging)
I am not a monster!
(CRYING)
Scaredy, is that you?
You scared us out of our smurf!
I’m sorry, guys, it was because of Papa Smurf’s potion.
Aaaaggghhh!
Ahhhhh....
Hahahahahahaha.
Los pitufos en inglés
8 Episodios
The Scariest Smurf
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Unsmurfable Smile
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Clumsy Not Clumsy
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Driiinnggggg!
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Who's Heftier?
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Smurf-Fu
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Diaper Daddy
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Who Nose?
Los pitufos en inglés11 min, 26 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Los pitufos en inglés
Azules y pequeños, con solo tres manzanas de altura, los Pitufos pueden ser difíciles de distinguir al principio.
Azules y pequeños, con solo tres manzanas de altura, los Pitufos pueden ser difíciles de distinguir al principio. Sin embargo, cada Pitufo es un individuo distinto con su propia personalidad, ¡sus nombres lo dicen todo.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 18.18 horas.