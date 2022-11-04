Peppa Pig en inglés - Fire station practice

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Ha ha ha ha!
Peppa and George are playing with Suzy Sheep and Pedro Pony.
Here are Rebecca and Richard Rabbit.
I've got a secret!
My mummy has got a bump in her tummy! -ooh!
Yes! Would you like to listen to it?
Can you can hear a little heartbeat?
Neigh! What will you call it?
I don’t know. Would you children like to think of a name?
Yes please!
I can’t have coffee, but I am quite hungry!
I’m a bit off carrots. Have you got any potatoes?
Maybe a potato with jelly and cheese and strawberry jam please!
Ugh! Hee hee!
A potato with jelly, cheese, and strawberry jam?
What a funny mixture of food.
Yes! If the baby is a girl, she’ll be called Rachel Rabbit!
Or how about... Ruth Rabbit?
I don’t think so, Pedro.
I like Rosie.
But what if the baby is a boy? -Oh...
Michael Rabbit! -Michael Rabbit!?? No!!
Thank you for the potatoes with jelly, cheese and strawberry jam,
Mummy Pig!
Rosie if it’s a girl, and Robbie if it’s a boy!
They’re lovely names!
Oooooh! My tummy!
It’s all that funny food you’ve been eating!
I don’t think so, Daddy Rabbit. The baby is coming!
Right! To the hospital! Quickly now! Don’t panic!
Bye bye! -Bye!
Did you pack everything on the list?
I’ve got it all! Pillows, scented candles,
yoga music and enough food for three days.
Don’t panic! Don’t panic! Anyone in? We’re having a rabbit!
Hello, sister! What are you doing here?
I’m having a baby, remember!
Oh yes! You’d better come inside then!
Can I come too?
Moo! You’ll have to park the car first.
Don’t worry, having a baby always take a long time!
Out of the way everyone! My sister’s having a baby!
..a kettle and plenty of towels.
This lot should last us a good few days!
Oh. Where shall I put all this stuff?
Back in the car! We don’t need it now!
What?
Squeak! Daddy! You missed all the excitement!
Have I? Is it a boy or a girl? -Both!
We'd got baby twins! -Wow!!!
It is the next day and Mummy Rabbit is home from hospital.
Ahhhh.
Are they boys or girls? -They’re both! A boy and a girl!
They are called Rosie... and Robbie!
Rosie Rabbit, and Robbie Rabbit.
Ha ha ha! Hee hee hee!
It is a lovely sunny day. Pedro has a new play-tent.
Hee hee hee.
Here are Peppa, George, Danny Dog, Suzy Sheep and Wendy Wolf.
Hello Pedro!
How everyone! Welcome to my cowboy camp! Yee ha!
It’s a tent.
It’s a cowboy camp, where cowboys sleep at night time!
Erm, no. That might be a bit scary... But we can pretend it’s night time!
But it’s not night time! -Just pretend the sun is the moon.
Ok!
Hee hee hee.
Is my little cowboy hungry? -I sure am, Ma!
That’s how cowboys speak.
Would you cowboys and cowgirls like something to eat too?
Yes please, Ma!
Do the cowboys always camp next to their Mummy’s kitchen?
No. You have to pretend the house is not here.
This is the wild west!
What’s that?
The wild west is the land where cowboys live!
What do cowboys do?
They tell stories, sing songs and eat beans!
Beans on toast for everyone! -Hooray!
Cowboys love beans on toast. Everybody loves beans on toast.
Who want’s a cowboy song?
Yes. I made it up and it goes like this!
Tee hee hee!
Let’s have a story in the tent!
I can tell a story! -Make it scary! Hee hee!
It was a wet and windy night in the wild west.
Ooooh.
And wild animals were out looking for food!
Looking for food at night?
Some animals eat at night, Suzy!
And brave Cowboy Pedro was alone, in his tent.
Was it a wild animal? -What’s that?!
It’s a wild animal! -AGGGGHHHH!
It is a tiny, little bird, come to look at Pedro’s tent.
I think it was an eagle! Eagles live in the wild west.
Is everybody alright? -Yes Mummy.
It’s nearly home time.
But we haven’t done the pretend sleeping yet!
Everybody back in the tent! -Hee hee hee.
Good night pardners. -Good night Cowboy Pedro!
Zzzzz! Zzzzz!
I’m glad there aren’t any wild animals out there!
Aoooooooh!
Wild Animals! -Agghh!
Aoooooooh!
Mr Wolf has come to take Wendy Wolf home.
All the parents are here to pick up the children.
Bye Bye Cowboy Pedro! Hee hee,
Bye bye everyone!
Are you coming in Pedro?
I want to pretend sleeping a bit more.
O.K.
Twit! Twoo!
Can I come in now Mummy? -Yes, my brave little cowboy.
Even brave cowboys like to sleep indoors sometimes.
Night Pedro. Night Ma.
Daddy Pig is sitting in his favourite sunny spot.
Daddy Pig loves doing nothing.
Grandpa Pig has come to see Peppa and George!
You’re going to have your very own flower garden!
I’ve got a packet of flower seeds
for each of you.
Now. We need a nice sunny spot to plant your seeds.
Here we are!
Grandpa Pig is digging Peppa and George’s garden.
There are more important things than chairs, Daddy Pig!
Yes. Like flowers!
Peppa has lots of flower seeds.
George only has one flower seed.
But it is quite a big seed.
Seeds need water to grow. They get very thirsty!
Some little birds have come to watch.
Don’t let the birds eat the seeds, Peppa!
Ho ho! Daddy Pig looks like a scarecrow!
Hee, hee, hee!
All the birdies have gone to bed. Daddy Pig can go inside now.
It is morning.
Morning! Your plants have started to grow!
Soon they’ll have flowers on them.
A little snail has come to take a look.
Oh dear. Snails like eating leaves.
Er... ok, I’ll take care of Barbara.
It is one week later.
Ho! Ho! George has grown a sunflower! Well done George!
Now lets make you a vegetable garden!
Like tomatoes, carrots and potatoes!
Daddy Pig loves potatoes. Everyone loves potatoes!
Hee, heee, hee, snort!
Peppa has brought Goldie the fish to the vet’s for a check-up.
You’ve got a healthy, happy fish. She’s lovely!
Hello? -Hello Doctor Hamster! This is Mr Elephant!
Mr Elephant and his family are out for a walk in the mountains.
We’ve found a sick lizard.
It’s a gecko.
Edmond knows all about lizards. He is a clever-clogs.
I’ll be straight there!
Of course! Let’s go!
No. The mountains are too far away. We’ll go in my aeroplane!
Oooh!
George loves aeroplanes!
All aboard!
Up, up and away!
Oh yes, I’m the flying vet!
Thank goodness! The vet’s here!
Stand aside! Vet coming through! Where is the sick lizard?
Here it is. Ahh, poor little pickle.
I’ll just flip it over. There!
Doctor Hamster has made the lizard better!
Hooray!
Oooh, another emergency! Hello? -Hello? Grandpa Pig here!
Grandpa Pig is out sailing his boat.
It’s Polly! She’s a sick parrot!
Arrr. Sick parrot! -I’ll be right there!
Look Polly! It’s the Flying Vet!
This is a sea-plane, Peppa! We can land on the water!
Hello! Peppa? George?
How long has Polly been sick? -Since we came out on our boat trip.
Aha! I know what’s wrong with Polly she’s seasick!
Oh!
Get Polly to dry land the sooner the better!
There we go. Better, Polly? Arrr. Better Polly!!! -Hooray!
Polly is not a sick parrot any more.
Oh! Another emergency! Hello?
Daddy Pig is in his office.
I’ll be right there!
Stand aside! Doctor Hamster here!
Mrs Duck laid her eggs on our roof!
And now the ducklings have hatched! Pepp! Pepp! Peep!
Who can make a quacking noise?
Peppa, start quacking and the ducklings will follow you.
Lead them to the duck pond please, Peppa!
Peep! Peep! Peep!
The ducklings are back with their mummy and daddy!
Hello?
Yes! It’s Mr Hamster. I’m late for my tea! Bye!
No problem!
It’s all in a day’s work for The Flying Vet!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Peppa Pig en inglés
Peppa es una cerdita encantadora, pequeña y descarada que vive con su hermanito George, Mamá y Papá Pig. A Peppa le encanta jugar, disfrazarse, conocer lugares interesantes y hacer nuevos amigos, pero lo que más le gusta es saltar en los charcos de barro. Una pequeña familia de cerditos con la que los más pequeños de la casa conocerán el mundo que les rodea.
En Clan TV Lunes a Viernes a las 17:35 y siempre en la web y apps del canal.