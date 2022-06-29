I’m Peppa Pig! This is my little brother George....

Snort! Snort! This is Mummy Pig...

Snort! And this is Daddy Pig...

Snort! Ha ha ha ha!

Peppa and George are very exited today. They are going on holiday!

Oh! Grunt! Where’s Daddy?

Ah! He’s bringing a secret surprise!

What’s that!!?? It’s a Camper Van! Snort!

We’ve borrowed it for our holiday! Ooooh!

This Camper Van has everything! This button works the sink.

Wow!

And this button works the TV! Ha, ha, hee, hee, hooo!

I’m not sure. Maybe don’t press it, until we know.

Is everybody ready to go on holiday?

Yes, Mummy Pig!

Then let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!!!

We’re going on holiday! In our Camper Van!

hee, hee!

Hmm. This map is a bit tricky...

Daddy. Grunt. We don’t want to get lost.

Don’t worry Peppa! I’m an expert at map reading!

Oh. That’s strange.

Are we lost? Er. Yes.

It’s Granddad Dog, with Danny Dog.

Hello Peppa! Woof! Hello Danny. We’re lost!

Lost? Is your Sat Nav broken? Sat Nav?

You’re driving a Camper Van T32 Hundred. Sat Nav comes as standard.

Bleep! Welcome to the car of the future.

Ahhh! So, that’s what that button does!

Where are we going today?

The Camper Van is talking!!!

Clever isn’t it? The computer voice helps you find your way.

But how does it know where we want to go? You tell it.

Hello, Mrs Camper Van. Hello.

We’re going on holiday. Can you tell us the way?

Proceed on the current road in a straight line.

Thanks for your help, Granddad Dog!

You’re welcome! Have a lovely holiday!

We’re going on holiday! In our Camper Van! He he he!

Danger! Danger! Oil is low.

What’s oil? Oil helps engines to run smoothly.

Will the oil run out?

No. These warnings always give you plenty of time.

Oil is gone. Oh dear...

Luckily I’ve got a spare can of oil!

Well done Daddy Pig!

We simply pour the oil into the engine and...

What’s wrong?

There’s nothing in here! The engine’s... gone!

It’s Mummy Sheep, with Suzy Sheep.

Grunt! Hello Suzy! Baaaaaaa! Hello Peppa!

We’ve lost our engine! Lost your engine??

Yes. Grunt. It’s completely disappeared!

I’d like to help. But I don’t know a thing about engines!

I’m probably just being silly, but this looks a bit like an engine.

Ah yes! Well spotted Mummy Sheep.

The Camper Van has it’s engine at the back.

There! That should be enough oil. Thank you Mummy Sheep!

You’re welcome! Have a lovely holiday!

Sigh. Are we nearly there yet?

Just up the next hill.

You have reached your destination! - Hooray!

Time for bed! Where will we sleep?

Mummy Pig and I will sleep on this bed.

And you two will sleep upstairs, like you always do!

But there isn’t an upstairs! Ho! Ho! Watch this!

The Camper Van’s roof is lifting up!

The Camper Van is just like our little house! He He He!

While we’re on holiday it is our little house!

Goodnight my little piggies! Goodnight!

Peppa’s family are on holiday, in their Camper Van.

Cock-a-doodle-doo!

Snort! Good morning my little piggies!

Good morning Daddy Pig! Snort! Grunt!

Grunt! I love camping!

Since we’re in the countryside,

I thought we could spend the day looking at Nature.

Good idea Mummy Pig! Let’s watch a Nature Programme!

One of the Wonders of Nature: “Birds”. How lovely!

Squawk! Squawk! Squawk!

Shoosh little birdie! We can’t hear our T.V.

Oh Daddy Pig! There’s no point being on a camping holiday

and just watching T.V.! We can do that at home!

Good thinking Mummy Pig.

There are lots of fun places we can visit.

There’s “Tree World”. What’s “Tree World”?

“Tree World” is a big forest, full of trees.

It sounds a bit boring. Or, there’s “Potato City”.

What’s “Potato City”?

There’s a tour of the Potato Fields, ending with a Potato tasting.

Sounds interesting! Or there’s “Duck Land”

What’s “Duck Land?” It’s a wide river, full of Ducks.

Duck Land! Grunt! Let’s go to Duck Land!

Grunt! Grunt! Hee, hee!

Peppa and George love ducks.

How do we get to “Duck Land”? The Camper Van can guide us.

Hello. Where are we going today?

“Duck Land”, please!

Follow the road ahead in a straight line.

We’re going to Duck Land! In our Camper Van! Snort!

Welcome to Duck Land! How many tickets please?

Two adults and two children. Enjoy the ducks!

Where are the ducks? Maybe they’re on holiday.

Let’s have our picnic lunch! Grunt! The ducks always turn up...

...when we have picnics!! Hee, hee, snort!

Peppa and George love picnics.

Munch, munch, munch! Quack, Quack, Quack!

Look! It’s the ducks! Stop Daddy! We need bread for the ducks!

Ho! Ho! Alright! Hello Mrs Duck!

Quack! Quack! Quack!

Here come more ducks.

All their brothers and sisters are here!

And here come more ducks!

It’s the Granny and Grandpa ducks!

And here are all the Aunties and Uncles!

Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!

Ho Ho!, that’s the last of our picnic gone!

Ducks! Say thank you to Daddy Pig! Quack! Quack! Quack! Quack!

Ho ho! You most welcome! Hee, hee! I love Duck Land!

It is time to go home.

I wonder what’s the shortest way home.

Beep! Drive straight ahead: into the River.

Oh! Are you sure? Yes. Drive into the river.

But we can’t drive in a river! Yes. It’s talking nonsense!

Please press the blue button.

The Camper Van is driving into the river!

Whoooooeeee!

hee, hee! Our Camper Van has turned into a boat!

I wasn’t quite expecting that!

Welcome to the car of the future.

Look! It’s Granddad Dog and Danny Dog!

Ahoy there Daddy Pig!

Er, Ahoy there...

Sailing On The River! In Our Camper Van! He he he!

Drive up the next hill. You have reached your destination.

We’re home! Snort!

Thank you for a lovely holiday, Mrs Camper Van.

Ho Ho! You’re most welcome.

Yawn! It’s nice going on holiday.

But it’s nicer to be back in our own little house!

Goodnight my little piggies! Goodnight!

Daddy Pig is making vegetable soup for lunch.

Daddy, can I help?

Thank you Peppa, you can clear away all these vegetable peelings.

Ok! Hee hee

Stop Peppa! Vegetable peelings don’t go in the normal bin.

They go in this brown bin.

OOOh! Ooohh, Na na!

That’s right George, it’s a banana skin and there’re onions and carrots

and all sorts fruit and vegetable left-overs in here.

Granny and Grandpa will like these.

Do Granny Pig and Grandpa Pig eat potato peelings?

Ha! Ha! Ha! No Peppa..

They are for Grandpa’s garden. They help his plants grow.

Ohh.. I’ll take these round there after lunch.

Ooh Goody! Snort! He he he

Mummy Pig, Peppa and George are taking the vegetable peelings

over to Granny and Grandpa Pig’s house.

We’re here! Horray!

Grandpa Pig! Baba Ig!

We’ve got a special present for you! Ah! Vegetable Peelings!

Fantastic! My garden will like these.

Does your garden eat vegetables?

Ho ho. No Peppa, these peelings are for my compost heap.

What’s that? I’ll show you. Here it is.

It’s a wooden box!

Yes Peppa, but it’s a very clever wooden box.

I put these peelings in the top..

..and then out of the bottom comes lovely rich earth called compost.

How does it do that? Is it a magic box?

Ho ho. No Peppa. I’ve got some little friends that give it some help.

Where? In here..look!

Ahhh wriggly worms.. Hee hee Wiggle wiggle.

The worms turn all the fruit and vegetables into compost.

Grandpa can we find some more wriggly worms

for your compost heap?

What a good idea.

Come on George! Let’s find some more wriggly worms. Hee! Hee

Snort! Snort! Hee! Hee

Snort! A wriggly worm! Wiggle wiggle!

You’re a wriggly worm. You’re a wriggly worm.

How do you do, I love you. You’re a wriggly worm.

Ha! Ha! Well done!

Be a good wriggly worm and turn it all into comp-post!

Ha! Ha! Ha!!

Then I can use the compost to...

I know! I know! You put a seed in the ground,

cover it in comp-post and it grows into a tree.

Ho ho! Yes Peppa!

And talking of trees we’d better go and help Granny Pig,

she’s collecting fruit in the orchard.

What’s ‘the orchard’? It’s where you find fruit trees.

We’ve had this orchard since I was a little piggy.

Hee hee hee

Hello Granny Pig. Gangy ig!

Are you going to help me collect some apples?

Yes Granny! Ooh, the apples are too high up.

Don’t worry Peppa, Granny and Grandpa have a little trick

to collect the apples.

Everybody hold onto the tree.

On the count of three, shake the tree as much as you can.

One.. Two.. Three!

He he he.

It’s raining apples! Ho ho ho! Snort!

Granny, please can we have an apple please?

Of course, Peppa. Hnmmm delicious!

And can you guess what we do with the apple cores?

Snort! Snort! Wiggle! wiggle!

That right! The apple cores go into the compost for the worms.

Clever George!

Hee! Hee! Snort! Snort! And clever wriggly worms too! Hee hee.

Ha! Ha! Ha!

Peppa and George are playing in their bedroom.

Hee, hee, grunt!

Hee, hee. This will be the best house ever! Grunt!

Grunt! Hee, hee!

George! Richard Rabbit is here!

Grunt! Grunt! Georgie! Richard!

Dine-Saw! Grrrrrrrrrr! Dine-Saw! Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!

Bye bye Richard. I’ll be back to pick you...

hee, heee, squeak, grunt! ... up later.

George and Richard Rabbit are best friends.

hee, heee, squeak, grunt!

George! Richard! You’ve knocked my house down!

Please play something not bouncy.

George has made the toy basket into a volcano!

Richard is using toy trees to make a jungle!

George has used the building blocks to make a river!

Dine-Saw! Dine-Saw!

George and Richard have turned the bedroom into “Dinosaur Land”!

I’m leaving! Grunt! It’s too noisy!

I say Po tay toe!

Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to! Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to

The good thing about rainy days,

is we get to watch important TV programmes.

Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to Pot-ay-to Pot-ah-to!

Mummy. George and Richard have made the bedroom into “Dinosaur Land”.

And “Dinosaur Land” is very noisy. Snort!

George has his best friend here. But I’ve got no one to play with.

You could ask Suzy Sheep over!

Suzy Sheep is Peppa’s best friend.

Can Suzy Sheep really come over now?!!

Let’s ring her!

Hello, Suzy Sheep speaking.

Suzy, it’s me. Can you come to my house now?

Yes Peppa! Can I wear my Nurse’s costume?!

Yes. But come quickly.

Bye bye Suzy! I’ll be back to...

Quick Suzy! Upstairs!

...pick you up later.

George! Richard! Nurse Suzy is here.

And Nurse Suzy says, This is not “Dinosaur Land” it is a “Hospital”.

And a “Hospital” must be clean and tidy.

The bedroom is not “Dinosaur Land” anymore. It is a “Hospital”.

I’m the important Doctor. Hmmm. This dinosaur looks sick.

I agree Doctor. He is a very greeny ill colour. He must go to bed.

And this dinosaur is a very purpley ill colour.

Yes Doctor. He must go into bed too.

Dine-Saw!

Shhhh! Quiet in the Hospital! Choo! Choo!

The bedroom is not a “Hospital” anymore.

Now it is a “Railway Station”.

No! No! There aren’t any trains in “Fairy Land”!

Oh! Now the bedroom is “Fairy Land”!

Only pretty things are allowed in “Fairy Land”.

Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

What’s all this crying about.

George and Richard want to play Dinosaurs and Trains.

And we want to play Hospitals and Fairies.

I see the rain has stopped outside.

So...? So... maybe you could all play outside.

But they like little boys games. And we like grown-up girls games.

But after it’s been raining in the garden, what do you normally find?

Muddy... Puddles!!!!!

And what are Muddy Puddles for? Jumping up and down in!!!!!!

Hee, hee, ho, ho, ha, hee, snort,

Everyone loves jumping up and down in muddy puddles.

Whether they are big girls or little boys.