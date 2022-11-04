Peppa Pig en inglés - Fire station practice

I’m Peppa Pig!

This is my little brother George... Snort! Snort!

This is Mummy Pig... Snort!

And this is Daddy Pig... Snort!

Ha ha ha ha!

Peppa and George are playing with Suzy Sheep and Pedro Pony.

Here are Rebecca and Richard Rabbit.

Hello Rebecca.

I've got a secret! What is it?

My mummy has got a bump in her tummy! -ooh!

Has she eaten too much? No. There's a baby Rabbit inside!

Mummy Rabbit, is there really a baby rabbit in your tummy?

Yes! Would you like to listen to it? Yes please!

Can you can hear a little heartbeat? Yes I can! It’s going Bom-bom-bom!

Oh! It just moved! Yes, sometimes babies give a little kick!

Neigh! What will you call it?

I don’t know. Would you children like to think of a name?

Yes please!

Hello Mummy Rabbit! Snort! Would you like a cup of coffee?

I can’t have coffee, but I am quite hungry!

Would you like a carrot?

I’m a bit off carrots. Have you got any potatoes?

Yes, we do.

Maybe a potato with jelly and cheese and strawberry jam please!

Ugh! Hee hee!

A potato with jelly, cheese, and strawberry jam?

What a funny mixture of food.

We have to think of a name for the baby!

Yes! If the baby is a girl, she’ll be called Rachel Rabbit!

Or how about... Ruth Rabbit?

Roxanne Rabbit! Sharon Rabbit!

I don’t think so, Pedro. Sharon Rabbit sounds wrong.

I like Rosie. Rosie Rabbit. It’s perfect.

But what if the baby is a boy? -Oh...

How about Rufus Rabbit? Raymond Rabbit!

Michael Rabbit! -Michael Rabbit!?? No!!

Yes! Robbie Rabbit!

Thank you for the potatoes with jelly, cheese and strawberry jam,

Mummy Pig! Snort! My pleasure.

We’ve thought of a name for the baby!

Rosie if it’s a girl, and Robbie if it’s a boy!

They’re lovely names!

It’s a sad that the baby can’t have both names.

Oooooh! My tummy!

It’s all that funny food you’ve been eating!

I don’t think so, Daddy Rabbit. The baby is coming!

Right! To the hospital! Quickly now! Don’t panic!

Bye bye! -Bye!

Good luck!

Did you pack everything on the list?

I’ve got it all! Pillows, scented candles,

yoga music and enough food for three days.

Don’t panic! Don’t panic! Anyone in? We’re having a rabbit!

Hello, sister! What are you doing here?

I’m having a baby, remember!

Oh yes! You’d better come inside then!

Can I come too?

Moo! You’ll have to park the car first.

Don’t worry, having a baby always take a long time!

Out of the way everyone! My sister’s having a baby!

..a kettle and plenty of towels.

This lot should last us a good few days!

Oh. Where shall I put all this stuff?

Back in the car! We don’t need it now!

What?

Squeak! Daddy! You missed all the excitement!

Have I? Is it a boy or a girl? -Both!

We'd got baby twins! -Wow!!!

It is the next day and Mummy Rabbit is home from hospital.

Hello! Can we see the twins, please! Of course, Peppa!

Ahhhh.

Are they boys or girls? -They’re both! A boy and a girl!

They are called Rosie... and Robbie!

So you did use both names! Yes! Tee hee!

Rosie Rabbit, and Robbie Rabbit.

They’re the best names in the world and we thought of them!

Ha ha ha! Hee hee hee!

It is a lovely sunny day. Pedro has a new play-tent.

Hee hee hee.

Here are Peppa, George, Danny Dog, Suzy Sheep and Wendy Wolf.

Hello Pedro!

How everyone! Welcome to my cowboy camp! Yee ha!

It’s a tent.

It’s a cowboy camp, where cowboys sleep at night time!

Are you going to sleep here in the night?

Erm, no. That might be a bit scary... But we can pretend it’s night time!

But it’s not night time! -Just pretend the sun is the moon.

Ok!

Pedro. Can we be cowboys too? Yes you can be my pardners!

Hee hee hee.

Is my little cowboy hungry? -I sure am, Ma!

That’s how cowboys speak.

Would you cowboys and cowgirls like something to eat too?

Yes please, Ma!

Do the cowboys always camp next to their Mummy’s kitchen?

No. You have to pretend the house is not here.

This is the wild west!

What’s that?

The wild west is the land where cowboys live!

What do cowboys do?

They tell stories, sing songs and eat beans!

Beans on toast for everyone! -Hooray!

Cowboys love beans on toast. Everybody loves beans on toast.

Who want’s a cowboy song? Do you know a real cowboy song?!

Yes. I made it up and it goes like this!

I’m a brave cowboy, And I’m eating my beans,

With a bing and a bong and a boo..

Baked beans bang! Baked baked boo!

Baked beans bingerly bongerly bang!

Tee hee hee!

Let’s have a story in the tent!

I can tell a story! -Make it scary! Hee hee!

It was a wet and windy night in the wild west.

Ooooh.

And wild animals were out looking for food!

Looking for food at night?

Some animals eat at night, Suzy! Wild animals! Grrrrrr!

And brave Cowboy Pedro was alone, in his tent.

But he couldn’t sleep because something was outside the tent!

Was it a wild animal? -What’s that?!

It’s a wild animal! -AGGGGHHHH!

It is a tiny, little bird, come to look at Pedro’s tent.

I think it was an eagle! Eagles live in the wild west.

Is everybody alright? -Yes Mummy.

It’s nearly home time.

But we haven’t done the pretend sleeping yet!

Everybody back in the tent! -Hee hee hee.

Good night pardners. -Good night Cowboy Pedro!

Zzzzz! Zzzzz!

I’m glad there aren’t any wild animals out there!

Aoooooooh!

Wild Animals! -Agghh!

It’s a wolf! Yes, it’s my Daddy!

Aoooooooh!

Mr Wolf has come to take Wendy Wolf home.

All the parents are here to pick up the children.

Bye Bye Cowboy Pedro! Hee hee,

Bye bye everyone!

Are you coming in Pedro?

I want to pretend sleeping a bit more.

O.K.

Twit! Twoo!

Can I come in now Mummy? -Yes, my brave little cowboy.

Even brave cowboys like to sleep indoors sometimes.

Night Pedro. Night Ma.

Daddy Pig is sitting in his favourite sunny spot.

Ahhhh! What a perfect day for doing nothing!

Daddy Pig loves doing nothing.

How could this be better? I know! A cup of tea.

Grandpa Pig has come to see Peppa and George!

Grandpa Pig! Baba Ig! Hello Peppa and George!

You’re going to have your very own flower garden!

Ooh! A garden for George and me!

I’ve got a packet of flower seeds for each of you. Hee, hee.

Now. We need a nice sunny spot to plant your seeds.

Here we are!

Grandpa Pig is digging Peppa and George’s garden.

Oh! Ah! Tea for the workers! Thank you, Daddy Pig!

Er... What’s going on? We’re making a flower garden!

Do we need a flower garden? Yes!

But that’s where I sit in my chair!

There are more important things than chairs, Daddy Pig!

But I always read my newspaper here!

There are more important things than newspapers, Daddy Pig!

Yes. Like flowers! Look Daddy!

Peppa has lots of flower seeds.

Hee Hee! Hee! Snort!

George only has one flower seed.

Oh!

But it is quite a big seed.

Grunt! Hee, hee, hee! Could you fetch us some water, Daddy Pig?

Hmm. Okay.

Seeds need water to grow. They get very thirsty!

Some little birds have come to watch.

Don’t let the birds eat the seeds, Peppa!

Shoo shoo! Fly away birdies! Here’s the water!

Daddy scared the birds away!

Ho ho! Daddy Pig looks like a scarecrow!

Hee, hee, hee! Peppa! George! Bath-time!

Oh! But what if the birdies come back?

Don’t worry, Peppa! I’ll make sure the birds don’t eat the seeds.

Thank you Daddy! Good luck Daddy Pig. See you tomorrow!

Bye!

Ah. This is nice... Daddy! You’re meant to be the scarecrow!

What? Oh! Shoo! Shoo! Naughty birds!

Now, stay there until the birdies go to bed!

Ho ho! Okay Peppa!

All the birdies have gone to bed. Daddy Pig can go inside now.

It is morning.

George! Let’s look at our flower garden!

Ooooh! Baby plants!

Morning! Your plants have started to grow!

Soon they’ll have flowers on them.

A little snail has come to take a look.

Oh dear. Snails like eating leaves.

Grandpa Pig, can you take Barbara to your garden?

Er... ok, I’ll take care of Barbara.

It is one week later.

Peppa! George! Come and look! They’re so pretty!

And look at George’s plant! Grunt! Grunt!

It’s a beanstalk! And it goes all the way up to a giant’s castle!!

Ho ho! No Peppa. But it does go quite high.

George’s flower is taller than our house!

Ho! Ho! George has grown a sunflower! Well done George!

Grunt! Grunt! I love a flower garden.

Now lets make you a vegetable garden! But that’s where I sit in my chair!

There are more important things that chairs Daddy Pig!

Like tomatoes, carrots and potatoes! I do like a nice potato!

Daddy Pig loves potatoes. Everyone loves potatoes!

Hee, heee, hee, snort!

Peppa has brought Goldie the fish to the vet’s for a check-up.

You’ve got a healthy, happy fish. She’s lovely!

Thank you, Doctor Hamster!

Hello? -Hello Doctor Hamster! This is Mr Elephant!

Mr Elephant and his family are out for a walk in the mountains.

We’ve found a sick lizard.

It’s a gecko.

Edmond knows all about lizards. He is a clever-clogs.

I’ll be straight there! Ooh! Can we come too?

Of course! Let’s go! Are we going in an ambulance?

No. The mountains are too far away. We’ll go in my aeroplane!

Oooh! Air-plane! Neeeow!

George loves aeroplanes!

All aboard!

Up, up and away!

I didn’t know you had an aeroplane, Doctor Hamster!

Oh yes, I’m the flying vet!

Thank goodness! The vet’s here!

Stand aside! Vet coming through! Where is the sick lizard?

Here it is. Ahh, poor little pickle.

What is wrong with the lizard? It seems to be upside down.

I’ll just flip it over. There!

Doctor Hamster has made the lizard better!

Hooray!

Oooh, another emergency! Hello? -Hello? Grandpa Pig here!

Grandpa Pig is out sailing his boat.

It’s Polly! She’s a sick parrot!

Arrr. Sick parrot! -I’ll be right there!

Look Polly! It’s the Flying Vet!

Where are we going to land?

This is a sea-plane, Peppa! We can land on the water!

Wow!

Hello! Peppa? George? He he he. Grunt grunt!

Hello Grandpa! We’ve come to make Polly better!

How long has Polly been sick? -Since we came out on our boat trip.

Aha! I know what’s wrong with Polly she’s seasick!

Oh!

Get Polly to dry land the sooner the better!

There’s an island!

There we go. Better, Polly? Arrr. Better Polly!!! -Hooray!

Polly is not a sick parrot any more.

Oh! Another emergency! Hello? Hello! Daddy Pig here!

Daddy Pig is in his office.

There are some ducklings stuck on our roof!

I’ll be right there!

Thank goodness you’re here!

Stand aside! Doctor Hamster here!

Mrs Duck laid her eggs on our roof!

And now the ducklings have hatched! Pepp! Pepp! Peep!

Who can make a quacking noise? Me! I’m very good at quacking!

Peppa, start quacking and the ducklings will follow you.

Quack! Quack! Quack! Peep! Peep! Peep!!

Lead them to the duck pond please, Peppa!

Ok! I’m Mummy Duck! Quack! Quack! Quack!

Peep! Peep! Peep!

Quack! Quack! Quack! Peep! Peep! Peep!

The ducklings are back with their mummy and daddy!

All because of me! Hee hee hee.

Hello? Is it another emergency?

Yes! It’s Mr Hamster. I’m late for my tea! Bye!

Bye bye Doctor Hamster! Thank you!

No problem!

It’s all in a day’s work for The Flying Vet!