The sunker sloop

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double. #

# Whenever there's a problem # Round Adventure Bay

# Ryder and his team of pups # Will come and save the day. #

# Marshall, Rubble, Chase, # Rocky, Zuma, Skye! #

# Yeah, they're on the way! #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Whenever you're in trouble. #

# Paw Patrol # # Paw Patrol #

# Will be there on the double. #

# No job's too big! # # No pup's too small! #

# Paw Patrol, we're on a roll! #

# So here we go, Paw Patrol. #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh #

# Paw Patrol #

# Wo-oh-oh-oh-oh #

# Paw Patrol #

Mine!

(PUPS BARKING, HOWLING) Good shot! Mine!

(PUPS LAUGHING)

I got it! I got it!

(MUSIC)

I can never hit the ball straight.

Just keep your eye on the ball and concentrate.

You'll get the hang of it, Marshall.

-Game on.

-Awesome!

Hello, Chase. How's the water looking today?

Perfect for scuba diving.

Have fun and don't forget

always stick with your diving buddy.

-We will.

-Coming your way, Marshall dude.

I got it... I got it...

Whoa! You got me.

Oops! Sorry. I cannot remember what Ryder said.

Keep your eyes on the ball, concentrate...

And don't knock down your pup pals.

(MUSIC)

-This is amazing!

So many beautiful fish and sea creatures.

And, look, there's a real sunken ship.

-Actually, it's a sloop.

The kind of ship pirates sailed.

Really? I gotta go check it out.

I wouldn't get too close.

Legend has it there's a mysterious creature that lives inside it.

-A creature? What is it?

No one knows.

(MUSIC)

-Need it! Need it!

I need that sunken sloop!

Right, first mate, Arrby?

Absolutely, Cap'n Boss Mr. Sid Sir.

Uh, why do you need it?

'Cause that old pirate ship's gotta be full of some amazing treasure

and some fine pirate hats.

Um, wouldn't the hats be soaking wet?

-So? I need, need, need a soaking wet pirate hat!

Suit up, Arrby!

-Is that a dog fish?

-Nope.

Just a dog in a diving suit?

But why is he hooking a cable to the sloop?

-Hey! What are you doing?

Come back here with that sloop!

We'd better call the Paw Patrol.

(PUD PAD BEEPS)

-Ryder, this is a titanic disaster!

The sunken sloop is being towed away

by a strangely outfitted pup!

I think I know who that is.

That's Sid the Pirate's sub.

Mayor Goodway, we're on our way.

No job is too big, no pup is too small.

Paw Patrol to the beach tower!

(PUPS BARKING, HOWLING) Ryder needs us!

(MUSIC)

Strike!

Maybe we should take up pup bowling instead?

(MUSIC)

(LAUGHING)

Sea Patrol, ready for action, Captain Ryder, sir!

The sunken sloop has been taken by Sid the Pirate.

-What a crummy thing to do.

Exactly.

We need to catch up to that sloop and return it

to where it belongs.

So for this mission I'll need...

Rocky. I need you to use your underwater torch

to cut the metal cable and release the swiped sloop.

Green means go!

Next, I need Chase.

I need you to use your winch to tow the sloop

back to its original location.

Chase is on the case!

All right. Sea Patrol is on a roll!

(MUSIC)

Load her up, Robodog!

(ROBODOG BARKING)

(MUSIC)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

Robodog, take us to sea!

(ROBODOG BARKING)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

Chase, get ready to launch.

Marshall and I will meet you in the Sub Patroller.

(MUSIC)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

Chase!

Sub Patroller is on a roll.

(MUSIC)

-Arrgh! Why are we moving so slowly?

-What's going on?

(BOTH MUFFLED GASP)

Ryder, we've been following the sloop,

but now things are really looking strange.

I believe the sloop is actually pulling back.

Yeah.

It looks like Sid's sub and the sloop are having

an underwater tug of war!

But how can an old, sunken ship pull a submarine?

When the old sunken ship has a Giant Sea Sluginside! Look!

(BOTH) Oh! The mysterious creature!

She was using the sloop like a snail would use a shell!

The sloop is the Sea Slug's home!

(WHINES)

Arrrggh! A sea slug inside the sloop is pulling us!

So, Cap'n Boss Mr. Sid.

Sir, maybe we should let her keep the sloop.

-Huh! Me give my pirate tresaure back?!

Who knows what else will be inside that there sloop besides

that stubborn slug!

Now full speed ahead.

Sid, this is Ryder.

You need to give back that sloop.

-Arrggh! This pirate never gives up.

I found the sloop. It's mine!

Okay, Rocky, we'll have to cut the cable then.

Get your torch ready!

I'll wait for your signal!

Chase! We need the Sea Slug to stay still

while the cable's being cut.

There should be some squid jerky in your boat to calm her down.

Yeah, I found it.

Sid, we're cutting the cable,

so stay still or you could get ricocheted back.

That could be dangerous.

-Oh, okay. Fine.

I'll stop.

I'm not gonna stop once the slug stops pulling.

We'll yank the sloop off her.

I'm a sneaky pirate, I am! Ha!

(MUSIC)

Okay, Rocky... now!

-The slug stopped. Now!

(BOTH) Ahh! Argh!

Chase, now lower your winch!

Winch!

Rocky, hook the winch to the sloop.

Winch secure. Haul it away, Chase.

-We'll show Chase where the sloop was. Sluggie will be happy there.

Whoa! Ooh! Ow!

-No slug's keeping my treasure-filled sloop.

We're taking it back!

Engines full forward, Mr. Arrby!

-Aye, aye, Cap'n!

(MUSIC)

Cap'n Boss Mr. Sid sir, it sounds like the rudder's damaged.

We won't be able to...

steer!

Wha...! Whoa!

-Chase, I found the spot where the sloop was.

Right here!

-She looks like one happy slug to me.

Ryder!

The sonar screen is showing something spinning!

We'd better check it out.

(MUSIC)

Wow. You can really steer this sub.

You must have perfect aim.

Whoa-oh-oh!

That's Sid!

His rudder looks bent.

Sid, Ryder here.

Your rudder is damaged and you're out of control.

You have to turn off your engines.

-Maybe Ryder's right, Cap'n Boss Mr. Sid Sir.

All this spinning is giving me a mixed-up tummy.

Oh, yeah, me too.

Okay, I'll turn off the engines then... Whoa! Whoa!

Why won't he stop? He almost hit those fish!

The controls must be broken so it just keeps spinning.

Marshall, I need you to launch the grabber onto Sid's sub. Fast!

M-me? But my aim's not very good.

I have to drive. I can't shoot, too.

Just keep you eye on the ball... uh, sub, and concentrate.

Um, okay. Keep your eye on the sub,

stay calm and... now!

I knew I was no good at this!

You can do this, Marshall!

Eye on the ball. Concentrate...

I can't believe I did it.

Yes! I knew you could do it.

You're such a good pup.

This place is so fun to scuba in!

-Ryder, thank you again for saving the dive spot

and Sluggie's home.

You're welcome, Sluggie.

And whenever you're in trouble, just (GIGGLES) for help.

-There's bound to be some treasure left in that sloop

and I need-needneed it!

(WHINES)

(BOTH) Whoa!

# P-P-P-Paw Patrol! #

-Time for a tasty treat, Wally?

-Ew! Zat is stinky stuff.

-Squid jerky is his favourite.

How do you know? Has he tried anything else, huh?

(BARKING)

-Perhaps some... escargot?

(BARKING)

-Oh! Ha! Kind of crunchy.

-What is this stuff?

Snails! You're not supposed to eat ze shell.

Ew! Wally will be more tempted by his tried and true tidbit.

-Non! Your snack is too smelly.

-No, yours is too shell-y!

-Snails.

-Squid.

-What's happening?

-Ze broom! Overboard.

Maybe Wally's giving us some thank you thumps?

-That is no walrus!

It sounds like a giant marine monstrosity.

Let's go check it out!

-To ze diving bell!

(MUSIC)

-Clearly, it's not Wally, our waving friend.

He's right here.

Aha! It is a whale. Oh, I must get ze picture.

What's wrong with that whale? Why is he wiggling against my boat?

-Obviously, he is lonely and believes ze Flounder is his momma!

Aha. Don't be silly.

He's scratching a stubborn itch on my sturdy ship.

Magnifique!

-Our wiggly whale is coming in for his close up!

I'm not so sure about that.

Ah, sufferin' seahorses.

Let's get out of here.

Great, Skye. One more. Smile!

Marshall, I've got lots of pictures of you already.

Pups! Look at what Cap'n Turbot brought you back

from his last trip! Pup treats.

-Pawsome! I hope they're liver-flavoured.

That's my fave.

Nope. Seaweed!

-Seaweed?

-Coo-el! Seaweed rules.

(PUPS MUNCHING)

Not bad! Good, even!

Salty. Hmmm. I like salty.

Need another picture of me, Rocky?

Marshall, you've got seaweed in your teeth.

(LAUGHING)

Hey, so do you!

Huh? Me?

Let's see those smiles, Pups.

(LAUGHING)

Everybody's green!

(LAUGHING)

Don't worry, Pups!

A brush and a floss and you'll all be smiling

bright in no time.

Ze whale is still on our tail.

Can't you go any faster?

It's not advisable to accelerate.

Oh, I think we can.

(BOTH SCREAMING)

-He caught up!

He is passing us!

And now he is ahead of us.

And now he's behind us again.

-Sounds like that silly cetacean is circling us.

Perhaps. But now he is not there...

Or there, either. Très strange.

-Whew! Maybe the whale wore himself out!

(MUSIC)

(ROARING)

-Oooh, ahhhh! -Le whoooaa!

It's time to call the Paw Patrol.

There! Perfect.

Now how about that photo you wanted, Marshall?

(SQUAWKS)

(PUPPAD RINGS)

-Ryder! A weird wiggly whale whapped us

and now we're stuck upside down under water!

We're coming, Cap'n.

No whale is too big, no pup is too small.

(MUSIC)

Paw Patrol to the Beach Tower!

(PUPS) Ryder needs us!

(MUSIC)

(BARKING)

Whoa-oh-oh-oh! Quick. Everybody say cheesycheese!

(PUPS LAUGHING) Cheesy-cheese!

(MUSIC)

Sea Patrol ready for action, Captain Ryder, sir!

Francois and Cap'n Turbot

are in deep trouble in the deep waters.

-Whoa! Whales are usually mellow. I've never seen one do that before.

Me neither, Zuma.

Something must be bothering it.

But first, we have to help the Turbots.

So for this mission I'll need...

Zuma! Use your Sub to distract the whale away from the diving bell.

-Let's dive in!

And Rubble.

Use your rig to turn the diving bell right side up.

-Rubble on the double!

All right! Sea Patrol is on a roll!

(MUSIC)

Load her up, Robodog!

(BARKING)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

Robodog, take us to sea.

(BARKING)

# (Go, go, go, go!) #

(MUSIC)

There's the Flounder.

So the Cap'n and Francois must be nearby.

But they're stuck on the bottom.

How will we find them from up here?

We go deep.

Rubble, Zuma, get your underwater vehicles.

The rest of us will follow in the Sub Patroller.

(PUPS BARKING) Let's go!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Rubble!

# (Go, go, go, go!) # Zuma!

(BARKING)

Sub Patroller is on a roll!

-I don't see the diving bell or a whale.

Any luck there, Chase?

Hold on. The sonar found something.

(LAUGHING) Hey! Yeah, Rubble and Zuma!

Wait!

I see a third something and it's big, whale-size, up ahead,

to the left.

If the whale's here then the diving bell must be close.

Cool!

Yes!

Hang on. Follow us, pups. We found the whale.

Ryder, I think the whale found us.

-Whoa! He's ginormous!

And he'll lead us right to the Turbots.

Let's go!

-Hooray! Help is here!

-And the whale is here, too.

Hold on, Cap'n, we'll get you.

-Hurry, Ryder!

Under water and upside down isundoubtedly unpleasant.

Ryder, is the whale trying to eat the diving bell?

No, its mouth is closed.

But it's still blocking our way to the bell.

Zuma, see if you can get that whale to move.

Hey, whale, ever play tag?

Betcha can't catch me, dude!

(MUSIC)

Okay, Rubble, time to move in.

(BARKING)

Thanks for the help, Wally.

But I think this is gonna need some heavy machinery.

Is this turbulent trauma making your tummy all topsy-turvy too?

-Non, non, non. I ate too many escargot.

Oh, excusez-moi!

Okay, Rubble, you're gonna need one more big push.

-Rubble on the double!

We're back in business.

Now let's go!

Hey, where did the whale go? There you are.

What are you doing?

Ryder, something's wrong with WhalE-y.

He won't stop rubbing his mouth.

See if you can get a closer look.

Ryder, I see it now.

There's something caught between his teeth.

Did he eat seaweed snacks, too?

(LAUGHING)

Maybe.

Rocky, let's go help Zuma clean those big teeth.

Green means go!

We won't hurt you, big fella. Just say "cheesycheese".

Look, there's driftwood stuck in his teeth.

Aw. Poor dude must have a monster toothache.

You're right.

This whale could use a little brushing and flossing.

Brushing?

We'd need a huge brush to do thosegiant teeth.

(BARKING)

Look, I think Wally's going to look for help.

(BARKING)

Great idea, Wally. Way to reuse.

Claw!

Trust me, it won't hurt.

His smile's brighter but that thing's really stuck.

Well, when the brush won't do the job,

time to floss!

-I got this, Ryder.

Your buoy rope. Great idea.

Open wide, dude.

We did it! Great job, pups!

And whenever you have mouth trouble, just yelp for help.

-Finally, ze whale is still and smiling for ze camera.

Oh, non!

Au revoir.

-It's nice to see whales so happy. -And that's the tooth.