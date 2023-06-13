Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double #

# Whenever there's a problem # # Round Adventure Bay #

# Ryder and his team of pups # Will come and save the day #

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #

# Yeah, they're on the way! #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Whenever you're in trouble #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double # # Paw Patrol #

# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #

# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #

# So here we go, Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #

(BARK)

(MUSIC)

(SEAGULLS SQUAWKING)

-We're roaming through Rumble Top Island,

locale of the legendary Rumble Top White Tigers.

-Who no one has seen for years and years and years until today.

I shall find zee white tiger.

-Sorry to contradict, cousin, but the tigers are cunning,

quiet creatures and I'm confident I can...

-Non, non, non, non! It be moi who will find zee felines first.

-My assertive assistant is avid about helping me spot the tigers.

-But I am not zee assistant! You are zee assistant?

I am zee fearless tiger tracker.

-Oh, no, no, no. I'm the tiger tracker!

-Ha! Don't make me laugh!

-Ha! You're making me laugh!

-Right behind you, butterfly cutie! (GIGGLES)

-Huh? -Huh?

Thanks, Rocky.

And now toss it up, Julia!

-Yay! (CHUCKLES)

It sure is fun to just hang out and play.

(GRUNTS) Made it! Playing is hard work, but lots of fun.

That wind's getting gusty. Better hang on tight to that kite or...

-Oh no!

Don't worry, Julia. We'll get it down for you.

It's Puppy Stack time!

(HOWL)

-Come on, Marshall!

We need one more pup to reach the tail of the kite.

(GRUNTS) I'm stuck!

Oh no! Marshall, be careful!

Whoops! Sorry!

(LAUGH)

Hey! I think I can get it.

Whoa-oh!

I'm good.

-Thank you, Marshall. Thank you, pups.

(EXHALES)-Now that we're far from the foliage,

we can focus on finding tigers.

(GROANS) I see none. And all this tiger searching

is making me hungry!

-So we'll snack on some squid jerky and survey our surrouindings.

(RUMBLING)

-Whoa! What's going on?

-Probably zee tiger stampeding away from us.

Horatio, we have wasted our time. Could zis get any worse?

We will never find the tigers.

I cannot believe that I let you trick me into making zis very silly voyage.

-Me trick you? I can't concur with that conclusion.

This tiger tracking trip was totally your idea.

-Your boat, your voyage.

-It was your idea! (RUMBLING)

-Shh! I think I hear zee growl.

(GROWLS)

(MEOWS)

-Follow me, assistant. I will find zee tiger.

-I'm absolutely not the assistant!

(MEOWS)

-Wait a minute, perhaps the tiger is in here.

-You should go in with your camera.

-Oh, but you're the terrific tiger tracker.

I'm only "zee assistant".

(GROWLS)

-Oh!

-Magnificent. Majestic.

-Zee white tiger!

(GROWLS)

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Ah!

-Bonjour.

-Uh, hi?

(SCREAM)

-That tiger's tremendous!

-Oui. And we have a tremendous problem. We are stuck!

(GROWLS)

-Time to call the Paw Patrol.

(CHUCKLE)

(PUP PAD RINGS)

Hi, Cap'n Turbot. How's it going?

-Not good, Ryder! We're caught in a mountain cave

on far away Rumble Top Island with a confounding complication.

What complication?

-Tiger!

(GROWLS)

Whoa! That is a complication.

-Help!

-Zee phone! It fell too far down!

-We have more serious stripe-y problems now

than saving that cell phone.

(GROWLS)

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Waaaaaaa! Oh, ho, ho! No...! No...!

(GROWLING, PANTING)

Cap'n Turbot? Francois?

Hello? Uh oh! We'd better hurry.

No cave is too deep, no pup is too small.

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol, it's time for an Ultimate Rescue!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us.

Uh oh! Ugh!

(BARK, HOWL)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

(PUPS) Look out!

Sorry, guys. I know you're tired of me doing that.

(LAUGH)

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder, sir!

In sky-diving gear.

-Nice. -Pawesome!

They're aviator suits especially made for an Ultimate Sky Rescue!

Cap'n Turbot and Francois are trapped in a mountain cave

somewhere on Rumble Top Island...

along with a Tiger.

Tiger?

The quickest way to find the cave is to scan the mountain from up

in the air, then we can parachute down to it.

That means for this mission I'll need...

Skye. I need you to fly your Ultimate Copter!

And as our expert flyer, help direct the team!

-Yes! This Ultimate puppy's gotta fly.

Chase, Marshall, Rocky and Rubble, I need you to pups to parachute down

and search the cave for the Turbots.

(PUPS) Let's take to the sky!

And Zuma, I need you to use your mini jet fan

to search outside wether the Turbots exit from somewhere else.

-Let's dive in!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(MUSIC)

(HOWL)

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

# Skye! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #

-Wow...

(MUSIC)

(HOWL)

# Paw Patrol! #

(HOWLS)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(MUSIC)

-François? François!

-Horatio!?

-Fear not, François. Don't be frightened.

-I am not frightened.

Don't you be frightened.

Just because we're trapped in a tunnel with a tiger

isn't cause to be terrified.

-I am so not terrified.

(FRANCOIS/TURBOT) Ah!

-François, just find the flashlight I packed for you in the backpack.

-Voilà!

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Ah! Tiger!

(SQUEAKS)

-Oh, wait! It's only a cub. And quite a cutie.

(SQUEAKS)

-Oh! I knew zat. And now I know why the big tiger was following us.

She must be his mama.

-Then we must find that fine feline and return her cub.

-And how do you propose zat we do zat? Hm? (RUMBLING)

-These recurring rumbles are really rare for a mountain.

-Could zis get any worse?

(HOWL)

-Rumble Top Island, straight ahead, Ryder.

And there's the Flounder.

Hey, Wally! Hi!

(BARKS)

Great navigating, Skye.

Now to find the Turbots.

No visuals on the cave yet. How about you, Rubble?

Nothing over here. Maybe we'll spot a big Rumble Top Tiger.

See any yet?

I hope not. I like my cats small. Like kitty size,

itty bitty kitty size.

(MUSIC)

Whoa. This mountain is really big.

The cave could be anywhere.

-Look over there! The sun is reflecting off something shiny.

(MUSIC)

-It's a video camera!

And right by a cave entrance. Good eye, Skye.

Let's get a closer look.

There's not enough room to land the Ultimate Copter

so it's time to dive, pups.

-Go, go, go, go!

(CHASE/RUBBLE/ROCKY/MARSHALL) Woo hoo! (HOWLING)

(MUSIC)

(SNIFFS) Smells like squid jerky.

This has gotta be Cap'n Turbot's camera.

(SNEEZES) There goes my kitten allergy.

The tiger must be here, too.

(GULPS) Tiger?

Come on, pups, let's find our friends.

Skye, we're in.

-Copy that, Ryder.

-Hm...

(SNIFFS)

-Nope, that's not the way back up.

Not this way.

Wrong tunnel.

Who is a cutsie-pootsie tiger, hm? Ah yes, you are.

(MEOWS)

-Ahem, François! How about helping?

-I am helping...

keeping zee cutie cub happy until we find his mama.

-Whoops! Wrong way!

-Don't go there, cutsiepootsie-pie.

(MEOWS)

-I am no longer the tiger tracker. Now I am the tiger snuggler.

(MEOWS)

-Oh! Aw... He is kind of a cuddly kitty. (CHUCKLES)

-Ahem. Play time is over.

-Are we finding a way out or not?

-Okay. Okay. Let's check this tunnel.

Aha! Looks like this leads up to...

(GROWLS)

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Waa...! Ohhhh!

Could zis get any worse?

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Waa...!

Lava? So that's why this mysterious mountain has been rumbling.

It's a...

-Ah! A volcano! Rumble Top Mountain is a volcano?!

-Yep. This is worse.

-Oh no! This volcano's very volatile!

I think it's about to erupt. (RUMBLING)

-Oh! Let's climb back up!

(MUSIC)

(GROWLS)

(FRANCOIS/TURBOT) Oh!

-N-nice kitty. Nice big, growling, mama kitty.

(MEOWS)

-Oh!

-We must get out of zis place!

(MEOWS)

-Too late.

-I ask you again...

could you zis get any worse?

Skye, can you see what we see?

-Activating your helmet cams now.

Hmm. No sign of the Turbots here. I'll try calling them.

(CELL PHONE RINGS)

It's ringing from the hole. Maybe they're down there.

Cap'n Turbot!

François?

Looks pretty deep. Think you can check it out, Rocky?

Sure can. (BARKS)

Rappelling gear.

(MUSIC)

I don't see them.

-Me either.

Only the phone.

Thanks for checking, Rocky. Too bad it's not with them.

-Ryder! Here's some squid jerky. Cap'n Turbot's favourite snack.

Do you think they slid down there?

Do you think the tiger did, too?

(SNEEZES)- Nope. That big cat went this way. (RUMBLING)

I guess that's why they call this place Rumble Top.

-Ryder! I see something at the bottom of the mountain.

It's a puff of steam coming out of there.

Steam? Zuma, go down there and check it out.

-Roger that, Ryder. SkyPup away! (BARKS) Jet fan!

(RUMBLING)

-This mountain sure rumbles a lot.

A mountain that rumbles and steams?

I think we might be inside a volcano that's getting ready to erupt!

A volcano?! With tigers?

Yikes!

We have to find the Turbots. Fast!

But Ryder, searching these tunnels could take forever.

Yeah. They go deep into the mountain.

If Rumble Top Mountain's a volcano, then the Turbots

could have taken one of these tunnels down

to the base where the lava is.

-How do we get to them?

-I have an idea! Pups, Ryder, meet me back on the copter.

There's the opening! Rumble Top is definitely an old volcano!

(RUMBLING)

Maybe not that old.

What's the plan, Skye?

-This shaft leads right to the bottom of the volcano.

So you want us to parachute right into an active volcano?

-Pawsome!

(HOWLS)

And I'll go check out Zuma.

I'll monitor you all from here. Ready. Steady. Skye. Pups away!

(PUPS) (HOWL) Ahhhh! (HOWL) Cool...!

This is amazing!

-Watch out for that stalactite, Marshall!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh!

Hey, Zuma, what did you find?

-This is actually a cave.

That could lead to the Turbots and a way out!

Ready to see where this cave goes?

-Totally, Ryder, dude.

Let's go deep!

I don't know how we're going to get out of this, François!

-Yeehaw!

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Yay! It's the Paw Patrol!

Whoa. Spinning. Hey, am I still dizzy or are there two tigers?

(GROWLS)

-It's a mama and her cub!

-Okay, well, the cub ducked into our backpack so Mama followed and then...

-Ehhh! Enough explaining.

Let's get down to zee matter at hand. Help!

-Pups, that lava looks serious.

Get everybody off those rocks and back to solid ground.

On it. (BARKS) Rappelling gear.

(MUSIC)

(BARKS) Trampoline!

(BARKS)-Shovel!

(MUSIC)

They're lined up right. But those rocks are gonna be pretty hot!

I got this. (BARKS) Water balloons!

(MUSIC)

That'll cool them down!

(HOWL)

Sounds like they're behind this wall.

Stand back, I'm going through!

(PUPS) Ryder! Zuma!

Great work making stone bridges, pups.

-Cap'n Turbot, François, pop over to the ledge!

-Oh! Oh!

(GROWLS)

-We have to put out more stepping stones. Quick, more rocks!

There aren't any.

We've got this, pups. Zuma, you help François.

I'll get Mama Tiger.

-Well, what about ze petit kitty cub? She's drifting away.

-I've got this. (BARKS) Autopilot!

(MUSIC)

(BARKS) Life ring!

(MUSIC)

Hang in there, Mama Tiger.

Your baby is going to be fine. Right, Skye?

-Roger that, Ryder. Here I come!

Hey there, little fella. Ready to take off?

(MEOWS)

Aw, cutest co-pilot ever! Passenger secure, Ryder.

Thanks, Skye. Now you'd better get out of here.

We'll follow.

Hang on. Time for a ride.

Hi, Mama.

(SNEEZES)

Whew! Close one. Hope I don't have to do that again!

-Ryder, I think the volcano is getting ready to blow.

-Dudes, we do not want to be here when that happens.

No way! Let's go!

Everybody up the ramp to the tunnel!

Follow me. Single file. Watch your step.

(RUMBLING)

Watch out!

Uh-oh! The tunnel's too high to reach!

And my vehicle's too small to carry everyone up there in time!

How will we get out?

-Could zis get any worse?

-Would you please stop saying that?!

-There you are, cutie.

Safe and sound. Your Mama should be out soon.

They should have been right behind us, but I don't see them.

(EXPLOSION)

Skye to Ryder.

Skye, we have a situation.

-What happened to the ramp? How are you going to get out?

Stand by, we're working on it.

Okay, pups, let's pile those rocks back up.

We've got a ramp to rebuild.

Roger that, Ryder sir.

I don't think we have enough to reach the tunnel.

-Oh no! They're not gonna make it in time!

(YOWLS)

No volcano's too big, no pup's too small.

Ryder! Get everybody ready. We're coming to get you!

Buckle up, little cutie!

What does she mean they're coming to get us?

Skye! We can't all fit in your mini-copter.

-Who said anything about my mini-copter?

(GRUNTS) Agh! Whoa.

Whoa...

(MEOWS)

-This volcano's gonna pop!

-Ah! I am going to say it!

-Don't you say it!

-I am going to!

-Don't say it!

(RUMBLING)

-Could...

zis...

get...

any...

Better? It's Skye!

(ALL) Skye! (CHEERING)

-Anybody need a ride? Hop on!

That was amazing!

-Just did a little nosedive.

Okay, everybody, hang on!

(MUSIC)

-Uh-oh! Here it comes!

(PUPS) Oh...! Wow...!

That was an incredible save, Skye.

-A pup's gotta do what a pup's gotta do.

(MEOWS)

Looks like the danger's passed.

(RUMBLE)

-I guess old Rumble Top only had one rumble left. (CHUCKLES)

-So now you can stop being scared, François.

-I was not scared. You were scared!

(GROWLS)

(SCREAM)

(GROWLS)

(MEOWS)

(MUSIC)

(CHUCKLES)-I think that's tiger for "thank you".

-At last I bring you zee proof of zee white tigers

at Rumble Top Island.

Cool. And remember, whenever you're in trouble just rarrrr for help!

(LAUGH)

(MEOWS)

-Oh! -Ah!

(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Could zis get any worse?

(LAUGH)