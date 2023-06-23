A windy bay

-Hi, Mayor Goodway!

Beautiful day for windsurfing, isn't it?

-Oh, I just wish there was some more wind.

It's so hot!

-Oh! And without a whooshy wind,

it'll certainly be a slow sailing race.

-Good thing I don't need wind to do this...

-Sweet move, Danny.

-Thanks! And that's Daring Danny X!

(MEGAPHONE) Welcome to the Adventure Bay Windsurfing Race!

First one to Seal Island and back wins!

And the winner gets this paw-some trophy!

(Howls)

(MEGAPHONE) Everyone, ready?

(ALL) -Let's go! Let's go!

Wait. Where's Mayor Humdinger?

He's racing, too.

Let's give him a couple of minutes to get here.

-Get ready for a huge trophy, kitties.

'Cause I'm winning this race!

(Laughs)

Thanks to my invention, the Humblower!

(Meows)

-Fire it up, kitties!

(Fan Sound)

-Yes!

Now that's what I call...

Oh, ho ho! Wind!

Don't forget, kitties,

point that fan at my sail only!

(Fan sound)

-Woo hoo hoo hoo! Ha ha!

-I don't see Mayor Humdinger anywhere.

I guess we'll just start the race without him.

(MEGAPHONE) Okay, racers, on your mark, get set, go!

(Loud horn)

(Sirens)

-Oh, man,

this no-wind is so not extreme!

-See you at the finish line!

I'll be the one with the big trophy!

-Whoa!

How is he going so fast?

-Yeah.

How does he have wind and we don't?

-Hmm.

I wouldn't put anything past that sneaky mayor.

-Keep that Humblower pointed at me!

More wind, kitties.

(Fun sound)

(Music)

(GASPS) Huh?

(Meows)

(Noises)

(Screams)

-Huh?

What are those kitties doing?

(Meows)

-The wind picked up!

Maybe a little too much!

-Look out!

-Whoa!

-Oooh!

(EXHALES) -Too bad this wasn't a sand-surfing race.

-All right!

Now this is more like it...!

Whoa-oh-oh!

(Meows)

-Ah! Ah ah!

-Stay close, Chickaletta. Uh! Ahh...! Oh...

Whoa!

(Cackel)

Oh! This is like a merry-go-round that won't stop...!

Oooh!

-Incoming!

Extremely big air! Yes!

(Music)

-That strange,

super strong wind came out of nowhere.

What is going on out there?

Hmm.

-Whoa!

-Heh!

(Cackel)

-Help!

Whoa! We gotta help them.

No wind is too strong, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Lookout!

(ALL) -Ryder needs us!

Oof! Whoa-oh-oh!

-Watch out!

Ohh!

Go, team?

(Laughs)

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir.

Thanks for running over so quickly, pups.

A mysterious powerful wind suddenly blew in during the race...

-Help!

-Whoa-oh-oh!

-Oh no!

And has sent the wind-surfers all over.

So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma.

I need you to use your buoy to rescue Katie.

-Let's dive in!

Rocky.

I'll need you to use your tugboat

to get Mayor Goodway and Chickaletta down from those rocks.

Green means go!

And, Skye.

I'll need you to use your copter to lift Danny off that light house.

(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(Bark, howl)

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

-Oh, yes!

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

-Yeah!

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Barks)

(Music)

#Zuma!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Rocky!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

(Engine sound)

(Copter sound)

Life jacket deploy!

Life jacket deploy!

-Zuma,

am I ever happy to see you!

I'm so dizzy!

-Hi, Katie.

Hold on and I'll un-dizzy you.

(BARKS) Buoy!

-Whew! Thanks, Zuma.

-Paw Patrol!

Oh, thank goodness you're here!

Hi, Mayor Goodway. We're here to help.

Rocky, swing your hook arm around.

Hang on tight, Mayor Goodway!

-Ryder, Rocky, thank you for saving me and my widdle chicky-wicky.

You're welcome, Mayor.

And you too little... Huh, Chickaletta.

"Skye, how's rescuing Danny going?"

-On it, Ryder!

-Look at me! I'm roof surfing!

-Cool!

But it's time to get down now.

Hook onto my harness!

Steady... Steady... Now!

-Da-da-da... Ah! Whoa! -Oh no!

-Whoa!

-Gotcha!

-Phew!

Awesome!

Amazing flying, Skye!

-This is the weirdest wind I've ever witnessed.

I wonder where it's coming from?

(Meowing)

Anybody else hear meowing?

It sounds like it's coming from out there.

Let's have a look.

It's the Kitty Catastrophe Crew. On a giant fan!

I think I know who's behind this crazy wind.

(BLOWS) -Oh, come on, wind, a little help, please?

Oh! Uh-oh!

That thing is way out of control!

-Yikes...!

It's Mayor Humdinger, all right.

Skye, lift him off!

-Roger, Ryder!

Put the harness on, Mayor Humdinger.

I'll lift you all off!

-Nah...!

The kitties and I are winning this race!

Ryder! He won't let me save him!

Then we'll just have to rescue him another way.

Zuma,

go underwater and get to that fan without Humdinger seeing you,

then shut it down!

-Totally! (BARKS) Sub!

(Engine sound))

-Winning's simple when you're the only racer.

(Laughs)

I just have to get by...

Oh! Seal Island!?

Nah...!

We're going to crash right into it!

Stop this thing, kitties!

Shut it off!

(Meows)

-I'm right underneath the fan, Ryder.

Good! Use your claw to grab it and hold it steady, Zuma.

(BARKS) Claw!

Got it, Ryder!

Whoa!

But I don't know for how long.

This fan is super strong.

-Phew!

Sort of. Drat!

We're still headed right for the island!

I can't look!

-Ryder, there's a button on the fan,

that's gotta turn it off.

Go for it, Zuma!

-I'm on it! (BARKS) Hook!

(Noises)

-Ahoy there, Mayor Humdinger!

-Oh, hello.

(Meows)

Great job, Zuma!

-Cool! We did it, dude!

-I commend you on quite the complex contraption.

-Na! Who needs it?

-Hmm. Actually, we might.

(Fan sound)

-Well, I'm glad Mayor Humdinger found a good use

for that silly machine of his.

-Thank you, Paw Patrol, for saving us racers and the race!

You're welcome.

Whenever you're stuck, just yelp for help!

(MEGAPHONE) The Adventure Bay windsurf race

is about to begin again! ¿Ok?

-Wait for me, dudes!

-And now there's a nice breeze for the race.

-Ahh...

-I feel so much cooler.

-Yup! I think it's fan-tastic.

(Laughs)

(MEGAPHONE) Now, ready, set, go!

-Paw Patrol...

(Cheering)

-Yeah! Surf's up, dude!