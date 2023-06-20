The werepuppy?

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Will be there on the double
Whenever there's a problem
Round Adventure Bay
Ryder and his team of pups
Will come and save the day
Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma, Skye!
Yeah, they're on the way!
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Whenever you're in trouble
Paw Patrol Paw Patrol
Will be there on the double
No pup's too small!
Paw Patrol, we're on a roll!
So here we go, Paw Patrol Wo-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol
Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh Paw Patrol#
Ahh! Just look at that big, beautiful full moon.
Full moon? Oh, that reminds of a story.
Ain't sure I should be tellin' it, though. It might be a bit scary.
All rightee, then. Back in the day, whenever there was a full moon,
people got real careful about goin' outside 'cause that's
when it could come creepin' and a-peepin' and a-prowlin'
and a-howlin'!
They call it the wild werepuppy!
Waaa!
Tell us more about werepuppies, Uncle Otis.
Well, they're mighty strong and can jump super far,
with a howl you can hear for miles.
I wouldn't want to meet a werepuppy. I'd be too scared.
Well, you can change him back into a regular puppy
by taking him to Sunflower Valley.
One sniff of a sunflower turns 'em back into cute little puppies.
Back? So how do cute puppies turn into werepuppies?
Legend has it that a puppy's got to be standing in water
that's reflecting the full moon?
Standing in water?
What? Do I still have marshmallow on my nose?
Oh. Uh-oh!
Wha? Huh? Who's there?
Zee telescope is ready!
Now I shall discover some new stars!
Uh, sorry, that celestial spyglass is mine. I'll do the star searching.
Horatio, I see zee new star!
Let's name this new celestial sphere... Ah!
Skunk!
Skunk? Zat is a silly name for a star.
Not a star ― skunk!
Uh!
Shhh. Surely, don't scare him.
Uh!
Come on, skunks aren't that bad.
Werepuppy! Uh, uh, uh, uh... ahh!
We are trapped!
With a stinky stowaway.
Call zee Paw Patrol!
Yes. But my hairy hat's only half the problem.
We were onto a ledge by a wild werepuppy.
I needs us!
Whoa-oh-oh-oh!
You don't think a werepuppy got him, do you?
Help! Please!
This puppy's gotta fly!
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!#
#Marshall!#
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!#
#Skye! Go, go, go, go!#
#Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
Whoa! I'm really going fast. I wish my friends could see me do this.
Oh, but I might scare them.
Hey! There's Sunflower Valley! I'll be back to normal in no time.
Hurray! Zee Paw Patrol!
Ahh, don't be scared. Leap back on my lid and I'll lower us to land.
Nothing yet.
We found some big weird footprints by the pond.
Like werepuppy big!
Towards Sunflower Valley!
Werepuppy! - Werepuppy!
The old crossroads. I bet I can make it across in one jump.
Whoa! Oh!
Whew! Sorry, Maynard, but that strange critter startled me silly.
Guess we're stranded out here.
See? I mean, hear? Ze werepuppy!
We have a situation at the old crossroads!
And then he jumped right over the road and made that loud howl!
Sounds like a werepuppy to me!
Where a big, old sniff of sunflowers will change a werepuppy back!
I know a shortcut! I'll go on ahead while you finish helping here.
The legend is true. It is a werepuppy! Agh!
Is that you!? Better hurry! I've got some big, furry company in here!
Phew! Thanks, Rocky.
It is you!
How could we be scared of you?
You just saved me with them powerful werepuppy paws!
Then take a big sniff of them sunflowers.
In a little bit you'll be right as rain!
Or right as Rocky!
Huh?
The werepuppy?
But you sure put a scare in that bear and saved our marshmallows!
Thanks.
#P-P-P-Paw Patrol!#
Pups Save Sleepwalking Mayor!
Me too!
Me four!
Me five!
Yee haw!
I figured y'all would be hungry, so I whipped up a bunch o' burgers.
At least I think I did.
Hi, Rocky! Thanks for helping set up for Cowboy Day tomorrow.
Hi, Julius! Hi, Julia! Wow, you're really good riders.
And so is Mayor Goodway. Look!
No big horses for me. You pups and kids can ride, I'll cheer you on!
Well, it does look like fun, but...
Yee haw! - Okay...
Yee haw! Ride 'em, cow pup!
No, I really should be keeping an eye on Chickaletta...
Chickaletta's new pal, Oscar's already watching her!
Well, okay... Here goes nothing!
Oh my! Too fast! Turn it down! Turn it down!
Uh, I didn't even turn it on yet.
Oh! Well, maybe I'll try something else.
Sure. As long as I can keep my feet on the ground...
Oh!
Here ya go, Auntie Mayor!
Hm! It's gettin' breezy. - Whoops!
Oh, good! More horses!
It's the scarecrow race course. We're testing it out.
Giddie-up, little pony!
Hop on a pony and give it a go.
Uhh... I'd rather do it my way.
Giddie-up, Goodway! Ha ho!
We're gonna have so much fun on Cowboy Day tomorrow.
Yes. Fun. And, even if I'm not riding or roping, I will be cheering.
Yee... haw...
Sounds like trouble at the pigpen.
Mayor Goodway! Close the gate before the piggies get loose!
Well, she's sleepwalking... and letting all my piggies out!
Whoa oh! Ow! I'm stuck!
Hey! Come back here! Come back here, little fella!
And you... and you, too!
Oh, I'd better call the Paw Patrol!
No! Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking in the pig pen
and letting the piglets loose.
I can't and catch them 'cause my foot's stuck under this trough!
Mayor Goodway is sleepwalking and accidentally let the piggies loose.
Oh, no! Should we try to wake her up?
I'm stuck!
Rubble on the double!
#Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Go, go, go, go!
Rubble! Go, go, go, go!
Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!#
Paw Patrol, over here!
What should we do about Mayor Goodway?
I'm on it!
There's about to be one less trouble, thanks to Rubble!
Thanks, Rubble.
How's your foot?
Mighty muddy, but it'll be fine.
What's that?
I can give these little oinkers a ride.
This way, Rubble.
Hey, where'd she go?
On it!
Well, butter my biscuits!
She's better at cowboying asleep than cowboying awake!
Riding double!? Hoo whee!
She's the best cowboy I've ever seen!
She's up there!
Here she comes! And there she goes!
Uh-oh! She's even higher now!
You bet! Let's take to the sky!
Mayor Goodway, stop! Please!
And... gotcha!
I even know a nice soft spot to put you down.
Thanks for roundin' up my piggies and savin' my big lug.
Oh, sorry. Did I miss something?
Actually... I am! I had the best dream!
Woo hoo!
Giddie-up, big horsy! Woo hoo hoo!
Way to go! Woo hoo! hoo!
Oh, Mayor Goodway, you put the hoo-boy in cowboy! That was amazing!
Thank you! Look, Chickaletta! See what your mummy won?
Yee-haw!
La patrulla canina en inglés
18 Episodios
A sleepwalking mayor
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
The werepuppy
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
A royal concert
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
The princess pals
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups Save the Hummy Gummies
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups Save a Lonesome Walrus
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Ultimate rescue:pups save the movie monster
La patrulla canina en inglés21 min, 44 sec
Pups save an out of control mini patrol
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups Save the Portable Pet Wash
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups Save the Floating Goodways
La patrulla canina en inglés0 min, 0 sec
Pup sea the trick-or-treaters
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups and the mystery of the driverless snowcat
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Rocky saves himself
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups Save a Greenhouse
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups Save the Kitties and the Kiddies
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save the spider
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Pups save the balloon pups
La patrulla canina en inglés11 min, 11 sec
Pups save a mud monster
La patrulla canina en inglés10 min, 32 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
La patrulla canina en inglés
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
Liderados por un niño llamado Ryder, un equipo de seis perros de rescate utilizan sus talentos individuales para proteger la ciudad costera de Adventure Bay.
En Clan TV Actualmente, fuera de emisión...¡pronto volverán sus aventuras!.