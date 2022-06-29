Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Peppa and George are very exited today. They are going on holiday!
Yes, Mummy Pig!
hee, hee!
It’s Granddad Dog, with Danny Dog.
Hello Peppa! Woof!
Lost? Is your Sat Nav broken?
You’re driving a Camper Van T32 Hundred. Sat Nav comes as standard.
Bleep! Welcome to the car of the future.
Where are we going today?
Clever isn’t it? The computer voice helps you find your way.
Proceed on the current road in a straight line.
You’re welcome! Have a lovely holiday!
Danger! Danger! Oil is low.
Oil is gone.
It’s Mummy Sheep, with Suzy Sheep.
I’d like to help. But I don’t know a thing about engines!
I’m probably just being silly, but this looks a bit like an engine.
The Camper Van has it’s engine at the back.
You’re welcome! Have a lovely holiday!
Just up the next hill.
You have reached your destination! - Hooray!
The Camper Van’s roof is lifting up!
Peppa’s family are on holiday, in their Camper Van.
Cock-a-doodle-doo!
Good morning Daddy Pig! Snort! Grunt!
One of the Wonders of Nature:
“Birds”.
Squawk! Squawk! Squawk!
Peppa and George love ducks.
Hello. Where are we going today?
Follow the road ahead in a straight line.
Welcome to Duck Land! How many tickets please?
Peppa and George love picnics.
Quack! Quack! Quack!
Here come more ducks.
And here come more ducks!
Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!
It is time to go home.
Beep! Drive straight ahead: into the River.
Please press the blue button.
The Camper Van is driving into the river!
Whoooooeeee!
Welcome to the car of the future.
Ahoy there Daddy Pig!
Drive up the next hill. You have reached your destination.
We’re home! Snort!
Ho Ho! You’re most welcome.
Daddy Pig is making vegetable soup for lunch.
Mummy Pig, Peppa and George are taking the vegetable peelings
over to Granny and Grandpa Pig’s house.
Fantastic! My garden will like these.
Ho ho. No Peppa, these peelings are for my compost heap.
Yes Peppa, but it’s a very clever wooden box.
I put these peelings in the top..
..and then out of the bottom comes lovely rich earth called compost.
Ho ho. No Peppa. I’ve got some little friends that give it some help.
The worms turn all the fruit and vegetables into compost.
What a good idea.
Ha! Ha! Well done!
Ha! Ha! Ha!!
Then I can use the compost to...
Ho ho! Yes Peppa!
And talking of trees we’d better go and help Granny Pig,
she’s collecting fruit in the orchard.
Are you going to help me collect some apples?
Everybody hold onto the tree.
On the count of three, shake the tree as much as you can.
One.. Two.. Three!
Of course, Peppa.
And can you guess what we do with the apple cores?
That right! The apple cores go into the compost for the worms.
Clever George!
Ha! Ha! Ha!
Peppa and George are playing in their bedroom.
George! Richard Rabbit is here!
Dine-Saw! Grrrrrrrrrr!
Bye bye Richard. I’ll be back to pick you...
hee, heee, squeak, grunt! ... up later.
George and Richard Rabbit are best friends.
hee, heee, squeak, grunt!
George has made the toy basket into a volcano!
Richard is using toy trees to make a jungle!
George has used the building blocks to make a river!
Dine-Saw!
George and Richard have turned the bedroom into “Dinosaur Land”!
I say Po tay toe!
Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to!
Suzy Sheep is Peppa’s best friend.
Hello, Suzy Sheep speaking.
Yes Peppa! Can I wear my Nurse’s costume?!
Bye bye Suzy! I’ll be back to...
...pick you up later.
And Nurse Suzy says, This is not “Dinosaur Land” it is a “Hospital”.
And a “Hospital” must be clean and tidy.
The bedroom is not “Dinosaur Land” anymore. It is a “Hospital”.
I agree Doctor. He is a very greeny ill colour. He must go to bed.
Yes Doctor. He must go into bed too.
Shhhh! Quiet in the Hospital!
The bedroom is not a “Hospital” anymore.
Now it is a “Railway Station”.
Oh! Now the bedroom is “Fairy Land”!
Only pretty things are allowed in “Fairy Land”.
And we want to play Hospitals and Fairies.
But they like little boys games.
Muddy...
Hee, hee, ho, ho, ha, hee, snort,
Everyone loves jumping up and down in muddy puddles.
Whether they are big girls or little boys.
Peppa Pig en inglés
34 Episodios
The camper van
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Camping holiday
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Compost
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Richard rabbit comes to play
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Work and play
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Pedro's cough
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
The library
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Stars
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Sleepover
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Cold winter day
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Daddy pig's birthday
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
School camp
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
The electric car
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
The powercut
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 29 sec
Detective Potato
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Captain daddy pig
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Bouncy ball
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Stone Age Granny
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Granny and grandpa's attic
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
The quarrel
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Doctor Hamster's big present
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
In the future
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Grampy Rabbit's jetpack
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
The toy cupboard
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Pen pal
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Butterflies
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Rebecca rabbit
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Made up musical instruments
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
Mr. Potato's fruit and vegetable quiz
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 43 sec
Nature trail
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
Viking day
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 44 sec
School bus trip
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
The dentist
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 45 sec
The Rainbow
Peppa Pig en inglés4 min, 30 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Peppa Pig en inglés
Una pequeña familia de cerditos. Con ellos, los más pequeños de la casa conocerán el mundo que les rodea. Una pequeña familia de cerditos. Con ellos, los más pequeños de la casa conocerán el mundo que les rodea.
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 17:20 horas y siempre en la web y apps del canal.