A windy bay

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
-Hi, Mayor Goodway!
Beautiful day for windsurfing, isn't it?
-Oh, I just wish there was some more wind.
It's so hot!
-Oh! And without a whooshy wind,
it'll certainly be a slow sailing race.
-Good thing I don't need wind to do this...
-Sweet move, Danny.
-Thanks! And that's Daring Danny X!
(MEGAPHONE)
(Howls)
(MEGAPHONE)
(ALL) -Let's go! Let's go!
-Get ready for a huge trophy, kitties.
'Cause I'm winning this race!
(Laughs)
Thanks to my invention, the Humblower!
(Meows)
-Fire it up, kitties!
(Fan Sound)
-Yes!
Now that's what I call...
Oh, ho ho! Wind!
Don't forget, kitties,
point that fan at my sail only!
(Fan sound)
-Woo hoo hoo hoo! Ha ha!
-I don't see Mayor Humdinger anywhere.
(MEGAPHONE)
(Loud horn)
(Sirens)
-Oh, man,
this no-wind is so not extreme!
-See you at the finish line!
I'll be the one with the big trophy!
-Whoa!
How is he going so fast?
-Yeah.
How does he have wind and we don't?
-Hmm.
I wouldn't put anything past that sneaky mayor.
-Keep that Humblower pointed at me!
More wind, kitties.
(Fun sound)
(Music)
(GASPS) Huh?
(Meows)
(Noises)
(Screams)
-Huh?
What are those kitties doing?
(Meows)
-The wind picked up!
Maybe a little too much!
-Look out!
-Whoa!
-Oooh!
(EXHALES) -Too bad this wasn't a sand-surfing race.
-All right!
Now this is more like it...!
Whoa-oh-oh!
(Meows)
-Ah! Ah ah!
-Stay close, Chickaletta. Uh! Ahh...! Oh...
Whoa!
(Cackel)
Oh! This is like a merry-go-round that won't stop...!
Oooh!
-Incoming!
Extremely big air! Yes!
(Music)
-That strange,
super strong wind came out of nowhere.
What is going on out there?
-Whoa!
-Heh!
(Cackel)
-Help!
(ALL) -Ryder needs us!
-Watch out!
(Laughs)
(Music)
-Help!
-Whoa-oh-oh!
-Oh no!
-Let's dive in!
(BARKS) -Let's take to the sky!
(Bark, howl)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
-Oh, yes!
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
-Yeah!
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Barks)
(Music)
#Zuma!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Rocky!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
(Engine sound)
(Copter sound)
-Zuma,
am I ever happy to see you!
I'm so dizzy!
-Hi, Katie.
Hold on and I'll un-dizzy you.
(BARKS) Buoy!
-Whew! Thanks, Zuma.
-Paw Patrol!
Oh, thank goodness you're here!
-Ryder, Rocky, thank you for saving me and my widdle chicky-wicky.
-On it, Ryder!
-Look at me! I'm roof surfing!
-Cool!
But it's time to get down now.
Hook onto my harness!
Steady... Steady... Now!
-Da-da-da... Ah! Whoa! -Oh no!
-Whoa!
-Gotcha!
-Phew!
Awesome!
-This is the weirdest wind I've ever witnessed.
(Meowing)
(BLOWS) -Oh, come on, wind, a little help, please?
Oh! Uh-oh!
-Yikes...!
-Roger, Ryder!
Put the harness on, Mayor Humdinger.
I'll lift you all off!
-Nah...!
The kitties and I are winning this race!
Ryder! He won't let me save him!
-Totally! (BARKS) Sub!
(Engine sound))
-Winning's simple when you're the only racer.
(Laughs)
I just have to get by...
Oh! Seal Island!?
Nah...!
We're going to crash right into it!
Stop this thing, kitties!
Shut it off!
(Meows)
-I'm right underneath the fan, Ryder.
(BARKS) Claw!
Got it, Ryder!
Whoa!
But I don't know for how long.
This fan is super strong.
-Phew!
Sort of. Drat!
We're still headed right for the island!
I can't look!
-Ryder, there's a button on the fan,
that's gotta turn it off.
-I'm on it! (BARKS) Hook!
(Noises)
-Ahoy there, Mayor Humdinger!
-Oh, hello.
(Meows)
-Cool! We did it, dude!
-I commend you on quite the complex contraption.
-Na! Who needs it?
-Hmm. Actually, we might.
(Fan sound)
-Well, I'm glad Mayor Humdinger found a good use
for that silly machine of his.
-Thank you, Paw Patrol, for saving us racers and the race!
(MEGAPHONE)
-Wait for me, dudes!
-And now there's a nice breeze for the race.
-Ahh...
-I feel so much cooler.
-Yup! I think it's fan-tastic.
(Laughs)
(MEGAPHONE)
-Paw Patrol...
(Cheering)
-Yeah! Surf's up, dude!
La patrulla canina en inglés
13 Episodios
A windy bay
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Thanksgiving
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
A cuckoo clock
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Ms. marjorie's house
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A swamp moster
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
The hidden golden bones
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A sleepwalking mayor
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
The werepuppy
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
A royal concert
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
The princess pals
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.