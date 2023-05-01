La patrulla canina en inglés - Ultimate rescue. Pups save the royal kitties

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double#
#Whenever there's a problem Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups Will come and save the day#
#Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Whenever you're in trouble#
#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double#
#No job's too big! No pup's too small!
Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!#
#So here we go, Paw Patrol#
#Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol
Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
(BARK)
Ryder! How's the welcome banner coming along?
You see, Chickaletta? There's nothing to worry about.
The Royal Kitty Visit for our museum opening will be fantastic!
(SQUAWKS)
Marvelous. I hear those Royal Kitties have very sensitive paws.
Well, Chickaletta and I should peek in to see if our museum is ready.
Special delivery from Barkingburg? They sent the Royal Kittens by mail?
Et voilà! This is not just clean, it is Royal Kitty clean.
Thank you for helping, Francois!
Now Chickaletta and I have time to practice our curtseys.
I suppose chickens are more the bowing type.
-Ahem! Did I hear something about the Royal Kitties?
-You certainly did, Mayor Humdinger. They should be here very soon.
-Oh, well, they wanted to visit me in Foggy Bottom, but I was too busy.
-Too busy snooping around here, no doubt.
Well, I think those sweet kitties will be very entertained
by our wonderful museum collection!
-Ah! Like what? The first feather Chickaleteta lost?
-There's that, of course.
Or they might enjoy this chest brought by the first pirates
to land in Adventure Bay.
Or jungle artifacts from Carlos.
-Or, of course, ze museum's latest, greatest treasure...
ze moderniste portrait of moi, by none other than moi.
Oh, goody! The Purple Jewel Kitty! Right over here, pups!
-Purple? Jewel? Kitty?!
-Oh, yes! It's a gift from Barkingburg for our museum opening.
-Zis way! Carefully!
-Well, then open it! I must see it now!
-Sorry, I can't.
The case can only be opened by the Royal Kitties
scanning their paws on this pad at the same time.
-Oh, I must have that statue!
(Siren)
Uh, that was, uh, just me checking the alarm.
Ha! This jewel statue is really secure. Drat.
The Barkingburg Express,
with its very important Kitty passengers,
is due to arrive soon!
And everything must be perfect!
-Barkingburg Express, you say? (EVIL LAUGHTER)
(Train horn)
Henry Kitty, doesn't Elizbeth Kitty look nice and fluffy?
Oh. You'd rather snack than look.
(Bell)
(MEOWS)
It's okay, Cali. I'll go get you some treats out of my bag.
-Fresh kitty treats, compliments of the engineer.
Oh, hi!
(MEOWS)
You look very familiar? Have we met before?
-Absolutely not. Never. Impossible.
Oh no! Runaway kitty treats.
(MEOWS)
No! Cali! Come back here!
Cali!
(EXHALES) There you are.
(MEOWS)
Now let's go back.
We're supposed to be keeping the Royal Kitties company.
(MEOWS)
Sorry, your royalnesses. We're back.
Kitties? Henry? Elizabeth? Hey! Where did everybody go?
(MEOWS)
Are you okay, Mr. Butler?
Whew! Did you see who took the Royal Kitties?
I know who took 'em! It as a man with a big bushy beard.
And he just threw me out of the locomotive!
I thought there was something suspicious about him.
I'm going to check it out. KITTIES
(MEOW, CHUCKLE)
Hey! Hey! Less playing and more shovelling, kitties!
The more coal, the faster we go.
Let us in! We know you've got the Royal Kitties!
-Uh-oh! They found us. Shovel faster, kitties!
(MEOWS)
No, the Royal Kitties can't help shovel.
They're Royal paw prints must be clean
to open the case with the Purple Jewel Kitty.
Hey! Open up! -Oh! I'll open up.
Open up a little distance between us. (EVIL LAUGHTER)
(GASPS) What's happening?
Oh no! I can't get back in!
We need the Paw Patrol!
(Wrist device rings)
Not so good, Ryder. They're missing!
A suspicious-looking man lured Cali out of the train car.
So, I ran after her and when we got back the kittens were gone!
-Oh! The kittens are missing?! Oh my goodness! Ryder do something!
-But that's not all. The same man detached the locomotive and sped off.
And now Cali and are stuck outside on this runaway train car.
Oh my! That's a lot of detective work!
Ryder needs us!
(Music)
(Clatter)
(Music)
Cool!
Were? What do you mean, Ryder?
Oh no!
This pup's gotta fly!
These paws uphold the laws!
(BARK, HOWL)
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol!#
#Go, go, go, go!#
Chase!
(Music)
(BARK, HOWL)
#Go, go, go, go!#
(Music)
(Sirens)
It'll be okay, Cali. I promise.
(MEOWS)
(Sirens)
See, Cali? Thanks!
On it!
(Crossing bell)
Whew! That was close!
Almost there... easy... gotcha!
Thanks so much, Skye!
(Sirens)
(MEOWS)
Oh, what is it now!
(MEOW)
You didn't really think it would be that easy, did you, Paw Patrol?
Ha ha!
Places, kitties!
And... now!
(Sirens)
Why did you stop? We almost had him!
(Sirens)
Affirmative! I see the butler's car.
But bad news, it's headed right for a boulder!
Hey! How about hay?
Ha ha! Keep shovelling, kitties. It's going to be a long night.
(MEOW)
(Sirens)
Chase! I found the caboose!
And I see the engineer onboard.
Road surfer!
We're totally ready--
(HOWL)
It's the Paw Patrol!
Ladder! Okay, now climb down!
You're doing great, dude.
When you reach the bottom jump down and I'll catch you.
On it!
Clues that will solve this Royal Kitty mystery. (HOWLS)
We need to get off these tracks.
All right, kitties, you know what to do.
Not bad. Now I'd like you to give a warm welcome
to the newest members of our kitten catastrophe crew.
(YOWL, HARRUMPH)
No, they're not going to help. Remember, they can't get dirty.
They need to open the statue box.
(GROAN)
I had to give them outfits that way no one would recognize them.
But I must say, they do look sharp.
There's plenty of more treats once we have the jewel.
(CHUCKLES) Now all aboard!
Let's get back to the museum, we've got a statue to take.
...and then the guy took over the controls and threw me out!
Well, it all happened pretty fast, but... I counted, uh, six.
Mayor Humdinger!
Roger that.
I still haven't heard from Ryder.
And I still cannot make zis pedestal shine.
-Oh! I know.
I have polish at City Hall that I use for the Chickaletta statue.
-We must get it at once.
-Oh, we can't forget to turn on the security system!
We can't set off the alarm, kitties. We can't touch a single laser.
(Music)
Now when I give the signal, you pull them up and over.
And then you two jump up.
(MEOW)
Fine. Hm. Will you do it for treats?
(YOWLS)
Whoa!
(MEOW)
Agh...!
Oh...!
(YOWL)
It's... glorious!
I am so excited about the museum opening.
Me too! Check out that antique train over there.
I'm gonna get a closer look.
Negative.
Maybe they didn't even come this way.
It's a winter hat.
Only... kitty-sized. Aw, so tiny and cute.
Train wheels?
(Sirens)
Let's go, kitties.
(Sirens)
The laser alarm is still up! We made it in time!
Oh no! The Purple Jewel Kitty is gone!
And my pedestal is covered with kitty paw prints.
Oh my goodness gracious!
How could we have lost those precious Royal Kitties
and the priceless statue?
-Hi! Is the exhibit open yet? -I'm afraid not, Yumi.
Not without our star kitties, both real and bejeweled.
-Bonjour, Yumi. Where is Farmer Al?
-Al is looking at that great antique train out front.
-Antique train? There's no train in the exhibit.
There aren't even any tracks.
Hmm. Must be a travelling exhibit.
Why aren't we going faster?
Ah, come on, kitties, this isn't nap time!
You too, Royals.
You already opened the case, now shovel!
Oh, no! Fine! I'll do it myself. Oh!
-Hey, Mayor Humdinger. Huh?
-Any idea when we're heading back to Adventure Bay?
How can we help, Chase?
Roger that
Get back! Here comes the train!
Oh! Whoa! Ah! Wha...! Whoa-ho! Oh...!
It's mine, I tell you. All mine!
No, it isn't! And shame on you! Now where are our visitors?
Elizabeth! Henry?
(MEOW)
Welcome to our humble town.
(MEOW)
And thanks again, Paw Patrol!
I think I've had enough train riding to last me a lifetime.
I've had enough of trains myself.
-Uh, uh, uh! You're not finished with trains just yet.
-Next stop, Foggy Bottom!
And since I don't have a proper locomotive,
we should arrive in, uh... two... days?
-Don't... rub... it... in!
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
