Ultimate rescue:pups save the movie monster

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Will be there on the double

Whenever there's a problem

Round Adventure Bay

Ryder and his team of pups

Will come and save the day

Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

Yeah, they're on the way!

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Whenever you're in trouble

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Will be there on the double

No job's too big!

No pup's too small!

Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!

So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-ohPaw Patrol

Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

And cut! Great job, everyone. This movie is gonna be fantastic!

Uh-oh! That's not safe.

Cap'n Turbot, this paper's too close to that hot spotlight.

It could start a fire.

Oh. sorry! I'll certainly slide these scripts to a safer spot.

Thanks.

As safety pup on this movie set I'm gonna make sure it's really safe.

Looking good. Now, Suzie,

for this next shot have the monster lean over Chickaletta.

You got it, Deirdre.

Yes! Lovin' it!

Uh-oh, Katie. Huh?

Please don't plug all those cords together.

They could overheat and start a fire.

Sorry. I couldn't find an outlet.

I'll help you find one.

As safety pup on this movie, I need to keep everyone out of danger.

Oh no! Somebody is in danger?

I'm on it, Francois! Ladder!

Where's the person in danger?

Super Francois! To ze...

...rescue? Ohhh!

Cut!

Cut? Does that mean stop filming?

That's right, Daring Danny! Okay. And that's Daring Danny X!

Are you guys okay?

I am magnifique. Perhaps because I am excellent at zee crashing.

Sorry, Ryder. I heard "danger" and I forgot Francois was just pretending.

I didn't ruin the movie, did I?

Ruin it? Nothing could ruin this amazing movie!

Director Deirdre, wasn't Chickaletta absolutely perfect on camera!

A star is hatched.

See, Marshall? It's okay.

You were just doing your job.

Wow! That monster looks so real. Even though it's just a robot.

That's 'cause Gigantuzaur is a remote control robot. Check this out.

Extremely cool!

How about this?

Whoa!

And Gigantuzaur can even get funky!

This is the best part of making a movie, handing out yummy goodies.

Who needs a snack?

Hey! We didn't ask you, tummy.

Oh, I'll take some of those treats.

Oh no, you won't, Mayor Humdinger.

These snacks are only for those who are working on the movie.

Movie? What movie?

The movie that my beautiful Chickaletta

and my beautiful Adventure Bay are starring in.

It's a mayor's dream come true.

Hmph! Why didn't they want to make the movie in Foggy Bottom?

So what if it's damp and doesn't have good views

or nice buildings or many people or--

Okay, we're ready to go again. Lights! Camera!

And action! That means go, everyone!

Take two.

Best chicken actress ever.

There's gotta be some way to get to make the movie in Foggy Bottom.

But how? How?

Not now, Kitty. I'm scheming.

Oh no! Someone's in danger!

Whoa.

And cut! That's a wrap!

We're all done for the day. Great scene, everybody.

Danny! I can't wait to see that upside-down video you took.

Suzie, thanks for making Gigantuzaur look extra scary.

Without him we'd have no movie.

Of course! We take Gigantuzaur!

Wherever the monster goes the movie will go.

Why didn't you kittens think of that?

Now to get that remote.

Special delivery for the Monster Control person. Sign here, please.

Gee, I wonder what it is.

Beats me. I'm just a delivery man and not part of an elaborate plot at all.

Good day. -Huh! It's empty.

Oh, this remote looks complicated. Maybe if I push this button.

What's going on? This is an action movie, not a sitting movie.

How's it doing that? I'm not even holding the remote.

Where is the remote?

How does this thing work?!

No, no, no! Not in the water! If robots get wet they'll break.

Oh, how do I make it turn around?

That's more like it.

That man has my remote control!

Wait! That's Mayor Humdinger.

Ahh!

Stop, Mayor Humdinger!

Uh-oh! Come on, kitties.

What does this button do?

Wait! Why is it turning around?

These buttons make no sense.

Watch out! Stand back!

Whoops! Hit the wrong button.

I've got this. Water cannons!

Great job putting out that umbrella, Marshall.

Thanks. It's important to cool down anything

that's burnt or another fire could start.

The monster's running away!

If it could destroy this umbrella so easily

what is it going to do to Adventure Bay?

Marshall's an amazing firefighter but he's only one pup.

That is true, Mayor, but no monster's too big,

no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol, it's time for an ultimate rescue.

Ryder needs us!

Lights, camera....

...action! Whoa-oh-oh! Looks like we're all wrapped up.

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir! Fire pup style.

Pups, we've got a fiery situation.

As you know, Mayor Humdinger's taken Gigantuzaur.

Our mission is to stop that robot monster

before it does any more damage.

Yup. Those fire balls could be big trouble.

Exactly! We're gonna need a whole lot of fire fighting pup power.

That's why this is an ultimate fire pup rescue!

Marshall, you're an expert at fire safety and firefighting.

So I need you to lead the other pups and show them what to do.

I'm ultimately fired up.

Excellent. I'll also need... Skye.

I'll need you to use your wings to keep an eye

on where that movie monster is going.

Let's take to the sky!

With a movie monster this big, we'll need all paws on deck.

So the rest of you pups be ready to follow Marshall's lead

and put out those fires.

We're on it!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

Paw Patrol! Whoa-oh-oh!

#Go, go, go, go! Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go! Marshall!#

All right!

#Go, go, go, go!#

Yay!

Oh, this monster remote is impossible to figure out!

No, no! I don't want this monster to boogie-woogie!

I want it to walkie walkie to Foggy Bottom.

Uh-oh! Here they come.

That Gigantuzaur is so gigantic, it's going to break something!

Uh, stop dancing!

Better stay back, Mayor, Goodway,

looks like Gigantuzaur is gonna blow another fireball!

I heard screaming. What's wrong?

A giant lizard?

Yikes!

Chickaletta!

Mmm. Perfectly baked.

Skye! See if you can find Gigantuzaur.

Wings! Ryder! I found Gigantuzaur... at Mr. Porter's!

We'll be right there.

Hmm. What do these buttons do? Ah!

Oh no! Here comes another one.

Oh.

Everyone! Get away from town hall!

Watch out! Duck!

Uh-oh!

Zuma! Rocky! Cool down that bell! Rubble!

Help me stop that fruit from falling on anyone.

On it!

Extinguisher!

Sprayer!

Home run!

Nifty stacking, Rubble. Thanks.

Chickaletta! Oh! Oh! Someone save my precious baby before she panics!

We'll save her, Mayor Goodway.

Cab up!

All these buttons look the same!

Ooh-ooh-ooh!

Oops! Hit the wrong button. Again.

Ooh-ooh-ooh-aah!

Sure, now it goes. But it's still not the way to Foggy Bottom.

Marshall, are you okay? Kind of dizzy, but I'm good.

Now where did Gigantuzaur go?

Ryder! Oh, the monster's getting away with my Chickaletta!

Ryder, you go after it. We'll be right behind you!

Great!

Stop... hopping! Uh-oh, did I do that?

Hey! Not so fast! Wait for me!

Where could that monster have gone?

Ahh! Uh-oh! Found it! Yikes!

It's okay, Ryder, we've got this.

Pawsome driving, Marshall!

You made it just in time. Thanks, pups.

Chickaletta! Mommy's here!

Aha! I finally got it to stop.

See, kitties? I told you I could get the hang of this.

Now, walk to Foggy Bottom.

Chickaletta is one extreme chicken.

That remote does not belong to you, Mayor Humdinger.

Oh, uh, I was just, uh, trying it out. Yes, uh... Push, push.

Give it back, Mayor Humdinger.

Fine. It doesn't even work anyway.

Uh, guys. I didn't make it do that.

Or that. This remote isn't working. There's no way to control the robot!

Ryder! That crate is smoldering and might set something else on fire.

We have to put it out!

Let's do it. Skye!

While we put it out, you go keep an eye on that monster.

I'm on my way!

Wings!

Zuma! Sprayer!

Sprayer!

Rubble, put sand on it to keep it cool.

Shovel!

Chase, use your heat scanner to see if anything else is smouldering.

Heat Scanning visor!

Marshall! There's something by the crate. It looks red hot.

Not any more.

Hey, that's Gigantuzaur's antenna! It must've fallen off.

So that's why the remote wouldn't work. We have to stop that monster.

Come on!

There's only one good thing to burn. Let's burn rubber.

Huh? What is that?

Whoa!

It's a fire-breathing robot monster!

Oh no! Not in the silo!

We just filled it up with corn.

Ryder, Marshall, I see smoke at Farmer Yumi's.

Where there's smoke, there's fire!

Marshall's right. Go check it out. We'll meet you there.

I'm flying there now!

Don't worry, Farmer Yumi!

We'll get this robot out of here.

Thanks, Skye! What's that popping sound?

Chickaletta! Fly down, baby. I'll catch you!

Everyone keep your distance.

We don't know what the monster will do next.

Next it'll be heading to Foggy Bottom.

Haha! 'Cause Gigantuzaur is coming with me.

No!

Ahh! Ahh. Stop! Don't! Help! I don't know how to ride a monster!

Pups! After that robot!

On it!

Shh! There's that popping sound again.

Stand back, everyone!

Uh-oh! Whoa!

Dudes, it's raining popcorn!

Yum! Now that's my kind of weather.

Not too close, pups. That silo is still red hot.

And it's near all that dry hay. We'd better cool it down.

Rocky! Extinguisher. Zuma. Sprayer.

I'll cool down the top. Water cannon car!

Whew!

Good work, pups, but we still have to stop that monster.

And rescue my baby chickie!

Let's go!

Ryder, we can catch up to Gigantuzaur

but how are we gonna stop it?

We're gonna have to shut it down then we can fix it.

Rocky, do you still have that antenna?

You know me, Ryder I keep everything.

Skye? What's happening?

I see smoke again and Gigantuzaur!

Where is it? Near the Lookout!

Paw Patrol, to the Lookout. Fast!

Hang on, Chickaletta.

Chickaletta? What about-- Whoa-oh! Oh!

Easy for you to say! Help! Stop this ride!

I wanna get off!

Be brave, little one!

We need to figure out how to shut down the monster!

But first, we rescue Chickaletta and Mayor Humdinger.

Good plan!

Okay, I'm gonna pull up close then, Rubble,

use the fire rescue claw to pick up the Mayor.

I can do this.

Ah! Hey! Watch the suit! Ohh! Oh!

Oh! It's gonna shoot another fire ball!

Now to save Chickaletta.

Zuma, Rocky, come with me. My cab can reach up there.

But I'll need to crawl on the monster's head.

You guys control the ultimate firetruck.

Windows down!

Hold still, Chickaletta!

Hurry, Marshall! It's gonna blow!

Whoa-oh-oh!

So much for staying still.

Chickaletta, hop on! Oh-oh-oh-oh! Yikes!

Uh-oh! Now it's pointing at us!

Get ready, pups. Sprayers and hoses! It's gonna...

Hoses up! Water on! Now! Tilt to the left... to the left.

That's it. Keep it still!

Give it all you've got, pups!

Ready, steady and...

Marshall, pups, we stopped the robot!

Yay!

Chickaletta! Oh, the chicken of my heart.

This Robot's gonna need some fixing if we're going to finish the movie.

I don't think Gigantuzaur could be any more ultra extremely scary

than what we just saw!

Too bad we didn't get any of that on video.

Uh, Danny. Is the camera on your helmet still on?

Yeah. Wait! Haha!

Good thing I always forget to turn this off!

I've never been to a big movie premiere before.

Oh! It's so exciting and glamorous.

Hmph. Who even likes movies, anyway?

The only reason I'm here is because I'm the star!

Ahem!

Thank you, Adventure Bay,

for helping me with my movie.

And thanks, Danny, for leaving your helmet camera on.

That's Daring Danny X!

But most of all, thanks to the Paw Patrol

for giving me a new movie hero... Marshall!

You're welcome.

Remember, whenever you have a movie problem, just roar for help.

Okay, let's start the film!

Wait!

You can't watch a movie without popcorn. Fresh from Farmer Yumi's.

Hmph! If anyone deserves popcorn, it's me!

Ah! Gigantusaur! It's after me! Not again! Not me! Help!

And roll it!

I'm fired up!

Oh-oh-oh-ah!

#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#