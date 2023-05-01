La patrulla canina en inglés - Ultimate rescue. Pups save the royal kitties

#Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Ryder! How's the welcome banner coming along?

Pretty good, Mayor Goodway. It's almost up.

You see, Chickaletta? There's nothing to worry about.

The Royal Kitty Visit for our museum opening will be fantastic!

(SQUAWKS)

That's for sure. Look!

Marshall and Skye are practicing rolling out the red carpet.

Marvelous. I hear those Royal Kitties have very sensitive paws.

Well, Chickaletta and I should peek in to see if our museum is ready.

Special Delivery from Barkingburg coming through!

Special delivery from Barkingburg? They sent the Royal Kittens by mail?

No, Mr. Porter, it's a gift for the museum, a special jewel statue.

Very special. That's why I'm guarding it!

Rocky, use your forklift to get this crate off the mail truck.

Green means go!

Got it. Now where to?

Take it over to the museum where it's gonna be displayed.

Et voilà! This is not just clean, it is Royal Kitty clean.

Thank you for helping, Francois!

Now Chickaletta and I have time to practice our curtseys.

I suppose chickens are more the bowing type.

-Ahem! Did I hear something about the Royal Kitties?

-You certainly did, Mayor Humdinger. They should be here very soon.

-Oh, well, they wanted to visit me in Foggy Bottom, but I was too busy.

-Too busy snooping around here, no doubt.

Well, I think those sweet kitties will be very entertained

by our wonderful museum collection!

-Ah! Like what? The first feather Chickaleteta lost?

-There's that, of course.

Or they might enjoy this chest brought by the first pirates

to land in Adventure Bay.

Or jungle artifacts from Carlos.

-Or, of course, ze museum's latest, greatest treasure...

ze moderniste portrait of moi, by none other than moi.

Everybody stand back!

Special delivery everybody

Oh, goody! The Purple Jewel Kitty! Right over here, pups!

-Purple? Jewel? Kitty?!

-Oh, yes! It's a gift from Barkingburg for our museum opening.

-Zis way! Carefully!

-Well, then open it! I must see it now!

-Sorry, I can't.

The case can only be opened by the Royal Kitties

scanning their paws on this pad at the same time.

-Oh, I must have that statue!

(Siren)

What's going on over here, Mayor Humdinger?

Uh, that was, uh, just me checking the alarm.

Ha! This jewel statue is really secure. Drat.

Hm...

The Barkingburg Express,

with its very important Kitty passengers,

is due to arrive soon!

And everything must be perfect!

-Barkingburg Express, you say? (EVIL LAUGHTER)

(Train horn)

Henry Kitty, doesn't Elizbeth Kitty look nice and fluffy?

Oh. You'd rather snack than look.

(Bell)

(MEOWS)

It's okay, Cali. I'll go get you some treats out of my bag.

-Fresh kitty treats, compliments of the engineer.

Oh, hi!

(MEOWS)

You look very familiar? Have we met before?

-Absolutely not. Never. Impossible.

Oh no! Runaway kitty treats.

(MEOWS)

No! Cali! Come back here!

Cali!

(EXHALES) There you are.

(MEOWS)

Now let's go back.

We're supposed to be keeping the Royal Kitties company.

(MEOWS)

Sorry, your royalnesses. We're back.

Kitties? Henry? Elizabeth? Hey! Where did everybody go?

(MEOWS)

Are you okay, Mr. Butler?

Whew! Did you see who took the Royal Kitties?

I know who took 'em! It as a man with a big bushy beard.

And he just threw me out of the locomotive!

I thought there was something suspicious about him.

I'm going to check it out. KITTIES

(MEOW, CHUCKLE)

Hey! Hey! Less playing and more shovelling, kitties!

The more coal, the faster we go.

Let us in! We know you've got the Royal Kitties!

-Uh-oh! They found us. Shovel faster, kitties!

(MEOWS)

No, the Royal Kitties can't help shovel.

They're Royal paw prints must be clean

to open the case with the Purple Jewel Kitty.

Hey! Open up! -Oh! I'll open up.

Open up a little distance between us. (EVIL LAUGHTER)

(GASPS) What's happening?

Oh no! I can't get back in!

We need the Paw Patrol!

(Wrist device rings)

Hi, Katie. How're the Royal Kitties?

Not so good, Ryder. They're missing!

What? How?!

A suspicious-looking man lured Cali out of the train car.

So, I ran after her and when we got back the kittens were gone!

-Oh! The kittens are missing?! Oh my goodness! Ryder do something!

-But that's not all. The same man detached the locomotive and sped off.

And now Cali and are stuck outside on this runaway train car.

Hang on. We're on our way to help.

Then we'll find that kitty swiper and get back the Royal Kitties.

Oh my! That's a lot of detective work!

You're right.

I'm going to need a lot of Pup Police Power on this case.

Paw Patrol! It's time for an Ultimate Rescue!

Ryder needs us!

(Music)

(HOWLS) Whoa-ho!

Whoa-oh-oh! Whoa...!

(Clatter)

Ugh! Now that's a red carpet entrance.

(Music)

Paw Patrol ready for action, Ryder sir! Police style.

Cool!

Thanks for coming so quickly, pups.

As you know, the Royal Kitties were on their way to Adventure Bay.

Were? What do you mean, Ryder?

They're missing. Not only that, someone stole the locomotive

and left Katie and Cali stuck on a runaway train car!

Oh no!

We're going to need everyone to solve this case.

Exactly! That's why this is... an Ultimate Police Rescue!

So for this mission I'll need...

Chase! You're the police pup, so I need you to lead this operation

and help the others be police pups, too.

Copy that! Chase is on this Ultimate Rescue Case!

Great! I also need... Skye! Katie and Cali are really stuck.

So I need you to use the copter to lift them to safety.

This pup's gotta fly!

And I'll need the rest of you pups to help, too.

These paws uphold the laws!

All right, Paw Patrol is on a roll!

(BARK, HOWL)

#Paw Patrol!#

(BARKS)

#Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol!#

#Go, go, go, go!#

Chase!

(Music)

(BARK, HOWL)

#Go, go, go, go!#

(Music)

(Sirens)

It'll be okay, Cali. I promise.

(MEOWS)

(Sirens)

Katie! We're here to help!

See, Cali? Thanks!

Skye! Pick up Katie!

On it!

(Crossing bell)

Skye! Watch out for that light! 10-4, Chase!

Whew! That was close!

Almost there... easy... gotcha!

Thanks so much, Skye!

(Sirens)

Now let's catch up to that locomotive.

(MEOWS)

Oh, what is it now!

(MEOW)

You didn't really think it would be that easy, did you, Paw Patrol?

Ha ha!

Places, kitties!

And... now!

(Sirens)

Police Pups stand by! We have a situation.

Why did you stop? We almost had him!

Change of plans.

Those cars are rolling everywhere and we've got to stop them.

(Sirens)

Skye! Let's try and spot those train cars from up high!

See anything?

Affirmative! I see the butler's car.

But bad news, it's headed right for a boulder!

Rubble, you come with me.

Chase, keep searching for the other cars!

10-4, Ryder. Police cycle. Deploy!

That train car will just keep going.

We need something soft to stop it.

Hey! How about hay?

One train car found and rescued, two to go!

Drop 'em and stop 'em!

Ha ha! Keep shovelling, kitties. It's going to be a long night.

(MEOW)

(Sirens)

Chase! I found the caboose!

That's a positive ID.

But it's rolling right towards that unfinished bridge

that's under construction!

And I see the engineer onboard. Let's book it!

Marshall! Zuma! Get the engineer off that caboose.

Police cycle. Deploy!

Road surfer!

We're totally ready--

...for this Ultimate ruff-ruff rescue!

(HOWL)

It's the Paw Patrol!

Ladder! Okay, now climb down!

You're doing great, dude.

When you reach the bottom jump down and I'll catch you.

We did it!

(GASPS) Zuma! Watch out!

Phew!

Two train cars rescued.

Now Skye, see if you can find that stolen locomotive.

On it!

Now that we've solved all the rail cars, we can check them for clues.

Clues that will solve this Royal Kitty mystery. (HOWLS)

Let's do it!

We need to get off these tracks.

All right, kitties, you know what to do.

Not bad. Now I'd like you to give a warm welcome

to the newest members of our kitten catastrophe crew.

(YOWL, HARRUMPH)

No, they're not going to help. Remember, they can't get dirty.

They need to open the statue box.

(GROAN)

I had to give them outfits that way no one would recognize them.

But I must say, they do look sharp.

There's plenty of more treats once we have the jewel.

(CHUCKLES) Now all aboard!

Let's get back to the museum, we've got a statue to take.

Find any clues? Just this top hat.

Have you found anything, Rocky?

(BARKS) Police scanner!

Chase, look!

My scanning police tool found something.

Good detective work, Rocky. Kitten fur.

But the Royals don't have brown fur and neither does Cali.

...and then the guy took over the controls and threw me out!

And how many kittens did you say he had with him,

besides the Royal Kittens?

Well, it all happened pretty fast, but... I counted, uh, six.

Hmm. Let's call Chase.

Great investigative work, Marshall.

Thanks for questioning the eye witness. Six kittens.

Brown fur. Top hat. All the clues point to one person.

Mayor Humdinger!

Pups! We know who took the Royal Kittens.

Everyone report back to the Ultimate Vehicle at once!

Roger that. On our way.

I still haven't heard from Ryder.

And I still cannot make zis pedestal shine.

-Oh! I know.

I have polish at City Hall that I use for the Chickaletta statue.

-We must get it at once.

-Oh, we can't forget to turn on the security system!

We can't set off the alarm, kitties. We can't touch a single laser.

(Music)

Now when I give the signal, you pull them up and over.

And then you two jump up.

(MEOW)

Fine. Hm. Will you do it for treats?

(YOWLS)

Whoa!

(MEOW)

Agh...!

Oh...!

(YOWL)

It's... glorious!

I am so excited about the museum opening.

Me too! Check out that antique train over there.

I'm gonna get a closer look.

Skye, any sign of the locomotive?

Negative.

Maybe they didn't even come this way.

Wait! I see something.

It's a winter hat.

Only... kitty-sized. Aw, so tiny and cute.

And check these out.

(SNEEZES)

Train wheels?

But why would he take the wheels off?

To put different wheels on.

The kind of wheels that don't need train tracks to run on!

But these tire tracks head towards Adventure Bay.

What would Mayor Humdinger want there?

One more kitty. A Purple Jewel Kitty!

When I was at the museum I heard Mayor Humdinger say

he must have that statue!

Then let's head to the museum!

(Sirens)

Let's go, kitties.

(Sirens)

The laser alarm is still up! We made it in time!

Or maybe not.

Oh no! The Purple Jewel Kitty is gone!

And my pedestal is covered with kitty paw prints.

We think Mayor Humdinger took the Royal Kitties

so he could use their paw prints to take the statue.

Oh my goodness gracious!

How could we have lost those precious Royal Kitties

and the priceless statue?

-Hi! Is the exhibit open yet? -I'm afraid not, Yumi.

Not without our star kitties, both real and bejeweled.

-Bonjour, Yumi. Where is Farmer Al?

-Al is looking at that great antique train out front.

-Antique train? There's no train in the exhibit.

There aren't even any tracks.

That train doesn't need tracks.

It's Mayor Humdinger's and it's gone!

Let's go get that statue back, pups.

Hmm. Must be a travelling exhibit.

Skye, copter! Rocky, Rubble, motorbikes!

Let's show Mayor Humdinger he's not going to get away with this.

Why aren't we going faster?

Ah, come on, kitties, this isn't nap time!

You too, Royals.

You already opened the case, now shovel!

Pull this train over, Mayor Humdinger!

Oh, no! Fine! I'll do it myself. Oh!

-Hey, Mayor Humdinger. Huh?

-Any idea when we're heading back to Adventure Bay?

It doesn't matter what we do! Mayor Humdinger won't stop.

I've got an idea! Rocky! Skye!

How can we help, Chase?

I need you to get to the bottom of the hill as fast as you can.

Then, Skye, drop the spike, strip from your copter.

Rocky, line it up across the road then stay clear.

Roger that Let's do this.

(barks) Claw!

Get back! Here comes the train!

Oh! Whoa! Ah! Wha...! Whoa-ho! Oh...!

It's mine, I tell you. All mine!

No, it isn't! And shame on you! Now where are our visitors?

Elizabeth! Henry?

(MEOW)

Welcome to our humble town.

(MEOW)

And thanks again, Paw Patrol!

You're welcome! Whenever you have a problem...

Just yelp for help!

I think I've had enough train riding to last me a lifetime.

I've had enough of trains myself.

-Uh, uh, uh! You're not finished with trains just yet.

-Next stop, Foggy Bottom!

And since I don't have a proper locomotive,

we should arrive in, uh... two... days?

-Don't... rub... it... in!