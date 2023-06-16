Ultimate rescue:pups save the movie monster

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double
Whenever there's a problem
Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups
Will come and save the day
Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Whenever you're in trouble
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double
No job's too big!
No pup's too small!
Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!
So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-ohPaw Patrol
Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
And cut! Great job, everyone. This movie is gonna be fantastic!
Oh. sorry! I'll certainly slide these scripts to a safer spot.
Looking good. Now, Suzie,
for this next shot have the monster lean over Chickaletta.
You got it, Deirdre.
Yes! Lovin' it!
Sorry. I couldn't find an outlet.
Oh no! Somebody is in danger?
Super Francois! To ze...
...rescue?
Cut!
Cut? Does that mean stop filming?
I am magnifique. Perhaps because I am excellent at zee crashing.
Ruin it? Nothing could ruin this amazing movie!
Director Deirdre, wasn't Chickaletta absolutely perfect on camera!
A star is hatched.
Wow! That monster looks so real. Even though it's just a robot.
That's 'cause Gigantuzaur is a remote control robot. Check this out.
How about this?
Whoa!
And Gigantuzaur can even get funky!
Who needs a snack?
Oh, I'll take some of those treats.
Oh no, you won't, Mayor Humdinger.
These snacks are only for those who are working on the movie.
Movie? What movie?
The movie that my beautiful Chickaletta
and my beautiful Adventure Bay are starring in.
It's a mayor's dream come true.
Hmph! Why didn't they want to make the movie in Foggy Bottom?
So what if it's damp and doesn't have good views
or nice buildings or many people or--
And action! That means go, everyone!
Take two.
Best chicken actress ever.
There's gotta be some way to get to make the movie in Foggy Bottom.
But how? How?
Not now, Kitty. I'm scheming.
Oh no! Someone's in danger!
Whoa.
And cut! That's a wrap!
We're all done for the day. Great scene, everybody.
Danny! I can't wait to see that upside-down video you took.
Suzie, thanks for making Gigantuzaur look extra scary.
Without him we'd have no movie.
Of course! We take Gigantuzaur!
Wherever the monster goes the movie will go.
Why didn't you kittens think of that?
Now to get that remote.
Special delivery for the Monster Control person. Sign here, please.
Gee, I wonder what it is.
Beats me. I'm just a delivery man and not part of an elaborate plot at all.
Good day. -Huh! It's empty.
Oh, this remote looks complicated. Maybe if I push this button.
What's going on? This is an action movie, not a sitting movie.
How's it doing that? I'm not even holding the remote.
Where is the remote?
How does this thing work?!
No, no, no! Not in the water! If robots get wet they'll break.
Oh, how do I make it turn around?
That's more like it.
That man has my remote control!
Ahh!
Uh-oh! Come on, kitties.
What does this button do?
Wait! Why is it turning around?
These buttons make no sense.
Whoops! Hit the wrong button.
The monster's running away!
If it could destroy this umbrella so easily
what is it going to do to Adventure Bay?
Marshall's an amazing firefighter but he's only one pup.
Ryder needs us!
We're on it!
Paw Patrol!
#Go, go, go, go! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go! Marshall!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Yay!
Oh, this monster remote is impossible to figure out!
No, no! I don't want this monster to boogie-woogie!
I want it to walkie walkie to Foggy Bottom.
Uh-oh! Here they come.
That Gigantuzaur is so gigantic, it's going to break something!
Uh, stop dancing!
Better stay back, Mayor, Goodway,
looks like Gigantuzaur is gonna blow another fireball!
I heard screaming. What's wrong?
A giant lizard?
Yikes!
Chickaletta!
Mmm. Perfectly baked.
Wings! Ryder! I found Gigantuzaur... at Mr. Porter's!
Hmm. What do these buttons do? Ah!
Oh no! Here comes another one.
Oh.
Uh-oh!
Zuma! Rocky! Cool down that bell! Rubble!
Help me stop that fruit from falling on anyone.
On it!
Nifty stacking, Rubble. Thanks.
Chickaletta! Oh! Oh! Someone save my precious baby before she panics!
All these buttons look the same!
Oops! Hit the wrong button. Again.
Sure, now it goes. But it's still not the way to Foggy Bottom.
Ryder! Oh, the monster's getting away with my Chickaletta!
Stop... hopping! Uh-oh, did I do that?
Hey! Not so fast! Wait for me!
Pawsome driving, Marshall!
Chickaletta! Mommy's here!
Aha! I finally got it to stop.
See, kitties? I told you I could get the hang of this.
Now, walk to Foggy Bottom.
Chickaletta is one extreme chicken.
Oh, uh, I was just, uh, trying it out. Yes, uh... Push, push.
Fine. It doesn't even work anyway.
I'm on my way!
Wings!
Sprayer!
Shovel!
Huh? What is that?
Whoa!
It's a fire-breathing robot monster!
Oh no! Not in the silo!
We just filled it up with corn.
Ryder, Marshall, I see smoke at Farmer Yumi's.
I'm flying there now!
Don't worry, Farmer Yumi!
We'll get this robot out of here.
Thanks, Skye! What's that popping sound?
Chickaletta! Fly down, baby. I'll catch you!
Next it'll be heading to Foggy Bottom.
Haha! 'Cause Gigantuzaur is coming with me.
No!
Ahh! Ahh. Stop! Don't! Help! I don't know how to ride a monster!
On it!
Shh! There's that popping sound again.
Uh-oh! Whoa!
Dudes, it's raining popcorn!
Yum! Now that's my kind of weather.
Whew!
And rescue my baby chickie!
Let's go!
You know me, Ryder I keep everything.
I see smoke again and Gigantuzaur!
Hang on, Chickaletta.
Chickaletta? What about-- Whoa-oh! Oh!
Easy for you to say! Help! Stop this ride!
I wanna get off!
Be brave, little one!
Good plan!
I can do this.
Ah! Hey! Watch the suit! Ohh! Oh!
Oh! It's gonna shoot another fire ball!
Hurry, Marshall! It's gonna blow!
So much for staying still.
Ready, steady and...
Yay!
Chickaletta! Oh, the chicken of my heart.
I don't think Gigantuzaur could be any more ultra extremely scary
than what we just saw!
Too bad we didn't get any of that on video.
Yeah. Wait! Haha!
Good thing I always forget to turn this off!
Oh! It's so exciting and glamorous.
Hmph. Who even likes movies, anyway?
The only reason I'm here is because I'm the star!
Ahem!
Thank you, Adventure Bay,
for helping me with my movie.
And thanks, Danny, for leaving your helmet camera on.
That's Daring Danny X!
But most of all, thanks to the Paw Patrol
for giving me a new movie hero... Marshall!
Okay, let's start the film!
Wait!
You can't watch a movie without popcorn. Fresh from Farmer Yumi's.
Hmph! If anyone deserves popcorn, it's me!
Ah! Gigantusaur! It's after me! Not again! Not me! Help!
And roll it!
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
