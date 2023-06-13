Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double #
# Whenever there's a problem # # Round Adventure Bay #
# Ryder and his team of pups # Will come and save the day #
# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #
# Yeah, they're on the way! #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Whenever you're in trouble #
# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #
# Will be there on the double # # Paw Patrol #
# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #
# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #
# So here we go, Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #
# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh # # Paw Patrol #
(BARK)
(MUSIC)
(SEAGULLS SQUAWKING)
-We're roaming through Rumble Top Island,
locale of the legendary Rumble Top White Tigers.
-Who no one has seen for years and years and years until today.
I shall find zee white tiger.
-Sorry to contradict, cousin, but the tigers are cunning,
quiet creatures and I'm confident I can...
-Non, non, non, non! It be moi who will find zee felines first.
-My assertive assistant is avid about helping me spot the tigers.
-But I am not zee assistant! You are zee assistant?
I am zee fearless tiger tracker.
-Oh, no, no, no. I'm the tiger tracker!
-Ha! Don't make me laugh!
-Ha! You're making me laugh!
-Right behind you, butterfly cutie! (GIGGLES)
-Huh? -Huh?
Thanks, Rocky.
-Yay! (CHUCKLES)
That wind's getting gusty. Better hang on tight to that kite or...
-Oh no!
Don't worry, Julia. We'll get it down for you.
It's Puppy Stack time!
(HOWL)
-Come on, Marshall!
We need one more pup to reach the tail of the kite.
(LAUGH)
-Thank you, Marshall. Thank you, pups.
(EXHALES)-Now that we're far from the foliage,
we can focus on finding tigers.
(GROANS) I see none. And all this tiger searching
is making me hungry!
-So we'll snack on some squid jerky and survey our surrouindings.
(RUMBLING)
-Whoa! What's going on?
-Probably zee tiger stampeding away from us.
Horatio, we have wasted our time. Could zis get any worse?
We will never find the tigers.
I cannot believe that I let you trick me into making zis very silly voyage.
-Me trick you? I can't concur with that conclusion.
This tiger tracking trip was totally your idea.
-Your boat, your voyage.
-It was your idea! (RUMBLING)
-Shh! I think I hear zee growl.
(GROWLS)
(MEOWS)
-Follow me, assistant. I will find zee tiger.
-I'm absolutely not the assistant!
(MEOWS)
-Wait a minute, perhaps the tiger is in here.
-You should go in with your camera.
-Oh, but you're the terrific tiger tracker.
I'm only "zee assistant".
(GROWLS)
-Oh!
-Magnificent. Majestic.
-Zee white tiger!
(GROWLS)
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Ah!
-Bonjour.
-Uh, hi?
(SCREAM)
-That tiger's tremendous!
-Oui. And we have a tremendous problem. We are stuck!
(GROWLS)
-Time to call the Paw Patrol.
(CHUCKLE)
(PUP PAD RINGS)
-Not good, Ryder! We're caught in a mountain cave
on far away Rumble Top Island with a confounding complication.
-Tiger!
(GROWLS)
-Help!
-Zee phone! It fell too far down!
-We have more serious stripe-y problems now
than saving that cell phone.
(GROWLS)
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Waaaaaaa! Oh, ho, ho! No...! No...!
(GROWLING, PANTING)
(MUSIC)
(PUPS) Ryder needs us.
(BARK, HOWL)
(PUPS) Look out!
(LAUGH)
(MUSIC)
-Nice. -Pawesome!
-Yes! This Ultimate puppy's gotta fly.
(PUPS) Let's take to the sky!
-Let's dive in!
(MUSIC)
(HOWL)
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Paw Patrol! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
# Skye! # # (Go, go, go, go!) #
-Wow...
(MUSIC)
(HOWL)
# Paw Patrol! #
(HOWLS)
# (Go, go, go, go!) #
(MUSIC)
-François? François!
-Horatio!?
-Fear not, François. Don't be frightened.
-I am not frightened.
Don't you be frightened.
Just because we're trapped in a tunnel with a tiger
isn't cause to be terrified.
-I am so not terrified.
(FRANCOIS/TURBOT) Ah!
-François, just find the flashlight I packed for you in the backpack.
-Voilà!
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Ah! Tiger!
(SQUEAKS)
-Oh, wait! It's only a cub. And quite a cutie.
(SQUEAKS)
-Oh! I knew zat. And now I know why the big tiger was following us.
She must be his mama.
-Then we must find that fine feline and return her cub.
-And how do you propose zat we do zat? Hm? (RUMBLING)
-These recurring rumbles are really rare for a mountain.
-Could zis get any worse?
(HOWL)
-Rumble Top Island, straight ahead, Ryder.
And there's the Flounder.
Hey, Wally! Hi!
(BARKS)
No visuals on the cave yet. How about you, Rubble?
Nothing over here. Maybe we'll spot a big Rumble Top Tiger.
See any yet?
(MUSIC)
-Look over there! The sun is reflecting off something shiny.
(MUSIC)
-It's a video camera!
-Go, go, go, go!
(CHASE/RUBBLE/ROCKY/MARSHALL) Woo hoo! (HOWLING)
(MUSIC)
-Copy that, Ryder.
-Hm...
(SNIFFS)
-Nope, that's not the way back up.
Not this way.
Wrong tunnel.
Who is a cutsie-pootsie tiger, hm? Ah yes, you are.
(MEOWS)
-Ahem, François! How about helping?
-I am helping...
keeping zee cutie cub happy until we find his mama.
-Whoops! Wrong way!
-Don't go there, cutsiepootsie-pie.
(MEOWS)
-I am no longer the tiger tracker. Now I am the tiger snuggler.
(MEOWS)
-Oh! Aw... He is kind of a cuddly kitty. (CHUCKLES)
-Ahem. Play time is over.
-Are we finding a way out or not?
-Okay. Okay. Let's check this tunnel.
Aha! Looks like this leads up to...
(GROWLS)
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Waa...! Ohhhh!
Could zis get any worse?
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Waa...!
Lava? So that's why this mysterious mountain has been rumbling.
It's a...
-Ah! A volcano! Rumble Top Mountain is a volcano?!
-Yep. This is worse.
-Oh no! This volcano's very volatile!
I think it's about to erupt. (RUMBLING)
-Oh! Let's climb back up!
(MUSIC)
(GROWLS)
(FRANCOIS/TURBOT) Oh!
-N-nice kitty. Nice big, growling, mama kitty.
(MEOWS)
-Oh!
-We must get out of zis place!
(MEOWS)
-Too late.
-I ask you again...
could you zis get any worse?
-Activating your helmet cams now.
(CELL PHONE RINGS)
(MUSIC)
-Me either.
-Ryder! Here's some squid jerky. Cap'n Turbot's favourite snack.
Do you think they slid down there?
(SNEEZES)- Nope. That big cat went this way. (RUMBLING)
-Ryder! I see something at the bottom of the mountain.
It's a puff of steam coming out of there.
-Roger that, Ryder. SkyPup away! (BARKS) Jet fan!
(RUMBLING)
-This mountain sure rumbles a lot.
-How do we get to them?
-I have an idea! Pups, Ryder, meet me back on the copter.
There's the opening! Rumble Top is definitely an old volcano!
(RUMBLING)
-This shaft leads right to the bottom of the volcano.
-Pawsome!
(HOWLS)
I'll monitor you all from here. Ready. Steady. Skye. Pups away!
(PUPS) (HOWL) Ahhhh! (HOWL) Cool...!
-Watch out for that stalactite, Marshall!
-This is actually a cave.
-Totally, Ryder, dude.
Let's go deep!
I don't know how we're going to get out of this, François!
-Yeehaw!
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Yay! It's the Paw Patrol!
(GROWLS)
-It's a mama and her cub!
-Okay, well, the cub ducked into our backpack so Mama followed and then...
-Ehhh! Enough explaining.
Let's get down to zee matter at hand. Help!
-Pups, that lava looks serious.
Get everybody off those rocks and back to solid ground.
(MUSIC)
(BARKS)-Shovel!
(MUSIC)
(MUSIC)
(HOWL)
(PUPS) Ryder! Zuma!
-Cap'n Turbot, François, pop over to the ledge!
-Oh! Oh!
(GROWLS)
-We have to put out more stepping stones. Quick, more rocks!
-Well, what about ze petit kitty cub? She's drifting away.
-I've got this. (BARKS) Autopilot!
(MUSIC)
(BARKS) Life ring!
(MUSIC)
-Roger that, Ryder. Here I come!
Hey there, little fella. Ready to take off?
(MEOWS)
Aw, cutest co-pilot ever! Passenger secure, Ryder.
Whew! Close one. Hope I don't have to do that again!
-Ryder, I think the volcano is getting ready to blow.
-Dudes, we do not want to be here when that happens.
(RUMBLING)
-Could zis get any worse?
-Would you please stop saying that?!
-There you are, cutie.
Safe and sound. Your Mama should be out soon.
They should have been right behind us, but I don't see them.
(EXPLOSION)
Skye to Ryder.
-What happened to the ramp? How are you going to get out?
-Oh no! They're not gonna make it in time!
(YOWLS)
No volcano's too big, no pup's too small.
Ryder! Get everybody ready. We're coming to get you!
Buckle up, little cutie!
-Who said anything about my mini-copter?
(GRUNTS) Agh! Whoa.
Whoa...
(MEOWS)
-This volcano's gonna pop!
-Ah! I am going to say it!
-Don't you say it!
-I am going to!
-Don't say it!
(RUMBLING)
-Could...
zis...
get...
any...
Better? It's Skye!
(ALL) Skye! (CHEERING)
-Anybody need a ride? Hop on!
-Just did a little nosedive.
Okay, everybody, hang on!
(MUSIC)
-Uh-oh! Here it comes!
(PUPS) Oh...! Wow...!
-A pup's gotta do what a pup's gotta do.
(MEOWS)
(RUMBLE)
-I guess old Rumble Top only had one rumble left. (CHUCKLES)
-So now you can stop being scared, François.
-I was not scared. You were scared!
(GROWLS)
(SCREAM)
(GROWLS)
(MEOWS)
(MUSIC)
(CHUCKLES)-I think that's tiger for "thank you".
-At last I bring you zee proof of zee white tigers
at Rumble Top Island.
(LAUGH)
(MEOWS)
-Oh! -Ah!
(TURBOT/FRANCOIS) Could zis get any worse?
(LAUGH)
La patrulla canina en inglés
17 Episodios
Ultimate rescue: Pups save the tigers
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Windsurfer
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Sea patrol: pus save tilly turbot
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
Sea Patrol: Pups Save a Water Walker
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Rescue knights: pups save excalibark
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the snowshoeing goodways
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue knights: pups break the ice
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a duck pond
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
A wiggly whale
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Rescue knights: Pups save the baby dragons
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
The sunker sloop
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue knights: Pups save a tournament
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 10 sec
Rescue Knights: Pups Save a Dozing Dragon
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 43 sec
Ultimate rescue. Pups save the royal kitties
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 43 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.