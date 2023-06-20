Will be there on the double

Whenever there's a problem

Round Adventure Bay

Ryder and his team of pups

Will come and save the day

Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!

Yeah, they're on the way!

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Whenever you're in trouble

Paw Patrol Paw Patrol

Will be there on the double

No pup's too small!

Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!

So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol

Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#

Camping out is the best. Nothing beats fresh air.

Or fresh marshmallows.

Ahh! Just look at that big, beautiful full moon.

Full moon? Oh, that reminds of a story.

Ain't sure I should be tellin' it, though. It might be a bit scary.

That's okay. It's fun to hear scary stories around the campfire.

Yeah! Woo-oo!

All rightee, then. Back in the day, whenever there was a full moon,

people got real careful about goin' outside 'cause that's

when it could come creepin' and a-peepin' and a-prowlin'

and a-howlin'!

They call it the wild werepuppy!

Waaa! Wa!

Yuck! Guess I have to wash this off... like with water. Ugh!

Tell us more about werepuppies, Uncle Otis.

Well, they're mighty strong and can jump super far,

with a howl you can hear for miles.

I wouldn't want to meet a werepuppy. I'd be too scared.

Me too. What do you do if you run into a werepuppy?

Well, you can change him back into a regular puppy

by taking him to Sunflower Valley.

One sniff of a sunflower turns 'em back into cute little puppies.

Back? So how do cute puppies turn into werepuppies?

Legend has it that a puppy's got to be standing in water

that's reflecting the full moon?

Standing in water?

What? Do I still have marshmallow on my nose?

Oh. Uh-oh!

You know that the werepuppy's just a fun spooky story, right?

I know. I'm not going to turn into a werepuppy. That would be silly.

Okay. Good night, buddy.

Green means go to sleep.

Is someone there?!

Ah! It must have been a raccoon.

Hm. I'm kind of thirsty from eating all those marshmallows.

Huh? I'm a werepuppy! Oh, no!

Wha? Huh? Who's there?

I don't want to scare my friends. I gotta fix this!

Uncle Otis said a werepuppy can change back by sniffing a sunflower.

I've got to get to Sunflower Valley! Green means go!

Zee telescope is ready!

Now I shall discover some new stars!

Uh, sorry, that celestial spyglass is mine. I'll do the star searching.

Whoa! Look at me go! Ew! It smells like skunk.

That's the first time a skunk's ever been scared of me.

Hey, wait, don't be scared!

Horatio, I see zee new star!

Let's name this new celestial sphere... Ah!

Skunk!

Skunk? Zat is a silly name for a star.

Not a star ― skunk!

Uh!

Shhh. Surely, don't scare him.

Uh!

Come on, skunks aren't that bad.

Werepuppy! Uh, uh, uh, uh... ahh!

We are trapped!

With a stinky stowaway.

Call zee Paw Patrol!

Hi, Cap'n. Is that a... skunk on your head?

Yes. But my hairy hat's only half the problem.

We were onto a ledge by a wild werepuppy.

Werepuppy? Really? Okay, we'll be right there to get you down.

No job is too big, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the Paw Patroller.

I needs us!

Rubble, this way!

Whoa-oh-oh-oh!

Werepuppy? Werepuppy? Where are all the puppies?

Paw Patrol ready for... Hey! Where's Rocky?

I don't know. His puptag says he's still outside on his blanket.

You don't think a werepuppy got him, do you?

I don't think so is definitely missing.

Help! Please!

And we also need to help the Turbots down off a cliff.

So for this mission I'll need... Skye.

I need you to use your 'copter to search for Rocky.

This puppy's gotta fly!

And Marshall. I need you to use your ladder to rescue the Turbots.

Ready for a ruff-ruff rescue.

The rest of you pups check the camp for any clues to where Rocky went.

We'll find him!

All right! Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!#

Whoa!

#Marshall!#

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!#

#Skye! Go, go, go, go!#

#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

Whoa! I'm really going fast. I wish my friends could see me do this.

Oh, but I might scare them.

Hey! There's Sunflower Valley! I'll be back to normal in no time.

Hurray! Zee Paw Patrol!

We'll get you down.

Ladder! Okay! Climb down carefully!

Ahh, don't be scared. Leap back on my lid and I'll lower us to land.

Nice hat. Skye, any sign of Rocky?

Nothing yet.

We found some big weird footprints by the pond.

Like werepuppy big!

The tracks head that way!

Towards Sunflower Valley!

Whoa! I can really jump far. Being a werepuppy is kind of fun.

Werepuppy! - Werepuppy!

Oh no! And Rocky's out there all by himself.

It's probably just a coyote... I hope.

The old crossroads. I bet I can make it across in one jump.

Whoa! Oh!

Uh-oh. Did I do... that?

Whew! Sorry, Maynard, but that strange critter startled me silly.

Guess we're stranded out here.

Ms. Marjorie, can I help you...!

Don't worry. I'll get you some help.

See? I mean, hear? Ze werepuppy!

We'd better check that out.

We have a situation at the old crossroads!

And then he jumped right over the road and made that loud howl!

These are the same paw prints I saw near our camp!

Sounds like a werepuppy to me!

The tracks are heading straight for Sunflower Valley.

Where a big, old sniff of sunflowers will change a werepuppy back!

But if the werepuppy started from the cabin

and Skye hasn't found Rocky does that mean--?

I didn't believe it, but I think Rocky

might actually be the werepuppy.

We've got to get to Sunflower Valley.

I know a shortcut! I'll go on ahead while you finish helping here.

The sunflowers! I made it! I sure hope they work.

The legend is true. It is a werepuppy! Agh!

Uncle Otis! Don't worry, I'll get you out.

Is that you!? Better hurry! I've got some big, furry company in here!

Phew! Thanks, Rocky.

It is you!

Please, don't be scared.

How could we be scared of you?

You just saved me with them powerful werepuppy paws!

But I'm scaring everybody else.

Then take a big sniff of them sunflowers.

In a little bit you'll be right as rain!

Or right as Rocky!

All this running and jumping and howling has made me sleepy.

Then let's get you back to camp and to bed. Come on.

Huh? Is someone there?

Go away bear or...!

Huh?

It's just me, the werepuppy.

The werepuppy?

Sounds like somebody had pretty exciting dream.

But you sure put a scare in that bear and saved our marshmallows!

Thanks.

Huh. I did. Well, if you're ever trouble just howl for help!

#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#

Pups Save Sleepwalking Mayor!

Who's ready for Cowboy Day at the Wingnuts' Dude Ranch?

Gid-giddie-up-up ― me! I can't wait to go ridin'!

Me too! Me three!

Me four!

Me five! And six!

Yee haw!

Hi, Mrs. Wingnut! Howdy, Paw Patrol!

I figured y'all would be hungry, so I whipped up a bunch o' burgers.

At least I think I did.

Your burgers are the best!

Hi, Rocky! Thanks for helping set up for Cowboy Day tomorrow.

Hi, Julius! Hi, Julia! Wow, you're really good riders.

And so is Mayor Goodway. Look!

Where's your horse, Mayor Goodway?

No big horses for me. You pups and kids can ride, I'll cheer you on!

Zuma and I could teach you.

Well, it does look like fun, but...

Come on. Give it the cowboy try.

Yee haw! - Okay...

Mayor Goodway, meet Lightning Bolt.

Before you try a real horse you could practice

on a robo horse like him. Watch me!

Yee haw! Ride 'em, cow pup!

See? It's easy. Now your turn.

No, I really should be keeping an eye on Chickaletta...

Chickaletta's new pal, Oscar's already watching her!

Well, okay... Here goes nothing!

Oh my! Too fast! Turn it down! Turn it down!

Uh, I didn't even turn it on yet.

Oh! Well, maybe I'll try something else.

Ready to lasso a barrel?

Sure. As long as I can keep my feet on the ground...

You betcha! Just like this.

Oh!

Here ya go, Auntie Mayor!

Hm! It's gettin' breezy. - Whoops!

Oh, good! More horses!

It's the scarecrow race course. We're testing it out.

Giddie-up, little pony!

Hop on a pony and give it a go.

Uhh... I'd rather do it my way.

Giddie-up, Goodway! Ha ho!

Great job setting up today, pups.

We're gonna have so much fun on Cowboy Day tomorrow.

Yes. Fun. And, even if I'm not riding or roping, I will be cheering.

Yee... haw...

Sounds like trouble at the pigpen.

Mayor Goodway! Close the gate before the piggies get loose!

Well, she's sleepwalking... and letting all my piggies out!

Whoa oh! Ow! I'm stuck!

Hey! Come back here! Come back here, little fella!

And you... and you, too!

Oh, I'd better call the Paw Patrol!

Mr. Wingnut? Is everything okay?

No! Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking in the pig pen

and letting the piglets loose.

I can't and catch them 'cause my foot's stuck under this trough!

It'll be okay, Mr. Wingnut.

No pigpen is too big, no pup is too small!

Paw Patrol to the Paw Patroller!

Whoa! Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh! 'Scuse me for barreling in!

Paw Patrol ready for action, sir.

Thanks for getting here so quickly, pups.

Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking and accidentally let the piggies loose.

Oh, no! Should we try to wake her up?

Yes, but we don't want to startle her -- she could hurt herself.

Also, Mr. Wingnut is stuck under a trough in the pen.

I'm stuck!

So for this mission I'll need... Rubble! I need you to use

your crane to lift that trough.

Rubble on the double!

And Spy. I'll need you to use your night vision goggles

to find the piglets and your megaphone to call them.

Sheriff in on the case!

Paw Patrol is on a roll!

#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!

Rubble! Go, go, go, go!

Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#

Paw Patrol, over here!

Chase, go round up the missing piglets.

Rubble and I will help Mr. Wingnut.

Goggles! Here... piggie, piggies! Come on out!

Huh? Nothing!

Where are they hiding?

What should we do about Mayor Goodway?

I'll keep an eye on the Mayor

while you free Mr. Wingnut with your crane.

I'm on it!

There's about to be one less trouble, thanks to Rubble!

Thanks, Rubble.

How's your foot?

Mighty muddy, but it'll be fine.

What's that?

There you are. All I had to do was speak your language.

Now, how are we gonna get you all back into your pig pen?

I can give these little oinkers a ride.

This way, Rubble.

Now should we wake Mayor Goodway?

Hey, where'd she go?

Over here, Pups!

Look! She's running out of barrels!

Rubble! Push those hay bales over to catch the mayor.

On it!

Well, butter my biscuits!

She's better at cowboying asleep than cowboying awake!

There she is!

Riding double!? Hoo whee!

She's the best cowboy I've ever seen!

She's headed right for Oscar and Chickaletta!

On it!

She's up there!

And she's headed for the edge!

Chase, use your net as a rescue trampoline!

Net!

Here she comes! And there she goes!

Uh-oh! She's even higher now!

Skye! We need an air rescue!

You bet! Let's take to the sky!

We need to keep her away from the edge until Skye gets here.

Chase climb up there!

Wall walkers!

Mayor Goodway, stop! Please!

And... gotcha!

I even know a nice soft spot to put you down.

Thanks for roundin' up my piggies and savin' my big lug.

No problem, Mrs. Wingnut.

And remember, whenever you're in trouble just yee haw for help!

Oh, sorry. Did I miss something?

Hi, Mayor Goodway. You feeling okay?

Actually... I am! I had the best dream!

Woo hoo!

Giddie-up, big horsy! Woo hoo hoo!

Way to go! Woo hoo! hoo!

Oh, Mayor Goodway, you put the hoo-boy in cowboy! That was amazing!

Thank you! Look, Chickaletta! See what your mummy won?

Yee-haw!